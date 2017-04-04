Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville 109 West main

109 West main

Burnsville, NC 28714

Popular Items

Kids chicken tenders
Kids grilled cheese
Kids steak

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet pepsi

$2.00

Sierra mist

$2.00

Mtn dew

$2.00

Diet mtn dew

$2.00

Dr.pepper

$2.00

Cheerwine

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottle water

$2.00

Tonic

$3.00

Perrier/ pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock

Tea, Coffee, Hot Chocolate

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half and Half Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Pumpkin Coldbrew

$5.00Out of stock

Juice

Orange juice

$2.00

Apple juice

$2.00

Milk

Chocolate milk

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Mocktails

Blackberry Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Blackberries, lavender syrup, lemonade.

Mock Cow Mule

$5.00

Lime juice, muddled cucumbers, hibiscus syrup, devils foot ginger beer

Watermelon Mojito

$5.00

Watermelon puree syrup, fresh mint, lemon lime soda

Shirley Temple

$3.00

House made grenadine, lemon lime soda

Desserts

Cast iron cobbler

$8.00

Fresh local fruit, Brown sugar streusel, topped with vanilla ice cream

Ice cream scoop

$3.00

Apple streusel

$9.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids chicken tenders

$9.00

Kids cheese burger

$7.00Out of stock

Pb&J

$6.00

Kids grilled chicken breast

$8.00

Kids mac and cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Kids steak

$10.00

Kids grilled cheese

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Cat Iron Kitchen is located in heart of downtown Burnsville, NC. We pride our selves on providing great food, service and a welcoming atmosphere. Our food is inspired by the best local ingredients and preparing them to showcase our little corner of Appalachia. Our team is committed to providing you with the best experience possible. We hope that you enjoy your time with us and cant wait to see you again.

