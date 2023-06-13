Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
French

Cassis St. Pete

review star

No reviews yet

170 Beach Dr Ne

Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


OTHER

BREAST CANCER PIN

$5.00

HOT SAUCE

$7.50

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

OUTSIDE DESSERT FEE

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

170 Beach Dr Ne, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

Gallery
Cassis St. Pete image
Cassis St. Pete image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
300 2nd Ave NE Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Datz - St. Pete
orange starNo Reviews
180 Central Avenue St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete - 199 Central Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
199 Central Ave. St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
The Avenue DTSP - 330 1st Avenue South
orange starNo Reviews
330 1st Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Tap Room at Hollander Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
421 4th Ave N Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
The Library Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
600 5th Street South St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Saint Petersburg

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Petersburg
St Pete Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Madeira-Redington
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
South St. Petersburg - Edit
review star
No reviews yet
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Tyrone
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston