Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
2,521 Reviews
$$
5639 cottle rd
San Jose, CA 95123
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Grilled spinach tortilla filled with melted jack/cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mushrooms and a side of sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted jack/cheddar cheese. Add meat for an additional cost
Guacamole
A fresh blend of avocado and Mexican spices
Nachos
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with refried beans and jack/cheddar cheese with a side of sour cream and guacamole. Add meat for an additional cost
SALAD
Green Salad
Mixed greens with tomato and cucumber topped with shredded cheese, red onions and croutons
Mexican Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on mixed greens with avocado, tomato, red onions and cucumber topped with shredded cheese. Substitute shrimp for additional cost
Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken or steak garnished with strips of bell peppers and onions sitting on mixed greens and topped with cheese
Taco Salad
Deep fried tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, your choice of chicken, beef or pork and topped with sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese
COMBOS
MEXICAN STYLE STEAKS
#1 Carne Asada
Grilled steak served with guacamole, grilled onions and pico de gallo
#2 Milanesa
Tender breaded steak served with round potatoes
#3 Tampiquena
Thin cut steak grilled and lightly seasoned, served with one cheese enchilada
#4 Bistec Ranchero
Juicy steak covered with our spicy ranchero sauce and fresh avocado
#5 Fajitas
Tender strips of steak or chicken marinated in our special spices, garnished with strips of bell peppers and onions with a side of guacamole and sour cream
Carne En Su Jugo
Bistec a la Mexicana
Bistec a la Espanola
MEXICAN PLATES
#6 Two Soft Tacos
Your choice of carne asada, carnitas or chicken filled with whole beans and pico de gallo
#7 Flautas
Three rolled corn tortillas, deep fried, filled with your choice of shredded beef or chicken and a side of sour cream and guacamole
#8 Chimichanga
One deep fried flour tortilla filled with whole beans, cheese, your choice of; chicken, shredded beef, or pork topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and cheese
#9 Carnitas
Deep fried pork served with pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
#10 Chile Verde
Chunks of pork made with verde sauce served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
#11 Mole Poblano
Chicken cooked in our traditional Puebla sauce made of ground chilies, nuts and a touch of Mexican chocolate topped with sesame seeds and served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chile Colorado
Pollo con Crema
ENCHILADAS
#12 Enchiladas Suizas
Two chicken enchiladas made with our suiza sauce, topped with sour cream and avocado
#13 Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three cheese enchiladas made with spicy red sauce and onions, topped with Mexican cheese
#14 Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken enchiladas made with verde sauce, topped with shredded cheese
#15 Enchiladas Rojas
Two enchiladas filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken or cheese, topped with a mild Mexican sauce
Enchila California
One flour enchilada made with cheese, chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas de Mole Pollo Combo
Two enchiladas topped with our mole Poblano served with rice and beans
SEAFOOD
#16 Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked in our pica-pica sauce, served with fresh avocado
#17 Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp cooked in butter and garlic sauce, served with fresh avocado and garlic sauce
#18 Fish Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with grilled bass fillet covered with chipotle sauce
#19 Fillet a la Veracruzana
Juicy bass fillet covered with our spicy ranchero sauce, olives, capers, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos
#20 Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp in cocktail sauce made with fresh cilantro, onion, tomato, cucumber and avocado. *Cocktail does not include rice, beans and tortillas
Fajitas de Camaron
Tender strips of shrimp marinated in our special spices, garnished with bell peppers, onion slices, sour cream and guacamole
Fish Taco Side
2 Tostadas de Ceviche
1 Tostada de Ceviche
Red Snapper
Filete Empanisado
Camarones Empanizados
Shrimp Taco Side
TACOS & BURRITOS
Taco Regular
Made with corn tortillas filled with whole pinto beans, pico de gallo and your choice of meat
Taco Super
Made with corn tortillas filled with whole pinto beans, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and your choice of meat
Burrito Regular
Flour tortilla, whole pinto beans, rice, pico de gallo and your choice of meat
Burrito Super
Flour tortilla, whole pinto beans, rice, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and your choice of meat
Burrito Supreme
Flour tortilla, cheese, rice, whole beans, your choice of meat and topped with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Fajita Burrito
Filled with whole pinto beans, red and green bell peppers, onion, avocado, cheese, and your choice of grilled beef or sauteed chicken
Veggie Burrito
Whole pinto beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cheese
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Crispy Taco
SIDE ORDERS
Enchilada Side
Tostada Side
Chile Relleno Side
2 flautas side order
Tamale Side
Sope Mexicano Side
Chimichanga Side
Tortillas Side
Sour Cream Side(2oz)
Mini Sour Cream y Guacamole Side
Avocado Side
Chile Toreado Side
Red Sauce (8oz)
Chile Verde Sauce (8oz) meat not included
French Fries Side
Whole Beans Side
Small Spanish Rice Side
Rice (Medium) 16 oz Side
Rice (Large) 32 oz Side
Rice and Beans Side
Small Refried Beans Side
Beans (Medium) 16 oz Side
Beans (Large) 32 oz Side
N/A Bev
Agua Fresca
Kids
Mexican Style Breakfast
Breakfast Burritos
Omelettes
Pancakes
Breakfast Sides
Kids Breakfast
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
We invite you to come and experience delicious comfort Mexican food and a family friendly environment.
5639 cottle rd, San Jose, CA 95123