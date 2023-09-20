Cast Iron Smokehouse 4200 Skyland Ln
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our main goal is to create great food using quality ingredients and attention to detail to every step in its preparation!
Location
4200 Skyland Ln, Kingsport, TN 37664
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Galaxy Pizza - 5215 Memorial Blvd. Suite D
No Reviews
5215 memorial Blvd. suite D Kingsport, TN 37664
View restaurant
KINGSPORT Mid City Grill - 115 Commerce St
No Reviews
115 Commerce St Kingsport, TN 37660
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kingsport
More near Kingsport