Castelli's Moonlight at 255

APPETIZERS
Toasted Ravioli App
Our famous homemade toasted ravioli served with our special Bolognese sauce
Shrimp Cocktail App
Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Breaded Mushrooms App
Hand breaded and fried to a golden brown
Cheese Garlic Bread App
French bread smothered in garlic butter, then topped with provolone cheese and melted to perfection
Chicken Tender Bites App
Juicy and crispy chicken tenders breaded or grilled, served with or without hot sauce.
Cheese Sticks App
Lightly seasoned and served crunchy with our special Milanese sauce
Potato Skins App
Potato wedges loaded with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits & chives. Served with sour cream on the side
Liver and Gizzards App
Hand-battered and lightly fried chicken livers & gizzards. Your choice of all livers, all gizzards or a combination of both!
SALADS
Dinner Salad - SM
A crisp lettuce blend tossed in your choice of dressing
Dinner Salad - LG
A crisp lettuce blend tossed in your choice of dressing
Chef Salad - SM
A crisp lettuce blend topped with ham, turkey, cheese, tomatoes, peppers & hard boiled egg
Chef Salad - LG
A crisp lettuce blend topped with ham, turkey, cheese, tomatoes, peppers & hard boiled egg
Cole Slaw
Made with our very own “Italian V.O.” dressing
Italian Special Salad - SM
A crisp lettuce blend tossed with salami, crumbled Roquefort cheese, olives, peppers & tomatoes
Italian Special Salad - LG
A crisp lettuce blend tossed with salami, crumbled Roquefort cheese, olives, peppers & tomatoes
Tracy's Fav Salad - SM
Fresh mixed greens, goat cheese, walnuts, cranberries & mixed fruit
Tracy's Fav Salad - LG
Fresh mixed greens, goat cheese, walnuts, cranberries & mixed fruit
Seafood Salad - SM
Shrimp, crab meat & cheese tossed in crisp lettuce
Seafood Salad - LG
Shrimp, crab meat & cheese tossed in crisp lettuce
Spinach Salad - SM
Beautiful green baby spinach leaves tossed with goat cheese, bacon, eggs & onions
Spinach Salad - LG
Beautiful green baby spinach leaves tossed with goat cheese, bacon, eggs & onions
Chicken Breast Salad - SM (OO)
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast tenderloins resting on a bed of fresh lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes
Chicken Breast Salad - LG (OO)
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast tenderloins resting on a bed of fresh lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes
SOUPS
Crm of Broccoli - Cup
Crm of Broccoli - Bowl
Clam Chowder - Cup
Clam Chowder - Bowl
SOD - Cup
SOD - Bowl
Ital. Tortellini - Cup
Meat-stuffed tortellini noodles served in a light chicken broth
Ital. Tortellini - Bowl
Meat-stuffed tortellini noodles served in a light chicken broth
SANDWICHES
Meatball Sandwich (OO)
Topped with our Milanese sauce and served on a toasted hoagie bun
Italian Beef (OO)
Served on a toasted hoagie with cheese and au jus for dipping
Beef Steak Burger (OO)
A big 8 oz. Hamburger.
Cheeseburger (OO)
A big 8 oz. burger with cheese.
Cod Fish Sandwich (OO)
Dipped in our special breading & fried to perfection
Prime Rib Sandwich (OO)
Cooked to perfection & served on a hoagie
Deluxe Moon Burger (OO)
A gigantic 16 oz. double burger topped with double cheese
Chicken Sandwich (00)
An 8 oz. boneless chicken breast served on a corn dusted roll.Your choice of breaded or grilled
Classic Ham and Cheese (OO)
Hot ham and American cheese served on a corn dusted roll
ITAL. SPECIALTIES
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles topped with provolone cheese and baked in a creamy white sauce
Spaghetti
Topped with our famous Bolognese sauce
Mostaccioli
Topped with our famous Bolognese sauce
Baked Mostaccioli
Covered in our Milanese sauce and topped with provel cheese
1/2 Ravioli Dinner (OO)
Your choice of boiled or toasted & topped with our famous Bolognese sauce
Full Ravioli Dinner (OO)
Your choice of boiled or toasted & topped with our famous Bolognese sauce
Tortellini (OO)
Meat stuffed tortellini noodles covered in provolone cheese and baked in a creamy white sauce
Baked Lasagne (OO)
Covered in our Milanese sauce and topped with provel cheese
Chicken Bianco (OO)
Your choice of grilled or breaded boneless chicken breast topped with fresh mushrooms & covered in a creamy white sauce. Served on a bed of buttered fettuccine noodles
Chicken Provolone (OO)
boneless & skinless, char-grilled chicken breast smothered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell pepper & provolone cheese. Served on a bed of buttered fettuccine noodles
Chicken Parmigiana (OO)
Grilled or breaded, topped with Cacciatore sauce & provolone cheese & served on a bed of buttered fettuccine noodles
TALK-N-CHIC
Liver/Gizzard Dinner (OO)
Your choice of Fried Chicken Livers, Gizzards, or Both.
Fried Chicken Tenderloin Strips (OO)
Your choice of breaded or grilled
1/4 Portion Dark (OO)
1/4 Portion White (OO)
1/4 All Wings (OO)
1/4 All Legs (OO)
1/4 All Breast (OO)
1/4 All Thigh (OO)
1/2 Portion Dark (OO)
1/2 Portion White (OO)
1/2 All Wings (OO)
1/2 All Legs (OO)
1/2 All Breasts (OO)
1/2 All Thigh (OO)
1/2 Portion Mixed(OO)
2pc Dark Platter (OO)
2pc White Platter (OO)
2pc All Wings (OO)
2pc All Legs (OO)
2pc All Breast (OO)
2pc All Thighs (OO)
BROILER/ROASTER
Filet Mignon
An 8 oz. center cut filet char-grilled to your liking
Peppered Filet
A pepperd 8 oz. center cut filet char-grilled to your liking
NY Strip
A steak lover’s delight. A hearty char-grilled 14 oz. strip
Peppered NY Strip
A steak lover’s delight. A hearty char-grilled & peppered 14 oz. strip
Ribeye
Well marbled, tender, juicy 13 oz. char-grilled ribeye
Peppered Ribeye
Well marbled, tender, juicy, Peppered 13 oz. char-grilled ribeye
Ribeye & Chicken (OO)
Our 13 oz. ribeye served with 2 pieces of all white chicken
Steak Gaggio
A char-grilled prime rib of beef smothered in bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with cheese
Ground Sirloin
A 10 oz. char-grilled mouth watering ground sirloin
Pork Chops (OO)
Two 8 oz. center cut chops char-grilled or breaded and served with garlic butter
Charbroiled Chicken Breast
A char-grilled 8 oz. boneless, skinless chicken breast with a hint of spices, topped with garlic butter
Moonlight Delight
A juicy 10 oz. char-broiled top sirloin
Surf & Turf (OO)
An 8 oz. filet paired with a rock lobster tail, your choice of baked or fried, served with drawn butter
Petite Prime Rib
8oz Slow roasted to perfection & prepared to your liking
Peppered Petite Prime Rib
Grilled Petite Prime Rib
Standard Prime Rib
12oz Slow roasted to perfection & prepared to your liking
Peppered Standard Prime Rib
Grilled Standard Prime Rib
ExtraCut Prime Rib
16oz Slow roasted to perfection & prepared to your liking
Peppered ExtraCut Prime Rib
Grilled ExtraCut Prime Rib
SEAFOOD
Salmon Filet (OO)
An 8 oz. filet, lightly seasoned in a vinaigrette dressing & char-grilled, then covered in sweet onions & bell peppers
Cod Filet (OO)
Two cod tail filets, hand battered in our own special house breading, then fried to a golden brown
Shrimp Dinner (OO)
Jumbo shrimp dipped in our own homemade batter, then fried to perfection
Lobster Tails
Two 6 oz. lobster tails, your choice of baked or fried, served with drawn butter
Shrimp Scampi (OO)
Delicious shrimp served with our garlic scampi butter sauce served on a bed of pasta
Striped Pangasius (OO)
Two 6 oz. Pond-raised whitefish (broiled, blackened, or fried)
SIDES
SD Applesauce
SD Baked Potato
SD Baker - Loaded
SD Baker w/Bacon
SD Baker w/Cheese
SD Cole Slaw
SD Corn
SD Fettuccine
SD French Fries
SD Cheese Fries
SD Hash Browns
SD Hash w/Cheese
SD Hash w/Cheese & Onions
SD Hash w/Onions
SD Mash - Loaded
SD Mash Potatoes
SD Mash w/Brown Gravy
SD Mash w/White Gravy
SD Fruit Cup
SD Mostaccioli
SD Seasoned Green Beans
SD Spaghetti
SD Steamed Broccoli
SD Steamed Broccoli w/ Cheese
SD Steamed Cauliflower
SD Steamed Cauliflower w/ Cheese
Side of White Gravy
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of Cheese Sauce
Side of Sauce• Blk Cup
SD French Fries (OO)
SD Cheese Fries (00)
KID'S MENU
CO Combo Meals
CO Party Packs
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
