Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
American

Castelli's Moonlight at 255

234 Reviews

$$

3400 Fosterburg Rd

Alton, IL 62002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Tenderloin Strips (OO)
1/2 Portion Mixed(OO)
Combo Meal 6 (OO)

OO APPETIZERS

Toasted Ravioli App

$11.99

Our famous homemade toasted ravioli served with our special Bolognese sauce

Shrimp Cocktail App

$12.99

Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Breaded Mushrooms App

$9.99

Hand breaded and fried to a golden brown

Cheese Garlic Bread App

$8.99

French bread smothered in garlic butter, then topped with provolone cheese and melted to perfection

Chicken Tender Bites App

$9.99

Juicy and crispy chicken tenders breaded or grilled, served with or without hot sauce.

Cheese Sticks App

$9.99

Lightly seasoned and served crunchy with our special Milanese sauce

Potato Skins App

$11.99

Potato wedges loaded with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits & chives. Served with sour cream on the side

Liver and Gizzards App

$10.99

Hand-battered and lightly fried chicken livers & gizzards. Your choice of all livers, all gizzards or a combination of both!

OO SALADS

Dinner Salad - SM

$4.99

A crisp lettuce blend tossed in your choice of dressing

Dinner Salad - LG

$8.99

A crisp lettuce blend tossed in your choice of dressing

Chef Salad - SM

$11.99

A crisp lettuce blend topped with ham, turkey, cheese, tomatoes, peppers & hard boiled egg

Chef Salad - LG

$14.99

A crisp lettuce blend topped with ham, turkey, cheese, tomatoes, peppers & hard boiled egg

Cole Slaw

$4.99

Made with our very own “Italian V.O.” dressing

Italian Special Salad - SM

$11.99

A crisp lettuce blend tossed with salami, crumbled Roquefort cheese, olives, peppers & tomatoes

Italian Special Salad - LG

$14.99

A crisp lettuce blend tossed with salami, crumbled Roquefort cheese, olives, peppers & tomatoes

Tracy's Fav Salad - SM

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens, goat cheese, walnuts, cranberries & mixed fruit

Tracy's Fav Salad - LG

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens, goat cheese, walnuts, cranberries & mixed fruit

Seafood Salad - SM

$11.99

Shrimp, crab meat & cheese tossed in crisp lettuce

Seafood Salad - LG

$14.99

Shrimp, crab meat & cheese tossed in crisp lettuce

Spinach Salad - SM

$10.99

Beautiful green baby spinach leaves tossed with goat cheese, bacon, eggs & onions

Spinach Salad - LG

$14.99

Beautiful green baby spinach leaves tossed with goat cheese, bacon, eggs & onions

Chicken Breast Salad - SM (OO)

$13.99

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast tenderloins resting on a bed of fresh lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes

Chicken Breast Salad - LG (OO)

$15.99

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast tenderloins resting on a bed of fresh lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes

OO SOUPS

Crm of Broccoli - Cup

$3.99

Crm of Broccoli - Bowl

$5.99

Clam Chowder - Cup

$3.99

Clam Chowder - Bowl

$5.99

SOD - Cup

$3.99

SOD - Bowl

$5.99

Ital. Tortellini - Cup

$3.99

Meat-stuffed tortellini noodles served in a light chicken broth

Ital. Tortellini - Bowl

$5.99

Meat-stuffed tortellini noodles served in a light chicken broth

OO SANDWICHES

Sandwiches served with French fries.

Meatball Sandwich (OO)

$10.99

Topped with our Milanese sauce and served on a toasted hoagie bun

Italian Beef (OO)

$12.99

Served on a toasted hoagie with cheese and au jus for dipping

Beef Steak Burger (OO)

$9.49

A big 8 oz. Hamburger.

Cheeseburger (OO)

$9.99

A big 8 oz. burger with cheese.

Cod Fish Sandwich (OO)

$9.99

Dipped in our special breading & fried to perfection

Prime Rib Sandwich (OO)

$13.99

Cooked to perfection & served on a hoagie

Deluxe Moon Burger (OO)

$13.99

A gigantic 16 oz. double burger topped with double cheese

Chicken Sandwich (00)

$12.99

An 8 oz. boneless chicken breast served on a corn dusted roll.Your choice of breaded or grilled

Classic Ham and Cheese (OO)

$10.99

Hot ham and American cheese served on a corn dusted roll

OO ITAL. SPECIALTIES

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccine noodles topped with provolone cheese and baked in a creamy white sauce

Spaghetti

$16.99

Topped with our famous Bolognese sauce

Mostaccioli

$16.99

Topped with our famous Bolognese sauce

Baked Mostaccioli

$17.49

Covered in our Milanese sauce and topped with provel cheese

1/2 Ravioli Dinner (OO)

$12.99

Your choice of boiled or toasted & topped with our famous Bolognese sauce

Full Ravioli Dinner (OO)

$16.99

Your choice of boiled or toasted & topped with our famous Bolognese sauce

Tortellini (OO)

$18.99

Meat stuffed tortellini noodles covered in provolone cheese and baked in a creamy white sauce

Baked Lasagne (OO)

$18.99

Covered in our Milanese sauce and topped with provel cheese

Chicken Bianco (OO)

$18.99

Your choice of grilled or breaded boneless chicken breast topped with fresh mushrooms & covered in a creamy white sauce. Served on a bed of buttered fettuccine noodles

Chicken Provolone (OO)

$18.99

boneless & skinless, char-grilled chicken breast smothered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell pepper & provolone cheese. Served on a bed of buttered fettuccine noodles

Chicken Parmigiana (OO)

$18.99

Grilled or breaded, topped with Cacciatore sauce & provolone cheese & served on a bed of buttered fettuccine noodles

OO TALK-N-CHIC

Liver/Gizzard Dinner (OO)

$12.99

Your choice of Fried Chicken Livers, Gizzards, or Both.

Fried Chicken Tenderloin Strips (OO)

$15.99

Your choice of breaded or grilled

1/4 Portion Dark (OO)

$14.99

1/4 Portion White (OO)

$15.99

1/4 All Wings (OO)

$13.99

1/4 All Legs (OO)

$15.99

1/4 All Breast (OO)

$16.99

1/4 All Thigh (OO)

$15.99

1/2 Portion Dark (OO)

$16.99

1/2 Portion White (OO)

$19.99

1/2 All Wings (OO)

$16.99

1/2 All Legs (OO)

$15.99

1/2 All Breasts (OO)

$21.99

1/2 All Thigh (OO)

$16.99

1/2 Portion Mixed(OO)

$18.99

2pc Dark Platter (OO)

$13.99

2pc White Platter (OO)

$13.99

2pc All Wings (OO)

$11.99

2pc All Legs (OO)

$13.99

2pc All Breast (OO)

$15.99

2pc All Thighs (OO)

$13.99

OO BROILER/ROASTER

Filet Mignon

$33.99

An 8 oz. center cut filet char-grilled to your liking

Peppered Filet

$35.98

A pepperd 8 oz. center cut filet char-grilled to your liking

NY Strip

$29.99

A steak lover’s delight. A hearty char-grilled 14 oz. strip

Peppered NY Strip

$31.98

A steak lover’s delight. A hearty char-grilled & peppered 14 oz. strip

Ribeye

$30.99

Well marbled, tender, juicy 13 oz. char-grilled ribeye

Peppered Ribeye

$32.98

Well marbled, tender, juicy, Peppered 13 oz. char-grilled ribeye

Ribeye & Chicken (OO)

$33.99Out of stock

Our 13 oz. ribeye served with 2 pieces of all white chicken

Steak Gaggio

$23.99Out of stock

A char-grilled prime rib of beef smothered in bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with cheese

Ground Sirloin

$16.99

A 10 oz. char-grilled mouth watering ground sirloin

Pork Chops (OO)

$24.99

Two 8 oz. center cut chops char-grilled or breaded and served with garlic butter

Charbroiled Chicken Breast

$16.99

A char-grilled 8 oz. boneless, skinless chicken breast with a hint of spices, topped with garlic butter

Moonlight Delight

$21.99

A juicy 10 oz. char-broiled top sirloin

Surf & Turf (OO)

$59.99

An 8 oz. filet paired with a rock lobster tail, your choice of baked or fried, served with drawn butter

Petite Prime Rib

$22.99Out of stock

8oz Slow roasted to perfection & prepared to your liking

Peppered Petite Prime Rib

$24.99Out of stock

Grilled Petite Prime Rib

$22.99Out of stock

Standard Prime Rib

$24.99Out of stock

12oz Slow roasted to perfection & prepared to your liking

Peppered Standard Prime Rib

$26.99

Grilled Standard Prime Rib

$24.99

ExtraCut Prime Rib

$29.99Out of stock

16oz Slow roasted to perfection & prepared to your liking

Peppered ExtraCut Prime Rib

$31.99

Grilled ExtraCut Prime Rib

$29.99

OO SEAFOOD

Salmon Filet (OO)

$22.99

An 8 oz. filet, lightly seasoned in a vinaigrette dressing & char-grilled, then covered in sweet onions & bell peppers

Cod Filet (OO)

$19.99

Two cod tail filets, hand battered in our own special house breading, then fried to a golden brown

Shrimp Dinner (OO)

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp dipped in our own homemade batter, then fried to perfection

Lobster Tails

$59.99

Two 6 oz. lobster tails, your choice of baked or fried, served with drawn butter

Shrimp Scampi (OO)

$21.99

Delicious shrimp served with our garlic scampi butter sauce served on a bed of pasta

Striped Pangasius (OO)

$17.99

Two 6 oz. Pond-raised whitefish (broiled, blackened, or fried)

OO SIDES

SD Applesauce

$3.99

SD Baked Potato

$3.49

SD Baker - Loaded

$4.99

SD Baker w/Bacon

$4.99

SD Baker w/Cheese

$4.99

SD Cole Slaw

$4.99

SD Corn

$3.99

SD Fettuccine

$6.99

SD French Fries

$2.99

SD Cheese Fries

$3.99

SD Hash Browns

$3.99

SD Hash w/Cheese

$4.99

SD Hash w/Cheese & Onions

$4.99

SD Hash w/Onions

$4.99

SD Mash - Loaded

$4.99

SD Mash Potatoes

$3.49

SD Mash w/Brown Gravy

$3.99

SD Mash w/White Gravy

$3.99

SD Fruit Cup

$3.99

SD Mostaccioli

$6.99

SD Seasoned Green Beans

$3.99

SD Spaghetti

$6.99

SD Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

SD Steamed Broccoli w/ Cheese

$4.99

SD Steamed Cauliflower

$3.99

SD Steamed Cauliflower w/ Cheese

$4.99

Side of White Gravy

$0.99

Side of Brown Gravy

$0.99

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Side of Sauce• Blk Cup

$2.99

SD French Fries (OO)

$2.49

SD Cheese Fries (00)

$3.99

OO KID'S MENU

Kid's Spaghetti

$7.99

Kid's Fettucine

$7.99

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Hamburger (OO)

$6.99

Kid's Cheeseburger (OO)

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Legs (OO)

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Strips (OO)

$6.99

OO CO Combo Meals

Combo Meals are approx. 4-5 servings. NO Substitutions.

Combo Meal 1

$43.99

Combo Meal 2

$43.99

Combo Meal 3

$47.99

Combo Meal 4

$43.99

Combo Meal 5 (OO)

$48.99

Combo Meal 6 (OO)

$48.99

OO CO Party Packs

Party Packs are approx. 10-12 servings. NO Substitutions.

Party Pack A

$99.99

Party Pack B

$99.99

Party Pack C

$99.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3400 Fosterburg Rd, Alton, IL 62002

Directions

Gallery
Castelli's Moonlight at 255 image
Castelli's Moonlight at 255 image
Castelli's Moonlight at 255 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ropers Regal Beagle - 3043 Godfrey Rd
orange star4.2 • 894
3043 Godfrey Rd Godfrey, IL 62035
View restaurantnext
Alton Motorboat Club - 11134 Harbor Dell
orange starNo Reviews
11134 Harbor Dell Godfrey, IL 62035
View restaurantnext
Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. - 1071 S State Rte 157
orange starNo Reviews
1071 S State Rte 157 Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Village Drive-In - Bunker Hill
orange star4.5 • 370
212 S Washington Bunker Hill, IL 62014
View restaurantnext
Billygoat's Grub & Pub
orange star4.7 • 254
110 E Warren St Bunker Hill, IL 62014
View restaurantnext
New York Grill (1) - 41 Flower Valley S.C.
orange starNo Reviews
41 Flower Valley S.C. Florissant, MO 63033
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Alton

State Street Wine Market - 208 State St
orange star4.8 • 389
208 State St Alton, IL 62002
View restaurantnext
Old Bakery Beer
orange star4.0 • 308
400 Landmarks Blvd Alton, IL 62002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alton
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston