Cast Iron Punk 1705 Ranch Road 165

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
All Things Scramble
Coffee Frap

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

$3.50
French Toast

French Toast

$8.00+

The best french toast that at least one person has had. Made with Homemade Vanilla Bread, Try it and see if you agree with that one guy

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$8.50+

One of our homemade cinnamon rolls, cut in half, soaked in custard and fried until delicious

Fancy Oatmeal

$6.00+

Rolled oats cooked with coconut milk, and dried cranberries. Topped with more cranberries, butter, brown sugar, and toasted nuts

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00+

Homemade sausage gravy made with cream and plenty of pepper poured over buttery biscuits.

All Things Scramble

All Things Scramble

$10.00

3 eggs, crispy hashbrowns, bacon, ham, sausage, bell pepper, onion, spinach and cheese scrambled together

Bacon & Potato Scramble

$9.00

3 eggs, crispy hashbrowns, bacon, and cheese scrambled together

Ham & Potato Scramble

$9.00

3 eggs, crispy hashbrowns, ham, and cheese scrambled together

Veg Scramble

$8.50

3 eggs, crispy hashbrowns, spinach, bell pepper, onion, and cheese scrambled together

Sausage Scramble

$9.00

3 eggs, crispy hashbrowns, sausage, and cheese scrambled together

Side Gravy

$3.00

Cast Iron Hash

$13.00+

Cast Iron Breakfast

$13.00

Creme Brulee French Toast

$10.50

2 pieces of french toast stuffed with Creme brulee, bruleed caramel on a bed of homemade jam

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$3.55

Jalapeno Ham and cheddar roll

$2.75Out of stock

Orange Cranberry Scone

$2.75

Pecan Molasses Scone

$2.75
GF Banana Loaf

GF Banana Loaf

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Honey buns

$3.25

A la Carte

Egg

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.75

Side Ham

$2.50

Side Sausage

$2.50

Side Hashbrown

$2.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$2.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Salsa

$3.00+

Grab & Go

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, kale, oven dried tomatos, white cheddar all in a spinach wrap served with lemon scallion aioli

Chef Salad

$10.00Out of stock

A hearty salad filled with romaine and spinach, cheese, ham and turkey, carrots, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, and pepperoncini served with Herbed ranch

Roast Beef

$8.50

Roast beef served with caramlized onions, roasted mushrooms and havarti cheese on a ciabatta bun served with black pepper aioli

Italian

$8.00Out of stock

Ham, pepperoni, and salami all on a Italian loaf with oven dried tomatoes, provolone cheese, and olive tapenade, served with pepperoncini parmesan aioli and Italian dressing

Chicken Salad w/Veg

$7.00Out of stock

A simply tastey chicken salad, served with veggies.

Hummus

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade garlic hummus served with veggies

Snacks

Jerky

$7.79

Tru Fru

$7.00

Typhoon Cookies

$3.75

Ritter Chocolate Bar

$3.50

Chips

$1.25

Coffee

Latte

$2.89+

Cappuccino

$2.80+

Americano

$1.95+

Espresso

$1.45+

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+

Mocha

$3.95+

White Mocha

$3.95+

Caramelala

$3.15+

Au Lait

$2.27+

Coffee Frap

$4.06+

Affogato

$3.79+

Traveler

$20.00+

Brewed Coffee

$1.65+

Pour Over

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.11+

Iced Tea

$1.00+

Lavender Palmer

$3.52+

Hill Country Fog

$2.71+

Chai Latte

$3.19+

Matcha Latte

$3.15+

Apple Chai

$2.49+

Spicy apple cider with a black tea bite to warm you up

Energy Tea

$2.75+

Joy in a Cup

Lavender Lemonade

$3.25+

Root Beer Float

$3.85+

Hot Chocolate

$1.95+

Baked Apple Cider

$2.11+

The memory of baked apples turned into a drink

Apple Chai

$2.49+

Blended

Coffee Frap

$3.95+

Cream Frap

$3.85+

Chai Frap

$4.06+

Matcha Frap

$4.06+

Smoothie

$4.11+

Bottles and Cans

Gatorade

$2.25

Oi Ocha

$2.00

Coconut Water

$1.75

Canned Sparkling Water

$0.75

Red Bull

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.31

Apple Juice

$2.10

Bottled Water - Plastic

$0.75

Sparkling Rain Water

$2.00

Rain Water - Still - Aluminum Can

$1.50

Topo Chico

$2.00

Soda

$1.78

Cinnamon Rolls

4 Cinnamon Rolls

$12.75

6 Cinnamon Rolls

$18.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Cast Iron Punk we have a little cast iron in our soul, but a love of strong coffee and tasty food in our hearts

Website

Location

1705 Ranch Road 165, Blanco, TX 78606

Directions

Gallery
Cast Iron Punk image
Cast Iron Punk image
Cast Iron Punk image
Cast Iron Punk image

