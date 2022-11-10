Restaurant header imageView gallery

Castaways Family Diner

589 Reviews

$

2281 N Oak Dr

Plymouth, IN 46563

Order Again

Popular Items

Biscuits & Gravy
Double Cheeseburger
Stacker

All About Eggs

Eggs & Potatoes

$7.00
Bacon & Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$8.50

Sausage Patties & Eggs

$8.50

Sausage Links & Eggs

$8.50

Ham & Eggs

$9.50

Smoked Sausage

$10.00
Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$10.00

Country Fried Steak

$11.00

Breakfast Skillets

Our skillets are made with cubed fried potatoes, topped with the ingredients listed, and then topped with eggs any style. Served with choice of toast.
Meatlover's Skillet

Meatlover's Skillet

$11.50+
Farmer's Skillet

Farmer's Skillet

$11.50+

Veggie Skillet

$10.50+

Philly Skillet

$11.50

Captain's Skillet

$11.50+
Denver Skillet

Denver Skillet

$11.50+

Ham Skillet

$11.00+

Bacon Skillet

$10.50+

Sausage Skillet

$10.50+

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$12.00+

Sailor's Skillet

$11.50+

Mexican Skillet

$14.00

Omelettes

Our 3 egg omelettes are a breakfast classic.

Meatlover's Omelette

$10.00+

Omelette mixed with grilled ham, sausage, bacon, & filled with american cheese.

Veg N Swiss Omelette

$9.00+

Omelette mixed with green pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, & stuffed with swiss cheese.

Farmer's Omelette

$9.50+

Omelette mixed with ham, sausage, onion, tomato, green pepper, & filled with american cheese.

Open Faced Feta Omelette

$9.50+

Omelette served open faced with spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, & feta cheese.

Captain's Omelette

$10.00+

Omelette mixed with bacon, sausage, mushroom, onion, & filled with american cheese.

Philly Omelette

Philly Omelette

$10.00+

Omelette stuffed with beefsteak, green pepper, onion, & mozzarella cheese.

Mexican Omelette

Mexican Omelette

$11.00

Omelette stuffed with chorizo, onion, tomato, & topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

Denver Omelette

$8.50+

Omelette mixed with ham, onion, green pepper, & filled with american cheese.

Shroom N Swiss

$8.99+

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.99+

Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette

$8.99+

Hash & Cheese Omelette

$9.99+

Western Omelette

$8.99+

Sailor's Omelette

$9.49+

Cheese Omelette

$7.99+

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$8.99+

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$8.99+

Build an Omelette

$5.99

Steaks & More

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$13.00

Top Sirloin & Eggs

$15.00

11 oz. Country Fried Steak

$12.00

10oz Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$18.00

14oz New York Strip & Eggs

$18.00

Grilled Pork Chops

$13.00

Country Fried Pork Chops

$13.00

Country Fried Steak

$11.00

Breakfast Gravy

NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 11AM

Stacker

$8.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$5.50

B&G N More

$7.50

American Fries w/ Gravy

$5.50

1/2 American Fries w/ Gravy

$5.00

Morning Sweets

Fresh Blueberry Pancakes

$9.50+
Waffle w/ Fruit Topping

Waffle w/ Fruit Topping

$8.00

Cinnamon Waffle

$7.50

Pancakes

$7.00

3 Pancakes

French Toast

$7.00

Waffle

$7.00

Pancakes w/ Fruit Topping

$8.50

2 Pancakes Topped with Fresh Strawberries in a Syrup

French Toast w/ Fruit Topping

$8.50+

3 Slices of French Toast, Topped with Fresh Strawberries in a Syrup

Silver Dollar Cakes

$7.50+

12 or 6 Silver Dollar-Sized Pancakes

Wheatberry French Toast Plate

$12.50

2 Pancakes, Served with Choice of Meat and 3 Eggs Any Style

French Toast Plate

$10.00

2 Slices of French Toast, Served with Choice of Meat and 3 Eggs Any Style

Wheat Berry French Toast

$8.00+

3 or 2 Slices of Our Delicious Wheat Berry Bread, covered in French Toast Batter, and Grilled

Waffle Plate

$10.00

1 Large Waffle, Served with Choice of Meat and 3 Eggs Any Style

Shortstack

$6.00

2 Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.00

Half Order Of French Toast

$6.00

Pancake Plate

$10.00

House Specialties

Castaways Scrambler

Castaways Scrambler

$13.00

3 eggs, ham, sausage, bacon, jalepeños, & american fries. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese & sausage gravy.

Garden Benedict

$10.00
Eggs Benedict With Fruit

Eggs Benedict With Fruit

$10.50
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Oatmeal w/ Fruit

$7.50+

Breakfast Sampler

$13.50

A little bit of everything, comes with 3 eggs, ham, sausage links, bacon, american fries, 1 pancake OR 1 pc french toast, & 1/4 order of b&g

Wheat Berry French Toast

$8.00+

3 or 2 Slices of Our Delicious Wheat Berry Bread, covered in French Toast Batter, and Grilled

On Special...

Fried up Breakfast

$13.50

Smoke Sausage Scramble

$13.50

Taco Omelette

$12.00

Omelette stuffed with seasoned ground beef, cheese, pico de gallo, & topped with salsa.

Spicy Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00+

Smoke Sausage Benedic

$12.00

Wheatberry French Toast Plate

$12.50

2 Pancakes, Served with Choice of Meat and 3 Eggs Any Style

Country Skillet

$15.00

Bone In Grilled Pork Chop Benedict

$13.50

18 oz Ribeye & Eggs

$26.00

Country Breakfast

$15.00

Grilled Steak Benedict

$13.49

Mexican Frittata

$12.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.99

Corned Beef & Eggs

$10.99Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Pancakes

$8.99Out of stock

Sweet Cornbread Waffle Plate

$9.99

French Toast Sandwich

$10.99

Three Cheese Smoke Sausage Omel

$9.99

Eric's Mix

$14.99

Breakfast Boat

$10.29

COUNTRY EGGS BENEDIC

$10.99
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.49

HAWAIN SKILLET

$12.99

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

$14.29Out of stock

Keto Breakfast

$10.99Out of stock

Waffle Wednesday

$4.50

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$8.29Out of stock

SOUTHERN BENEDIC

$12.49

Steak Fajita Omelette

$12.99

Steak Fajita Skillet

$14.00

Steak, Egg, and Cheese Bagel W Pot

$10.99Out of stock

French Toast Sticks

$7.99

Tex Mex

$10.99

Tropical French Toast

$8.99Out of stock

Veggie Benedict

$12.99

BREAKFAST PITA SAND

$9.99

Loaded Waffle

$8.99

8OZ NEW YORK STRIP

$9.99

SIRLOIN TIPS N EGGS

$13.99Out of stock

PANCAKE BENEDIC

$11.99

IRISH SKILLET

$12.99Out of stock

Corned Beef Omelette

$10.99Out of stock

10 oz Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$15.49

SIDES

Side Grilled Ham

$5.00

Side American Fries

$3.00

One Egg

$1.50

Side Fruit

$5.29+

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage Patties

$4.50

Side Sausage Links

$4.50

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Side 2 Biscuits

$2.50

Side 2 Biscuits w/ Honey

$3.00

Side English Muffin

$2.50

Side English Muffin w/ Peanut Butter

$3.00

Side Toast

$2.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.99+

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

Bowl Oatmeal

$5.00

Cup Oatmeal

$4.00

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel

$3.50

Side Chopped Steak

$11.00

One Pancake

$4.00

One Cake w/ Strawberry

$5.50

One Cake w/ Blueberry

$5.50

Side Small Salsa

$1.00

Side Jalepeños

$1.00

Side Oranges

$1.00

Side Smoked Sausage

$5.50

Large Salsa

$3.00

One Sausage Link

$2.00

1/2 Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Country Fried Steak

$7.00

Fresh Blueberry Cake

$5.50

ONE PATTY

$2.00

Side Of Chorizo

$5.50

Croissant

$2.00

One Slice of Toast

$1.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side Of Strawberry Glaze

$3.00

Side Of Hollandaise Sauce

$3.00

Side Of Salsa Verde

$1.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Small Hot Sauce

$1.00

Fried Hot Peppers

$2.50

1 Pc French Toast

$3.00

ONE PEICE WHITE TST

$1.50

Feta Cheese

$1.50

Spinach

$1.50

SENIOR MENU

Two eggs, potatoes, and toast

$5.79

SR Eggs & Bacon

$6.49

SR Eggs & Patties

$6.49

SR Eggs & Links

$6.49

SR Eggs & Ham

$7.69

SR Eggs & Corned Beef Hash

$7.69

SR French Toast Meal

$6.29

SR Pancake Meal

$6.29

SR Oatmeal Meal

$5.69

KIDS MENU

One Pancake & Sausage Links

$5.29

One Pancake & Sausage Patty

$5.29

One Pancake & Bacon

$5.29

Sausage Link, One Egg, Toast

$5.29

Sausage Patty, One Egg, Toast

$5.29

Bacon, One Egg, Toast

$5.29

Little Captains

$5.89

JR Cheese Omelette

$5.29

Steak Burgers

Castaways Burger

$10.50

Two 1/2 lb patties with grilled onions, mushrooms & cheese

Bacon Mac Burger

Bacon Mac Burger

$11.00

1/2 lbs patty topped with bacon and mac & cheese

Southern Burger

$10.50

Texas Steak Burger

$10.50

Raging Texan Burger

$11.00

Bullseye Steak Burger

$10.50

Captains Steak Burger

$10.50

Blue Steak Burger

$10.50Out of stock
Double Castaways Burger

Double Castaways Burger

$12.50

Two 1/2 lbs patties topped with mushrooms, onions, & american cheese.

Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburger

$9.00
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.00

Burger patty topped with grilled onions & american cheese. Grilled on rye bread.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$9.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Hamburger

$8.50

Double Cheeseburger

$11.50

Sandwiches

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Philly Steak

$10.00

Bullseye Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.00

Fish Sandwich

$8.50

BLT

$8.50

Rueban

$9.50

Monte Cristo

$9.50
Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$9.00

Grilled Ham & Swiss

$8.50

Smothered Italian Beef

$10.50

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Gyro Sandwich

$9.50

Texas Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Corned Beef & Slaw

$8.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.00

GYRO PLATE

$12.50

WarmTurkey sSandwich

$9.00

Wraps & Clubs

Made to order wraps served with french fries & a cup of soup
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50
Ultimate Wrap

Ultimate Wrap

$11.50

Wrap with grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & ranch dressing.

Chicago Club

$11.00

Classic Club

$10.00
Philly Steak Wrap

Philly Steak Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$11.00

BLT Wrap

$11.00

Wrap with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

BLT Club

BLT Club

$10.50

Ham & Cheese Club

$9.29

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$11.50

Summer Salad

$12.00

Steak Salad

$14.00

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Taco Salad

$11.50

GREEK SALAD

$12.99

Manhattans

Beef Manhattan

$10.50

Turkey Manhattan

$10.50

Meatloaf Manhattan

$10.50

Hamburger Manhattan

$12.00

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.49

Chicken Liver & Gizzard Basket

$9.99

Beer Battered Pollock Basket

$10.49

Shrimp Combo Basket

$12.99

Chicken Gizzard Basket

$9.99

Chicken Liver Basket

$9.99

Smelt Basket

$9.99

21 Shrimp Basket

$10.49

Ocean Perch Basket

$12.49

Fried Chicken Basket

$11.29

BBQ Rib Basket

$13.99

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Lake Perch Basket

$12.99

Tilapia Basket

$11.99

Homemade

Soup

$3.00+

Chili

$5.00+

Soup Beans & Cornbread

$6.00

Family Size Soup

$16.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Of Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Side American Fries

$3.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Cottage Cheese & Fruit

$5.50+

Side Of Fruit

$5.50+

Stuff Baked Potato

$5.50

Applesauce

$3.50

Dinner Salad

$4.00

Side Of Garlic Bread

$1.50

Side Of Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side Of Chicken Strips

$5.00

Side Of Brown Gravy

$1.00

Side Of Chicken Gravy

$1.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side Of Cornbread

$1.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.50

Side Of Veggies

$2.50

Small Side Jalepeños

$1.00

Dinner Salad Ch & ON

$5.00

Sauerkraut

$1.50

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.50

SENIOR LUNCH MENU

-SR- Beef Manhattan

$9.29

-SR- Turkey Manhattan

$9.29

-SR- Meatloaf Manhattan

$9.29

1/2 Grilled Ham & Swiss w/ FF

$6.29

1/2 Grilled Cheese w/ FF

$6.29

-SR- Ham Manhattan

$9.29

-SR- Pork Manhattan

$9.29

On Special...

POPCORN SHRIMP BASKET

$10.50

FRIED SHRIMP TACOS

$12.00

1/4 Roast Chicken with mashed potatoes and dressing

$12.00

SWISS STEAK N MASH

$11.00

GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS

$13.50

VEAL PARM

$11.00

Italian Beef Melt

$12.00

Gyro Sand Ff

$11.00

Honey Buffalo Chicken Sand W FF

$13.50

Fish Combo Basket

$13.50

Smoked Sausage & Sauerkrawt

$11.00

FISH N CHIPS

$13.50

Beer Battered Cod Basket

$10.99

2 CHILI CHEESE DOGS N FRIES

$11.99

2 BBQ BACON HOT DOG BASKET

$11.29Out of stock

2 CHICAGO DOG BASKET

$12.99

Castaways Mac Burger with FF

$10.99

Castaways Mac Burger with Fried Pickle Spears

$11.99

Chicken Alfredo Lasagna

$11.29Out of stock

Sriracha Fried Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

2 BLT HOT DOG BASKET

$11.29Out of stock

BBQ Rib Tip Basket

$10.29Out of stock

Bison Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Hardshell Beef Tacos Basket

$10.99Out of stock

Summer Plate

$14.49