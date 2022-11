Castilla Restaurant and Tapas Bar 504 Bellevue Square

LAYA RED BLEND 2017 -BT$46 GL$12

$12.00 +

Region: Almansa,Spain.Laya is made up of 70% Garnacha Tintorera and 30% Monastrell aged 4 months in French oak. Garnacha Tintorera is known for its deep color and here it coats the glass and imparts aromas of brooding black fruits, licorice, espresso, and pepper. Dense, savory, rich, round and succulent.