Cast Iron Kitchen of Kingsley
413 W Main Street
Kingsley, MI 49649
Breakfast
Specials
Sunrise Special
Served week days until 11AM. 2 eggs, your choice of bacon or sausage, hash browns, and pancakes or toast
#22 Sirloin & Eggs Special
Farmer's Omelette
Bacon, Spinach & Feta Omelette
French Rolled Pecan Cakes
French Toast Special
Multigrain Plus
House Omelette
Italian Omelette
Lumberjack Omelette
Mexican Omelette
NY Strip Breakfast
Pumpkin Pancakes
Southern Omelette
Strawberry Short Stack w/Sausage
Philly Steak Omelette
Eggs & More
#1 - Full House
3 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon and 2 pieces of sausage OR one 6 ounce slice of ham, served with hash browns or kitchen fries
#3 - Cowboy's Chuck Wagon
3 eggs and a burger patty, hash browns or kitchen fries
#6 - Breakfast Sandwich
One egg with your choice of cheese and bacon, sausage, or ham, served on a bagel or english muffin
#7 - Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)
#7 - Biscuits & Gravy (Half Order)
#8 - Hamscram
3 eggs scrambled with ham, mushrooms, green peppers, and onion, with hash browns and toast or pancakes
#9 - Grassroots Breakfast
2 eggs, hash browns or kitchen fries, served with bacon, sausage, or ham, and our buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy
#10 - Collision Course
Bacon, sausage, or ham, mixed with hash browns and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs, and served with toast or pancakes
#17 - Tiny House
2 eggs with bacon, sausage, or ham, served with hash browns or kitchen fries
#18 - 2 Eggs w/Pancakes or Toast
#19 - 2 Eggs w/Bacon and Pancakes or Toast
#20 - 2 Eggs w/Ham and Pancakes or Toast
#21 - 2 Eggs w/Sausage and Pancakes or Toast
#22 - Sirloin Sensation
6 ounce sirloin steak, 2 eggs, hash browns or kitchen fries, and toast or pancakes
#22 - Ribeye Sensation
#23 - Irish Country Breakfast
2 eggs, homemade corned beef hash, and toast or pancakes
#24 - Country Fried Steak Breakfast
5 ounce hand-cut steak, breaded with our secret blend of spices, deep fried and smothered with white country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast or pancakes
Omelettes
#16 - Cheese Omelette
Your choice of cheese and add sausage, bacon or ham inside for 1.49
#16 - Ranger Omelette
American cheese, bacon, onion, hash browns, with sausage gravy
#16 - Viking Omelette
Cream cheese, roast beef, mushrooms, onions, peppers
#16 - Hiram Omelette
American cheese, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms
#16 - Western Omelette
American cheese, bacon, peppers, mushrooms, onions
#16 - Denver Omelette
American cheese, ham, peppers, mushrooms, onions
#16 - Irish Country Omelette
Corned beef hash and Swiss cheese
#16 - Vegetarian Omelette
American cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, onions
#16 - BYO Kitchen Omelette
One cheese and any three of the following: ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, chili, hash browns
#16 - Stag Omelette
Pancakes & Things
#2 - Buttermilk Pancakes
3 large buttermilk pancakes
#2 - Buttermilk Short Stack
#4 - Blueberry Pancakes
3 large blueberry pancakes
#4 - Chocolate Chip Pancakes
3 large chocolate chip pancakes
#4 - Pecan Pancakes
#4 - Blueberry Short Stack
2 large blueberry pancakes
#4 - Chocolate Chip Short Stack
2 large cholate chip pancakes
#4 - Pecan Pancakes Short
#5 - Silver Dollar Pancakes
3 silver dollar pancakes
#11 - French Rolled Pancakes
3 crepe style pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberries, cherries, or pecans in a caramel pecan sauce
#11 - French Rolled Pecan Cakes
#12 - Pancakes Plus
#13 - French Toast (Texas Bread)
4 wedges of Texas-style bread
#13 - French Toast (Cinnamon Swirl)
3 slices of cinnamon swirl bread
#14 - Blintzes
3 blintzes topped with strawberries, blueberries, or cherries
#15 - Waffle Platter
2 Belgian waffles, 2 eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
#11 - (1) French Rolled Pancake
#11 - (2) French Rolled Pancakes
#14 - (1) Blintz
#14 - (2) Blintzes
(1) Large Buttermilk Pancake
(1) Large Blueberry Pancake
(1) Large Choc Chip Pancake
#2 - Pumpkin Pancakes
#2 - Multigrain Pancakes
#2 - Harvest Pancakes
#2 - Banana Nut Pancakes
Breakfast Sides
1 Egg (a la carte)
2 Eggs (a la carte)
3 Eggs (a la carte)
Add Maple Syrup
Applesauce
Baby Cakes
Bagel
Biscuit
Breakfast Meat Side
Breakfast Potato Side
Corned Beef Hash
English Muffin
Oatmeal
Sausage Gravy
Toast
Lunch & Dinner
Specials
8 oz Ham Steak Special
10 oz NY Strip Special
10 oz Prime Rib Special
14 oz Ribeye Shrimp
2 Chili Dogs w/Fries
2 pc Cod Lunch Special
3pc Cod Dinner Special
Bacon Wrapped Pork Chops Special
Baked Chicken (Half a Chicken)
BBQ Beef w/Fries
BBQ Chicken Sandwich W/Cup Of Soup
BBQ Pork & Cheddar w/Fries
BBQ Pulled Pork Burger W Chips & Dip
BBQ Pulled Pork topped w/Slaw & Chips
Beef & Cheddar w/Fries
Beef Tips Over Rice
Brat w/Peppers & Onions, w/Fries
Broccoli Cheddar Chicken
Chicken Quesadilla w/Chips & Dip
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/Fries
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Chicken Parm Sandwich W/ Chips
Chicken Parmesan Sub w/Fries
Chicken Salad Wrap w/Chips and Dip
Chili Cheddar Fries
Chopped Sirloin
Club Wrap w/Fries
Cod Sandwich w/Fries
Cornbeef & Cabbage
Cottage Cheese w/Fruit Plate
Cuban Sandwich w/Chips and Dip
Fish Tacos & Tort Chips
Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich w/Fries
Grilled Cheese w/Tomato and Cup of Soup
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Ham and Cheese w/Fries & Cup of Soup
Ham and Swiss on Sourdough w/Chips
Ham Salad Sandwich w/Cup of Soup
Hamburger Gravy With Mash & Summer Squash & Zucchini
Hot Beef & Mushroom Sandwich w/Fries
Hot Pork Sandwich
Liver & Onions Special
Liver & Onions w/Mash Pot and Gravy
Meatball Sub & Fries
Meatloaf Dinner
Meatloaf Lunch
Mushrooms Beef & Swiss w/Fries
NY Beef & Cheddar on Sourdough
Open Faced Pork Dinner
Open Faced Prime Rib w/Fries
Open-Faced Meatloaf w/Mash & Gravy
Prime Rib Special
Pulled Pork & Cheddar w/Sautéed Onion
Roast Beef, Mushroom, & Swiss Sandwich w/Fries
Rodeo Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Fries
Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potatoes & Corn
Salmon W Rice
Shaved Prime Rib Sandwhich w/ Chips & Dip
Shaved Ribeye w/Fries
Sloppy Joe & White Cheddar Mac n Cheese
Sloppy Joe w/Fries
Spaghetti Dinner
Surf n Turf w/Roasted Potatoes
Swedish Meatballs over Egg Noodles
Swiss Steak w/Mashed and Gravy
Tuna Melt w/Chips & Dip
Tuna Salad Sandwich w/Cup of Soup
Turkey Wrap & chips
Turkey, Bacon & Swiss on Marbled Rye w/Chips and Dip
WET BURRITO
Sandwiches
#25 - Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun, served with chips and dip
#26 - Stacked Turkey Sandwich
served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun, served with chips and dip
#28 - Patty Melt
A half-pound burger, sautéed onions, and Swiss cheese on rye, served with chips and dip
#29 - French Dip
Roast beef, sautéed onions, and melted mozzarella served on a sub bun with au jus and a side of French fries.
#33 - Grilled Cheese Sandwich
#34 - Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich
#35 - BLT Sandwich
#36 - Rachel Sandwich
#36 - Reuben Sandwhich
#37 - Triple Decker Club w/Fries
#38 - Cod Sandwich
#39 - Hot Pork Sandwich
#39 - Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
#39 - Hot Turkey Sandwich
#40 - Dagwood
#60 Tuna Sandwich
#67 Cast Iron Club w/Fries
#79 Soup and Half Sandwich
Burgers
#27 - Mushroom Swiss Burger
topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served with chips and dip
#31 - 1/2 LB Burger
#32 - 1/2 LB Cheeseburger
#30 - Black and Bleu Burger w/Fries
#30 - Cast Iron Crusher w/Fries
#30 - Cozart Burger w/Fries
#30 - Montreal w/Fries
#30 - Rodeo Burger w/Fries
Lenten Menu
Lighter Side
Dinner Plates
#42 - Sirloin Steak Dinner
#42 - Ribeye Steak Dinner
#43 - Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner
#44 - Shrimp Dinner
#45 - Spaghetti Dinner
#47 - Cold Atlantic Cod Dinner
#49 - Trout Dinner
#50 - Liver And Onions Dinner
#51 - Chicken Fingers Dinner
#52 - Smothered Chicken Dinner
#54 - Country Fried Steak Dinner
Sides
1 pc Cod (a la carte)
8 oz Burger Patty (a la carte)
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Dark Gravy (Cup)
Deep Fried Musrooms
French Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast (a la carte)
Hand Cut Fries
Jalapeno Poppers
Light Gravy (Cup)
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed w/Beef Gravy
Mashed w/Pork Gravy
Mashed w/Turkey Gravy
Mozzarella Sticks
Oatmeal
Onion Rings
Sausage Gravy
Spicy Pickle Fries
Vegetable
Chips & Dip
French Onion Dip
Salsa
Sour Cream
Appetizers
Soup, Salad & More
Desserts
Beverages
Fountain
Milk & Juice
Apple Juice Lg
Apple Juice Sm
Milk - Chocolate Lg
Milk - Chocolate Sm
Milk - White Lg
Milk - White Sm
Orange Juice Lg
Orange Juice Sm
Tomato Juice Lg
Tomato Juice Sm
V8 Lg
V8 Sm
Cranberry Juice Lg
Cranberry Juice Sm
Grapefruit Juice Lg
Grapefruit Juice Sm
Red Bull
Merchandise
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
