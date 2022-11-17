Castaway Craig's Pub & Grub imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Castaway Craig's Pub & Grub

4 Reviews

2114 Grandview

Lake Milton, OH 44429

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

8"

8" Cheese Pizza

$6.50

8" Pickle Pizza

$6.75

8" Veggie Pizza

$7.50

8" White Sunburn Pizza

$7.50

8" Meat Lovers Pizza

$8.25

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.25

8" Castaway's Brier Hill

$8.25

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.25

8" Pierogi Pizza

$8.25

8" 3 Little Pigs Pizza

$8.25

12"

12" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

12" Pickle Pizza

$11.50

12" Veggie Pizza

$12.75

Cheese, onions, mushrooms, green pepper and sliced tomatoes

12" White Sunburn Pizza

$12.75

Cheese, garlic sauce, hot peppers and black olives

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.25

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and cheese

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.50

12" Castaway's Brier Hill

$15.50

Grated cheese, hot and sweet peppers and sausage

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.50

12" Pierogi Pizza

$15.50

Cheese, potato, onion and butter

12" 3 Little Pigs Pizza

$15.50

16"

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

16" Pickle Pizza

$15.25

Cheese, garlic sauce and pickles

16" Veggie Pizza

$16.75

Cheese, onions, mushrooms, green pepper an sliced tomato

16" White Sunburn Pizza

$16.75

Cheese, garlic sauce, hot peppers and black olives

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.75

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and cheese

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.75

16" Castaway's Brier Hill

$18.75

Grated cheese, hot and sweet peppers and sausage

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.75

16" Pierogi Pizza

$18.75

Cheese, potato, onion and butter

16" 3 Little Pigs Pizza

$18.75

8" Pizza Special

8" Cheese

$5.99

8" Pickle

$5.99

8" Veggie

$5.99

8" White Sunburn

$5.99

8" Meat Lovers

$5.99

8" BBQ Chicken

$5.99

8" Brier Hill

$5.99

8" Chic Bacon Ranch

$5.99

8" Pierogi

$5.99

12" Pizza Special

12" Cheese

$8.99

Starters

Cheese Balls

$9.99

creamy cheese and jalapeno, fried and served with ranch

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

fried and served with marinara

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Lightly battered and fried, served with ranch

Fried Pickles

$9.99

hand breaded and served with ranch

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Four breaded crispy fried chicken tenderloins served with your choice of sauce

Onion Rings

$9.99

Sliced onions lightly battered and fried

Mini Corndogs

$9.99

Loaded Nachos

$11.99

ground beef topped with green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, black olives, and queso cheese. served with salsa and sour cream

Pub Chips

$7.99

Homemade chips served with french onion dip

Basket of Fries

$4.49

Basket of Tater Tots

$7.99

Loaded Tots

$11.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of steak or chicken. served with salsa and sour cream

Queso Dip

$7.49

Served with nachos

Fried Pierogies

$8.99

5 seasoned pierogies served with sour cream

Pretzels

$9.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.99

Black Beans & Rice

$4.49

Side Plantains

$4.49

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Taco Loaded

$12.99

Pizza Loaded

$12.99

CBR Loaded

$12.99

Philly Loaded

$12.99

Tiki Hut Nacho

$12.99

Salads

Castaway Salad

$7.99

Crisp house blend with tomato, cucumber, black olives, red onion, hard cooked egg, shredded cheese with your choice of dressing

Side Salad

$4.99

Crisp house blend with tomato, red onion and cucumber with your choice of dressing

Winter Ocean Salad

$11.99

Havana 1958

Mojo Pork

$15.99

shredded slowly roasted pork with sautéed thinly slices onions over bed of white rice, topped with black beans and plantains served with side salad

Mojo Chicken

$15.99

seasoned cut chicken breast topped with sautéed onions over a bed of white rice, topped with black beans and plantains served with a side salad

Castaway Cubano

$12.99

ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on hot pressed bread

Pan con Bistec - Cuban Steak Sandwich

$12.99

seasoned thin steak, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks and mayonnaise on hot pressed bread

Mojo Quesadilla

$11.99

seasoned chicken or pork with sautéed onions and cheese in a grilled tortilla shell served with salsa and sour cream

Craig's Yum Yum Bowl

$15.99

Fresh Seafood

Haddock

$15.99

fried, baked or beer battered haddock served with choice of side and salad or Cole slaw

Fish Tacos

$14.99

3 soft tacos filled with baked haddock, slaw, fresh Pico de Gallo and Thai chili sauce onside

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

3 soft tacos filled with sautéed shrimp, slaw, fresh Pico de Gallo and Thai chili sauce onside

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

fried haddock on our hoe made hoagie bun

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

fresh hand breaded shrimp

Hot Honey Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Burgers, Subs & Grubs

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

served with peppers, onions and queso cheese

Gyro

$8.49

sliced gyro meat, tomato, lettuce, onions and tzatziki sauce in a pita

The Vinny

$11.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion with Italian dressing

Hot Dog w/Fries

$5.49

Hot Dog

$2.49

Cheeseburger

$11.99

1/2 lb handmade burger, grilled and topped with your choice of American, swiss, Monterey jack or provolone cheese

Hamburger

$11.99

Giddy Giddy Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb handmade burger, grilled an topped with egg, provolone cheese, grilled onions, lettuce and tomato

Cuban Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb handmade burger, grilled and topped with pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard

Hero Burger

$12.99

1/1 lb handmade burger, grilled and topped with sliced gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce

D's Pork Tacos

$12.99

The Reuben

$11.99

Reuben Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled, fried or buffalo style chicken served with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

flour tortilla shell stuffed with lettuce, tomato, Monterey jack cheese, ranch and grilled chicken

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

freshly made pulled pork tossed in bbq sauce and topped with dill pickles

Meatball Sub

$10.99

The BLT

$9.99

Beef Tacos

$2.00

D's Ram Burrito

$8.99

PBJ Time Burger

$13.99

Calzone

Sm Calzone

$9.00

Lg Calzone

$13.00

Roni Rolls

Pepperoni and cheese with a side of red sauce

Roni Rolls

$6.49

Wings

Wings 5pc

$7.49

Wings 10pc

$13.49

Wings 15pc

$18.49

Monday Wing Special

$0.75

Kid’s Menu

Kids 8” Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$7.99

Kids Mini Corndogs w/ Fries

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog w/ Fries

$7.99

Desserts

Dessert Plantains

$7.99

Reese Pie

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Choco Pie

$7.99

Popcorn/Chips

Chips

$1.00

Classic Caramel

$4.00

Cookies & Cream

$4.00

Dark Chocolate

$4.00

Puppy Chow

$4.00

Yellow Cheddar

$4.00Out of stock

Garlic Parm

$4.00Out of stock

Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Brew Dog - Elvis Juice

$4.00

Brew Dog - Hazy Jane

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch can

$2.50

Busch Light can

$2.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Corona Premier

$3.75

Dogfish Punking Ale

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager

$3.75

Dub City IPA 16 oz

$7.50

Fat Tire

$3.75

Founders All Day IPA

$4.00

Great Lakes Commodore

$4.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold

$4.00

Great Lakes Edmund Fitz

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Heineken

$3.75

Labatt Blue

$3.75

Lagunitas IPA

$3.75

Landshark

$3.50

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$3.75

MGD

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miler Highlife

$3.50

Miller 64

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

O'douls

$3.00

Pacifica

$3.75

PBR 16oz can

$3.50

Penguin City Brewing

$3.50

Penguin City Brewing Light

$3.50

Peroni

$3.75

Redd’s Apple

$3.75

Rhinegeist Truth

$3.75

Rhingeist Knowledge

$3.75

Rolling Rock

$3.75Out of stock

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$3.75

Sam's Summer Ale

$3.75

Southern Tier 2x IPA

$4.00

Southern Tier Lake Shore Fog

$3.75Out of stock

Stella Artois

$3.75

Thirsty Dog Irish Setter

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$3.75

Twisted Tea Half & Half

$3.75

Twisted Tea Peach

$3.75

Twisted Tea Raspberry

$3.75

VooDoo Atomic Pumpkin

$4.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Liquor

1800

$6.00

Absolut

$4.50

Absolut Citron

$4.50

Amaretto

$3.00

Bacardi

$4.25

Bailey's

$4.00

Black Haus

$5.50

Black Velvet

$3.50

Bombay Sapphire

$4.25

Canadian Club

$3.50

Captain Morgan

$4.25

Chambord

$4.50

Chivas Regal

$6.50

Ciroc

$5.75

Ciroc Berry

$5.75

Ciroc Peach

$5.75

Ciroc Pineapple

$5.75

Crown

$5.75

Crown Apple

$5.75

Dewar's

$5.75

Don Julio

$9.00

Fireball

$4.00

Frangelico

$4.00

Gentleman Jack

$5.50

Grey Goose

$5.50

Herradura

$9.00

J & B Scotch

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jager

$4.50

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.25

Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.25

Johnny Walker Black Label

$5.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$4.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$4.50

Kahlua

$4.25

Keke Key Lime

$4.25

Ketel One

$5.00

Lauders Scotch

$4.50

Licor 43

$4.00

Lifted Citrus

$7.00

Lifted Dark

$7.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Makers mark

$5.50

Malibu Rum

$4.25

Old Grand Dad

$4.00Out of stock

Patron

$8.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$3.75

Rumple Minze

$4.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Screwball

$5.25

Seagram's VO

$4.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Stolli

$4.50

Tangeray

$5.00

Tito's

$4.00

Well Cherry Vodka

$3.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Well Grape Vodka

$3.00

Well Raspberry Vodka

$3.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Well Vodka

$3.00

Wild Turkey

$4.50

Windsor Canadian

$4.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Yukon Jack

$4.00

Lifted Citrus Btl

$45.00

Lifted Dark Btl

$45.00

DBL 1800

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$8.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.50

DBL Bailey's

$8.00

DBL Black Haus

$11.00

DBL Black Velvet

$5.50

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

DBL Canadian Club

$7.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.50

DBL Chambord

$9.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$13.00

DBL Ciroc

$11.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$11.50

DBL Ciroc Pineapple

$11.50

DBL Ciroc Wild Berry

$11.50

DBL Crown

$11.00

DBL Crown Apple

$11.00

DBL Crown Peach

$11.50

DBL Cuervo Gold

$8.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$8.00

DBL Dewars

$11.00

DBL Don Julio

$18.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

DBL Frangelico

$8.00

DBL Gentlemen Jack

$11.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$11.00

DBL J & B

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jagermeister

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$7.50

DBL Jim Beam Red Stag

$8.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

DBL Kahlua

$7.50

DBL Ketel One

$10.00

DBL Licor 43

$8.00

DBL Macallan

$22.00

DBL Makers Mark

$11.00

DBL Malibu

$8.00

DBL Old Grand Dad

$8.00

DBL Patron

$17.00

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00

DBL Rumple Minze

$8.00

DBL Sambuca

$12.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$5.50

DBL Seagram's VO

$6.50

DBL Skrewball

$10.50

DBL Southern Comfort

$7.00

DBL Stoli

$9.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Tito's

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$5.00

DBL Well Scotch

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$5.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$9.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.00

DBL Yukon Jack

$6.50

Mixed drinks

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Hawaii

$7.00

Castaway Cooler

$7.00

Castaway Splash

$7.00

Christmas Cooler Naughty

$7.00

Christmas Cooler Nice

$7.00

Ciroc Fruit Punch

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Cozy Monk

$6.00

Craig's Coffee

$6.00

Creamsicle Delight

$5.00

Fireball Hot Cider

$6.00

Frozen Drink

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Kentucky Coffee

$6.00

Key Lime Pie Shot

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Little Beers

$4.00

Long Beach Iced Tea

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Lucky Leprechaun

$7.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Ocean Breeze

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Peppermint Patty

$6.00

Peppermint Patty Martini

$6.00

Rainbow Shots

$15.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Shamrocked Shooter

$4.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tidal Wave

$6.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Lifted Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Lifted Citrus Cooler

$8.00

Lifted Dreamsicle

$8.00

Lifted Tootsie Roll

$8.00

Lifted Dark Delight

$8.00

Lifted Dark Hazelnut

$8.00

Tiff's Rum Drink

$7.00

Seltzers

Bacardi Mojito

$5.50

Bud Light Cranberry

$4.00

Bud Light Sugar Plum

$4.00

Cayman Jack Mango

$5.25

Cayman Jack Margarita

$5.25

Cayman Jack Strawberry

$5.25

Cayman Jack Watermelon

$5.25

Corona Citrus Lime

$4.00

Corona Mandarin Starfruit

$4.00

Corona Passionfruit

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Raspberry

$4.00

Corona Spicy Pineapple

$4.00

Corona Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Tropical Lime

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Watermelon Lime

$4.00

Crown Apple Cranberry

$5.50

Crown Lemonade

$5.50

Crown Peach Tea

$5.50

High Noon Black Cherry

$4.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$4.00

High Noon Mango

$4.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$4.00

High Noon Pineapple

$4.00

High Noon Watermelon

$4.00

Loyal Iced Tea

$5.50

Loyal Lemonade

$5.50

Loyal Watermelon

$5.50

Loyal Wild Berry

$5.50

Mamitas Lime

$4.00

Mamitas Mango

$4.00

Mamitas Paloma

$4.00

Mamitas Pineapple

$4.00

Mich Ultra Black Cherry

$4.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra Citrus

$4.00

Mich Ultra Mango Apricot

$4.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra Mixed Berry

$4.00Out of stock

Mikes Black Cherry BTL

$4.00

Mikes Lemon

$4.00

Mikes Lemonade BTL

$4.00

Mikes Mango

$4.00

Mikes Pineapple

$4.00Out of stock

Mikes Pineapple Strawberry BTL

$4.00

Mikes Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

Mikes Strawberry BTL

$4.00

Truly Berry Punch

$4.00

Truly Black Cherry

$4.00

Truly Blueberry Acai

$4.00

Truly Citrus Punch

$4.00

Truly Citrus Squeeze

$4.00

Truly Fruit Punch

$4.00

Truly Grapefruit

$4.00

Truly Lemon

$4.00

Truly Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Lime

$4.00

Truly Mango

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Truly Passionfruit

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Pineapple

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Raspberry Lime

$4.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Tea Peach

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Tea Raspberry

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Tea Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Tropical Punch

$4.00

Truly Watermelon Kiwi

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Watermelon Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Wild Berry

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Blackberry

$4.00

White Claw Blackberry Lemonade

$4.00

White Claw Blood Orange Lemonade

$4.00

White Claw Citrus Yuzu Smash

$4.00Out of stock

White Claw Lemon

$4.00

White Claw Lime

$4.00

White Claw Limon Lemonade

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Passion Fruit

$4.00

White Claw Pineapple

$4.00

White Claw Rasberry

$4.00Out of stock

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$4.00

White Claw Strawberry

$4.00

White Claw Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

White Claw Tangerine

$4.00Out of stock

White Claw Tropical Pomelo Smash

$4.00Out of stock

White Claw Watermelon

$4.00

White Claw Watermelon Lime Smash

$4.00

White Claw Wild Berry Acai Smash

$4.00Out of stock

Wine

Corkage Fee

$8.00

House Cabernet

$3.50

House Cabernet Btl

$12.00

House Chardonnay

$3.50

House Chardonnay Btl

$12.00

House Merlot

$3.50

House Merlot Btl

$12.00

House Pinot Grigio

$3.50

House Pinot Grigio Btl

$12.00

House Pinot Noir

$3.50

House Pinot Noir Btl

$12.00

House White Zinfadel

$3.50

House White Zinfandel Btl

$12.00

Martini & Rossi Champagne Split

$4.00

Mastropietro Sweet Red Btl

$19.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Btl

$24.00

Moscato

$4.00

Sangria Red

$5.00

Sangria White

$5.00

Refill

Bucket

$13 Beer Bucket

$13.00

Beach Bucket

$20.00

Halloween Drinks

Bloody Brain Shot

$4.50

Tootsie Roll Shot

$4.50

Acid Shot

$4.50

Bloody Jack

$5.50

Hulk Smash Screwdriver

$7.00

Kiss a Witch

$7.00

Embalming Fuild

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Cherry Fanta

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Rasberry Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Redbull

$3.49

Cranberry juice

$2.99

Pineapple juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit juice

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Pitcher Of Pop

$8.99

Gift Certificates

10.00

$10.00

15.00

$15.00

20.00

$20.00

25.00

$25.00

30.00

$30.00

40.00

$40.00

50.00

$50.00

75.00

$75.00

100.00

$100.00

5.00 Gift Card Promo

10.00 Gift Card Promo

Super Bowl Specials

2 12" Pizzas + 10 Boneless Wings

$24.95

Salads

Tossed Salad 1/2 Pan

$20.00

Tossed Salad Full Pan

$38.00

Caesar Salad 1/2 Pan

$24.00

Caesar Salad Full Pan

$46.00

Appetizers/Extras

Hot Peppers & Oil Pint w/ Pita

$10.00

Hot Peppers & Oil Quart w/ Pita

$18.00

Chicken Tenders 1/2 Pan

$24.00

Chicken Tenders Full Pan

$42.00

Entrees

Crusted Baked White Fish

$4.00

Penne w/ Red Sauce 1/2 Pan

$40.00

Penne w/ Red Sauce Full Pan

$80.00

Meatballs w/ Red Sauce 1/2 Pan

$40.00

Meatballs w/ Red sauce Full Pan

$80.00

Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Italian Sausage, Pepper & Onions Full Pan

$100.00

Chicken Parmesan 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Chicken Parmesan Full Pan

$100.00

Chicken Marsala 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Chicken Marsala Full Pan

$90.00

Chicken Francaise 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Chicken Francaise Full Pan

$90.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Full Pan

$90.00

Pulled Pork 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Pulled Pork Full Pan

$90.00

Sliced Roast Beef w/ Au Jus 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Sliced Roast Beef w/ Au Jus Full Pan

$90.00

Sides

Garlic Roasted Redskins 1/2 Pan

$25.00

Garlic Roasted Redskins Full Pan

$45.00

Garlic Smashed Redskins 1/2 Pan

$21.00

Garlic Smashed Redskins Full Pan

$40.00

Glazed Baby Carrots 1/2 Pan

$21.00

Glazed Baby Carrots Full Pan

$40.00

Green Beans 1/2 Pan

$25.00

Green Beans Full Pan

$45.00

Green Beans Almondine 1/2 Pan

$25.00

Green Bean Almondine Full Pan

$45.00

Italian Greens 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Italian Greens Full Pan

$90.00

Buttered Corn 1/2 Pan

$21.00

Buttered Corn Full Pan

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family friendly beach themed bar with a beautiful view of Lake Milton from our outdoor patio. Tasty menu with a variety of items including pizzas, subs, Cuban foods, and much more!

Website

Location

2114 Grandview, Lake Milton, OH 44429

Directions

Gallery
Castaway Craig's Pub & Grub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cockeye BBQ
orange star4.8 • 1,018
1805 Parkman Road NW Warren, OH 44485
View restaurantnext
Cockeye Creamery
orange star4.9 • 167
1805 Parkman Rd NW Warren, OH 44485
View restaurantnext
Stoneyard Grill & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
41 S. Main Street Niles, OH 44446
View restaurantnext
Dragons Den - 2710 Robbins avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2710 Robbins avenue Niles, OH 44446
View restaurantnext
Iron Mann Grille
orange starNo Reviews
1762 N State St Girard, OH 44420
View restaurantnext
Margherita's Grille
orange starNo Reviews
728 N State Street Girard, OH 44420
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Lake Milton
Warren
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Youngstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston