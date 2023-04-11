Restaurant header imageView gallery

Castaways River Tiki Bar

review star

No reviews yet

224 East Island Drive

Eastlake, OH 44095

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

For the Crew/Appetizers

Basket Spuds

$6.00

Basket Tots

$6.00

Baskets Fries

$6.00

Calamari

$14.00

Crispy strips of battered calamari and spicy peppers, side of spicy marinara

Cauliflower Wings*

$12.00

Gluten Free wing shaped cauliflower served with sauce of choice on the side.

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders served with fries and choice of sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Fried coconut shrimp served with choice of zesty orange or sweet chili dipping sauce

Jumbo Wings*

$15.00

Crispy wings tossed in sauce of choice Ranch, Bleu Cheese & celery optional

Mozzarella Wedges

$10.00

Fresh house made breaded wedges served with marinara

Mussels

$14.00

Fresh mussels served in a white wine garlic cream sauce with a side of toasted Italian bread

Snacklebox

$20.00

Italian dried meat, specialty cheese, dried fruit, nut mix and crackers served in a "tackle box"

Sprouts*

$10.00

Fresh brussel sprouts roasted and tossed in honey balsamic and topped with bleu cheese Gluten Free or GFO

Greens/Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing ADD: grilled or crispy chicken, steak, shrimp or Steelhead for $6

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, apples, bleu cheese, candied pecans, red onion, honey balsamic dressing

Handhelds/ Burgers/Sandwiches

Barge Burger

$14.00

Double decker, American cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato aioli & garlic tartar.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast topped with cheese of choice. Add lettuce, tomato, onion or pickle at no extra cost. Served with choice of side

Italian Grinder

$15.00

Prime Rib Philly

$15.00

Shaved Prime Rib, Swiss, onions, mushrooms, peppers, horsey sauce on a country Italian bun. Served with choice of side.

River Dog

$10.00

Angus beef hot dog, prime rib chili, diced onions and cheddar cheese, served with choice of side.

Smash Burger

$13.00

Freshly ground beef scooped and smashed with choice of cheese and side.

Land & Sea/Dinners

Ahi Tuna Poke

$12.00

Ahi Tuna tossed in seame oil, soy & garlic chili sauce, fresh diced avocado on a kale salad

Cedar Plank Steelhead*

$18.00

Cedar plank Steelhead topped with lemon dill beurre blanc saude with choice of 2 sides *Gluten Free or GFO

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Fresh Maine lobster in sauteed garlic butter served on kale slaw with choice of side

Perch Dinner

$24.00

House beer batter, garlic tartar sauce and choice of 2 sides

Steak Dinner*

$24.00

Strip steak cooked to temp of choice served with 2 sides *Gluten Free or GFO

Walleye Sandwich

$16.00

House beer batter, garlic tartar sauce & lettuce on an Italian country bun with choice of side.

Ahi Tuna Poke

$12.00

Ahi Tuna tossed in seame oil, soy & garlic chili sauce, fresh diced avocado on a kale salad

Walleye Sandwich

$16.00

House beer batter, garlic tartar sauce & lettuce on an Italian country bun with choice of side.

Pizza

Fresh baked pizza with red or garlic white sauce Meat Toppings $2.50 - pepperoni, sausage, grilled chicken, bacon Veggie Toppings $1.00 - onion, bell pepper, spicy pepper rings, mushrooms

BYO Pizza

$12.00

Fresh baked pizza with red or garlic white sauce & Italian cheese blend. Meat toppings $2.50/ea Veggie toppings $1.00/ea

Minnow Menu/Kids Menu

All "Minnow Menu" items include a drink and choice of side.

Cheese Pizza Bagel

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

2nd Cheese Pizza Bagel

$2.50

2nd Pepperoni Pizza Bagel

$2.50

Hamburger

$6.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Pepperoni Pizza Bagel

$6.00

Tenders

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Bisque

$6.00

Fries

$3.00

Prime Rib Chili

$6.00

Half Ceaser Salad

$5.00

Half Salad

$4.00

Slaw

$3.00

Soup

$3.00

Sprouts

$4.00

Spuds

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Dessert

$5 Dessert

$5.00

$7 Dessert

$6.00

Brunch

Eggs "Benny" Burger*

$14.00

Fresh burger cooked to order, American cheese, tots, bacon, egg and hollandaise sauce

Eggs "Benny" Pizza

$14.00

Our house pizza dough with a twist, prime rib, poached egg and hollandaise sauce

Hotcakes & Chicken

$12.00

Jalapeno cheddar bacon pancake, fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, side of syrup.

Just Breakfast*

$9.00

2 egg made to order, bacon, patato choice and toast *Gluten Free or GFO

Pancakes

$11.00

3 jumbo pancakes Add blueberries, chocolate chips, banana or apple compote $3

Smoked Steelhead*

$12.00

Smoked Steelhead, cream cheese, red onion, tomato, capers on a bagel

BYO

Retail

APPAREL

T-Shirts

$25.00

SUNGLASSES

Fashion Sunglasses

$15.00

Fashion Sunglasses

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some fun in the sun on the banks of the river!

Location

224 East Island Drive, Eastlake, OH 44095

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chagrin Tavern
orange star4.3 • 183
196 East island Drive Eastlake, OH 44095
View restaurantnext
The Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park
orange star4.4 • 161
38630 Jet Center Pl Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Chagrin River Pub
orange starNo Reviews
38464 lakeshore blvd willoghby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Two Bucks Eastlake
orange star4.1 • 695
35400 Vine St Eastlake, OH 44095
View restaurantnext
Garage Bar
orange starNo Reviews
37825 Vine Street Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Geraci's Slice Shop
orange starNo Reviews
38040 3rd. St. Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eastlake

Two Bucks Eastlake
orange star4.1 • 695
35400 Vine St Eastlake, OH 44095
View restaurantnext
Chagrin Tavern
orange star4.3 • 183
196 East island Drive Eastlake, OH 44095
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eastlake
Willoughby
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Wickliffe
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Mentor
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Painesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Chardon
review star
No reviews yet
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston