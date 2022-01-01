- Home
Cast Away Cafe
945 S. Forks Ave.
Forks, WA 98331
Iced & Hot
Apple Cider
Chai Tea Hot
Chai Tea Iced
Decaf
Extra Shot of Syrup
Green Tea Cooler
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea Regular
Iced Tea Regular
Monster Spritzer
OPHC Drip Coffee
OPHC Hot Coffee Drink (16 oz)
OPHC Iced Coffee Drink (16 oz)
Red Bull Spritzer
Cup of Ice
Bottled & Cans
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Ocean Spray Orange Juice
Ocean Spray Apple Juice
Aquafina Bottled Water
Bang Cotton Candy
Bang Unicorn
Rockstar
Coconut Water
Monster
Sugar Free Monster
Sugar Free Rockstar
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Breakfast
Cereal Bar
French Toast
Two slices of Texas Toast.
French Toast Sticks
Four Sticks of Texas Toast
Pancakes
Three Fluffy Pancakes.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two Buttermilk Biscuits with Sausage Gravy.
Traditional Breakfast
Two Eggs (cooked to order), choice of Sausage Patty, Ham, or Bacon, Hash Browns, and choice of Toast.
Breakfast Muffin
Thomas Sandwich Sized English Muffin, One Egg (cooked to order), choice of Sausage Patty, Ham, or Bacon, and Cheese.
Breakfast Burrito
Two Eggs scrambled with choice of Sausage Patty, Ham, or Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Hash Browns, and wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
Breakfast Panini
One Egg (cooked to order), choice of Sausage Patty, Ham, or Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and served on Focaccia Bread.
Breakfast Bowl
Two Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Toast.
Breakfast Sides
Appetizers & Sides
Soups & Salads
Entrees
Power Bowl
Quinoa (can substitute rice), choice of Ham, Turkey, or Roast Beef. Comes with Cashews, Avocado, Cabbage, Red Onion, Spinach, and Bell Pepper.
Fish & Chips
Two Cod Fillets with French Fries, Coleslaw, and Tartar Sauce.
Shrimp Basket (6 pc)
Six pieces of succulent Shrimp with French Fries, Coleslaw, and Tartar Sauce.
Super Nachos
Corn Chips with Cheddar Cheese, Nacho Cheese, Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Tomato, Olives, Guacamole, Sour Cream with Salsa and Jalapenos on the side.
Southwest Chicken Rice Bowl
Spicy Thai Bowl
Chicken, Quinoa, Carrots, Cabbage, Spinach, Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, and Pineapple.
Asian Noodle Bowl
Chicken, Spaghetti Noodles, Pepper, Carrots, Cabbage, Spinach, Sesame Seeds, and Mandarin Oranges. (Picture has substitute Quinoa)
Sandwiches & Wraps
Roast Beef Sand
Roast Beef with choice of Bread, Cheese, Veggies, and Condiments. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.
Turkey Sand
Turkey with choice of Bread, Cheese, Veggies, and Condiments. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.
Ham Sand
Ham with choice of Bread, Cheese, Veggies, and Condiments. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with choice of Bread and Cheese. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.
Keto Club Wrap
Served in a Low Carb Tortilla with Chicken, Bacon, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomato, Spinach, and Italian Vinaigrette Dressing. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Olives, and Caesar Dressing. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.
Chipotle Beef Wrap
Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, Spinach, and Ranch Dressing. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.
Bacon BBQ Ranch Chicken Wrap
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cabbage, Red Onion, Spinach, and Barbecue Ranch Dressing. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.
Open Face Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Open Face Hot Turkey Sandwich
French Dip Sandwich
Roast Beef on a Hoagie Roll and Au Jus Sauce. Served with French Fries.
Burgers
Cast Away
1/4 pound Angus Beef Burger, Bacon, choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion. Served with French Fries.
Dockside
1/4 pound Angus Beef Burger covered in Chili and shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with French Fries.
Harbor
1/4 pound Angus Beef Burger, Swiss Cheese, sauteed Mushrooms and Red Onions. Served with French Fries.
Shipwreck
1/4 pound Angus Beef Burger with Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Onion Ring, and Barbecue Sauce.
Rainy Day
1/4 pound Angus Beef Patty on a sesame seed bun with choice of cheese, ham, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, & red onion. Served with French Fries.
Pirate
Grilled Chicken Breast with Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, and Red Onion. Served with French Fries.
Buccaneer
1/4 pound Angus Beef Burger, plain with Special Sauce. Served with French Fries.
Veggie Burger
Veggie Burger, choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served with French Fries.
Chili Dog
100% Beef Hot Dog topped with Chili and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.
Paninis
Roasted Turkey Breast Panini
Roasted Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Red Onion, Spinach, and Tomato served on Focaccia Bread. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.
Tuna Melt
Tuna, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Pickle served on Focaccia Bread. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.
Ham Panini
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, and Tomato served on Focaccia Bread. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.
Roast Beef Panini
Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion, Spinach, and Tomato served on Focaccia Bread. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.
Philly Panini
Club Panini
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato on Focaccia Bread. Served with Chips and a Pickle Spear.
Kids
Desserts & Icecream & Candy bars
Home Made Desert of the Day
Icecream sandwich
Cookies & Cream
Butterfinger Bar
Drumstick
Push Up
Snickers Icecream
Twix Icecream
Haagen Dazs Bar
Helados Bubble Gum
Helados Coconut
Helados Lime
Helados Mango
M&M plain
M&M Peanut
Milky Way
Hersheys w/Almonds
Twix
Snickers
Reeses
Hersheys Bar
Cinnamon Rolls
Daily Special
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
We will be open for takeout only until further notice, Tuesday thru Saturday, 11am-4pm.
945 S. Forks Ave., Forks, WA 98331