American
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville 109 West main
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Cat Iron Kitchen is located in heart of downtown Burnsville, NC. We pride our selves on providing great food, service and a welcoming atmosphere. Our food is inspired by the best local ingredients and preparing them to showcase our little corner of Appalachia. Our team is committed to providing you with the best experience possible. We hope that you enjoy your time with us and cant wait to see you again.
Location
109 West main, Burnsville, NC 28714
Gallery
