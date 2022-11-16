Restaurant header imageView gallery

Castaways Sports Bar and Grill

504 N Alafaya Trail STE 102

Orlando, FL 32828

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$16.00

FRESHLY SEARED AHI TUNA LAYERED WITH AVOCADO SLICES, WASABI & GINGER SLICES ON THE SIDE. SERVED WITH SWEET TERIYAKI & SOY DIPPING SAUCES.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

OUR SPICY CHICKEN AND CHEESE DIP SERVED WITH FRESH TORTILLA CHIPS.

Calamari

$12.00

HAND-DUSTED CALAMARI WITH SWEET THAI CHILI AND MARINARA DIPPING SAUCES.

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Wisconsin cheese lightly breaded and golden fried. Served with a side of marinara

Chips And Salsa

$7.00

FRESH TORTILLA CHIPS WITH OUR ISLAND SALSA.

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Hand-breaded pickle chips with our house made cajun ranch dipping sauce

Mahi Bites

$13.00

HAND-BREADED MAHI BITES FRIED AND SERVED WITH OUR SWEET & ZESTY DIPPING SAUCE.

Mozzarella Rounds

$12.00

FRESHLY SLICED MOZZARELLA CHEESE HAND-BREADED & SERVED WITH MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE.

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

WARM, SALTED PRETZEL BITES SERVED WITH OUR SIGNATURE BEER CHEESE DIPPING SAUCE.

Wang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

CRISPY, LIGHTLY BREADED SHRIMP TOSSED IN OUR SWEET & ZESTY DIPPING SAUCE.

Entrees

Grilled Mahi

$16.00

OUR FRESH GRILLED MAHI SEASONED TO PERFECTION. SERVED WITH HOUSE SALAD & CHOICE OF ONE SIDE.

Buffalo Mac n Cheese

$15.00

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE OVER OUR HOMEMADE MAC N CHEESE WITH SCALLIONS & A PARMESAN CRUST.

Mahi Tacos

$16.00

BLACKENED MAHI TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES & SWEET PEPPERS WITH A SWEET THAI CHILI DRIZZLE & YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

CRISPY SHRIMP TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE & A CAJUN RANCH DRIZZLE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE.

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

MASHED POTATOES TOPPED WITH CRISPY CHICKEN, BACON BITS, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, & GREEN ONIONS. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF GRAVY.

Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

20 HAND-BREADED SHRIMP FRIED & SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES.

Mussels

$17.00Out of stock

1 POUND OF BLUE MUSSELS SAUTEED IN CREAMY WHITE WINE GARLIC SAUCE WITH FRESH PARSLEY.

Shrimp Fettucini

$15.00

GARLIC PARMESAN CREAM SAUCE TOSSED WITH FETTUCCINE & GRILLED SHRIMP.

Wings

8 Wings

$13.00

JUMBO WINGS (BONELESS OR BONE-IN) COVERED IN YOUR FAVORITE SIGNATURE SAUCE.

16 Wings

$23.50

JUMBO WINGS (BONELESS OR BONE-IN) COVERED IN YOUR FAVORITE SIGNATURE SAUCE.

Volcano Strips

$12.00

FRESHLY BREADED CHICKEN STRIPS TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE SIGNATURE SAUCE SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE.

Wing Platter

$13.00

6 JUMBO WINGS (BONELESS OR BONE-IN) COVERED IN YOUR FAVORITE SIGNATURE SAUCE SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES OR TOTS.

Burgers & Sandwiches

BYO Burger

$13.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, THREE TOPPINGS CHOICE OF BRIOCHE OR HAWAIIAN BUN

Castaway's Burger

$15.00

SERVED ON A HAWAIIAN BUN WITH GRILLED PINEAPPLE, LETTUCE TOMATO, PICKLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON & AN ONION RING DRIZZLED WITH WANG BANG SAUCE.

Ralph's Burger

$15.00

RALPH’S FAMOUS SAUCE, PEPPER JACK CHEESE & BACON ON A BRIOCHE BUN.

UCF Burger

$15.00

CHOICE OF BRIOCHE OR HAWAIIAN BUN WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON AN ONION RING & A DRIZZLE OF BLACK AND GOLD SAUCE.

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

YOUR CHOICE OF GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST OR HAND SHAVED ANGUS BEEF RIBEYE, LOADED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS SAUTÉED MUSHROOMS, SWEET PEPPERS & JALAPENOS. DRIZZLED WITH OUR HOUSE-MADE BEER CHEESE & TOPPED WITH PROVOLONE CHEESE.

Chicken Caesar Panini

$14.00

FRESHLY GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST LOADED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE, CAESAR DRESSING & FRESHLY CUT ROMAINE LETTUCE, PRESSED ON A FRESH ROLL.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE WITH LETTUCE TOMATOES, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE & A RANCH DRIZZLE.

Caprese Pesto Panini

$14.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, PESTO, SPRING MIX PRESSED ON A FRESH ROLL.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

HAND-BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE & TOMATO.

Grand Bahama Fish Sandwich

$17.00

PANKO CRUSTED GROUPER, HAWAIIAN BUN, TARRAGON AIOLI, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, RED ONION, SWEET THAI CHILI SAUCE,

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

ROMAINE AND SPRING MIX BLEND PILED HIGH WITH TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, SLICED ONIONS & CROUTONS.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH GRATED PARMESAN & CROUTONS SERVED WITH CAESAR DRESSING.

Volcano Salad

$14.00

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN STRIPS OVER OUR ROMAINE AND SPRING MIX BLEND TOPPED WITH TOMATOES CUCUMBERS, AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE.

Taco Salad

$14.00

FRESHLY FRIED TACO BOWL STUFFED WITH GROUND BEEF, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, AND SHREDDED LETTUCE WITH A HOT SAUCE DRIZZLE.

Specialty Items

Loaded Fries

$11.00

CRISPY FRIES PILED HIGH WITH CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE BACON BITS & SCALLIONS.

Loaded Tots

$11.00

CRISPY TOTS PILED HIGH WITH CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE BACON BITS & SCALLIONS.

Volcano Melt

$16.00

VOLCANO STRIPS TOSSED IN YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE BACON BITS SCALLIONS, TOMATOES & A SOUR CREAM DRIZZLE PILED OVER YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES OR TATER TOTS.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.50

Hot Dog

$6.50

Regular Sides

Broccoli

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Mash Potatoes

$3.99

Tots

$3.99

Premium Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$4.99

Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$9.00

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

$3.50

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

$3.50

Unsweet Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

Mello Yellow

$3.50

Kids Drink

Kids Soda

$2.50

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Kids Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$3.00

To Go Drinks

Water Bottle

$2.00

Retail

Hat

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Pod

$15.00

Shirt

$20.00

Soda Water

Water

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

No matter when you visit us lunch, happy hour, dinner or late night you will find a favorite you are sure to love and will leave you satisfied.

Website

Location

504 N Alafaya Trail STE 102, Orlando, FL 32828

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

