Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

The Castle - Port Townsend

11 Reviews

$$

651 Cleveland St.

Port Townsend, WA 98368

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

651 Cleveland St., Port Townsend, WA 98368

Directions

Gallery
The Castle image
The Castle image
The Castle image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bishop Block Bottle Shop & Garden
orange starNo Reviews
714 Washington St Port Townsend, WA 98368
View restaurantnext
Callen's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
12981 State Route 20 Coupeville, WA 98239
View restaurantnext
China City Restaurant & Lounge - Freeland
orange starNo Reviews
1804 Scott Road Freeland, WA 98249
View restaurantnext
Salty Girls Seafood Company - Sequim
orange starNo Reviews
210 W Washington St #3 Sequim, WA 98382
View restaurantnext
Tedescos Italian Fresh
orange star4.2 • 739
210 W Washington St Sequim, WA 98382
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Mukilteo
orange star4.2 • 1,332
7928 Mukilteo Speedway Mukilteo, WA 98275
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Port Townsend

Finistere - Port Townsend
orange star4.7 • 399
1029 Lawrence St Port Townsend, WA 98368
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Townsend
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Silverdale
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston