Castaways River Tiki Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy some fun in the sun on the banks of the river!
Location
224 East Island Drive, Eastlake, OH 44095
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park
4.4 • 161
38630 Jet Center Pl Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurant