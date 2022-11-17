- Home
Castaway Craig's Pub & Grub
4 Reviews
2114 Grandview
Lake Milton, OH 44429
8"
12"
12" Cheese Pizza
12" Pickle Pizza
12" Veggie Pizza
Cheese, onions, mushrooms, green pepper and sliced tomatoes
12" White Sunburn Pizza
Cheese, garlic sauce, hot peppers and black olives
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and cheese
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
12" Castaway's Brier Hill
Grated cheese, hot and sweet peppers and sausage
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
12" Pierogi Pizza
Cheese, potato, onion and butter
12" 3 Little Pigs Pizza
16"
16" Cheese Pizza
16" Pickle Pizza
Cheese, garlic sauce and pickles
16" Veggie Pizza
Cheese, onions, mushrooms, green pepper an sliced tomato
16" White Sunburn Pizza
Cheese, garlic sauce, hot peppers and black olives
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and cheese
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
16" Castaway's Brier Hill
Grated cheese, hot and sweet peppers and sausage
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
16" Pierogi Pizza
Cheese, potato, onion and butter
16" 3 Little Pigs Pizza
8" Pizza Special
12" Pizza Special
Starters
Cheese Balls
creamy cheese and jalapeno, fried and served with ranch
Cheese Sticks
fried and served with marinara
Fried Mushrooms
Lightly battered and fried, served with ranch
Fried Pickles
hand breaded and served with ranch
Chicken Tenders
Four breaded crispy fried chicken tenderloins served with your choice of sauce
Onion Rings
Sliced onions lightly battered and fried
Mini Corndogs
Loaded Nachos
ground beef topped with green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, black olives, and queso cheese. served with salsa and sour cream
Pub Chips
Homemade chips served with french onion dip
Basket of Fries
Basket of Tater Tots
Loaded Tots
Quesadilla
cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of steak or chicken. served with salsa and sour cream
Queso Dip
Served with nachos
Fried Pierogies
5 seasoned pierogies served with sour cream
Pretzels
Boom Boom Shrimp
Black Beans & Rice
Side Plantains
Side Coleslaw
Taco Loaded
Pizza Loaded
CBR Loaded
Philly Loaded
Tiki Hut Nacho
Salads
Havana 1958
Mojo Pork
shredded slowly roasted pork with sautéed thinly slices onions over bed of white rice, topped with black beans and plantains served with side salad
Mojo Chicken
seasoned cut chicken breast topped with sautéed onions over a bed of white rice, topped with black beans and plantains served with a side salad
Castaway Cubano
ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on hot pressed bread
Pan con Bistec - Cuban Steak Sandwich
seasoned thin steak, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks and mayonnaise on hot pressed bread
Mojo Quesadilla
seasoned chicken or pork with sautéed onions and cheese in a grilled tortilla shell served with salsa and sour cream
Craig's Yum Yum Bowl
Fresh Seafood
Haddock
fried, baked or beer battered haddock served with choice of side and salad or Cole slaw
Fish Tacos
3 soft tacos filled with baked haddock, slaw, fresh Pico de Gallo and Thai chili sauce onside
Shrimp Tacos
3 soft tacos filled with sautéed shrimp, slaw, fresh Pico de Gallo and Thai chili sauce onside
Fish Sandwich
fried haddock on our hoe made hoagie bun
Shrimp Basket
fresh hand breaded shrimp
Hot Honey Shrimp Tacos
Burgers, Subs & Grubs
Philly Cheesesteak
served with peppers, onions and queso cheese
Gyro
sliced gyro meat, tomato, lettuce, onions and tzatziki sauce in a pita
The Vinny
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion with Italian dressing
Hot Dog w/Fries
Hot Dog
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb handmade burger, grilled and topped with your choice of American, swiss, Monterey jack or provolone cheese
Hamburger
Giddy Giddy Burger
1/2 lb handmade burger, grilled an topped with egg, provolone cheese, grilled onions, lettuce and tomato
Cuban Burger
1/2 lb handmade burger, grilled and topped with pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard
Hero Burger
1/1 lb handmade burger, grilled and topped with sliced gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce
D's Pork Tacos
The Reuben
Reuben Wrap
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled, fried or buffalo style chicken served with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese
Chicken Wrap
flour tortilla shell stuffed with lettuce, tomato, Monterey jack cheese, ranch and grilled chicken
Pulled Pork Sandwich
freshly made pulled pork tossed in bbq sauce and topped with dill pickles
Meatball Sub
The BLT
Beef Tacos
D's Ram Burrito
PBJ Time Burger
Roni Rolls
Kid’s Menu
Popcorn/Chips
Beer
Angry Orchard
Brew Dog - Elvis Juice
Brew Dog - Hazy Jane
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch can
Busch Light can
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Dogfish Punking Ale
Dos Equis Lager
Dub City IPA 16 oz
Fat Tire
Founders All Day IPA
Great Lakes Commodore
Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold
Great Lakes Edmund Fitz
Guinness
Heineken
Labatt Blue
Lagunitas IPA
Landshark
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
MGD
Michelob Ultra
Miler Highlife
Miller 64
Miller Lite
O'douls
Pacifica
PBR 16oz can
Penguin City Brewing
Penguin City Brewing Light
Peroni
Redd’s Apple
Rhinegeist Truth
Rhingeist Knowledge
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sam's Summer Ale
Southern Tier 2x IPA
Southern Tier Lake Shore Fog
Stella Artois
Thirsty Dog Irish Setter
Twisted Tea
Twisted Tea Half & Half
Twisted Tea Peach
Twisted Tea Raspberry
VooDoo Atomic Pumpkin
Yuengling
Liquor
1800
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Amaretto
Bacardi
Bailey's
Black Haus
Black Velvet
Bombay Sapphire
Canadian Club
Captain Morgan
Chambord
Chivas Regal
Ciroc
Ciroc Berry
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Pineapple
Crown
Crown Apple
Dewar's
Don Julio
Fireball
Frangelico
Gentleman Jack
Grey Goose
Herradura
J & B Scotch
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jager
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag
Johnny Walker Black Label
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Silver
Kahlua
Keke Key Lime
Ketel One
Lauders Scotch
Licor 43
Lifted Citrus
Lifted Dark
Macallan 12
Makers mark
Malibu Rum
Old Grand Dad
Patron
Pinnacle Whipped
Rumple Minze
Sambuca
Screwball
Seagram's VO
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Stolli
Tangeray
Tito's
Well Cherry Vodka
Well Gin
Well Grape Vodka
Well Raspberry Vodka
Well Rum
Well Tequila
Well Vodka
Wild Turkey
Windsor Canadian
Woodford Reserve
Yukon Jack
Lifted Citrus Btl
Lifted Dark Btl
DBL 1800
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bailey's
DBL Black Haus
DBL Black Velvet
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Chambord
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Ciroc
DBL Ciroc Peach
DBL Ciroc Pineapple
DBL Ciroc Wild Berry
DBL Crown
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Cuervo Gold
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Dewars
DBL Don Julio
DBL Fireball
DBL Frangelico
DBL Gentlemen Jack
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Grey Goose
DBL J & B
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jim Beam Red Stag
DBL Johnny Walker Black
DBL Kahlua
DBL Ketel One
DBL Licor 43
DBL Macallan
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Malibu
DBL Old Grand Dad
DBL Patron
DBL Pinnacle Whipped
DBL Rumple Minze
DBL Sambuca
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Seagram's VO
DBL Skrewball
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Stoli
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Tito's
DBL Well Gin
DBL Well Rum
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Yukon Jack
Mixed drinks
Alabama Slammer
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaii
Castaway Cooler
Castaway Splash
Christmas Cooler Naughty
Christmas Cooler Nice
Ciroc Fruit Punch
Cosmopolitan
Cozy Monk
Craig's Coffee
Creamsicle Delight
Fireball Hot Cider
Frozen Drink
Fuzzy Navel
Green Tea Shot
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Kentucky Coffee
Key Lime Pie Shot
Lemon Drop
Little Beers
Long Beach Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Lucky Leprechaun
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Ocean Breeze
Old Fashioned
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Peppermint Patty
Peppermint Patty Martini
Rainbow Shots
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Shamrocked Shooter
Tequila Sunrise
Tidal Wave
Top Shelf Long Island
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Lifted Arnold Palmer
Lifted Citrus Cooler
Lifted Dreamsicle
Lifted Tootsie Roll
Lifted Dark Delight
Lifted Dark Hazelnut
Tiff's Rum Drink
Seltzers
Bacardi Mojito
Bud Light Cranberry
Bud Light Sugar Plum
Cayman Jack Mango
Cayman Jack Margarita
Cayman Jack Strawberry
Cayman Jack Watermelon
Corona Citrus Lime
Corona Mandarin Starfruit
Corona Passionfruit
Corona Raspberry
Corona Spicy Pineapple
Corona Strawberry
Corona Tropical Lime
Corona Watermelon Lime
Crown Apple Cranberry
Crown Lemonade
Crown Peach Tea
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Mango
High Noon Passionfruit
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Loyal Iced Tea
Loyal Lemonade
Loyal Watermelon
Loyal Wild Berry
Mamitas Lime
Mamitas Mango
Mamitas Paloma
Mamitas Pineapple
Mich Ultra Black Cherry
Mich Ultra Citrus
Mich Ultra Mango Apricot
Mich Ultra Mixed Berry
Mikes Black Cherry BTL
Mikes Lemon
Mikes Lemonade BTL
Mikes Mango
Mikes Pineapple
Mikes Pineapple Strawberry BTL
Mikes Strawberry
Mikes Strawberry BTL
Truly Berry Punch
Truly Black Cherry
Truly Blueberry Acai
Truly Citrus Punch
Truly Citrus Squeeze
Truly Fruit Punch
Truly Grapefruit
Truly Lemon
Truly Lemonade
Truly Lime
Truly Mango
Truly Mango Lemonade
Truly Passionfruit
Truly Pineapple
Truly Raspberry Lime
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
Truly Tea Peach
Truly Tea Raspberry
Truly Tea Strawberry
Truly Tropical Punch
Truly Watermelon Kiwi
Truly Watermelon Lemonade
Truly Wild Berry
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Blackberry
White Claw Blackberry Lemonade
White Claw Blood Orange Lemonade
White Claw Citrus Yuzu Smash
White Claw Lemon
White Claw Lime
White Claw Limon Lemonade
White Claw Mango
White Claw Passion Fruit
White Claw Pineapple
White Claw Rasberry
White Claw Ruby Grapefruit
White Claw Strawberry
White Claw Strawberry Lemonade
White Claw Tangerine
White Claw Tropical Pomelo Smash
White Claw Watermelon
White Claw Watermelon Lime Smash
White Claw Wild Berry Acai Smash
Wine
Corkage Fee
House Cabernet
House Cabernet Btl
House Chardonnay
House Chardonnay Btl
House Merlot
House Merlot Btl
House Pinot Grigio
House Pinot Grigio Btl
House Pinot Noir
House Pinot Noir Btl
House White Zinfadel
House White Zinfandel Btl
Martini & Rossi Champagne Split
Mastropietro Sweet Red Btl
Meiomi Pinot Noir Btl
Moscato
Sangria Red
Sangria White
Refill
Halloween Drinks
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Cherry Fanta
Root Beer
Rasberry Tea
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Bottled Water
Soda Water
Redbull
Cranberry juice
Pineapple juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit juice
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Shirley Temple
Pitcher Of Pop
Salads
Appetizers/Extras
Entrees
Crusted Baked White Fish
Penne w/ Red Sauce 1/2 Pan
Penne w/ Red Sauce Full Pan
Meatballs w/ Red Sauce 1/2 Pan
Meatballs w/ Red sauce Full Pan
Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions 1/2 Pan
Italian Sausage, Pepper & Onions Full Pan
Chicken Parmesan 1/2 Pan
Chicken Parmesan Full Pan
Chicken Marsala 1/2 Pan
Chicken Marsala Full Pan
Chicken Francaise 1/2 Pan
Chicken Francaise Full Pan
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast 1/2 Pan
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Full Pan
Pulled Pork 1/2 Pan
Pulled Pork Full Pan
Sliced Roast Beef w/ Au Jus 1/2 Pan
Sliced Roast Beef w/ Au Jus Full Pan
Sides
Garlic Roasted Redskins 1/2 Pan
Garlic Roasted Redskins Full Pan
Garlic Smashed Redskins 1/2 Pan
Garlic Smashed Redskins Full Pan
Glazed Baby Carrots 1/2 Pan
Glazed Baby Carrots Full Pan
Green Beans 1/2 Pan
Green Beans Full Pan
Green Beans Almondine 1/2 Pan
Green Bean Almondine Full Pan
Italian Greens 1/2 Pan
Italian Greens Full Pan
Buttered Corn 1/2 Pan
Buttered Corn Full Pan
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A family friendly beach themed bar with a beautiful view of Lake Milton from our outdoor patio. Tasty menu with a variety of items including pizzas, subs, Cuban foods, and much more!
2114 Grandview, Lake Milton, OH 44429