Castle Rock Pizza 510 Castle Rock Ave

Pizza

Meat Pizza

$13.00+

Veggie Pizza

$13.00+

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00+

Texas Pecan Pesto

$13.00+Out of stock

White Pizza

$12.00+

Pizza Margherita

$13.00+

Neapolitan

$13.00+

Supreme

$14.00+

One Topping Pizza

$10.00+

Two Topping Pizza

$11.00+

Cheese pizza

$11.00+

Salads And Sides

Lemon Tahini Kale Salad

$7.00

Italian Salad

$6.00

Black Bean Avocado Salad

$8.00Out of stock

12 In Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Pasta Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Italian Vinaigrette

$0.50

2 liters

coke

$3.00

dr pepper

$3.00Out of stock

sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Juice box

Fruit punch

$1.50Out of stock

Grape

$1.50Out of stock

Apple

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50Out of stock

Desserts

Bread Pudding Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Cocoa Italian Cream Cake- Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Cocoa Italian Cream Cake- Whole

$35.00Out of stock

Monster Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Whole

$16.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie Whole

$16.00Out of stock

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

5 Cookies For $5

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
510 Castle Rock Ave, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657

