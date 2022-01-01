Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

2,521 Reviews

$$

5639 cottle rd

San Jose, CA 95123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Super
Burrito Regular
#14 Enchiladas Verdes

APPETIZERS

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$13.50

Grilled spinach tortilla filled with melted jack/cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mushrooms and a side of sour cream and guacamole

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.50

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted jack/cheddar cheese. Add meat for an additional cost

Guacamole

A fresh blend of avocado and Mexican spices

Nachos

Nachos

$10.95

Freshly made tortilla chips topped with refried beans and jack/cheddar cheese with a side of sour cream and guacamole. Add meat for an additional cost

SALAD

Green Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens with tomato and cucumber topped with shredded cheese, red onions and croutons

Mexican Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken on mixed greens with avocado, tomato, red onions and cucumber topped with shredded cheese. Substitute shrimp for additional cost

Fajita Salad

$16.50

Grilled chicken or steak garnished with strips of bell peppers and onions sitting on mixed greens and topped with cheese

Taco Salad

$16.50

Deep fried tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, your choice of chicken, beef or pork and topped with sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese

COMBOS

All combination platters served with rice and refried beans

Combo 1

$12.50

Meat choices: Chicken, Shredded Beef, Carne Asada, Pastor and Carnitas

Combo 2

$15.25

Meat choices: Chicken, Shredded Beef, Carne Asada, Pastor and Carnitas

Combo 3

$17.50

Meat choices: Chicken, Shredded Beef, Carne Asada, Pastor and Carnitas

MEXICAN STYLE STEAKS

All platters are served with rice, beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
#1 Carne Asada

#1 Carne Asada

$21.50

Grilled steak served with guacamole, grilled onions and pico de gallo

#2 Milanesa

$21.50

Tender breaded steak served with round potatoes

#3 Tampiquena

$18.50

Thin cut steak grilled and lightly seasoned, served with one cheese enchilada

#4 Bistec Ranchero

$22.50

Juicy steak covered with our spicy ranchero sauce and fresh avocado

#5 Fajitas

$22.50

Tender strips of steak or chicken marinated in our special spices, garnished with strips of bell peppers and onions with a side of guacamole and sour cream

Carne En Su Jugo

$22.00

Bistec a la Mexicana

$22.75

Bistec a la Espanola

$22.50

MEXICAN PLATES

All platters are served with rice and refried beans

#6 Two Soft Tacos

$16.25

Your choice of carne asada, carnitas or chicken filled with whole beans and pico de gallo

#7 Flautas

$16.95

Three rolled corn tortillas, deep fried, filled with your choice of shredded beef or chicken and a side of sour cream and guacamole

#8 Chimichanga

$19.95

One deep fried flour tortilla filled with whole beans, cheese, your choice of; chicken, shredded beef, or pork topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and cheese

#9 Carnitas

#9 Carnitas

$19.95

Deep fried pork served with pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

#10 Chile Verde

$18.50

Chunks of pork made with verde sauce served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

#11 Mole Poblano

$24.00

Chicken cooked in our traditional Puebla sauce made of ground chilies, nuts and a touch of Mexican chocolate topped with sesame seeds and served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Chile Colorado

$18.50

Pollo con Crema

$18.50

ENCHILADAS

All platters are served with rice and refried beans

#12 Enchiladas Suizas

$16.95

Two chicken enchiladas made with our suiza sauce, topped with sour cream and avocado

#13 Enchiladas Mexicanas

#13 Enchiladas Mexicanas

$16.50

Three cheese enchiladas made with spicy red sauce and onions, topped with Mexican cheese

#14 Enchiladas Verdes

#14 Enchiladas Verdes

$15.50

Two chicken enchiladas made with verde sauce, topped with shredded cheese

#15 Enchiladas Rojas

#15 Enchiladas Rojas

$15.50

Two enchiladas filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken or cheese, topped with a mild Mexican sauce

Enchila California

$13.50

One flour enchilada made with cheese, chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas de Mole Pollo Combo

$21.00

Two enchiladas topped with our mole Poblano served with rice and beans

SEAFOOD

All platters served with rice, refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
#16 Camarones a la Diabla

#16 Camarones a la Diabla

$22.50

Shrimp cooked in our pica-pica sauce, served with fresh avocado

#17 Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

#17 Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$22.50

Shrimp cooked in butter and garlic sauce, served with fresh avocado and garlic sauce

#18 Fish Tacos

$18.50

Two flour tortillas filled with grilled bass fillet covered with chipotle sauce

#19 Fillet a la Veracruzana

$22.95

Juicy bass fillet covered with our spicy ranchero sauce, olives, capers, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos

#20 Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Shrimp in cocktail sauce made with fresh cilantro, onion, tomato, cucumber and avocado. *Cocktail does not include rice, beans and tortillas

Fajitas de Camaron

$25.50

Tender strips of shrimp marinated in our special spices, garnished with bell peppers, onion slices, sour cream and guacamole

Fish Taco Side

$7.00

2 Tostadas de Ceviche

$16.50

1 Tostada de Ceviche

$8.25

Red Snapper

$24.00

Filete Empanisado

$22.50

Camarones Empanizados

$25.75

Shrimp Taco Side

$7.00

TACOS & BURRITOS

Taco Regular

$5.50

Made with corn tortillas filled with whole pinto beans, pico de gallo and your choice of meat

Taco Super

Taco Super

$6.25

Made with corn tortillas filled with whole pinto beans, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and your choice of meat

Burrito Regular

$11.95

Flour tortilla, whole pinto beans, rice, pico de gallo and your choice of meat

Burrito Super

$13.95

Flour tortilla, whole pinto beans, rice, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and your choice of meat

Burrito Supreme

Burrito Supreme

$16.50

Flour tortilla, cheese, rice, whole beans, your choice of meat and topped with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole

Fajita Burrito

$16.95

Filled with whole pinto beans, red and green bell peppers, onion, avocado, cheese, and your choice of grilled beef or sauteed chicken

Veggie Burrito

$12.50

Whole pinto beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cheese

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.25

Crispy Taco

$5.75

SIDE ORDERS

Enchilada Side

$4.75

Tostada Side

$7.50

Chile Relleno Side

$8.25

2 flautas side order

$8.00

Tamale Side

$4.95

Sope Mexicano Side

$6.50

Chimichanga Side

$13.95

Tortillas Side

$2.00

Sour Cream Side(2oz)

$1.50

Mini Sour Cream y Guacamole Side

$4.95

Avocado Side

$3.95

Chile Toreado Side

$0.75

Red Sauce (8oz)

$3.95

Chile Verde Sauce (8oz) meat not included

$3.95

French Fries Side

$4.50

Whole Beans Side

$4.50

Small Spanish Rice Side

$4.50

Rice (Medium) 16 oz Side

$7.95

Rice (Large) 32 oz Side

$16.00

Rice and Beans Side

$7.95

Small Refried Beans Side

$4.95

Beans (Medium) 16 oz Side

$8.50

Beans (Large) 32 oz Side

$17.00

N/A Bev

Coffee

$4.75

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Mexican Style Hot Chocolate

$6.95

Soda Can

$2.75

Coke Bottle

$5.50

Jarritos

$4.50

Sidral

$4.50

Ice Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Agua Fresca

Please call for available aguas frescas of the day

Horchata

$4.50

Jamaica

$4.50

Fresa

$4.50

Pina

$4.50

Mango

$4.50

Limonada Con Chia

$4.50

Tamarindo

$4.50

Sandia

$4.50

Melon

$4.50

Kids

All platters served with rice and beans. Children 10 years and under

Kids Soft Taco

$8.50

Kids Enchilada

$8.50

Kids Flauta

$8.50

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.50

Kids Quesadilla

$8.50

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.50

Does not include rice and beans*

Mexican Style Breakfast

Castillo's Sunshine Special

$16.00

Chilaquiles

$15.50

Machaca

$14.50

Huevos a la Mexicana

$13.95

Huevos Con Jamon

$14.50

Huevos Con Chorizo

$15.50

Huevos Rancheros

$14.50

Huevos Con Nopales

$14.50

Breakfast Burritos

Burrito De Machaca

$12.25

Papa Con Huevo Burrito

$10.50
Chorizo Con Huevo Burrito

Chorizo Con Huevo Burrito

$12.25

Huevo Con Tocino Burrito

$12.25
Huevo Con Jamon Burrito

Huevo Con Jamon Burrito

$12.25

Omelettes

Castillo's Jumbo Omelette

$15.50

Chile Verde Omelette

$15.50

Chorizo Omelette

$15.50

A La Jardinera Omelette

$15.50

Chile Colorado Omelette

$15.50

Pancakes

Short Stack Pancakes

$9.50

Pancakes and Eggs

$10.50

Pancake Combo

$13.00
French Toast Combo

French Toast Combo

$14.95

Waffle

$9.25

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$2.50

Round Potatoes

$4.95

Hash Browns

$4.95

Country Potatoes

$5.95

Ham

$5.50

Bacon

$5.95

Sausage

$3.75

Wheat Toast

$1.50

Sourdough Toast

$1.50

White Toast

$1.50

Side of Fruit

$4.50

Kids Breakfast

Child's French Toast

$8.50

Child's Pancakes

$8.50

Waffle

Strawberry Waffle

$9.25Out of stock

Nutella Waffle

$9.25Out of stock

Dessert choices

Flan

$6.50

Chips/Salsa togo

SM chips and salsa

$5.50

MD chips and salsa

$9.50

LRG chips and salsa

$12.95

EXTRA LRG chips and salsa

$21.50

SM salsa togo

$3.25

MD salsa togo

$4.95

LG salsa togo

$6.50

XTRA LG salsa togo

$12.00

Molcajete type

Molcajete de Mariscos

$39.95

Molcajete de Carnes

$38.50

Molcajete MIX

$42.00

Greeting Card

Birthday Card

$5.00

Graduation Card

$5.00

Mother’s Day Card

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We invite you to come and experience delicious comfort Mexican food and a family friendly environment.

Location

5639 cottle rd, San Jose, CA 95123

Directions

Gallery
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant image
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant image
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bill's Cafe - Cottle
orange star4.0 • 1,863
5631 Cottle Rd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Bistro Tupaz
orange star4.3 • 1,702
5899 Santa Teresa Blvd. San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Mimosa's Gourmet
orange star4.3 • 778
2270 Monterey Rd San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
orange star4.7 • 6,596
1401 Kooser rd San Jose, CA 95118
View restaurantnext
Big E Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,024
1683 Branham Ln San Jose, CA 95118
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Jose

OROS THAI RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 8,002
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
orange star4.0 • 1,863
5631 Cottle Rd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
West San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
East San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
North San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Willow Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston