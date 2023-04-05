Restaurant header imageView gallery

Castle Ridge Stonewater





1750 Tee Ln

Centralia, IL 62801



Main Menu

Starters

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$11.95

spinach / roasted artichoke / cream cheese mozzarella + parmesan / pita vegetables / lavash

Baked Mushrooms

$10.95

garlic cream cheese / provolone / parmesan bêchamel / pita / lavash

Fried Pickles

$6.95

ranch / french fried onions

Golden Fried Ribs

$13.95

hickory bbq / french fried onions

Castle Ridge Fries

$12.95

(Sharable) batter coated french fries / brisket chili nacho cheese / sour cream chives

Burnt End Nachos

$12.95

(Sharable) tortilla chips / brisket burnt ends / bbq sauce nacho cheese / shredded lettuce / jalapeños pico de gallo / sour cream

Bone-In Wings

$12.95

crispy bone-in wings tossed in one of our dry rubs or signature sauces / served with celery, carrot sticks and ranch

Jumbo Tenders

$13.95

hand-breaded jumbo tenders tossed in one of our dry rubs or signature sauces / served with celery, carrot sticks and ranch

Buffalo Dip

$10.95

Soups & Salads

Cup Castle Ridge House Soup

$5.95

baked potato / popcorn / cheddar

Bowl Castle Ridge House Soup

$6.95

baked potato / popcorn / cheddar

Cup SOD

$5.95

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$6.95

Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad

$14.95

field greens / honey sriracha brussels sprouts blueberries / red grapes / dried cranberries pecans / feta cheese / cucumbers red onions / balsamic

Castle Ridge House Salad

$5.95

fields greens / jack + cheddar / carrots tomatoes / red onions / cucumbers seasoned croutons / green goddess

Caesar Salad

$13.95

grilled romaine wedge parmesan / seasoned croutons creamy caesar dressing

House Soup & Salad

$11.90

Sandwiches

BLT

$14.95

smoky bacon / lettuce / tomatoes basil mayo / sourdough - served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup or house salad for +1.95

Chicken BLTA Wrap

$15.95

smoky bacon / charred tomatoes avocado / lettuce / basil mayonnaise wrapped in a tomato tortilla - served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup or house salad for +1.95

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

lettuce / tomatoes / onions basil mayo / choice of cheese brioche bun - served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup or house salad for +1.95

Smoked Prime Rib Dip

$15.95

side of herb au jus / side of horseradish cream / hoagie bun - served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup or house salad for +1.95

Smoked Prime Rib Philly

$16.95

Smoked Pulled Pork

$17.95

topped with slaw / french fried onions side of hickory bbq / brioche bun - served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup or house salad for +1.95

Hot Ham Sandwhich

$12.95

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.95

just a classic to remember - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.25

just a classic to remember w/ cheese - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95

Sunny Side Up Burger

$15.95

bacon / ham / sunny side up egg cheddar - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95

Ultimate Bacon Burger

$15.95

smoky bacon / cheddar - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95

Country Bob's Peppercorn Burger

$15.95

cracked black pepper / bleu cheese smoky bacon / french fried onions Centralia's own steak sauce - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95

Mushroom + Swiss Burger

$15.95

sauteed mushrooms / swIss - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95

Chili Burger

$15.95

brisket chili / cheddar - available with impossible or turkey patties hot off the grill and packed with flavor, our 8 oz burgers are made with fresh ground beef and flame broiled to order served with battered fries, slaw, kettle chips, or fresh fruit sub any side with a cup of soup, or house salad for +1.95

Flatbreads

Buffalo Smoked Chicken Flatbread

$14.95

grilled chicken / castle red hot sauce / red onions / mozzarella + parmesan / garlic butter celery / carrots / buttermilk ranch - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request

Castle Original Flatbread

$12.95

all-natural tomato sauce / garlic butter mozzarella + parmesan / herbs - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request

Pepperoni & Mushroom Flatbread

$14.95

pepperoni / mushroom / tomato sauce mozzarella + parmesan / garlic butter herbs - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request

Sausage Sausage Sausage Flatbread

$14.95

sausage / sundried tomatoes / mushroom caramelized onions / mozzarella + parmesan garlic butter / herbs - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$14.95

shrimp / sundried tomatoes / lemon zest mozzarella + parmesan / spinach roasted garlic - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request

Pasta

Rigatoni Heaven

$15.95

italian sausage / onions 00 garlic / marinara cream sauce pa mozzarella + parmesan 15.95 Cr italian sausage / onions garlic / marinara cream sauce mozzarella + parmesan

Chicken Broccoli Pasta

$15.95

garlic herb chicken / broccoli parmesan cream crushed pepper

Quesadillas

Classic Quesadilla

$10.95

jack + cheddar / sour cream - all quesadillas served with a side of fire roasted salsa and guacamole

Smoked Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$13.95

smoked pork / jack + cheddar / baked beans slaw / chipotle sour cream - all quesadillas served with a side of fire roasted salsa and guacamole

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

grilled chicken / buffalo sauce jack + cheddar / bleu cheese / celery carrots / ranch sour cream - all quesadillas served with a side of fire roasted salsa and guacamole

Spinach + Artichoke Quesadilla

$13.95

spinach / roasted artichoke / cream cheese mozzarella + asiago / chipotle sour cream - all quesadillas served with a side of fire roasted salsa and guacamole

Smoked Prime Rib Philly Quesadilla

$13.95

prime rib / grilled peppers / provolone onions / Country Bob's sour cream - all quesadillas served with a side of fire roasted salsa and guacamole

Desserts

Brownie A La Mode

$5.95

vanilla bean ice cream chocolate sauce

Crème Brülée Cheesecake

$7.95

seasonal berries / lemon curd

(AM) Caramel Crunch Skillet Cookie

$5.95Out of stock

vanilla bean ice cream / caramel sauce

(SH) Caramel Crunch Skillet Cookie

$9.95Out of stock

vanilla bean ice cream / caramel sauce - shareable

(AM) Monkey Bread

$7.95Out of stock

fresh-baked, pull-apart monkey bread butter / brown sugar / cinnamon / pecans vanilla bean ice cream

(SH) Monkey Bread

$11.95Out of stock

fresh-baked, pull-apart monkey bread butter / brown sugar / cinnamon / pecans vanilla bean ice cream - shareable

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

A LA Cart Side Items

Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Baked Potato

$4.95

Brussels Sprouts

$4.95

garlic butter / asiago / capers / parsley add a sunny side up egg +2.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.95

Fried Corn

$4.95

asiago / garlic butter / parsley

Fries

$4.95

add brisket chili / cheddar sour cream / chives +3.00

Homestyle Green Beans

$4.95

Kettle Chips

$4.95

Slaw

$4.95

Kid Meals

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Tenders

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

Kids Sausage Pizza

$6.95

Brunch

Brunch Entrees

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.95

Cheese Omelete

$8.95

Chicken & Waffles

$9.95

Monte Cristo

$12.95

Omelet Sandwich

$8.95

Skillet Bowl

$12.95

Wafflewich

$9.95

Side Of Toast

$1.95

2 Eggs

$2.95

3 Bacon

$4.95

2 Sausage Patties

$4.95

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.95

Dinner

Steaks

Top Sirloin (10oz )

$29.95

NY Strip (12oz )

$39.95

Ribeye (14oz )

$41.95

Queens Filet (6oz )

$49.95

Dinner Entrees

(10oz ) Atlantic Salmon

$28.95

(5oz ) Atlantic Salmon

$18.95

1/2 Lb Pulled Pork Shoulder

$17.95

1/2 LB Smoked Brisket

$18.95

1/4 Lb Pulled Pork Shoulder

$14.95

1/4 LB Smoked Brisket

$15.95

4 Bone Rib

$14.95

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$17.95

Castle Shrimp 1 lb

$32.95

Castle Shrimp 1/2 lb

$22.95

DBL Ranch Pork Chop

$18.95

Full Babyback Ribs

$29.95

Half Babyback Ribs

$16.95

SGL Ranch Pork Chop

$15.95

Fish & Chips

$12.95

N/A Beverages

Castle Fizzies

Castle Shirley

$3.49

Wildberry Blast

$3.49

Strawberry Explosion

$3.49

Soda

7-Up

$2.49

Club Soda

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Mt. Dew

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet tea

$2.49

Bar Menu

Cocktails

Seltzer

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

hurricane purée / peach / Southern Comfort

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.00

strawberry puree / silver rum / whipped cream

Castle Sunset

$5.00

Huckleberry Cosmo

$5.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$5.00

Kentucky Mule

$6.00

ginger & lime / bourbon / mint / lime slice

Mai Tai

$6.00

hurricane purée / passion fruit / Bali Hai dark rum Crafted Amaretto

Malibu Sunset

$5.00

Pina Colada

$5.00

strawberry puree / banana puree / mango puree silver rum / sugar rim / orange slice

Margarita On The Rocks

$6.00

tequila / salted rim / lime slice

Moscow Mule

$6.00

ginger & lime / vodka / mint / lime slice

Old Fashioned Knob Creek Single

$9.00

Woodford Reserve / Knob Creek 9yr Single Barrel muddled orange peel and bitters / simple syrup double shot of bourbon / CR branded ice cube

Old Fashioned Woodford

$9.00

Rumberry Sour

$6.00

raspberry puree / lemonade / silver rum

Ultimate Margarita On The Rocks

$8.00

top shelf tequila / salted rim / lime slice

Comfort Runner

$6.00

Mama

$6.00

Vodka/Gin

Absolut

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

360 Chocolate

$5.00

360 Peach

$5.00

360 Vanilla

$5.00

360 Cherry

$5.00

Pearl Lemon

$6.00

Pearl Strawberry

$6.00

Beefeaters

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Brokers Gin

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Pinckney Bend

$6.00

Nikolai Vodka

$5.00

Martinis

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Green Apple Martini

$6.00

Hypnotic Martini

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.00

Mudslide Martini

$6.00

Rail Martini

$7.00

Absolut Martini

$7.00

Titos Martini

$7.00

Cordials/Coffee Drinks /Shots

Amaretto Liquer

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Baileys & Coffee

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Butterscotch Cordial

$5.00

Caramel Waffle Coffee

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Disarrono

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Hypnotiq

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Kahlua & Coffee

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Melon Liquer

Mini Beer Shot

$6.00

OTR Espresso

$6.00

OTR Jalapeno Marg

$6.00

Peach Cordial

$5.00

Peppermint Cordial

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

$6.00

Snickerdoodle Coffee

$6.00

Sour Apple Cordial

$5.00

Tequila Rose

$6.00

VS Cognac

$6.00

Rum/ Tequila

Captain Morgan Spice

$6.00

Captain Morgan White Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Cutwater Barrel Aged Rum

$6.00

Cutwater Bali Hai

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Montego Bay

$5.00

Admiral Nelson Silver Rum

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

1800

$7.00

Patron

$7.00

Teremana

$6.00

Cutwater Tequila

$6.00

Admiral Nelson Coconut Rum

$5.00

Scotch/Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Chivas

$7.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Davidson

$7.00

Devils Share

$7.00

Dewars

$7.00

Elijah Craig

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Glenlevit

$7.00

Green Spot

$7.00

Henderson

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye

$7.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$8.00

Macallan 12 yr

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Triple Crown

$6.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$7.00

Willett Rye

$7.00

Woodford

$7.00

Kitchen Round

Kitchen Round

$6.00

Beer

Drafts

16 oz Kona Big Wave

$5.00

16 oz Miller Lite

$3.50

16oz Blue Moon

$4.50

16oz Busch Light

$3.50

16oz Michelob Ultra

$3.50

16oz Route 51 Lager

$5.00

16oz Wit A Bang

$5.00

18oz Stella Artois

$5.00

16oz Zwickel

$5.00

Bottles

Bottle Bud Light

$3.50

Bottle Bud Light Next

$3.50

Bottle Bud Select

$3.50

Bottle Budweiser

$3.50

Bottle Busch

$3.50

Bottle Busch Light

$3.50

Bottle Coors Light

$3.50

Bottle Corona Extra

$4.50

Bottle Goose Island Ipa

$4.50

Bottle Guiness

$4.50

Bottle Heineken

$4.50

Bottle Michelob Amber Bock

$4.50

Bottle Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Bottle Miller Lite

$3.50

Bottle N/A Bud Zero

$3.50

Bottle Reds Apple Ale

$4.50

Bottle Stella Cidre (GF )

$4.50

Wines/Champagne

By The Glass

GL SW Chardonnay

$6.00

GL SW Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GL SW Moscato

$6.00

GL SW Reisling

$6.00

GL SW Red Blend

$6.00

GL SW Pinot Noir

$6.00

GL SW Cabernet

$6.00

GL SW Merlot

$6.00

GL SW Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

GL Verde

$6.00

GL Verde Strawberry

$6.00

GL Verde Peach

$6.00

GL Verde Raspberry

$6.00

GL PH Peach Kiss

$6.00

GL PH Red Razz

$6.00

GL PH Black & Blue

$6.00

GL Ph Pheasants Gold

$6.00

GL PT Black & Bruised

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Refill

By The Bottle

BTL SW Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL SW Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL SW Moscato

$24.00

BTL SW Reisling

$24.00

BTL SW Red Blend

$24.00

BTL SW Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTL SW Cabernet

$24.00

BTL SW Merlot

$24.00

BTL SW Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

BTL Verde

$24.00

BTL Verde Strawberry

$24.00

BTL Verde Raspberry

$24.00

BTL Verde Peach

$24.00

BTL PH Peach Kiss

$24.00

BTL PH Red Razz

$24.00

BTL PH Black & Blue

$24.00

BTL PH Pheasants Gold

$24.00

BTL PT Black & Bruised

$24.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$15.00

Thursday Specials

FB $10

Castle Original Flatbread

$10.00

all-natural tomato sauce / garlic butter mozzarella + parmesan / herbs - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request

Buffalo Smoked Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

grilled chicken / castle red hot sauce / red onions / mozzarella + parmesan / garlic butter celery / carrots / buttermilk ranch - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$10.00

shrimp / sundried tomatoes / lemon zest mozzarella + parmesan / spinach roasted garlic - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request

Pepperoni & Mushroom Flatbread

$10.00

pepperoni / mushroom / tomato sauce mozzarella + parmesan / garlic butter herbs - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request

Sausage Sausage Sausage Flatbread

$10.00

sausage / sundried tomatoes / mushroom caramelized onions / mozzarella + parmesan garlic butter / herbs - served on flatbread crust cauliflower crust available upon request

Flights

Red Wine Flight

$5.00

Beer Flight

$5.00

White Wine Flight

$5.00

Coffee Flight

$5.00

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$24.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am








1750 Tee Ln, Centralia, IL 62801



