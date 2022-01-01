Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Soul Food
Breakfast & Brunch

DIRTY SOUTH BISCUIT

1 Review

$$

8024 Market St, 6 & 7

Wilmington, NC 28411

Popular Items

PACKAGE FOR 2
PACKAGE 4-6
SHRIMP & GRITS (thanksgiving)

THANKSGIVING (Copy)

PICK UP DAYS WILL BE TUESDAY NOVEMBER 23RD 9AM-2PM and WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24TH 8AM-3PM CALL 9108218461 FOR QUESTIONS

PACKAGE FOR 2

$80.00

PACKAGE 4-6

$170.00

PACKAGE 6-10

$250.00

PACKAGE 10-14

$325.00

PACKAGE 14-20

$500.00

TURKEY BREAST ADD ON

$15.00

price is per serving, one serving of protein feeds 1-2 people

PORK SHOULDER ADD ON

$15.00

price is per serving, one serving of protein feeds 1-2 people

SAUSAGE STUFFING

$18.00

priced per serving..each side serves 2-3 people

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$18.00

priced per serving..each side serves 2-3 people

COLLARDS

$18.00

contains pork priced per serving..each side serves 2-3 people

MAC & CHEESE

$18.00

priced per serving..each side serves 2-3 people

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

$18.00

priced per serving..each side serves 2-3 people

MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

$18.00

priced per serving..each side serves 2-3 people

GRAVY PINT

$10.00

CRANBERRY SAUCE

$8.00

SHRIMP & GRITS (thanksgiving)

$20.00

SMALL ASSORTMENT BAKED GOODS/PASTRIES

$30.00

ASSORTMENT OF BREAKFAST TREATS/BAKED GOODS MUFFINS, CINNAMON ROLL, BISCUITS FEEDS UP TO 6

LARGE ASSORTMENT PASTRIES/ BAKED GOODS

$60.00

ASSORTMENT OF BREAKFAST TREATS/BAKED GOODS MUFFINS, CINNAMON ROLLS, BISCUITS FEEDS UP TO 12

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SIMPLY SOUTHERN...SERVED ALL DAY Southern breakfast/brunch and Lunch

8024 Market St, 6 & 7, Wilmington, NC 28411

Directions

