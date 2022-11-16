Cast Iron Kitchen of Manton
No reviews yet
110 W Main Street
Manton, MI 49663
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Sunrise Special
Served week days until 11AM. 2 eggs, your choice of bacon or sausage, hash browns, and pancakes or toast
French Toast Special
10 oz T-bone With 2eggs
Bacon, Feta, Spinach Omelette
Cantaloupe w/Cottage Cheese or Tuna
House Omelette
Lumberjack Omelette
Cinnamon Roll
2 Sloppy Joes And French Fries
Mexican Omelette
Eggs & More
#1 - Full House
3 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon and 2 pieces of sausage OR one 6 ounce slice of ham, served with hash browns or kitchen fries
#3 - Cowboy's Chuck Wagon
3 eggs and a burger patty, hash browns or kitchen fries
#6 - Breakfast Sandwich
One egg with your choice of cheese and bacon, sausage, or ham, served on a bagel or english muffin
#7 - Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)
#7 - Biscuits & Gravy (Half Order)
#8 - Hamscram
3 eggs scrambled with ham, mushrooms, green peppers, and onion, with hash browns and toast or pancakes
#9 - Grassroots Breakfast
2 eggs, hash browns or kitchen fries, served with bacon, sausage, or ham, and our buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy
#10 - Collision Course
Bacon, sausage, or ham, mixed with hash browns and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs, and served with toast or pancakes
#17 - Tiny House
2 eggs with bacon, sausage, or ham, served with hash browns or kitchen fries
#18 - 2 Eggs w/Pancakes or Toast
#19 - 2 Eggs w/Bacon and Pancakes or Toast
#20 - 2 Eggs w/Ham and Pancakes or Toast
#21 - 2 Eggs w/Sausage and Pancakes or Toast
#22 - Sirloin Sensation
6 ounce sirloin steak, 2 eggs, hash browns or kitchen fries, and toast or pancakes
#23 - Irish Country Breakfast
2 eggs, homemade corned beef hash, and toast or pancakes
#24 - Country Fried Steak Breakfast
5 ounce hand-cut steak, breaded with our secret blend of spices, deep fried and smothered with white country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast or pancakes
Omelettes
#16 - Cheese Omelette
Your choice of cheese and add sausage, bacon or ham inside for 1.49
#16 - Ranger Omelette
American cheese, bacon, onion, hash browns, with sausage gravy
#16 - Viking Omelette
Cream cheese, roast beef, mushrooms, onions, peppers
#16 - Hiram Omelette
American cheese, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms
#16 - Western Omelette
American cheese, bacon, peppers, mushrooms, onions
#16 - Denver Omelette
American cheese, ham, peppers, mushrooms, onions
#16 - Irish Country Omelette
Corned beef hash and Swiss cheese
#16 - Vegetarian Omelette
American cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, onions
#16 - BYO Kitchen Omelette
One cheese and any three of the following: ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, chili, hash browns
Pancakes & Things
#2 - Buttermilk Pancakes
3 large buttermilk pancakes
#2 - Buttermilk Short Stack
#4 - Blueberry Pancakes
3 large blueberry pancakes
#4 - Chocolate Chip Pancakes
3 large chocolate chip pancakes
#4 - Blueberry Short Stack
2 large blueberry pancakes
#4 - Chocolate Chip Short Stack
2 large cholate chip pancakes
#5 - Silver Dollar Pancakes
3 silver dollar pancakes
#11 - French Rolled Pancakes
3 crepe style pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberries, cherries, or pecans in a caramel pecan sauce
#12 - Pancake Sandwich
3 large pancakes with three slices of bacon in between, topped with 1 egg
#13 - French Toast (Texas Bread)
4 wedges of Texas-style bread
#13 - French Toast (Cinnamon Swirl)
3 slices of cinnamon swirl bread
#14 - Blintzes
3 blintzes topped with strawberries, blueberries, or cherries
#15 - Waffle Platter
2 Belgian waffles, 2 eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
#11 - (1) French Rolled Pancake
#11 - (2) French Rolled Pancakes
#14 - (1) Blintz
#14 - (2) Blintzes
(1) Large Buttermilk Pancake
(1) Large Blueberry Pancake
(1) Large Choc Chip Pancake
(1) Silver Dollar Buttermilk Pancake
(1) Silver Dollar Blueberry Pancake
(1) Silver Dollar Choc Chip Pancake
Breakfast Sides
1 Egg (a la carte)
2 Eggs (a la carte)
3 Eggs (a la carte)
(1) Large Blueberry Pancake
(1) Large Choc Chip Pancake
(1) Large Buttermilk Pancake
Toast
Bagel
Biscuit
English Muffin
Corned Beef Hash
Breakfast Meat Side
Breakfast Potato Side
Applesauce
Sausage Gravy
Baby Cakes
Specials
(1) Chili Dog w/Potato Salad & Chips n Dip
10 pc Shrimp Dinner w/Potato & Side
Cik Bowl
2 pc Cod Lunch Special
3 pc Cod Dinner Special
3pc Chicken Fingers w/Tator Tots
4pc Fried Chicken w/Mashed & Gravy
BBQ Chicken Breast w/Mashed Pot & Green Beans
BLT w/onion Rings
Campfire Chicken Sandwich w/Fries
Cantaloupe w/Cottage Cheese or Tuna
Chicken Alfredo w/Brocolli
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/Chips and Dip
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/Fries
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Stew over Biscuits (Full)
Chicken Stew over Biscuits (Half)
Chopped Sirloin w/Mushrooms, Mashed & Gravy
Club Wrap w/Fries
Crispy Chicken Salad
Egg Salad Sandwhich w/Chips & Dip
Goulash w/Garlic Toast
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Grilled Roast Beef & Swiss on Rye w/Fries
Hot Beef & Mushroom Sandwich w/Fries
Hot Pork Sandwich w/Mash Pot & Gravy
Hot Prime Rib w/Mashed Potatoes
Live & Onions Special
Meatloaf
Olive Burger w/Fries
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap w/Fries
Reuben w/Fries
Ribeye w/Potato & Dinner Side
Rodeo Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Fries
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Surf n Turf w/Roasted Potatoes
Swedish Meatballs over Egg Noodles
T-Bone w/Potato & Dinner Side
Taco Salad
Tuna Melt on Rye w/Fries
Tuna Salad w/Cup of Soup
Wet Burrito Dinner
Turkey Bacon Ranch With Fries
Lemon Pepper Trout
Club Salad With Cup Of Soup
Country Fried Special
Taco Wrap
Sirloin Steak Sandwich With French Fries
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
Shrimp\smelt W\ Choice Potato & Side
Smelt W/choice Of Potato, Deep Fried Corn On The Cob & A Side
Chicken Bacon Buffalo Sandwch With Fries
Bbq Burger With Onion Rings On Brioche Bun
Grilled Ham And Swiss On White With Onion Rings
Turkey & Swiss On Kiaser Bun With Onion Rings
Sub Club With Onion Rings
Bbq Pulled Pork With French Fries
Beef Stroganoff With Garlic Toast
Cabbage Rolls
Grilled Ham & Cheese With Fries
Southwest Cheeseburger With Fries
Breaded Bone-in Pork Steak
Sandwiches
#25 - Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun, served with chips and dip
#26 - Stacked Turkey Sandwich
served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun, served with chips and dip
#28 - Patty Melt
A half-pound burger, sautéed onions, and Swiss cheese on rye, served with chips and dip
#29 - French Dip
Roast beef, sautéed onions, and melted mozzarella served on a sub bun with au jus and a side of French fries.
#33 - Grilled Cheese Sandwich
#34 - Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich
#35 - BLT Sandwich
#36 - Rachel Sandwich
#36 - Reuben Sandwhich
#37 - Triple Decker Club w/Fries
#38 - Cod Sandwich
#39 - Hot Pork Sandwich
#39 - Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
#39 - Hot Turkey Sandwich
#40 - Dagwood
#60 Tuna Sandwich
#67 Monte Cristo Club w/Fries
#79 Soup and Half Sandwich
Burgers
#27 - Mushroom Swiss Burger
topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served with chips and dip
#31 - 1/2 LB Burger
#32 - 1/2 LB Cheeseburger
#30 - Black and Bleu Burger w/Fries
#30 - Cast Iron Crusher w/Fries
#30 - Cozart Burger w/Fries
#30 - Montreal w/Fries
#30 - Rodeo Burger w/Fries
Lighter Side
Dinner Plates
#42 - Sirloin Steak Dinner
#43 - Chicken Alfredo Dinner
#44 - Shrimp Dinner
#45 - Spaghetti Dinner
#47 - Cold Atlantic Cod Dinner
#49 - Trout Dinner
#50 - Liver And Onions Dinner
#51 - Chicken Fingers Dinner
#52 - Smothered Chicken Dinner
#54 - Country Fried Steak Dinner
Sides
French Fries
Hand Cut Fries
Onion Rings
Deep Fried Musrooms
Mozzarella Sticks
Spicy Pickle Fries
Jalapeno Poppers
Dark Gravy (Cup)
Light Gravy (Cup)
Oatmeal
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Applesauce
Sausage Gravy
Vegetable
8 oz Burger Patty (a la carte)
Grilled Chicken Breast (a la carte)
1 pc Cod (a la carte)
Appetizers
Soup & Salad
Desserts
Pizza & Subs
10 Inch Cheese Pizza
14 Inch Cheese Pizza
16 Inch Cheese Pizza
10 Inch Deluxe Pizza
14 Inch Deluxe Pizza
16 Inch Deluxe Pizza
10 Inch Vegetarian Pizza
14 Inch Vegetarian Pizza
16 Inch Vegetarian Pizza
14 Inch BLT Pizza
16 Inch BLT Pizza
10 Inch Chicken Ranch
14 Inch Chicken Ranch
16 Inch Chicken Ranch
Fountain
Milk & Juice
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Cast Iron Kitchen is a family restaurant serving Manton and its surrounding communities with affordable, high-quality American food seven days a week! We pride ourselves on the quality of the ingredients we use and caliber of the people we hire. We will always focus on making the best possible customer experience.
110 W Main Street, Manton, MI 49663