Castaways Cove Breckenridge

100 S. Park Ave #C102

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Order Again

Popular Items

Krab Rangoon
Mochiko Chicken Platter
Steak Bowl

Bowls

All of our bowls are served with your choice of base, house made sauce, avocado, house made pickles, red onion, crispy onion and nori.

Ahi Tuna Poke

$16.95Out of stock

Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens.. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.

Salmon Poke

$16.95Out of stock

Atlantic Salmon, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens.. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.

Krab Bowl

$16.95

Krab, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens.. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

$18.90

Deep Fried Coconut Shrimp, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens.. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.

Steak Bowl

$16.95

Thin sliced steak, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.

Smoked Pork Bowl

$16.95

House smoked pork, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.

Shredded Chicken Bowl

$16.95

Tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.

Tofu Bowl

$16.95

House toasted and seasoned, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.

Red Beet Bowl

$16.95

Roasted red beets, tossed in your choice of sauce over either white rice, quinoa or mixed greens.. Served with housemade pickles, red onions, avocado, crispy onion and shredded nori.

Land, Sea and Air

$36.95

Try the world famous Land, Sea and Air Bowl! Flank Steak, Shredded Chicken, Ahi Tuna and Coconut Shrimp. Served with rice, quinoa, mixed greens, krab salad, seaweed salad, spam, your choice of sauce, avocado, house made pickles, red onion, crispy onion, crispy jalapeños, crispy beets, masago and nori.

Platters and Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$14.95

It's Back! Two four oz patties covered in the only cheese that rhymes with freedom. Sun dried tomatoes, house made pickels and red onion. Served with your choice of side.

BBQ Sandwich

$14.95

House smoked pork or chicken, tossed in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Jerk Sandwich

$14.95

House smoked pork or chicken, tossed in homemade Jerk Spices. Served with your choice of side.

Mochiko Chicken Platter

$14.95

House battered mochiko chicken served with rice and house made mac salad.

Chicken Fingers

$15.95

Five deep fried chicken fingers with a side of fries.

House Soup

$9.95

shredded chicken, rice, green onion, edamame in a mild ramen curry broth.

Miso Soup

$5.95

Starting with our housemade dashi, tofu and green onions.

Apps To Go

Edamame

$6.95

Tossed in a house Sambal sauce and sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds and crispy onions.

Mochiko Chicken Appetizer

$9.95

Mochicko chicken thighs served with a sweet and spicy sauce.

Spam Musubi

$7.95

Two pieces of pan seared spam with homemade teriyaki on a bed of rice then wrapped in nori.

Teriyaki Bao Bun

$8.95

Two steamed buns filled with either or chicken or pork, teriyaki sauce, house relish and sesame seeds. Served with a side of hot sauce.

Krab Rangoon

$8.95

5 housemade Krab Wontons, seasoned with cream cheese. Served along a side of Mae Ploy dipping sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$9.95

Five shrimp breaded with panko and coconut served with a side of Mae Ploy. Forest Gump approved!

Sides

Mac Salad

$3.95

Elbow macaroni with mayonnaise, celery and carrot. Served cold.

Seaweed Salad

$3.95

Classic preparation with red onion and sesame seeds.

Simple Salad

$3.95

Mixed greens, sun dried tomato and red onion. Tossed in a housemade vinaigrette.

Krab Salad

$3.95

Krab tossed in mayo, with a kiss of carrot.

Fries

$3.95

Golden Fried Potato. Yummy!

White Rice

$3.95

Just like it sounds.

Dessert

Hawaiian Sweet Bread Pudding

$6.95

Hawaiian sweet bread pudding - sweet, savory and delicous.

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Ice Cream Novelty

$4.95

Always changing. Roll the dice. Market Price.

Extra Sauce

50/50 Sauce

$0.50

Half Sambal, half Sriracha. All good.

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Baby Rays

Brown Curry Gravy

$0.50

Creamy Avocado

$0.50

Mayo and Miso base blended with avocado.

Spicy Creamy Avocado

$0.50

Mayo and Miso base blended with avocado. Spiced up with our 50/50 blend.

Fat Alley Hot Sauce

$1.00

From our good friends in Telluride, Colorado. We think its some of the best hot sauce on the market. Order a full bottle in our retail section.

Ketchup

$0.50

Mae Ploy

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Pineapple Honey

$0.50

House made, just a hint of Chinese five spice keeps this sauce from being anything but ordinary.

Spicy Pineapple Honey

$0.50

House made, just a hint of Chinese five spice keeps this sauce from being anything but ordinary. Our 50/50 sauce brings the heat.

Ranch

$0.50

Sambal

$0.50

Classic Indonesian Chili Paste Based Hot Sauce.

Shoyu

$0.50

House made Soy Sauce based sauce. Green onion, garlic and ginger make this sauce special.

Spicy Shoyu

$0.50

House made Soy Sauce based sauce. Green onion, garlic and ginger make this sauce special. 50/50 sauce brings the heat.

Soy

$0.50

Gluten Free

Sriracha

$0.50Out of stock

Chili garlic hot sauce. It's got the rooster on the label. You know it!

Sweet Sriracha

$0.50

What makes Sriracha better? Just a kiss of honey.

Teriyaki

$0.50

House made over the course of 8 hours. This teriyaki is one for the books.

Spicy Teriyaki

$0.50

House made over the course of 8 hours. This teriyaki is one for the books. Spiced with out house 50/50 sauce.

Specials

Ceviche

$8.95

Pork Belly Sliders

$8.95

Huli Huli Chicken

$12.95

Cocktails - Dine In

Mai Tai

$14.00

Appleton Estate rum, dry curaçao, lime and orgeat. The Tiki Classic.

House Daiquiri To Go

$8.00

Simple, classic, perfect on draft. Rum, lime and sugar.

Saturn

$11.00

Gin, falernum, lemon, passion fruit and orgeat

Jungle Bird

$12.00

House Rum Blend #4, Campari, lime, pineapple and cinnamon. Grown up fruit punch.

Ginger Pop

$11.00

Breckenridge Pear Vodka, passion fruit, ginger beer. Basic never tasted so good.

Pina Colada

$12.00

rum, pineapple, orange, cream of coconut. Try something different and substitute the rum for Fernet or Scotch

Smuggling Nuts

$14.00

Tequila, Del Magauey Vida Mezcal, Aperol, Orgeat and Lemon make this last kiss to summer easy as the weather starts to cool down.

Breckenridge Tiki Fashion

$14.00

Breckenridge Bourbon, Falernum, house made coconut tincture, bitters

Man In The Yellow Hat

$13.00

If Curious George's Old Pal was made with Old Overholt and banana

John Daly (Frozen)

$10.00

A frozen tribute to one of the greatest golfers of all time. Our sweet tea with a kiss of lemon and some get up and go juice.

OFTD Float

$3.00

Add a float of overproof rum to any cocktail.

Underberg

$4.00

Melon Cooler

$12.00

Paloma (Frozen)

$10.00

A classic combination in slushie form, grapefruit and tequila. This how parties get started.

Grapefruit Radler (Frozen)

$6.00

Grapefruit Slushie - Is it too soon to pretend its summer?

Appletini

$12.00

Trinidaquiri

$7.00

Three Bucks

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Buttered Rum

$10.00

Breckenridge Spiced Rum combined with our house made buttered rum mix. Perfect for warming up on a cold day.

Funky Monkey

$10.00

Hot Chocolate, Myers Rum and banana liquor. This monkey is ready to party.

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Buffalo Trace bourbon, lemon and honey. Perfect to warm up with after a long day on the hill.

Rotating Hot Drink

$10.00

Beer

Draft - This juicy IPA is wicked in all the right ways. It's dry hopped, unfiltered and bursting with Citra hops for a bright, juicy kick.

Cheap Beer o' The Day

$4.00

Honey Wheat

$6.00

Draft - Deep Ruby Red In Color, Malty, Caramel, Sweet Deliciousness With A Light Refreshing Touch That Keeps You Coming Back For More.

Bakers Brewery French Silk Stout

$6.00

This chocolate-coffee stout features organic Sumatra coffee beans from Elevation Coffee Traders and was inspired by the brewmaster’s college days of late night chocolate mousse pie and coffee needed to keep him rolling strong through the wee hours of the morning.

Telluride Face Down Brown

$6.00

Can - A beautiful hybrid of an English and American style Brown that explodes with toffee, chocolate, and nut flavors.

Outter Range Rotating I P A

$9.00

Citra Hops - grapefruit, tangerine, apricot 6.7% ABV 16 oz

Mountain Squeeze

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Steigl Grapefruit Radler

$6.00

Can - Real grapefruit juice gives this deliciously refreshing Radler its amber natural cloudiness and pleasant tangy taste. The refreshingly fruity taste makes Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit a wonderful thirst quencher.

White Claw

$6.00

Can - Flavored Seltzer available in Mango and Black Cherry.

Beer - To Go

Draft - This juicy IPA is wicked in all the right ways. It's dry hopped, unfiltered and bursting with Citra hops for a bright, juicy kick.

Cheap Beer o' The Day

$4.00

Broken Compass Irish Red

$6.00

Draft - Deep Ruby Red In Color, Malty, Caramel, Sweet Deliciousness With A Light Refreshing Touch That Keeps You Coming Back For More.

Bakers Brewery French Silk Stout

$6.00

This chocolate-coffee stout features organic Sumatra coffee beans from Elevation Coffee Traders and was inspired by the brewmaster’s college days of late night chocolate mousse pie and coffee needed to keep him rolling strong through the wee hours of the morning.

Telluride Face Down Brown

$6.00

Draft - A beautiful hybrid of an English and American style Brown that explodes with toffee, chocolate, and nut flavors.

Telluride Face Down Brown

$6.00

Can - A beautiful hybrid of an English and American style Brown that explodes with toffee, chocolate, and nut flavors.

Outter Range Rotating I P A

$9.00

Citra Hops - grapefruit, tangerine, apricot 6.7% ABV 16 oz

Mountain Squeeze

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Steigl Grapefruit Radler

$6.00

Can - Real grapefruit juice gives this deliciously refreshing Radler its amber natural cloudiness and pleasant tangy taste. The refreshingly fruity taste makes Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit a wonderful thirst quencher.

White Claw

$6.00

Can - Flavored Seltzer available in Mango and Black Cherry.

Wine - Glass

Glass Of Chard

$7.00

Our House Chardonnay. Elegant and inviting. A perfect pairing with our fish options.

Glass of Sauv Blanc

$7.00

A fresh start, opening for persistent mineral and fruity notes with a lingering finish on the palate.

Glass of Cab

$7.00

Our house cab pairs with any of our red meat options. Feeling frisky? Try it alongside our hamburger.

Glass of Meritage

$7.00

Primarily Merlot and Petit Verdot. Lighter and jucier than our cab, a perfect pairing for one of our bowls.

Glass of Sparkling Wine

$7.00

Elegant and sophisticated. Bubbles are the correct answer to start or end the day.

Wine - Bottle

Bottle of Chard

$25.00

Our house Chardonnay is equally at home next to our fresh entrees or with a bubble bath.

Bottle of Sauv Blanc

$25.00

A fresh start, opening for persistent mineral and fruity notes with a lingering finish on the palate.

Bottle of Cab

$25.00

An excellent selection for sharing with friends or taking back to your hotel room.

Bottle of Meritage

$25.00

Primarily Merlot and Petit Verdot. Lighter and jucier than our cab, a perfect pairing for one of our bowls.

Bottle of Sparkling Wine

$25.00

Sparkling wine is good any time. Available for dine in or take out.

Taittinger Champagne

$75.00

The nose, open and expressive, delivers aromas of fruit and brioche. Fragrances of peach, white flowers and vanilla pod. The palate is lively, fresh and in total harmony. This is a delicate wine with flavors of fresh fruit and honey.

Spirits - To Go

Breckenridge Vodka

$8.00

Breckenridge Gin

$8.00

Plantation 3 Star Rum

$8.00

Pueblo Viejo Tequila

$8.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$8.00

Old Overholt Rye

$8.00

Soda/Coffee/Tea

Kiwi Swizzle

$6.00

Housemade Lemonade

$5.00

House made with fresh lemon juice and sugar. We can also add strawberry, passionfruit or pomegranate.

Arnie Palmer (Frozen)

$6.00

Half sweet tea, half lemonade this frozen beauty makes every moment a summer afternoon.

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

A classic rendition of to take you back to the beach.

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decafe Coffee

$3.00

Earl Gray

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Misc.

Fancy Tiki Mug

$25.00

Bottle of Fat Alley Hot Sauce

$8.00

Hot Sauce from our friends in Telluride, CO. Get some now so you can say you had it before they got big,

Breckenridge Distillery Copper Mug

$15.00

You can fit up to 18 oz of delicious in this mug. We would recommend something from Breckenridge Distillery, but you do you.

Sticker

$1.00

Tiki Mug

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Island inspired food and cocktails, now available for contactless online ordering, delivery and curbside pick up. Please call with any questions.

Website

Location

100 S. Park Ave #C102, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Directions

Gallery
Castaways Cove image

