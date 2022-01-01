Southern
Soul Food
Breakfast & Brunch
DIRTY SOUTH BISCUIT
1 Review
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
SIMPLY SOUTHERN...SERVED ALL DAY Southern breakfast/brunch and Lunch
Location
8024 Market St, 6 & 7, Wilmington, NC 28411
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Donut Inn - Oaklanding Center - 208 Porters Neck Rd
No Reviews
208 Porters Neck Rd Wilmington, NC 28411
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Wilmington, NC
4.6 • 1,033
5932-110 Carolina Beach Road Wilmington, NC 28412
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wilmington
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurant
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurant