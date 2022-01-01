- Home
Castaways Cove Breckenridge
100 S. Park Ave #C102
Breckenridge, CO 80424
Popular Items
Bowls
Ahi Tuna Poke
Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens.. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.
Salmon Poke
Atlantic Salmon, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens.. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.
Krab Bowl
Krab, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens.. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.
Coconut Shrimp Bowl
Deep Fried Coconut Shrimp, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens.. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.
Steak Bowl
Thin sliced steak, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.
Smoked Pork Bowl
House smoked pork, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.
Shredded Chicken Bowl
Tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.
Tofu Bowl
House toasted and seasoned, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.
Red Beet Bowl
Roasted red beets, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens.. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.
Land, Sea and Air
Try the world famous Land, Sea and Air Bowl! Flank Steak, Shredded Chicken, Ahi Tuna and Coconut Shrimp. Served with rice, quinoa, mixed greens, krab salad, seaweed salad, spam, your choice of sauce, avocado, house made pickles, red onion, crispy onion, crispy jalapeños, crispy beets, masago and nori.
Platters and Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
It's Back! Two four oz patties covered in the only cheese that rhymes with freedom. Sun dried tomatoes, house made pickels and red onion. Served with your choice of side.
BBQ Sandwich
House smoked pork or chicken, tossed in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side.
Jerk Sandwich
House smoked pork or chicken, tossed in homemade Jerk Spices. Served with your choice of side.
Mochiko Chicken Platter
House battered mochiko chicken served with rice and house made mac salad.
Chicken Fingers
Five deep fried chicken fingers with a side of fries.
House Soup
shredded chicken, rice, green onion, edamame in a mild ramen curry broth.
Miso Soup
Starting with our housemade dashi, tofu and green onions.
Apps To Go
Edamame
Tossed in a house Sambal sauce and sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds and crispy onions.
Mochiko Chicken Appetizer
Mochicko chicken thighs served with a sweet and spicy sauce.
Spam Musubi
Two pieces of pan seared spam with homemade teriyaki on a bed of rice then wrapped in nori.
Teriyaki Bao Bun
Two steamed buns filled with either or chicken or pork, teriyaki sauce, house relish and sesame seeds. Served with a side of hot sauce.
Krab Rangoon
5 housemade Krab Wontons, seasoned with cream cheese. Served along a side of Mae Ploy dipping sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Five shrimp breaded with panko and coconut served with a side of Mae Ploy. Forest Gump approved!
Sides
Mac Salad
Elbow macaroni with mayonnaise, celery and carrot. Served cold.
Seaweed Salad
Classic preparation with red onion and sesame seeds.
Simple Salad
Mixed greens, sun dried tomato and red onion. Tossed in a housemade vinaigrette.
Krab Salad
Krab tossed in mayo, with a kiss of carrot.
Fries
Golden Fried Potato. Yummy!
White Rice
Just like it sounds.
Dessert
Extra Sauce
50/50 Sauce
Half Sambal, half Sriracha. All good.
BBQ Sauce
Sweet Baby Rays
Brown Curry Gravy
Creamy Avocado
Mayo and Miso base blended with avocado.
Spicy Creamy Avocado
Mayo and Miso base blended with avocado. Spiced up with our 50/50 blend.
Fat Alley Hot Sauce
From our good friends in Telluride, Colorado. We think its some of the best hot sauce on the market. Order a full bottle in our retail section.
Ketchup
Mae Ploy
Mayo
Mustard
Pineapple Honey
House made, just a hint of Chinese five spice keeps this sauce from being anything but ordinary.
Spicy Pineapple Honey
House made, just a hint of Chinese five spice keeps this sauce from being anything but ordinary. Our 50/50 sauce brings the heat.
Ranch
Sambal
Classic Indonesian Chili Paste Based Hot Sauce.
Shoyu
House made Soy Sauce based sauce. Green onion, garlic and ginger make this sauce special.
Spicy Shoyu
House made Soy Sauce based sauce. Green onion, garlic and ginger make this sauce special. 50/50 sauce brings the heat.
Soy
Gluten Free
Sriracha
Chili garlic hot sauce. It's got the rooster on the label. You know it!
Sweet Sriracha
What makes Sriracha better? Just a kiss of honey.
Teriyaki
House made over the course of 8 hours. This teriyaki is one for the books.
Spicy Teriyaki
House made over the course of 8 hours. This teriyaki is one for the books. Spiced with out house 50/50 sauce.
Cocktails - Dine In
Mai Tai
Appleton Estate rum, dry curaçao, lime and orgeat. The Tiki Classic.
House Daiquiri To Go
Simple, classic, perfect on draft. Rum, lime and sugar.
Saturn
Gin, falernum, lemon, passion fruit and orgeat
Jungle Bird
House Rum Blend #4, Campari, lime, pineapple and cinnamon. Grown up fruit punch.
Ginger Pop
Breckenridge Pear Vodka, passion fruit, ginger beer. Basic never tasted so good.
Pina Colada
rum, pineapple, orange, cream of coconut. Try something different and substitute the rum for Fernet or Scotch
Smuggling Nuts
Tequila, Del Magauey Vida Mezcal, Aperol, Orgeat and Lemon make this last kiss to summer easy as the weather starts to cool down.
Breckenridge Tiki Fashion
Breckenridge Bourbon, Falernum, house made coconut tincture, bitters
Man In The Yellow Hat
If Curious George's Old Pal was made with Old Overholt and banana
John Daly (Frozen)
A frozen tribute to one of the greatest golfers of all time. Our sweet tea with a kiss of lemon and some get up and go juice.
OFTD Float
Add a float of overproof rum to any cocktail.
Underberg
Melon Cooler
Paloma (Frozen)
A classic combination in slushie form, grapefruit and tequila. This how parties get started.
Grapefruit Radler (Frozen)
Grapefruit Slushie - Is it too soon to pretend its summer?
Appletini
Trinidaquiri
Three Bucks
Hot Drinks
Hot Buttered Rum
Breckenridge Spiced Rum combined with our house made buttered rum mix. Perfect for warming up on a cold day.
Funky Monkey
Hot Chocolate, Myers Rum and banana liquor. This monkey is ready to party.
Hot Toddy
Buffalo Trace bourbon, lemon and honey. Perfect to warm up with after a long day on the hill.
Rotating Hot Drink
Beer
Cheap Beer o' The Day
Honey Wheat
Draft - Deep Ruby Red In Color, Malty, Caramel, Sweet Deliciousness With A Light Refreshing Touch That Keeps You Coming Back For More.
Bakers Brewery French Silk Stout
This chocolate-coffee stout features organic Sumatra coffee beans from Elevation Coffee Traders and was inspired by the brewmaster’s college days of late night chocolate mousse pie and coffee needed to keep him rolling strong through the wee hours of the morning.
Telluride Face Down Brown
Can - A beautiful hybrid of an English and American style Brown that explodes with toffee, chocolate, and nut flavors.
Outter Range Rotating I P A
Citra Hops - grapefruit, tangerine, apricot 6.7% ABV 16 oz
Mountain Squeeze
Budweiser
Bud Light
Steigl Grapefruit Radler
Can - Real grapefruit juice gives this deliciously refreshing Radler its amber natural cloudiness and pleasant tangy taste. The refreshingly fruity taste makes Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit a wonderful thirst quencher.
White Claw
Can - Flavored Seltzer available in Mango and Black Cherry.
Beer - To Go
Cheap Beer o' The Day
Broken Compass Irish Red
Draft - Deep Ruby Red In Color, Malty, Caramel, Sweet Deliciousness With A Light Refreshing Touch That Keeps You Coming Back For More.
Bakers Brewery French Silk Stout
This chocolate-coffee stout features organic Sumatra coffee beans from Elevation Coffee Traders and was inspired by the brewmaster’s college days of late night chocolate mousse pie and coffee needed to keep him rolling strong through the wee hours of the morning.
Telluride Face Down Brown
Draft - A beautiful hybrid of an English and American style Brown that explodes with toffee, chocolate, and nut flavors.
Telluride Face Down Brown
Can - A beautiful hybrid of an English and American style Brown that explodes with toffee, chocolate, and nut flavors.
Outter Range Rotating I P A
Citra Hops - grapefruit, tangerine, apricot 6.7% ABV 16 oz
Mountain Squeeze
Budweiser
Bud Light
Steigl Grapefruit Radler
Can - Real grapefruit juice gives this deliciously refreshing Radler its amber natural cloudiness and pleasant tangy taste. The refreshingly fruity taste makes Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit a wonderful thirst quencher.
White Claw
Can - Flavored Seltzer available in Mango and Black Cherry.
Wine - Glass
Glass Of Chard
Our House Chardonnay. Elegant and inviting. A perfect pairing with our fish options.
Glass of Sauv Blanc
A fresh start, opening for persistent mineral and fruity notes with a lingering finish on the palate.
Glass of Cab
Our house cab pairs with any of our red meat options. Feeling frisky? Try it alongside our hamburger.
Glass of Meritage
Primarily Merlot and Petit Verdot. Lighter and jucier than our cab, a perfect pairing for one of our bowls.
Glass of Sparkling Wine
Elegant and sophisticated. Bubbles are the correct answer to start or end the day.
Wine - Bottle
Bottle of Chard
Our house Chardonnay is equally at home next to our fresh entrees or with a bubble bath.
Bottle of Sauv Blanc
A fresh start, opening for persistent mineral and fruity notes with a lingering finish on the palate.
Bottle of Cab
An excellent selection for sharing with friends or taking back to your hotel room.
Bottle of Meritage
Primarily Merlot and Petit Verdot. Lighter and jucier than our cab, a perfect pairing for one of our bowls.
Bottle of Sparkling Wine
Sparkling wine is good any time. Available for dine in or take out.
Taittinger Champagne
The nose, open and expressive, delivers aromas of fruit and brioche. Fragrances of peach, white flowers and vanilla pod. The palate is lively, fresh and in total harmony. This is a delicate wine with flavors of fresh fruit and honey.
Spirits - To Go
Soda/Coffee/Tea
Kiwi Swizzle
Housemade Lemonade
House made with fresh lemon juice and sugar. We can also add strawberry, passionfruit or pomegranate.
Arnie Palmer (Frozen)
Half sweet tea, half lemonade this frozen beauty makes every moment a summer afternoon.
Virgin Pina Colada
A classic rendition of to take you back to the beach.
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Iced Tea
Coffee
Decafe Coffee
Earl Gray
Green Tea
Misc.
Fancy Tiki Mug
Bottle of Fat Alley Hot Sauce
Hot Sauce from our friends in Telluride, CO. Get some now so you can say you had it before they got big,
Breckenridge Distillery Copper Mug
You can fit up to 18 oz of delicious in this mug. We would recommend something from Breckenridge Distillery, but you do you.
Sticker
Tiki Mug
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Island inspired food and cocktails, now available for contactless online ordering, delivery and curbside pick up. Please call with any questions.
100 S. Park Ave #C102, Breckenridge, CO 80424