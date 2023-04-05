Castle Ridge Stonewater
1750 Tee Ln
Centralia, IL 62801
Main Menu
Starters
Spinach + Artichoke Dip
spinach / roasted artichoke / cream cheese mozzarella + parmesan / pita vegetables / lavash
Baked Mushrooms
garlic cream cheese / provolone / parmesan bêchamel / pita / lavash
Fried Pickles
ranch / french fried onions
Golden Fried Ribs
hickory bbq / french fried onions
Castle Ridge Fries
(Sharable) batter coated french fries / brisket chili nacho cheese / sour cream chives
Burnt End Nachos
(Sharable) tortilla chips / brisket burnt ends / bbq sauce nacho cheese / shredded lettuce / jalapeños pico de gallo / sour cream
Bone-In Wings
crispy bone-in wings tossed in one of our dry rubs or signature sauces / served with celery, carrot sticks and ranch
Jumbo Tenders
hand-breaded jumbo tenders tossed in one of our dry rubs or signature sauces / served with celery, carrot sticks and ranch
Buffalo Dip
Soups & Salads
Cup Castle Ridge House Soup
baked potato / popcorn / cheddar
Bowl Castle Ridge House Soup
baked potato / popcorn / cheddar
Cup SOD
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad
field greens / honey sriracha brussels sprouts blueberries / red grapes / dried cranberries pecans / feta cheese / cucumbers red onions / balsamic
Castle Ridge House Salad
fields greens / jack + cheddar / carrots tomatoes / red onions / cucumbers seasoned croutons / green goddess
Caesar Salad
grilled romaine wedge parmesan / seasoned croutons creamy caesar dressing
House Soup & Salad
Sandwiches
BLT
smoky bacon / lettuce / tomatoes basil mayo / sourdough - served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup or house salad for +1.95
Chicken BLTA Wrap
smoky bacon / charred tomatoes avocado / lettuce / basil mayonnaise wrapped in a tomato tortilla - served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup or house salad for +1.95
Classic Chicken Sandwich
lettuce / tomatoes / onions basil mayo / choice of cheese brioche bun - served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup or house salad for +1.95
Smoked Prime Rib Dip
side of herb au jus / side of horseradish cream / hoagie bun - served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup or house salad for +1.95
Smoked Prime Rib Philly
Smoked Pulled Pork
topped with slaw / french fried onions side of hickory bbq / brioche bun - served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup or house salad for +1.95
Hot Ham Sandwhich
Burgers
Classic Burger
just a classic to remember - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95
Classic Cheeseburger
just a classic to remember w/ cheese - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95
Sunny Side Up Burger
bacon / ham / sunny side up egg cheddar - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95
Ultimate Bacon Burger
smoky bacon / cheddar - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95
Country Bob's Peppercorn Burger
cracked black pepper / bleu cheese smoky bacon / french fried onions Centralia's own steak sauce - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95
Mushroom + Swiss Burger
sauteed mushrooms / swIss - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95
Chili Burger
brisket chili / cheddar - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95
Flatbreads
Buffalo Smoked Chicken Flatbread
grilled chicken / castle red hot sauce / red onions / mozzarella + parmesan / garlic butter celery / carrots / buttermilk ranch - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request
Castle Original Flatbread
all-natural tomato sauce / garlic butter mozzarella + parmesan / herbs - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request
Pepperoni & Mushroom Flatbread
pepperoni / mushroom / tomato sauce mozzarella + parmesan / garlic butter herbs - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request
Sausage Sausage Sausage Flatbread
sausage / sundried tomatoes / mushroom caramelized onions / mozzarella + parmesan garlic butter / herbs - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request
Shrimp Scampi Flatbread
shrimp / sundried tomatoes / lemon zest mozzarella + parmesan / spinach roasted garlic - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request
Pasta
Quesadillas
Classic Quesadilla
jack + cheddar / sour cream - all quesadillas served with a side of fire roasted salsa and guacamole
Smoked Pulled Pork Quesadilla
smoked pork / jack + cheddar / baked beans slaw / chipotle sour cream - all quesadillas served with a side of fire roasted salsa and guacamole
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken / buffalo sauce jack + cheddar / bleu cheese / celery carrots / ranch sour cream - all quesadillas served with a side of fire roasted salsa and guacamole
Spinach + Artichoke Quesadilla
spinach / roasted artichoke / cream cheese mozzarella + asiago / chipotle sour cream - all quesadillas served with a side of fire roasted salsa and guacamole
Smoked Prime Rib Philly Quesadilla
prime rib / grilled peppers / provolone onions / Country Bob's sour cream - all quesadillas served with a side of fire roasted salsa and guacamole
Desserts
Brownie A La Mode
vanilla bean ice cream chocolate sauce
Crème Brülée Cheesecake
seasonal berries / lemon curd
(AM) Caramel Crunch Skillet Cookie
vanilla bean ice cream / caramel sauce
(SH) Caramel Crunch Skillet Cookie
vanilla bean ice cream / caramel sauce - shareable
(AM) Monkey Bread
fresh-baked, pull-apart monkey bread butter / brown sugar / cinnamon / pecans vanilla bean ice cream
(SH) Monkey Bread
fresh-baked, pull-apart monkey bread butter / brown sugar / cinnamon / pecans vanilla bean ice cream - shareable
Scoop Ice Cream
A LA Cart Side Items
Baked Mac & Cheese
Baked Potato
Brussels Sprouts
garlic butter / asiago / capers / parsley add a sunny side up egg +2.00
Fresh Fruit
Fried Corn
asiago / garlic butter / parsley
Fries
add brisket chili / cheddar sour cream / chives +3.00
Homestyle Green Beans
Kettle Chips
Slaw
Kid Meals
Dinner
Dinner Entrees
(10oz ) Atlantic Salmon
(5oz ) Atlantic Salmon
1/2 Lb Pulled Pork Shoulder
1/2 LB Smoked Brisket
1/4 Lb Pulled Pork Shoulder
1/4 LB Smoked Brisket
4 Bone Rib
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Castle Shrimp 1 lb
Castle Shrimp 1/2 lb
DBL Ranch Pork Chop
Full Babyback Ribs
Half Babyback Ribs
SGL Ranch Pork Chop
Fish & Chips
Bar Menu
Cocktails
Seltzer
Bloody Mary
hurricane purée / peach / Southern Comfort
Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri
strawberry puree / silver rum / whipped cream
Castle Sunset
Huckleberry Cosmo
Huckleberry Lemonade
Kentucky Mule
ginger & lime / bourbon / mint / lime slice
Mai Tai
hurricane purée / passion fruit / Bali Hai dark rum Crafted Amaretto
Malibu Sunset
Pina Colada
strawberry puree / banana puree / mango puree silver rum / sugar rim / orange slice
Margarita On The Rocks
tequila / salted rim / lime slice
Moscow Mule
ginger & lime / vodka / mint / lime slice
Old Fashioned Knob Creek Single
Woodford Reserve / Knob Creek 9yr Single Barrel muddled orange peel and bitters / simple syrup double shot of bourbon / CR branded ice cube
Old Fashioned Woodford
Rumberry Sour
raspberry puree / lemonade / silver rum
Ultimate Margarita On The Rocks
top shelf tequila / salted rim / lime slice
Comfort Runner
Mama
Vodka/Gin
Martinis
Cordials/Coffee Drinks /Shots
Amaretto Liquer
Baileys
Baileys & Coffee
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch Cordial
Caramel Waffle Coffee
Chambord
Cointreau
Disarrono
Grand Marnier
Hypnotiq
Irish Coffee
Kahlua
Kahlua & Coffee
Licor 43
Melon Liquer
Mini Beer Shot
OTR Espresso
OTR Jalapeno Marg
Peach Cordial
Peppermint Cordial
Pumpkin Spice Coffee
Snickerdoodle Coffee
Sour Apple Cordial
Tequila Rose
VS Cognac
Rum/ Tequila
Scotch/Whiskey/Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Chivas
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Davidson
Devils Share
Dewars
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Glenlevit
Green Spot
Henderson
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Knob Creek Single Barrel
Macallan 12 yr
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Triple Crown
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Rye
Willett Rye
Woodford
Kitchen Round
Beer
Drafts
Bottles
Bottle Bud Light
Bottle Bud Light Next
Bottle Bud Select
Bottle Budweiser
Bottle Busch
Bottle Busch Light
Bottle Coors Light
Bottle Corona Extra
Bottle Goose Island Ipa
Bottle Guiness
Bottle Heineken
Bottle Michelob Amber Bock
Bottle Michelob Ultra
Bottle Miller Lite
Bottle N/A Bud Zero
Bottle Reds Apple Ale
Bottle Stella Cidre (GF )
Wines/Champagne
By The Glass
GL SW Chardonnay
GL SW Pinot Grigio
GL SW Moscato
GL SW Reisling
GL SW Red Blend
GL SW Pinot Noir
GL SW Cabernet
GL SW Merlot
GL SW Sauvignon Blanc
GL Verde
GL Verde Strawberry
GL Verde Peach
GL Verde Raspberry
GL PH Peach Kiss
GL PH Red Razz
GL PH Black & Blue
GL Ph Pheasants Gold
GL PT Black & Bruised
Mimosa
Mimosa Refill
By The Bottle
BTL SW Chardonnay
BTL SW Pinot Grigio
BTL SW Moscato
BTL SW Reisling
BTL SW Red Blend
BTL SW Pinot Noir
BTL SW Cabernet
BTL SW Merlot
BTL SW Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Verde
BTL Verde Strawberry
BTL Verde Raspberry
BTL Verde Peach
BTL PH Peach Kiss
BTL PH Red Razz
BTL PH Black & Blue
BTL PH Pheasants Gold
BTL PT Black & Bruised
Bottomless Mimosas
Thursday Specials
Prime Rib
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
1750 Tee Ln, Centralia, IL 62801