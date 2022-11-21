Cast Iron Pub imageView gallery

Cast Iron Pub

172 Reviews

125-127 West Sale St

Tuscola, IL 61953

Popular Items

Shrimp Tacos
Burger
Dbl Burger

Growler

Riggs Hefeweizen

$12.00

Fat Pug

$18.00

Main Street 4204 Off Duty

$4.00+

Triptych No Big Deal

$12.00

Revolution Oktoberfest

$13.50

21st Amendment Blood Orange

$12.00

IPA San Leandro, CA 7%

Blind Pig Blue Pils

$13.50

Main Street Caramel

$15.00

Riggs Oktoberfest

$13.50

Bling Pig Curtis Orchard Hard Cider

$18.00

Food

Candy Bar

$1.00

Burger Bar

$7.00
Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$10.00

Comes with Blue Cheese & Hot Sauce

Burger

Burger

$9.00

1/3 Pound Twenty-One Day Dry Aged Angus

Dbl Burger

$12.00

2/3 Pound Twenty-One Day Dry Aged Angus

Diablo Burger

Diablo Burger

$10.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Fermented Jalapenos, Roasted Tomatillo Sauce, Pepper, Cayenne, Ghost and Habanero Peppers

Western Burger

Western Burger

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Fried Onions

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Comes with American Cheese. Other Cheese Options Available.

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Hoagie Bun, Garlic Mayo, Arugula, Red Onion, Provolone, Horseradish

BLT

BLT

$8.00
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$6.00+

Guacamole, White Cabbage Slaw, Garlic Cream, Salsa

Kids Meal

$5.00

3.5 oz Burger Slider, Chips, & Applesauce

Hot Dog

$2.50
Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock
Shrimp Boil

Shrimp Boil

$8.00Out of stock
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock
Cioppino

Cioppino

$18.00Out of stock
6 Wings (Limited Quantities Available Daily)

6 Wings (Limited Quantities Available Daily)

$8.00Out of stock

12 Wings (Limited Quantities Available Daily)

$14.00Out of stock
Pestomato Grilled Cheese

Pestomato Grilled Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Broccoli Pesto, Tomato, Provolone, Mozzarella, American Cheese

Candy Bar

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
125-127 West Sale St, Tuscola, IL 61953

