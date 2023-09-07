Popular Items

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$3.50

Custom Breakfast Taco

$2.75

Custom Taco starts with Egg and Tortilla, build your ultimate taco!

Side Bacon

$3.50

3 pieces of bacon

Special

Lemon Meringue Pie French Toast

Lemon Meringue Pie French Toast

$13.00+

🍋🍋🍋 Our French toast stuffed with creamy lemon filling, topped with a light, velvety meringue that perfectly crisp on the outside plus soft and gooey on the inside, and tart lemon curd.

Breakfast

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$3.50

Custom Breakfast Taco

$2.75

Custom Taco starts with Egg and Tortilla, build your ultimate taco!

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00+

The best french toast that at least one person has had. Made with Homemade Vanilla Bread, Try it and see if you agree with that one guy

Creme Brulee French Toast

Creme Brulee French Toast

$13.50+

2 pieces of french toast stuffed with Creme brulee, bruleed caramel on a bed of homemade jam

Chicken & French T.

Chicken & French T.

$17.00

Golden brown, crisp, fried chicken paired with our delicious french toast is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. Served with a chipotle maple syrup that gives just a hint of heat and takes this breakfast to another level!

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.50+

Homemade sausage gravy made with cream and plenty of pepper poured over buttery biscuits.

Cast Iron Hash

Cast Iron Hash

$15.50+
All Things Scramble

All Things Scramble

$15.50

3 eggs, crispy hashbrowns, bacon, ham, sausage, bell pepper, onion, spinach and cheese scrambled together

Bacon & Potato Scramble

$12.50

3 eggs, crispy hashbrowns, bacon, and cheese scrambled together

Ham & Potato Scramble

$12.50

3 eggs, crispy hashbrowns, ham, and cheese scrambled together

Veg Scramble

$11.50

3 eggs, crispy hashbrowns, spinach, bell pepper, onion, and cheese scrambled together

Sausage Scramble

$12.50

3 eggs, crispy hashbrowns, sausage, and cheese scrambled together

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

B.E.A.T Sandwich

$10.50

A la Carte

Egg

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

3 pieces of bacon

Side Sausage

$3.50

a large sausage patty

Side Hashbrown

$2.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$3.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Salsa

$3.00+

Side Tortilla

$1.00

Xtra Maple Syrup

$1.50

Drinks

Coke- Mexican

$4.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.75

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.75

Simply Orange Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Lunch

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Grilled Cheese of Many Cheese with parmesan crusted sourdough,

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Turkey Tomato Basil Melt

$11.50

Salad & Soups

House salad

$8.00

Small House Salad

$4.50
Salad of Everything Good

Salad of Everything Good

$12.00

This salad has smoky roasted butternut squash, red quinoa, on a bed of spinach and arugula, topped with maple candied walnuts and pepitas served with our hatch chile vinaigrette.

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.50

Side

Chips

$1.75

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.25

Side Salad

$3.25

Basket O' French Fry

$6.00

Drinks (Copy)

Coke- Mexican

$4.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.75

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.75

Simply Orange Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Merch

Button

Button

$1.75

1 inch button

Sticker

Sticker

$1.50

2 inch sticker

T-Shirt I agree with that One guy

T-Shirt I agree with that One guy