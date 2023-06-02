Main picView gallery

Cast Iron Kitchen of Kingsley

413 W Main Street

Kingsley, MI 49649

Breakfast

Specials

Sunrise Special

$12.49

Served week days until 11AM. 2 eggs, your choice of bacon or sausage, hash browns, and pancakes or toast

#22 Sirloin & Eggs Special

$13.99Out of stock

Farmer's Omelette

$10.99Out of stock

Bacon, Spinach & Feta Omelette

$11.99Out of stock

French Rolled Pecan Cakes

$10.99Out of stock

French Toast Special

$7.99Out of stock

Multigrain Plus

$9.99Out of stock

House Omelette

$9.99Out of stock

Italian Omelette

$9.99Out of stock

Lumberjack Omelette

$11.99Out of stock

Mexican Omelette

$9.99Out of stock

NY Strip Breakfast

$14.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.99Out of stock

Southern Omelette

$10.99Out of stock

Strawberry Short Stack w/Sausage

$8.99Out of stock

Philly Steak Omelette

$11.99Out of stock

Eggs & More

#1 - Full House

$13.99

3 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon and 2 pieces of sausage OR one 6 ounce slice of ham, served with hash browns or kitchen fries

#3 - Cowboy's Chuck Wagon

$13.49

3 eggs and a burger patty, hash browns or kitchen fries

#6 - Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

One egg with your choice of cheese and bacon, sausage, or ham, served on a bagel or english muffin

#7 - Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)

$8.99

#7 - Biscuits & Gravy (Half Order)

$4.99

#8 - Hamscram

$12.49

3 eggs scrambled with ham, mushrooms, green peppers, and onion, with hash browns and toast or pancakes

#9 - Grassroots Breakfast

$13.99

2 eggs, hash browns or kitchen fries, served with bacon, sausage, or ham, and our buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy

#10 - Collision Course

$13.49

Bacon, sausage, or ham, mixed with hash browns and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs, and served with toast or pancakes

#17 - Tiny House

$12.49

2 eggs with bacon, sausage, or ham, served with hash browns or kitchen fries

#18 - 2 Eggs w/Pancakes or Toast

$7.99

#19 - 2 Eggs w/Bacon and Pancakes or Toast

$9.99

#20 - 2 Eggs w/Ham and Pancakes or Toast

$9.99

#21 - 2 Eggs w/Sausage and Pancakes or Toast

$9.99

#22 - Sirloin Sensation

$16.99

6 ounce sirloin steak, 2 eggs, hash browns or kitchen fries, and toast or pancakes

#22 - Ribeye Sensation

$20.99

#23 - Irish Country Breakfast

$13.49

2 eggs, homemade corned beef hash, and toast or pancakes

#24 - Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$13.99

5 ounce hand-cut steak, breaded with our secret blend of spices, deep fried and smothered with white country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast or pancakes

Omelettes

#16 - Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Your choice of cheese and add sausage, bacon or ham inside for 1.49

#16 - Ranger Omelette

$13.49

American cheese, bacon, onion, hash browns, with sausage gravy

#16 - Viking Omelette

$13.49

Cream cheese, roast beef, mushrooms, onions, peppers

#16 - Hiram Omelette

$13.49

American cheese, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms

#16 - Western Omelette

$13.49

American cheese, bacon, peppers, mushrooms, onions

#16 - Denver Omelette

$13.49

American cheese, ham, peppers, mushrooms, onions

#16 - Irish Country Omelette

$13.49

Corned beef hash and Swiss cheese

#16 - Vegetarian Omelette

$12.99

American cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, onions

#16 - BYO Kitchen Omelette

$13.49

One cheese and any three of the following: ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, chili, hash browns

#16 - Stag Omelette

$13.49

Pancakes & Things

#2 - Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.49

3 large buttermilk pancakes

#2 - Buttermilk Short Stack

$5.99

#4 - Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

3 large blueberry pancakes

#4 - Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.99

3 large chocolate chip pancakes

#4 - Pecan Pancakes

$9.99

#4 - Blueberry Short Stack

$6.49

2 large blueberry pancakes

#4 - Chocolate Chip Short Stack

$6.49

2 large cholate chip pancakes

#4 - Pecan Pancakes Short

$6.49

#5 - Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.99

3 silver dollar pancakes

#11 - French Rolled Pancakes

$10.99

3 crepe style pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberries, cherries, or pecans in a caramel pecan sauce

#11 - French Rolled Pecan Cakes

$10.99

#12 - Pancakes Plus

$12.49

#13 - French Toast (Texas Bread)

$7.99

4 wedges of Texas-style bread

#13 - French Toast (Cinnamon Swirl)

$9.99

3 slices of cinnamon swirl bread

#14 - Blintzes

$11.99

3 blintzes topped with strawberries, blueberries, or cherries

#15 - Waffle Platter

$10.49

2 Belgian waffles, 2 eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

#11 - (1) French Rolled Pancake

$3.99

#11 - (2) French Rolled Pancakes

$6.99

#14 - (1) Blintz

$3.49Out of stock

#14 - (2) Blintzes

$6.99Out of stock

(1) Large Buttermilk Pancake

$2.99

(1) Large Blueberry Pancake

$3.25

(1) Large Choc Chip Pancake

$3.25

#2 - Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.99

#2 - Multigrain Pancakes

$9.99

#2 - Harvest Pancakes

$10.99

#2 - Banana Nut Pancakes

$10.99

Breakfast Sides

(1) Large Blueberry Pancake

$3.25

(1) Large Buttermilk Pancake

$2.99

(1) Large Choc Chip Pancake

$3.25

1 Egg (a la carte)

$1.49

2 Eggs (a la carte)

$2.99

3 Eggs (a la carte)

$3.99

Add Maple Syrup

$1.49

Applesauce

$2.99

Baby Cakes

$4.19

Bagel

$2.49

Biscuit

$2.29

Breakfast Meat Side

$3.99

Breakfast Potato Side

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99Out of stock

English Muffin

$2.49

Oatmeal

$3.49

Sausage Gravy

$3.95

Toast

$2.29

Lunch & Dinner

Specials

8 oz Ham Steak Special

$14.99Out of stock

10 oz NY Strip Special

$21.99Out of stock

10 oz Prime Rib Special

$19.99Out of stock

14 oz Ribeye Shrimp

$24.99Out of stock

2 Chili Dogs w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

2 pc Cod Lunch Special

$11.99Out of stock

3pc Cod Dinner Special

$12.99Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Pork Chops Special

$14.99Out of stock

Baked Chicken (Half a Chicken)

$12.00Out of stock

BBQ Beef w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Sandwich W/Cup Of Soup

$9.99Out of stock

BBQ Pork & Cheddar w/Fries

$10.99Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork Burger W Chips & Dip

$12.99Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork topped w/Slaw & Chips

$10.99Out of stock

Beef & Cheddar w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Beef Tips Over Rice

$13.99Out of stock

Brat w/Peppers & Onions, w/Fries

$7.49Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar Chicken

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla w/Chips & Dip

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Parm Sandwich W/ Chips

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan Sub w/Fries

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad Wrap w/Chips and Dip

$8.99Out of stock

Chili Cheddar Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Chopped Sirloin

Out of stock

Club Wrap w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Cod Sandwich w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Cornbeef & Cabbage

$12.99Out of stock

Cottage Cheese w/Fruit Plate

$7.99Out of stock

Cuban Sandwich w/Chips and Dip

$9.99Out of stock

Fish Tacos & Tort Chips

$11.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich w/Fries

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese w/Tomato and Cup of Soup

$7.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled Ham and Cheese w/Fries & Cup of Soup

$10.99Out of stock

Ham and Swiss on Sourdough w/Chips

$8.99Out of stock

Ham Salad Sandwich w/Cup of Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Hamburger Gravy With Mash & Summer Squash & Zucchini

$10.99Out of stock

Hot Beef & Mushroom Sandwich w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Hot Pork Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Liver & Onions Special

$11.99Out of stock

Liver & Onions w/Mash Pot and Gravy

$9.99Out of stock

Meatball Sub & Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Meatloaf Dinner

$11.99Out of stock

Meatloaf Lunch

$9.99Out of stock

Mushrooms Beef & Swiss w/Fries

$10.99Out of stock

NY Beef & Cheddar on Sourdough

$10.99Out of stock

Open Faced Pork Dinner

$11.99Out of stock

Open Faced Prime Rib w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Open-Faced Meatloaf w/Mash & Gravy

$9.99Out of stock

Prime Rib Special

$19.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork & Cheddar w/Sautéed Onion

$9.99Out of stock

Roast Beef, Mushroom, & Swiss Sandwich w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Rodeo Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potatoes & Corn

$10.99Out of stock

Salmon W Rice

$17.99Out of stock

Shaved Prime Rib Sandwhich w/ Chips & Dip

$10.99Out of stock

Shaved Ribeye w/Fries

$11.99Out of stock

Sloppy Joe & White Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Sloppy Joe w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Spaghetti Dinner

$11.49Out of stock

Surf n Turf w/Roasted Potatoes

$16.99Out of stock

Swedish Meatballs over Egg Noodles

$10.99Out of stock

Swiss Steak w/Mashed and Gravy

$12.99Out of stock

Tuna Melt w/Chips & Dip

$8.99Out of stock

Tuna Salad Sandwich w/Cup of Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Turkey Wrap & chips

$10.99Out of stock

Turkey, Bacon & Swiss on Marbled Rye w/Chips and Dip

$9.99Out of stock

WET BURRITO

$11.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

#25 - Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.49

served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun, served with chips and dip

#26 - Stacked Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun, served with chips and dip

#28 - Patty Melt

$10.99

A half-pound burger, sautéed onions, and Swiss cheese on rye, served with chips and dip

#29 - French Dip

$10.99

Roast beef, sautéed onions, and melted mozzarella served on a sub bun with au jus and a side of French fries.

#33 - Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

#34 - Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

#35 - BLT Sandwich

$6.99

#36 - Rachel Sandwich

$10.99

#36 - Reuben Sandwhich

$10.99

#37 - Triple Decker Club w/Fries

$12.99

#38 - Cod Sandwich

$9.99

#39 - Hot Pork Sandwich

$10.99

#39 - Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

#39 - Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

#40 - Dagwood

$9.99

#60 Tuna Sandwich

$5.99

#67 Cast Iron Club w/Fries

$12.99

#79 Soup and Half Sandwich

$6.49

Burgers

#27 - Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served with chips and dip

#31 - 1/2 LB Burger

$7.99

#32 - 1/2 LB Cheeseburger

$8.99

#30 - Black and Bleu Burger w/Fries

$13.99

#30 - Cast Iron Crusher w/Fries

$13.99

#30 - Cozart Burger w/Fries

$13.99

#30 - Montreal w/Fries

$13.99

#30 - Rodeo Burger w/Fries

$13.99

Lenten Menu

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich w/Fries

$11.99

Shrimp Basket w/Fries

$14.99

Cod Basket (2 pc.) w/Fries

$11.99

Seafarer's Feast w/Fries

$17.99

Surf and Turf

$24.99

Fish Nuggets w/Fries

$6.99

Lighter Side

#70 Three Chicken Fingers

$10.99

#71 Chicken Breast

$10.99

#72 Spaghetti

$10.49Out of stock

#73 Liver and Onions

$10.49

#79 Soup and Half Sandwich

$6.49

Dinner Plates

#42 - Sirloin Steak Dinner

$15.99

#42 - Ribeye Steak Dinner

$22.99

#43 - Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$10.99

#44 - Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

#45 - Spaghetti Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

#47 - Cold Atlantic Cod Dinner

$14.99

#49 - Trout Dinner

$15.99

#50 - Liver And Onions Dinner

$13.99

#51 - Chicken Fingers Dinner

$13.99

#52 - Smothered Chicken Dinner

$14.99

#54 - Country Fried Steak Dinner

$14.99

Sides

1 pc Cod (a la carte)

$2.99

8 oz Burger Patty (a la carte)

$3.49

Applesauce

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Dark Gravy (Cup)

$1.25

Deep Fried Musrooms

$5.99

French Fries

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Breast (a la carte)

$4.99

Hand Cut Fries

$4.29

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Light Gravy (Cup)

$0.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Mashed w/Beef Gravy

$3.49

Mashed w/Pork Gravy

$3.49

Mashed w/Turkey Gravy

$3.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Oatmeal

$3.49

Onion Rings

$5.99

Sausage Gravy

$3.95

Spicy Pickle Fries

$5.99

Vegetable

$2.25

Chips & Dip

$2.49

French Onion Dip

$0.59

Salsa

$0.59

Sour Cream

$0.59

Appetizers

Deep Fried Musrooms

$5.99

French Fries

$3.49

Hand Cut Fries

$4.29

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Spicy Pickle Fries

$5.99

8 pc Chicken Wing

$7.99

Soup, Salad & More

#62 Chef Salad

$9.99

Soup - Cup

$3.99

Soup - Bowl

$4.99

Chili - Cup

$3.99

Chili - Bowl

$4.99

Side Salad

$2.99

House Salad

$3.99

Cup of Soup & House Salad

$6.49

Bowl of Soup & Side Salad

$6.49

#79 Soup and Half Sandwich

$6.49

Combination Plate

$10.99

Cottage Cheese & Fruit Plate

$8.99

Desserts

Ice Cream (A La Mode)

$1.49

Cherry Pie

$5.99

Lemon Merengue Pie

$6.99

Apple Pie

$5.99

Blueberry Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.99

Pecan Pie

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Pumpkin Pie

$6.99

NY Cheesecake

$6.99

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie

$6.99

Keylime Meringue Pie

$6.99

Beverages

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Cappuccino

$2.99

Fountain

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Cherry Coke

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Orange

$3.49

Pibb Extra

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Ice Tea

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Flavored Ice Tea (Bottomless)

$4.99

Flavored Lemonade (Bottomless)

$4.99

Water

Milk & Juice

Apple Juice Lg

$3.49

Apple Juice Sm

$2.29

Milk - Chocolate Lg

$3.49

Milk - Chocolate Sm

$2.29

Milk - White Lg

$3.49

Milk - White Sm

$2.29

Orange Juice Lg

$3.49

Orange Juice Sm

$2.29

Tomato Juice Lg

$3.49

Tomato Juice Sm

$2.29

V8 Lg

$3.49

V8 Sm

$2.29

Cranberry Juice Lg

$3.49

Cranberry Juice Sm

$2.29

Grapefruit Juice Lg

$3.49

Grapefruit Juice Sm

$2.29

Red Bull

$3.00

Kids

Kids $7.99 Meals

#59 (A) Pancakes

$7.99

#59 (B) Pigs in a Blank

$7.99

#59 (C) Chicken Fingers

$7.99

#59 (D) Mac n Cheese

$7.99

#59 (E) One Egg

$7.99

#59 (F) French Toast

$7.99

#59 (G) Grilled Cheese

$7.99

#59 (I) Spaghetti

$7.99Out of stock

#59 (K) Hamburger

$7.99

#59 (H) Ham and Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Merchandise

CIK Mugs

Standard Coffee Mug

$7.99

To Go Mug

$25.00

Maple Syrup

1/2 Pint - Glass

$7.99

1/2 Pint - Plastic

$7.99

1 Pint

$12.99

1 Quart

$19.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
