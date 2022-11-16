Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cast Iron Kitchen of Manton

110 W Main Street

Manton, MI 49663

#6 - Breakfast Sandwich
14 Inch Cheese Pizza
#32 - 1/2 LB Cheeseburger

Specials

Sunrise Special

$10.99

Served week days until 11AM. 2 eggs, your choice of bacon or sausage, hash browns, and pancakes or toast

French Toast Special

$7.99

10 oz T-bone With 2eggs

$18.99

Bacon, Feta, Spinach Omelette

$10.99

Cantaloupe w/Cottage Cheese or Tuna

$6.99Out of stock

House Omelette

$9.99

Lumberjack Omelette

$12.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

2 Sloppy Joes And French Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Mexican Omelette

$10.99

Eggs & More

#1 - Full House

$11.99

3 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon and 2 pieces of sausage OR one 6 ounce slice of ham, served with hash browns or kitchen fries

#3 - Cowboy's Chuck Wagon

$10.99

3 eggs and a burger patty, hash browns or kitchen fries

#6 - Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

One egg with your choice of cheese and bacon, sausage, or ham, served on a bagel or english muffin

#7 - Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)

$6.99

#7 - Biscuits & Gravy (Half Order)

$4.99

#8 - Hamscram

$10.99

3 eggs scrambled with ham, mushrooms, green peppers, and onion, with hash browns and toast or pancakes

#9 - Grassroots Breakfast

$11.99

2 eggs, hash browns or kitchen fries, served with bacon, sausage, or ham, and our buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy

#10 - Collision Course

$11.49

Bacon, sausage, or ham, mixed with hash browns and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs, and served with toast or pancakes

#17 - Tiny House

$10.99

2 eggs with bacon, sausage, or ham, served with hash browns or kitchen fries

#18 - 2 Eggs w/Pancakes or Toast

$5.99

#19 - 2 Eggs w/Bacon and Pancakes or Toast

$8.99

#20 - 2 Eggs w/Ham and Pancakes or Toast

$8.99

#21 - 2 Eggs w/Sausage and Pancakes or Toast

$8.99

#22 - Sirloin Sensation

$14.49

6 ounce sirloin steak, 2 eggs, hash browns or kitchen fries, and toast or pancakes

#23 - Irish Country Breakfast

$11.49

2 eggs, homemade corned beef hash, and toast or pancakes

#24 - Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$11.99

5 ounce hand-cut steak, breaded with our secret blend of spices, deep fried and smothered with white country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast or pancakes

Omelettes

#16 - Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Your choice of cheese and add sausage, bacon or ham inside for 1.49

#16 - Ranger Omelette

$11.99

American cheese, bacon, onion, hash browns, with sausage gravy

#16 - Viking Omelette

$11.99

Cream cheese, roast beef, mushrooms, onions, peppers

#16 - Hiram Omelette

$11.49

American cheese, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms

#16 - Western Omelette

$11.49

American cheese, bacon, peppers, mushrooms, onions

#16 - Denver Omelette

$11.49

American cheese, ham, peppers, mushrooms, onions

#16 - Irish Country Omelette

$11.99

Corned beef hash and Swiss cheese

#16 - Vegetarian Omelette

$10.99

American cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, onions

#16 - BYO Kitchen Omelette

$11.99

One cheese and any three of the following: ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, chili, hash browns

Pancakes & Things

#2 - Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.99

3 large buttermilk pancakes

#2 - Buttermilk Short Stack

$3.99

#4 - Blueberry Pancakes

$7.99

3 large blueberry pancakes

#4 - Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.99

3 large chocolate chip pancakes

#4 - Blueberry Short Stack

$5.25

2 large blueberry pancakes

#4 - Chocolate Chip Short Stack

$5.25

2 large cholate chip pancakes

#5 - Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.19

3 silver dollar pancakes

#11 - French Rolled Pancakes

$8.49

3 crepe style pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberries, cherries, or pecans in a caramel pecan sauce

#12 - Pancake Sandwich

$11.49

3 large pancakes with three slices of bacon in between, topped with 1 egg

#13 - French Toast (Texas Bread)

$7.99

4 wedges of Texas-style bread

#13 - French Toast (Cinnamon Swirl)

$8.99

3 slices of cinnamon swirl bread

#14 - Blintzes

$9.99

3 blintzes topped with strawberries, blueberries, or cherries

#15 - Waffle Platter

$10.49

2 Belgian waffles, 2 eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

#11 - (1) French Rolled Pancake

$2.99

#11 - (2) French Rolled Pancakes

$5.99

#14 - (1) Blintz

$3.49

#14 - (2) Blintzes

$6.99

(1) Large Buttermilk Pancake

$2.10

(1) Large Blueberry Pancake

$2.49

(1) Large Choc Chip Pancake

$2.49

(1) Silver Dollar Buttermilk Pancake

$1.25

(1) Silver Dollar Blueberry Pancake

$1.50

(1) Silver Dollar Choc Chip Pancake

$1.50

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg (a la carte)

$1.49

2 Eggs (a la carte)

$2.75

3 Eggs (a la carte)

$3.99

(1) Large Blueberry Pancake

$2.49

(1) Large Choc Chip Pancake

$2.49

(1) Large Buttermilk Pancake

$2.10

Toast

$2.29

Bagel

$2.29

Biscuit

$1.99

English Muffin

$2.29

Corned Beef Hash

$4.49

Breakfast Meat Side

$3.99

Breakfast Potato Side

$3.49

Applesauce

$2.49

Sausage Gravy

$3.95

Baby Cakes

$4.19

Specials

(1) Chili Dog w/Potato Salad & Chips n Dip

$8.99Out of stock

10 pc Shrimp Dinner w/Potato & Side

$13.99Out of stock

Cik Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

2 pc Cod Lunch Special

$9.99Out of stock

3 pc Cod Dinner Special

$10.99Out of stock

3pc Chicken Fingers w/Tator Tots

$8.99Out of stock

4pc Fried Chicken w/Mashed & Gravy

$11.99Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Breast w/Mashed Pot & Green Beans

$10.99Out of stock

BLT w/onion Rings

$9.99Out of stock

Campfire Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Cantaloupe w/Cottage Cheese or Tuna

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo w/Brocolli

$11.49Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/Chips and Dip

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Stew over Biscuits (Full)

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Stew over Biscuits (Half)

$5.99Out of stock

Chopped Sirloin w/Mushrooms, Mashed & Gravy

Out of stock

Club Wrap w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Egg Salad Sandwhich w/Chips & Dip

$5.99Out of stock

Goulash w/Garlic Toast

$9.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled Roast Beef & Swiss on Rye w/Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Hot Beef & Mushroom Sandwich w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Hot Pork Sandwich w/Mash Pot & Gravy

$8.99Out of stock

Hot Prime Rib w/Mashed Potatoes

$12.99Out of stock

Live & Onions Special

$11.49Out of stock

Meatloaf

$11.99Out of stock

Olive Burger w/Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap w/Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Reuben w/Fries

$11.99Out of stock

Ribeye w/Potato & Dinner Side

$21.99Out of stock

Rodeo Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$12.99Out of stock

Surf n Turf w/Roasted Potatoes

$21.99Out of stock

Swedish Meatballs over Egg Noodles

$10.99Out of stock

T-Bone w/Potato & Dinner Side

$18.99Out of stock

Taco Salad

$9.99

Tuna Melt on Rye w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Tuna Salad w/Cup of Soup

$8.99Out of stock

Wet Burrito Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

Turkey Bacon Ranch With Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Lemon Pepper Trout

$12.99Out of stock

Club Salad With Cup Of Soup

$10.99Out of stock

Country Fried Special

$12.99Out of stock

Taco Wrap

$8.99Out of stock

Sirloin Steak Sandwich With French Fries

$12.99Out of stock

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Shrimp\smelt W\ Choice Potato & Side

$13.99Out of stock

Smelt W/choice Of Potato, Deep Fried Corn On The Cob & A Side

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Buffalo Sandwch With Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Bbq Burger With Onion Rings On Brioche Bun

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled Ham And Swiss On White With Onion Rings

$9.99Out of stock

Turkey & Swiss On Kiaser Bun With Onion Rings

$9.99Out of stock

Sub Club With Onion Rings

$10.99Out of stock

Bbq Pulled Pork With French Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff With Garlic Toast

$9.99Out of stock

Cabbage Rolls

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled Ham & Cheese With Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Southwest Cheeseburger With Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Breaded Bone-in Pork Steak

$12.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

#25 - Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.49

served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun, served with chips and dip

#26 - Stacked Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun, served with chips and dip

#28 - Patty Melt

$9.99

A half-pound burger, sautéed onions, and Swiss cheese on rye, served with chips and dip

#29 - French Dip

$10.99

Roast beef, sautéed onions, and melted mozzarella served on a sub bun with au jus and a side of French fries.

#33 - Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

#34 - Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

#35 - BLT Sandwich

$6.99

#36 - Rachel Sandwich

$9.99

#36 - Reuben Sandwhich

$9.99

#37 - Triple Decker Club w/Fries

$10.99

#38 - Cod Sandwich

$8.99

#39 - Hot Pork Sandwich

$9.49

#39 - Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.49

#39 - Hot Turkey Sandwich

$9.49

#40 - Dagwood

$9.49

#60 Tuna Sandwich

$5.99

#67 Monte Cristo Club w/Fries

$10.99

#79 Soup and Half Sandwich

$6.49

Burgers

#27 - Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.49

topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served with chips and dip

#31 - 1/2 LB Burger

$7.49

#32 - 1/2 LB Cheeseburger

$8.49

#30 - Black and Bleu Burger w/Fries

$12.49

#30 - Cast Iron Crusher w/Fries

$12.49

#30 - Cozart Burger w/Fries

$12.49

#30 - Montreal w/Fries

$12.49

#30 - Rodeo Burger w/Fries

$12.49

Lighter Side

#70 Three Chicken Fingers

$10.99

#71 Chicken Breast

$10.99

#72 Spaghetti

$10.49

#73 Liver and Onions

$10.49

#79 Soup and Half Sandwich

$6.49

Dinner Plates

#42 - Sirloin Steak Dinner

$15.49

#43 - Chicken Alfredo Dinner

$14.49

#44 - Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

#45 - Spaghetti Dinner

$12.49

#47 - Cold Atlantic Cod Dinner

$14.49

#49 - Trout Dinner

$15.59

#50 - Liver And Onions Dinner

$13.49

#51 - Chicken Fingers Dinner

$13.49

#52 - Smothered Chicken Dinner

$14.99

#54 - Country Fried Steak Dinner

$14.49

Sides

French Fries

$3.49

Hand Cut Fries

$4.29

Onion Rings

$5.25

Deep Fried Musrooms

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Spicy Pickle Fries

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Dark Gravy (Cup)

$1.25

Light Gravy (Cup)

$0.99

Oatmeal

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Applesauce

$2.49

Sausage Gravy

$3.95

Vegetable

$2.25

8 oz Burger Patty (a la carte)

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Breast (a la carte)

$4.99

1 pc Cod (a la carte)

$2.29

Appetizers

Deep Fried Musrooms

$5.99

French Fries

$3.49

Hand Cut Fries

$4.29

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.25

Spicy Pickle Fries

$5.99

Soup & Salad

#62 Chef Salad

$9.99

Soup - Cup

$3.99

Soup - Bowl

$4.99

Chili - Cup

$3.99

Chili - Bowl

$4.99

Side Salad

$2.99

House Salad

$3.99

Cup of Soup & House Salad

$6.99

Bowl of Soup & Side Salad

$6.99

Chili Tubs

$12.99

Desserts

Milk Shakes

$5.99

Cherry Pie

$5.99

Blueberry Pie

$5.99

Apple Pie

$5.99

Peach Pie

$5.99

Cream Pie

$5.99

Hot Fudge Brownie

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Whole Pies

$18.00

Strawberry Shortcake 1\2 Order

$4.99

Strawberry Shortcake Whole Order

$6.99

Pizza & Subs

10 Inch Cheese Pizza

$6.99

14 Inch Cheese Pizza

$9.99

16 Inch Cheese Pizza

$11.99

10 Inch Deluxe Pizza

$8.99

14 Inch Deluxe Pizza

$15.99

16 Inch Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

10 Inch Vegetarian Pizza

$7.99

14 Inch Vegetarian Pizza

$14.99

16 Inch Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

14 Inch BLT Pizza

$12.99

16 Inch BLT Pizza

$14.99

10 Inch Chicken Ranch

$7.99

14 Inch Chicken Ranch

$10.99

16 Inch Chicken Ranch

$12.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Cappuccino

$2.99

Hot Apple Cider

$2.99

Fountain

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Pibb Extra

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Flavored Ice Tea

$4.49

Milk & Juice

Apple Juice Lg

$2.99

Apple Juice Sm

$2.29

Milk - Chocolate Lg

$2.99

Milk - Chocolate Sm

$2.29

Milk - White Lg

$2.99

Milk - White Sm

$2.29

Orange Juice Lg

$2.99

Orange Juice Sm

$2.29

Tomato Juice Lg

$2.99

Tomato Juice Sm

$2.29

V8 Lg

$2.99

V8 Sm

$2.29

Kids $6.99 Meals

#59 (A) Pancakes

$6.99

#59 (B) Pigs in a Blank

$6.99

#59 (C) Chicken Fingers

$6.99

#59 (D) Hot Dog

$6.99

#59 (E) One Egg

$6.99

#59 (F) French Toast

$6.99

#59 (G) Grilled Cheese

$6.99

#59 (I) Spaghetti

$6.99

#59 (K) Hamburger

$6.99

#59 Ham and Cheese Omelette

$6.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Cast Iron Kitchen is a family restaurant serving Manton and its surrounding communities with affordable, high-quality American food seven days a week! We pride ourselves on the quality of the ingredients we use and caliber of the people we hire. We will always focus on making the best possible customer experience.

110 W Main Street, Manton, MI 49663

