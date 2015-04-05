  • Home
  • /
  • Brandon
  • /
  • Castlewoods Country Club - 403 Bradford Drive
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Castlewoods Country Club 403 Bradford Drive

review star

No reviews yet

403 Bradford Drive

Brandon, MS 39047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Grill Breakfast

Sausage or Bacon Biscuit

$3.50

Sausge or Bacon Biscuit with Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of bacon or sausage, two eggs any way, cheese and served on white or wheat toast. Served with grits

Traditional Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs any way, grits, your choice of bacon or sausage and a biscuit or toast

Grits

$3.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Entrees

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

New Orleans style with gulf shrimp, cajun sausage, cheddar cheese grits and creole gravy, served with French bread

Traditional Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs any style, your choice of bacon or sausage, your choice of biscuit or toast, and grits

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Toasted English muffin, ham, two poached eggs topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with grits

Steak and Eggs

$16.00

4 ounce steak with grilled tomato, served over a biscuit and two fried eggs, topped with Bernaise sauce, served with grits

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Hand battered fried chicken and homemade waffles topped with maple syrup, butter, whipped cream and powdered sugar. Served with a brown sugar cinnamon fruit salad

Stuffed French Toast

$12.00

Battered Texas toast with cream cheese and fresh berry filling, topped with champagne blueberry compote and served with maple syrup and butter. Accompanied with bacon

Shrimp and Andouille Omlette

$14.00

Classic French triple fold filled with shrimp, andouille, trinity and cheese, topped with a creole tomato Hollandaise. Served with grits.

Sunrise Sandwich

$10.00

Two eggs any style, choice of bacon or sausage, on biscuit or toast. Served with grits

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, pickled red onion, cherry tomatoes and ranch dressing.

Special Omlette

$14.00

Add ons

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Grits

$3.00

Waffle

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Sandwiches and Chicken

Castlewoods Burger

$13.00

8 ounce beef patty topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with fries

403 Club

$12.00

Ham, turkey, and bacon on Texas toast with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with fries

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato dressed with mayo, served on Texas toast. Served with french fries.

Wings

$12.00

Six deep-fried, breaded chicken wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with fries

Quesadilla

$14.00

Sauteed peppers, and onions, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, choice of chicken, shrimp or steak. Served with sour cream and house made pico de gallo

Chicken Salad Your Way

$11.00

House made chicken salad served as a wrap or sandwich with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries

Hot Dog & Fries

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

All kids menu items served with fries, grits or fruit and choice of soft drink, tea or milk.

Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Corn Dog Bites

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Starters

Fried Green Beans

$7.00

Crispy battered green beans served with remoulade sauce

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$12.00

Six fried shrimp tossed in sweet chili remoulade, served over lettuce and crispy tortilla strips

Quesadilla

$14.00

Sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, and your choice of chicken, shrimp or steak, served with sour cream and salsa

Ravioli

$9.00

Served with marinara sauce

Tamales

$11.00

Topped with sweet corn sauce and served with fresh pico de gallo and jalepeno sour cream

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Wings

$12.00

Six deep fried, breaded chicken wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with fries

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

MIxed greens, grape tomatoes, Euopean cucumbers, pickled red onions, and your choice of dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce , grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes, boiled eggs, and avocado. Served with ranch dressing

Add ons

Shrimp

$7.00

Chicken

$5.00

Chicken Salad

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$7.00

All kids menu items served with French fries, grits, or fruit and choice of soft drink, tea or milk

Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Corn Dog Bites

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Sandwiches and Entrees

Castlewoods Burger

$13.00

8 ounce beef patty topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with fries.

Steak Frites

$18.00

Teres major steak, topped with bordelaise sauce, served with truffle fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce on a tortilla with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Fried or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon and caesar dressing

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Salad

$11.00

House made chicken salad served on your choice of bread or as a wrap, with lettuce and tomato

403 Club

$12.00

Ham, turkey and baconon Texas toast with lettuce, tomato and mayo

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato dressed with mayo, served on Texas toast

Ham or Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Ham or turkey served on your choice of bread with cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Blackened Catfish/Shrimp Poboy

$14.00

Blackened catfish or shrimp served on French bread

Hot Dog & Fries

$6.00

Starters

Club Nachos

$15.00

Chili, queso, pico, jalepenos, sour cream and green onions

Chips and Nachos

$12.00

Pretzel

$8.00

Soft pretzel, fondue beer cheese and beer mustard

Ruby Reds 1/2 pound

$15.00

1/2 pound of large peel and eat, chjun boiled ruby reds with cocktail sauce and drawn butter

Ruby Reds 1 pound

$18.00

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Two crab cakes over spring mix and topped with a roasted garlic hollandaise

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$14.00

Six fried shrimp tossed in a sweet chili remoulade, served over lettuce and topped with crispy tortilla strips

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Served with pita bread

Ravioli

$11.00

Served with marinara sauce

Smoked Catfish Dip

$11.00

Served with house made potato chips

Tamales

$11.00

Topped with sweet corn sauce and served with fresh pico de gallo and jalepeno sour cream

Fried Green Beans

$7.00

Crispy battered green beans served with comeback sauce

Wings

$13.00

Six deep fried, breaded chicken wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce, served with fries

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Salami, pickled red onion, assorted cheeses, crackers, olives and roasted garlic sauce

Hummus

$11.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, European cucumbers, pickled red onions and your choice of dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes and ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in caesar dressing

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries with Truffle Herb Mayo

$8.00

Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Entrees

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Hand battered chicken strips with fries and your choice of dippng sauce

Filet

$38.00

8 ounce center cut filet topped with bernaise sauce, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus

Ribeye

$35.00

16 oz ribeye topped with herb butter, served with rosemary roasted red potatoes and broccolini

Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak Frites

$18.00

Teres major steak, topped with bordelaise sauce, served with truffle fries

Castlewoods Burger

$13.00

8 ounce beef patty topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with fries.

Redfish Julie

$30.00

Salmon

$24.00

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

All kids menu items served with fries, grits or fruit and choice of soft drink, tea or milk.

Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Corn Dog Bites

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Beer Bottle

Bud Light

$2.80

Coors Light

$2.80

Miller Light

$2.80

Michelob Ultra

$2.80

Michelob Ultra Lime

$2.80

Bud

$2.80

Yuengling Light

$2.80

Yuengling Lager

$2.80

Lagunitas

$3.74

Fat Tire

$3.74

Stella

$3.74

Blue Moon

$3.74

Corona Extra

$3.74

Corona Light

$3.74

Corona Premier

$3.74

Andygator

$4.21

Wine Glass

House Chard

$7.48

House Pinot Grigio

$7.48

House Riesling

$7.48

House Sauv Blanc

$7.48

House Cab

$7.48

House Pinot Noir

$7.48

House Merlot

$7.48

House Moscato

$7.48

House White Zinfandel

$7.48

Ecco Pinot Grigio

$10.28

Ecco Merlot

$10.28

Black Pine Pinot

$14.02

Josh Cabernet

$12.15

14 Hands Cabernet

$9.35

Line 39 Pinot Noir

$9.35

La Posta Malbec

$11.22

Apothic Red Blend

$9.35

Starborough Sauv Blanc

$10.28

La Crema Chard

$14.02

Kendall Jackson Chard

$11.22

Freakshow

$12.15

La Vieille Ferme Rose

$8.41

Champagne

$6.54

Vodka

Absolut

$7.48

Absolut Citreon

$7.48

Absolut Vanilla

$7.48

Cathead

$7.48

Cathead Honeysuckle

$7.48

Double

$3.74

Grey Goose

$8.41

Kettle Citreon

$8.41

Kettle One

$8.41

Titos

$7.48

Well Vodka

$6.54

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$6.54

Jim Beam

$7.48

Jack Daniels

$7.48

Makers Mark

$8.41

Woodford

$8.41

Crown

$8.41

Crown Apple

$8.41

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.41

Bulleit Rye

$8.41

Buffalo Trace

$8.41

Eagle Rare

$11.21

Angels Envy

$14.02

Blantons

$15.88

Weller Red

$13.08

Weller Green

$10.28

Clyde Mays

$10.28

Elijah Craig

$11.21

Jameson

$8.41

Southern Comfort

$7.48

Double

$3.74

Seagrams 7

$7.48

Gin

Well Gin

$6.54

Bombay Sapphire

$8.41

Tanqueray

$7.48

Hendricks

$9.35

Double

$3.74

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.54

1800

$8.41

Jose Cuervo

$7.48

Patron Silver

$9.35

Milagro

$10.28

Double

$3.74

Shots

Kamikaze

$5.61

Pick Me Up

$6.54

Lemon Drop

$6.54

Soco Lime

$5.61

Mini Beer

$5.61

Washington Apple

$6.54

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.61

Chocolate Cake

$5.61

Lemon Meringue Pie

$5.61

Buttery Nipple

$5.61

Fireball

$4.67

Cordials

Jager

$7.48

Gran Mariner

$8.41

Amaretto

$6.54

Cointreau

$7.48

Fireball

$4.67

Double

$3.74

Bailey's

$6.54

Mixed Drinks

Mimosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.54

Margarita

$6.54

Sex on the Beach

$6.54

Madras

$6.54

Old Fashioned

$10.28

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.35

Liquid Marijuana

$9.35

Tuesday Margarita

$4.00

$5 Bloody

$5.00

$4 Mimosa

$4.00

Martinis

Cosmopolitan

$9.35

Lemon Drop

$9.35

Vodka Martini

$9.35

Gin Martini

$9.35

Manhattan

$9.35

Apple Martini

$9.35

Pineapple Upside Down

$9.35

Espresso Martini

$9.35

Chocolate Martini

$9.35

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.48

Bacardi

$7.48

Myers

$7.48

Malibu

$7.48

Well

$6.54

Double

$3.74

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Dasani

$1.87

Powerade

$2.34

20oz Soft Drink

$2.34

Red Bull

$3.74

Tea

$1.87

Fountain Drink

$1.87

Coffee

$1.87

Snacks

Candy Bar

$1.87

Peanuts

$0.93

Chips

$1.87

Crackers

$1.87

Hot Dog

$3.74

Golf Stix

$3.74

1.50 Snacks

$1.40

Taco Tuesday

Tamales

$11.00

Chicken Taco

Steak Taco

$2.00

Shrimp Taco

$2.00

Catfish Taco

$2.00

One Taco

$4.00

Two Tacos

$8.00

Three Tacos

$12.00

Four Tacos

$16.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Burgers

Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

Wisconsin Smash

$12.00

Southwest

$12.00

Breakfast

$12.00

Castlewoods Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Castledilla

$12.00

Happy Hour Wine

$5 Chardonnay

$5.00

$5 Pinot Grigio

$5.00

$5 Riesling

$5.00

$5 Moscato

$5.00

$5 Pinot Noir

$5.00

$5 Cabernet

$5.00

$5 Merlot

$5.00

$5 White Zinfandel

$5.00

$5 Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Bev Cart Liquor

Airplane Fireball

$4.67

Airplane Titos

$7.48

Airplane Woodford

$8.41

Thanksgiving

Rolls

$12.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$30.00

Cornbread Dressing

$30.00

Max & Cheese

$30.00

Green Bean Casserole

$30.00

Glazed Carrots

$30.00

Mashed Potatoes

$30.00

Deviled Eggs

$13.00

Brown Gravy

$11.00

Cornbread Muffins

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Castlewoods invites you to enjoy some of the best fare in the region at our quick service grill, and full-service restaurant and bar.

Website

Location

403 Bradford Drive, Brandon, MS 39047

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kenova Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 15
640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Super Shakes of Reservoir Brandon
orange starNo Reviews
109 Spann Dr Brandon, MS 39047
View restaurantnext
Willy B's Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1149 Old Fannin Road Suite 7 Brandon, MS 39047
View restaurantnext
Chillin' On The Rez
orange starNo Reviews
111 Spann Drive Brandon, MS 39047
View restaurantnext
Asahi sushi & sake - 1149 old fannin rd suite 29
orange starNo Reviews
1149 old fannin rd suite 29 Brandon, MS 39047
View restaurantnext
Chillin on the Rez - Truck 1 - 111 Spann Dr
orange starNo Reviews
111 Spann Dr Brandon, MS 39047
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Brandon
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (14 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
No reviews yet
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston