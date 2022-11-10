Castaways Family Diner
589 Reviews
$
2281 N Oak Dr
Plymouth, IN 46563
Popular Items
All About Eggs
Breakfast Skillets
Omelettes
Meatlover's Omelette
Omelette mixed with grilled ham, sausage, bacon, & filled with american cheese.
Veg N Swiss Omelette
Omelette mixed with green pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, & stuffed with swiss cheese.
Farmer's Omelette
Omelette mixed with ham, sausage, onion, tomato, green pepper, & filled with american cheese.
Open Faced Feta Omelette
Omelette served open faced with spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, & feta cheese.
Captain's Omelette
Omelette mixed with bacon, sausage, mushroom, onion, & filled with american cheese.
Philly Omelette
Omelette stuffed with beefsteak, green pepper, onion, & mozzarella cheese.
Mexican Omelette
Omelette stuffed with chorizo, onion, tomato, & topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
Denver Omelette
Omelette mixed with ham, onion, green pepper, & filled with american cheese.
Shroom N Swiss
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette
Hash & Cheese Omelette
Western Omelette
Sailor's Omelette
Cheese Omelette
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Build an Omelette
Steaks & More
Breakfast Gravy
Morning Sweets
Fresh Blueberry Pancakes
Waffle w/ Fruit Topping
Cinnamon Waffle
Pancakes
3 Pancakes
French Toast
Waffle
Pancakes w/ Fruit Topping
2 Pancakes Topped with Fresh Strawberries in a Syrup
French Toast w/ Fruit Topping
3 Slices of French Toast, Topped with Fresh Strawberries in a Syrup
Silver Dollar Cakes
12 or 6 Silver Dollar-Sized Pancakes
Wheatberry French Toast Plate
2 Pancakes, Served with Choice of Meat and 3 Eggs Any Style
French Toast Plate
2 Slices of French Toast, Served with Choice of Meat and 3 Eggs Any Style
Wheat Berry French Toast
3 or 2 Slices of Our Delicious Wheat Berry Bread, covered in French Toast Batter, and Grilled
Waffle Plate
1 Large Waffle, Served with Choice of Meat and 3 Eggs Any Style
Shortstack
2 Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Half Order Of French Toast
Pancake Plate
House Specialties
Castaways Scrambler
3 eggs, ham, sausage, bacon, jalepeños, & american fries. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese & sausage gravy.
Garden Benedict
Eggs Benedict With Fruit
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Tacos
Oatmeal w/ Fruit
Breakfast Sampler
A little bit of everything, comes with 3 eggs, ham, sausage links, bacon, american fries, 1 pancake OR 1 pc french toast, & 1/4 order of b&g
Wheat Berry French Toast
3 or 2 Slices of Our Delicious Wheat Berry Bread, covered in French Toast Batter, and Grilled
On Special...
Fried up Breakfast
Smoke Sausage Scramble
Taco Omelette
Omelette stuffed with seasoned ground beef, cheese, pico de gallo, & topped with salsa.
Spicy Biscuits & Gravy
Smoke Sausage Benedic
Wheatberry French Toast Plate
2 Pancakes, Served with Choice of Meat and 3 Eggs Any Style
Country Skillet
Bone In Grilled Pork Chop Benedict
18 oz Ribeye & Eggs
Country Breakfast
Grilled Steak Benedict
Mexican Frittata
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Corned Beef & Eggs
Strawberry Banana Pancakes
Sweet Cornbread Waffle Plate
French Toast Sandwich
Three Cheese Smoke Sausage Omel
Eric's Mix
Breakfast Boat
COUNTRY EGGS BENEDIC
Breakfast Sandwich
HAWAIN SKILLET
COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Keto Breakfast
Waffle Wednesday
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
SOUTHERN BENEDIC
Steak Fajita Omelette
Steak Fajita Skillet
Steak, Egg, and Cheese Bagel W Pot
French Toast Sticks
Tex Mex
Tropical French Toast
Veggie Benedict
BREAKFAST PITA SAND
Loaded Waffle
8OZ NEW YORK STRIP
SIRLOIN TIPS N EGGS
PANCAKE BENEDIC
IRISH SKILLET
Corned Beef Omelette
10 oz Ribeye Steak & Eggs
SIDES
Side Grilled Ham
Side American Fries
One Egg
Side Fruit
Side Bacon
Side Sausage Patties
Side Sausage Links
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side 2 Biscuits
Side 2 Biscuits w/ Honey
Side English Muffin
Side English Muffin w/ Peanut Butter
Side Toast
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Sliced Tomatoes
Bowl Oatmeal
Cup Oatmeal
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Bagel
Side Chopped Steak
One Pancake
One Cake w/ Strawberry
One Cake w/ Blueberry
Side Small Salsa
Side Jalepeños
Side Oranges
Side Smoked Sausage
Large Salsa
One Sausage Link
1/2 Side Bacon
Side Avocado
Side Country Fried Steak
Fresh Blueberry Cake
ONE PATTY
Side Of Chorizo
Croissant
One Slice of Toast
Peanut Butter
Side Of Strawberry Glaze
Side Of Hollandaise Sauce
Side Of Salsa Verde
Blueberry Muffin
Small Hot Sauce
Fried Hot Peppers
1 Pc French Toast
ONE PEICE WHITE TST
Feta Cheese
Spinach
SENIOR MENU
KIDS MENU
Steak Burgers
Castaways Burger
Two 1/2 lb patties with grilled onions, mushrooms & cheese
Bacon Mac Burger
1/2 lbs patty topped with bacon and mac & cheese
Southern Burger
Texas Steak Burger
Raging Texan Burger
Bullseye Steak Burger
Captains Steak Burger
Blue Steak Burger
Double Castaways Burger
Two 1/2 lbs patties topped with mushrooms, onions, & american cheese.
Cheeseburgers
Sandwiches
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Philly Steak
Bullseye Chicken Breast Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
BLT
Rueban
Monte Cristo
Pork Tenderloin
Grilled Ham & Swiss
Smothered Italian Beef
Bacon Grilled Cheese
Gyro Sandwich
Texas Grilled Cheese
Corned Beef & Slaw
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
GYRO PLATE
WarmTurkey sSandwich
Wraps & Clubs
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Ultimate Wrap
Wrap with grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & ranch dressing.
Chicago Club
Classic Club
Philly Steak Wrap
Chicken Fajita Wrap
BLT Wrap
Wrap with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.