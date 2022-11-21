Restaurant header imageView gallery

Castle Street Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

509 Castle Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
SW Caesar Salad
Beanie Cannellini

Small Plates

Ahi Nachos

$17.75

Marinated raw Ahi tuna, avocado, jalapeños, cilantro, CSK slaw & a drizzle of lemon ginger, over crispy wonton strips

Asian Sliders CHICKEN

$11.00

Shredded chicken, soy glaze, CSK slaw on soy glazed buns

Asian Sliders PORK

$11.00

Shredded pork, soy glaze, CSK slaw on soy glazed buns

Chips & Guac

$9.00

House made guacamole & tomatillo salsa with fresh tortilla chips

Loaded Fries

$11.50

Sweet potato fries, melted goat cheese, toasted pistachios, hot honey

Meatballs

$10.00

Meatball flavors subject to change anytime.

Street Corn Dip

$9.75

Roasted corn, mixed cheeses, jalapeños, spices, chipotle peppers. Served hot with fresh tortilla chips

Sandwiches & Such

** Sub GF Burger Bun

$0.75

**Sub GF White Bread

$0.75

**Sub Vegan Sliced cheese

$0.60

Ancho Turkey Melt

$12.50

Roasted turkey, white cheddar, CSK ancho chile glaze, crispy fried jalapeños & cream cheese grilled crispy on thick sliced white bread. Sandwich served hot

Asiago Melt Burger

$13.50

Burger topped with asiago, grilled onions & black pepper aioli

Beanie Cannellini

$13.00

House made white bean burger topped with pepper jack cheese, roasted jalapeño honey mustard & crispy fried onions.

BLT

$12.00

Burger

$11.25

Burger....on a bun.....

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Burger...with cheese.. on a bun...

Chile Crunch Burger

$14.25

Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, CSK ancho chile glaze, roasted corn relish, avocado & tortilla strips

Dijon Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, creamy dijon mascarpone, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes on soft brioche bun

Enchilada Sando

$12.50

Enchilada suizas-style shredded chicken with house tomatillo sauce, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese & Valentina aioli on grilled French bread

Grilled Cheese w/Chili

$8.50

Grilled Cheese w/Soup

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Sand

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Sand w/Chz

$12.25

Havanna, Na-na

$12.50

Sliced ham, shredded pork, spicy pickle chips, pepper jack cheese, house mustard sauce on grilled French bread

House Tacos

$13.50

Taco flavors change at will. Please call to check flavor!

Impossible Tacos

$14.00

Seasoned Impossible crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, vegan shredded cheese, Valentina hot sauce. 2 tacos per order

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Delicious blend of asiago, parmesan, monterey jack, cheddar & our house bechamel. Topped with a toasted parmesan crust

South in Mouth Burger

$14.00

Burger topped with whited cheddar, house made tomato jam & bacon

Special Sandwich

$12.25Out of stock

Tomato Pie

$12.25

Oven roasted heirloom tomatoes, seasoned mascarpone blend & caramelized onions in a flaky, buttery crust. Served with side salad

Salads

$Sub Vegan Shredded Chz

$0.60

** Add Grilled Chicken To Salad

$4.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast

**Add Ahi To Salad

$9.50

BLT & E Salad

$13.25

Mixed greens, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, white cheddar, croutons, hard boiled eggs & avocado

Caesar salad

$9.50

Romaine, caesar, parmesan, croutons

House salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, pecans, white cheddar, tomatoes, croutons, cucumbers

Jessie Rae

$13.50

Mixed greens, roasted & chilled sweet potatoes, goat cheese, pistachios, dried blueberries

Seared Ahi Salad

$17.75

Seared Ahi tuna, carrots, cucumbers, red peppers, avocado, mixed greens. with lemon ginger vinaigrette

Side Caesar salad

$4.50

Romaine, caesar, parmesan, croutons

Side House salad

$4.50

Mixed greens, pecans, tomatoes, croutons, white cheddar, cucumbers

SW Caesar Salad

$12.75

Romaine, chipotle caesar, roasted corn relish, cotija, blackened chicken breast, tortilla strips

Soup

*To-Go

CSK Chili

$6.00

Creamy, dreamy blend of cannellini beans, green chiles, tomatoes, corn, peppers, house spices & ground chicken

Soup

$6.00

Soup flavor subject to change anytime

Kids Menu

Kid Burgers

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburgers

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White bread, American cheese

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid Nuggets

$6.00

Kid Turkey Sliders

$6.00

Kid Burgers FOR ADULT

$7.50Out of stock

Kid Chzburgers FOR ADULT

$7.50Out of stock

KId Turkey Sliders FOR ADULT

$7.50Out of stock

Kid Nuggets FOR ADULT

$7.50

$$ Sides

*To-Go

SIDE Ahi Solo

$14.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

SIDE Cheese & Bacon Fries

$5.00

SIDE Cheese & Bacon Tots

$5.00

SIDE CSK Slaw

$2.25

SIDE Fries

$2.00

SIDE Fruit

$3.00

Side Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Side House Salad

$4.50

SIDE Mac & Cheese

$3.00

SIDE Orzo salad

$3.00

SIDE Seasonal Veggies

$3.00Out of stock

Side Sweet Fries

$3.00

SIDE Tots

$2.25

$$ Extra's

$50/50

$0.75

Monterey Jack & cheddar blend

$American

$0.75

$Ancho Chile Glaze

$0.80

$Asiago

$0.75

$Avocado

$1.00

$Bacon

$2.50

$Bacon Bits

$1.00

$Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.80

$Black Pepper Aioli

$0.80

$Bleu Cheese

$0.80

$Bleu Crumbles

$0.75

$Boiled Egg

$0.25

$Chile Honey

$0.80

$Chipotle Caesar

$0.80

$Corn Relish

$0.75

$Dijon Mascarpone

$0.75

$Extra Patty

$4.25

$Fried Jalapenos

$0.75

$Fried Onions

$0.75

$Goat

$0.75

$Grilled Chicken

$4.00

$Grilled onions

$0.60

$Honey

$0.80

$Honey Dijon

$0.80

$Jalapeno Honey Mustard

$0.80

Roasted jalapeno honey mustard

$Jalapenos

$0.50

$Lemon Ginger Vinaigrette

$0.80

$Lettuce

$0.25

$Over Easy Egg (1)

$0.75

$Parmesan

$0.75

$Pecans

$0.75

$Pepper Jack

$0.75

$Pickles

$0.25

$Ranch

$0.80

$Salsa

$0.75

$Side Chili

$0.75

$Side White Bread(2)

$1.00

$Sour Cream

$0.60

$Spicy Maple

$0.80

$Tomato

$0.25

$Tomato Jam

$0.80

$Valentina Aioli

$0.80

$White Cheddar

$0.75

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Dessert 2

$7.00Out of stock

Add Scoop Vanilla

$1.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

Mr.Pibb

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Powerade

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Tonic

$2.25

Merchandise

Emp T-shirt

$12.00

Sticker

$1.00

T-shirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Castle Street Kitchen is a casual dining restaurant that features a distinctive menu of American style food with a unique twist. Just minutes away from downtown Wilmington, Castle Street Kitchen offers a cozy and welcoming environment with a dog friendly patio. Patrons can look forward to top notch service from a passionate, interactive, and knowledgeable staff. Our mission is to provide a memorable experience for our customers with perfectly crafted plates and superb beverages. A kitchen is where emotional connections are made and meaningful conversations occur. It truly is a place where we all come together. At CSK, we plan to partner with members of our community to make this place feel like your kind of kitchen. We want this to be an inclusive space where all are welcome.

509 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

