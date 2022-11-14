Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cast Iron Cafe 4001 E Hwy 30

review star

No reviews yet

4001 E Hwy 30

St Gabriel, LA 70776

Order Again

BACON CHEESEBURGER
THE COWBOY BURGER
CHEESEBURGER

SALADS

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN SERVED ON A BED OF LETTUCE THAT'S TOPPED WITH BOILED EGG, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, CHEESE, AND RED ONION

FRIED CRAWFISH SALAD

$15.00

FRIED CRAWISH SERVED OF A BED OF LETTUCE TOPPED WITH BOILED EGG, CUCUMBER, TOMATOES, CHEESE, AND RED ONION

HAMBURGER SALAD

$14.00

OUR HOMEMADE HAMBURGER PATTY, DICED AND SERVED ON A BED OF LETTUCE, TOPPED WITH BOILED EGG, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, CHEESE, AND RED ONION

SHRIMP SALAD

$14.00

FRIED OR GRILLED SHRIMP SERVED ON A BED OF LETTUCE THAT'S TOPPED WITH BOILED EGG, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, CHEESE, AND RED ONION

RIBEYE SALAD

$15.00

GRILLED RIBEYE, SERVED ON A BED OF LETTUCE TOPPED WITH BOILED EGG, TOMATOES, CUCUBERS, CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, AND GRILLED MUSHROOMS

PULLED PORK SALAD

$14.00

OUR OWN SMOKED PULLED PORK, SERVED ON A BED OF LETTUCE, TOPPED WITH BOILED EGG, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, CHEESE, AND RED ONION

CHEF SALAD

$12.00

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

BLT

$9.00

BACON, LETTUCE, AND TOMATO SANDWICH

HAMBURGER

$12.00

HOMEMADE GROUND CHUCK PATTY, FLAME BROILED SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, DRESSED WITH MAYO, MUSTARD, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AND ONION

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$14.00

HOMEMADE GROUND CHUCK PATTY, FLAME BROILED SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, DRESSED WITH MAYO, MUSTARD, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AND ONION

CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

HOMEMADE GROUND CHUCK PATTY, FLAME BROILED SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, DRESSED WITH MAYO, MUSTARD, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AND ONION

SHRIMP ON A BUN

$12.00

FRIED OR GRILLED SHRIMP SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, DRESSED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES AND OUR HOUSE SAUCE

HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH

$9.00

SERVED HOT OR COLD DRESSED YOUR WAY

CLUB SANDWICH

$10.00

BACON, TURKEY, BACON, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND MAYO

THE ZACH ATTACK

$16.00

TWO OF OUR HOMEMADE PATTIES, TOPPED WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE, DRESSED WITH MAYO, MUSTARD, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, JALAPENOS, AND BACON

THE IBERVILLE

$12.00

OUR HOMEMADE PATTY TOPPED WITH SWISS CHEESE, GRILLED MUSHROOMS, AND GRILLED ONIONS

THE COWBOY BURGER

$16.00

TO OF OUR HOMEMADE PATTIES, TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR, DRESSED WITH BBQ, PICKLES, RED ONIONS, BACON, AND ONION RING

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

OUR HANDBATTERED AND FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, DRESSED WITH WITH BUFFALO SAUCE, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, AND PICKLES

FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

SIDES

FRIES

$2.99

SEASONED FRIES

$3.49

ONION RINGS

$3.99

CUT FRESH AND HANDBATTERED

SWAMP FRIES

$5.99

FRIES SERVED TOPPED WITH CHEESE, BACON, GRILLED ONIONS, AND JALAPENOS

PO-BOYS

SHRIMP PO-BOY

$16.00

GRILLED OR FRIED SHRIMP SERVED ON AUTHENTIC NEW ORLEANS FRENCH BREAD. DRESSED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, PICKLES AND HOUSE SAUCE

FRIED OYSTER PO-BOY

$17.00

FRIED OYSTER SERVED ON AUTHENTIC NEW ORLEANS FRENCH BREAD DRESSED WITH WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, AND HOUSE SAUCE

FRIED CATFISH PO-BOY

$15.00

LOUISIANA CATFISH HANDBATTERED AND DEEP FRIED SERVED ON AUTHENTIC NEW ORLEANS FRENCH BREAD. DRESSED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, PICKLES, AND HOUSE SAUCE

GRILLED CHICKEN PO-BOY

$14.00

2 GRILLED CHICKEN PATTIES TOPPED WITH SWISS CHEESE, GRILLED ONONS AND MUSHROOMS, SERVED ON AUTHENTIC NEW ORLEANS FRENCH BREAD DRESSED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND MAYO

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PO-BOY

$14.00

THINLY SLICED BEEFSTEAK, SWISS CHEESE, TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS AND BELLPEPPERS SERVED ON AUTHENTIC NEW ORLEANS FRENCH BREAD

FRIED CRAWFISH PO-BOY

$18.00

LOUISIANA CRAWFISH HANDBATTERED AND DEEP FRIED. SERVED ON AUTHENTIC NEW ORLEANS STYLE FRENCH BREAD, DRESSED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, PICKLES, AND HOUSE SAUCE

PULLED PORK PO-BOY

$16.00

SLOW SMOKED PORK BUTT SERVED ON AUTHENTIC NEW ORLEANS FRENCH BREAD DRESSED WITH BBQ SAUCE, PICKLES, AND RED ONIONS

CHEESEBURGER PO-BOY

$15.00

2 CHEESEBURGER PATTIES SERVED ON AUTHENTIC NEW ORLEANS FRENCH BREAD. DRESSED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, ONIONS, MAYO AND MUSTARD

HOT SAUSAGE PO-BOY

$12.00

GRILLED HOT SAUSAGE LINK SERVED ON AUTHENTIC FRENCH BREAD DRESSED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, MAYO AND MUSTARD

PLATTER

FRIED CATFISH PLATTER

$14.00

4 PIECES OF HANDBATTERED AND DEEP FRIED LOUISIANA CATFISH SERVED WITH A SIDE AND HUSHPUPPIES

THR BEST OF THE BOOT PLATTER

$29.00

SHRIMP, OYSTERS, CATFISH, AND FROG LEGS SERVED WITH A SIDE AND HUSHPUPPIES

HALF AND HALF PLATTER

$18.00

CHOICE OF (2) CATFISH, SHRIMP, OYSTER, OR FROG LEGS AND SERVED WITH A SIDE AND HUSHPUPPIES

SHRIMP PLATTER

$16.00

HANDBATTERED AND DEEPFRIED AND SERVED WITH A SIDE AND HUSHPUPPIES

OYSTER PLATTER

$18.00

SERVED WITH SIDE AND HUSHPUPPIES

CHICKEN

3 PC TENDER

$8.00

SERVED WITH A SIDE AND A DRINK

5 PC TENDER

$10.00

SERVED WITH A SIDE AND A DRINK

BREAKFAST ON THE GO

MEAT, EGG AND CHEESE BISCUIT

$3.99

EGG AND CHEESE BISCUIT

$2.99

MEAT AND CHEESE BISCUIT

$3.50

LUNCH ON THE GO

EGGROLLS

$5.00

MEAT PIES

$4.99

CRAWFISH PIES

$5.99

BOUDIN LINK

$2.99

BOUDIN WRAPS

$5.00

BOUDIN BALLS

$6.99

TURKEY WING

$5.00

POTATO SKINS

$3.00

WINGS

$6.00

CORN DOG

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4001 E Hwy 30, St Gabriel, LA 70776

Directions

