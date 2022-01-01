Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Cast Away Cafe

945 S. Forks Ave.

Forks, WA 98331

Iced & Hot

Apple Cider

$2.50

Chai Tea Hot

$2.50

Chai Tea Iced

$2.50

Decaf

$2.00

Extra Shot of Syrup

$0.50

Green Tea Cooler

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Hot Tea Regular

$2.00

Iced Tea Regular

$2.00

Monster Spritzer

$3.50

OPHC Drip Coffee

$2.00

OPHC Hot Coffee Drink (16 oz)

$4.00

OPHC Iced Coffee Drink (16 oz)

$4.00

Red Bull Spritzer

$5.00

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Bottled & Cans

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Ocean Spray Orange Juice

$1.99

Ocean Spray Apple Juice

$1.99

Aquafina Bottled Water

$1.29

Bang Cotton Candy

$1.99

Bang Unicorn

$1.99

Rockstar

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.50

Monster

$2.50

Sugar Free Monster

$2.50

Sugar Free Rockstar

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Smoothies

Keto

$6.50

Mango Pineapple

$5.50

Peach Berry

$5.50

Milk

Glass of Milk

$2.50

Glass of Almond Milk

$2.50

Breakfast

Cereal Bar

$3.00

French Toast

$5.75

Two slices of Texas Toast.

French Toast Sticks

$4.75

Four Sticks of Texas Toast

Pancakes

Pancakes

$5.25

Three Fluffy Pancakes.

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Two Buttermilk Biscuits with Sausage Gravy.

Traditional Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast

$7.85

Two Eggs (cooked to order), choice of Sausage Patty, Ham, or Bacon, Hash Browns, and choice of Toast.

Breakfast Muffin

$5.95

Thomas Sandwich Sized English Muffin, One Egg (cooked to order), choice of Sausage Patty, Ham, or Bacon, and Cheese.

Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

Two Eggs scrambled with choice of Sausage Patty, Ham, or Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Hash Browns, and wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.

Breakfast Panini

$7.50

One Egg (cooked to order), choice of Sausage Patty, Ham, or Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and served on Focaccia Bread.

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$7.95

Two Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Toast.

Breakfast Sides

Sausage Patty

$2.50

Ham

$2.50

Bacon

$2.50

Turkey Bacon

$2.50

Hash Browns

$2.50

Egg

$1.50

Sausage Gravy

$1.95

Toast

$1.25

Appetizers & Sides

French Fries

$2.25

Tater Tots

$2.25

Onion Rings

$3.25

Breaded Mushrooms

$3.50

Cheese Sticks

$5.50

Chicken Nuggets

$4.25

Corn Dog

$2.75

Regular Nachos

$4.50

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Brown Gravy

$1.00

Soups & Salads

Broccoli Cheese

$6.50

Tomato Bisque

$6.50

Ivars Clam Chowder

$6.50

Chili

$6.50

Vegetable Beef Barley

$6.50

Chicken Caesar

$9.95

Chef Salad

$9.95

Taco Salad

$9.95

Roast Beef Salad

$9.95

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Entrees

Power Bowl

$9.25

Quinoa (can substitute rice), choice of Ham, Turkey, or Roast Beef. Comes with Cashews, Avocado, Cabbage, Red Onion, Spinach, and Bell Pepper.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$9.95

Two Cod Fillets with French Fries, Coleslaw, and Tartar Sauce.

Shrimp Basket (6 pc)

Shrimp Basket (6 pc)

$8.95

Six pieces of succulent Shrimp with French Fries, Coleslaw, and Tartar Sauce.

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$9.75

Corn Chips with Cheddar Cheese, Nacho Cheese, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Tomato, Olives, Guacamole, Sour Cream with Salsa and Jalapenos on the side.

Southwest Chicken Rice Bowl

$9.25
Spicy Thai Bowl

Spicy Thai Bowl

$9.25

Chicken, Quinoa, Carrots, Cabbage, Spinach, Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, and Pineapple.

Asian Noodle Bowl

Asian Noodle Bowl

$9.25

Chicken, Spaghetti Noodles, Pepper, Carrots, Cabbage, Spinach, Sesame Seeds, and Mandarin Oranges. (Picture has substitute Quinoa)

Sandwiches & Wraps

Roast Beef Sand

$9.50

Roast Beef with choice of Bread, Cheese, Veggies, and Condiments. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Turkey Sand

$9.50

Turkey with choice of Bread, Cheese, Veggies, and Condiments. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Ham Sand

$9.50

Ham with choice of Bread, Cheese, Veggies, and Condiments. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Grilled Cheese with choice of Bread and Cheese. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Keto Club Wrap

Keto Club Wrap

$9.95

Served in a Low Carb Tortilla with Chicken, Bacon, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomato, Spinach, and Italian Vinaigrette Dressing. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.25

Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Olives, and Caesar Dressing. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Chipotle Beef Wrap

$9.25

Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, Spinach, and Ranch Dressing. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Bacon BBQ Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cabbage, Red Onion, Spinach, and Barbecue Ranch Dressing. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Open Face Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Open Face Hot Turkey Sandwich

$8.00
French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$8.00

Roast Beef on a Hoagie Roll and Au Jus Sauce. Served with French Fries.

Burgers

Cast Away

Cast Away

$9.95

1/4 pound Angus Beef Burger, Bacon, choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion. Served with French Fries.

Dockside

$9.95

1/4 pound Angus Beef Burger covered in Chili and shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with French Fries.

Harbor

Harbor

$9.95

1/4 pound Angus Beef Burger, Swiss Cheese, sauteed Mushrooms and Red Onions. Served with French Fries.

Shipwreck

Shipwreck

$10.95

1/4 pound Angus Beef Burger with Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Onion Ring, and Barbecue Sauce.

Rainy Day

Rainy Day

$10.95

1/4 pound Angus Beef Patty on a sesame seed bun with choice of cheese, ham, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, & red onion. Served with French Fries.

Pirate

Pirate

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Breast with Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, and Red Onion. Served with French Fries.

Buccaneer

Buccaneer

$8.95

1/4 pound Angus Beef Burger, plain with Special Sauce. Served with French Fries.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.95

Veggie Burger, choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served with French Fries.

Chili Dog

$7.95

100% Beef Hot Dog topped with Chili and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

Paninis

Roasted Turkey Breast Panini

$8.95

Roasted Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Red Onion, Spinach, and Tomato served on Focaccia Bread. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Tuna Melt

$8.95

Tuna, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Pickle served on Focaccia Bread. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Ham Panini

$8.95

Ham, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, and Tomato served on Focaccia Bread. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Roast Beef Panini

$8.95

Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion, Spinach, and Tomato served on Focaccia Bread. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Philly Panini

$8.95
Club Panini

Club Panini

$8.95

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato on Focaccia Bread. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Kids

K. Hot Dog

$4.99

K. Cheese Burger

$4.99

K. Corn Dog

$4.99

K. Grilled Cheese

$4.99

K. Fish & Chips (3oz)

$6.99

K. Chic Nuggets

$4.99

Desserts & Icecream & Candy bars

Home Made Desert of the Day

$3.00

Icecream sandwich

$1.79

Cookies & Cream

$1.79

Butterfinger Bar

$1.79

Drumstick

$2.29

Push Up

$1.29

Snickers Icecream

$1.79

Twix Icecream

$1.79

Haagen Dazs Bar

$2.99

Helados Bubble Gum

$1.59

Helados Coconut

$1.59

Helados Lime

$1.59

Helados Mango

$1.59

M&M plain

$1.59

M&M Peanut

$1.59

Milky Way

$1.59

Hersheys w/Almonds

$1.59

Twix

$1.59

Snickers

$1.59

Reeses

$1.59

Hersheys Bar

$1.59

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

Cookies & Cream

$1.50

Strawberry S'cake

$1.50

Butterfinger

$1.50

Snickers

$2.00

Orange & Cream

$1.50

Drumstick

$2.00

Twix

$2.00

Sandwich

$1.50

Push Up

$1.00

Vanilla Almond

$2.50

Lime

$2.00

Bubble Gum

$2.00

Mango

$2.00

Coconut

$2.00

Daily Special

Daily Special

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
We will be open for takeout only until further notice, Tuesday thru Saturday, 11am-4pm.

945 S. Forks Ave., Forks, WA 98331

