Castlewoods Country Club 403 Bradford Drive
No reviews yet
403 Bradford Drive
Brandon, MS 39047
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Grill Breakfast
Sausage or Bacon Biscuit
Sausge or Bacon Biscuit with Egg and Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of bacon or sausage, two eggs any way, cheese and served on white or wheat toast. Served with grits
Traditional Breakfast
Two eggs any way, grits, your choice of bacon or sausage and a biscuit or toast
Grits
Hash Browns
Orange Juice
Coffee
Entrees
Shrimp and Grits
New Orleans style with gulf shrimp, cajun sausage, cheddar cheese grits and creole gravy, served with French bread
Traditional Breakfast
Two eggs any style, your choice of bacon or sausage, your choice of biscuit or toast, and grits
Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin, ham, two poached eggs topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with grits
Steak and Eggs
4 ounce steak with grilled tomato, served over a biscuit and two fried eggs, topped with Bernaise sauce, served with grits
Chicken and Waffles
Hand battered fried chicken and homemade waffles topped with maple syrup, butter, whipped cream and powdered sugar. Served with a brown sugar cinnamon fruit salad
Stuffed French Toast
Battered Texas toast with cream cheese and fresh berry filling, topped with champagne blueberry compote and served with maple syrup and butter. Accompanied with bacon
Shrimp and Andouille Omlette
Classic French triple fold filled with shrimp, andouille, trinity and cheese, topped with a creole tomato Hollandaise. Served with grits.
Sunrise Sandwich
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon or sausage, on biscuit or toast. Served with grits
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, pickled red onion, cherry tomatoes and ranch dressing.
Special Omlette
Add ons
Sandwiches and Chicken
Castlewoods Burger
8 ounce beef patty topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with fries
403 Club
Ham, turkey, and bacon on Texas toast with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with fries
Chicken Strips
Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato dressed with mayo, served on Texas toast. Served with french fries.
Wings
Six deep-fried, breaded chicken wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with fries
Quesadilla
Sauteed peppers, and onions, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, choice of chicken, shrimp or steak. Served with sour cream and house made pico de gallo
Chicken Salad Your Way
House made chicken salad served as a wrap or sandwich with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries
Hot Dog & Fries
Kids Menu
Starters
Fried Green Beans
Crispy battered green beans served with remoulade sauce
Sweet Chili Shrimp
Six fried shrimp tossed in sweet chili remoulade, served over lettuce and crispy tortilla strips
Quesadilla
Sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, and your choice of chicken, shrimp or steak, served with sour cream and salsa
Ravioli
Served with marinara sauce
Tamales
Topped with sweet corn sauce and served with fresh pico de gallo and jalepeno sour cream
Stuffed Mushrooms
Wings
Six deep fried, breaded chicken wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with fries
Salads
House Salad
MIxed greens, grape tomatoes, Euopean cucumbers, pickled red onions, and your choice of dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce , grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in caesar dressing
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes, boiled eggs, and avocado. Served with ranch dressing
Kids Menu
Sandwiches and Entrees
Castlewoods Burger
8 ounce beef patty topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with fries.
Steak Frites
Teres major steak, topped with bordelaise sauce, served with truffle fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce on a tortilla with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon and caesar dressing
Chicken Strips
Served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Salad
House made chicken salad served on your choice of bread or as a wrap, with lettuce and tomato
403 Club
Ham, turkey and baconon Texas toast with lettuce, tomato and mayo
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato dressed with mayo, served on Texas toast
Ham or Turkey Sandwich
Ham or turkey served on your choice of bread with cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Blackened Catfish/Shrimp Poboy
Blackened catfish or shrimp served on French bread
Hot Dog & Fries
Starters
Club Nachos
Chili, queso, pico, jalepenos, sour cream and green onions
Chips and Nachos
Pretzel
Soft pretzel, fondue beer cheese and beer mustard
Ruby Reds 1/2 pound
1/2 pound of large peel and eat, chjun boiled ruby reds with cocktail sauce and drawn butter
Ruby Reds 1 pound
Crab Cakes
Two crab cakes over spring mix and topped with a roasted garlic hollandaise
Sweet Chili Shrimp
Six fried shrimp tossed in a sweet chili remoulade, served over lettuce and topped with crispy tortilla strips
Spinach Dip
Served with pita bread
Ravioli
Served with marinara sauce
Smoked Catfish Dip
Served with house made potato chips
Tamales
Topped with sweet corn sauce and served with fresh pico de gallo and jalepeno sour cream
Fried Green Beans
Crispy battered green beans served with comeback sauce
Wings
Six deep fried, breaded chicken wings tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce, served with fries
Charcuterie Board
Salami, pickled red onion, assorted cheeses, crackers, olives and roasted garlic sauce
Hummus
Onion Rings
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, European cucumbers, pickled red onions and your choice of dressing
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes and ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in caesar dressing
Sides
Entrees
Chicken Strips
Hand battered chicken strips with fries and your choice of dippng sauce
Filet
8 ounce center cut filet topped with bernaise sauce, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus
Ribeye
16 oz ribeye topped with herb butter, served with rosemary roasted red potatoes and broccolini
Quesadilla
Steak Frites
Teres major steak, topped with bordelaise sauce, served with truffle fries
Castlewoods Burger
8 ounce beef patty topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with fries.
Redfish Julie
Salmon
Fish and Chips
Shrimp and Grits
Dessert
Kids Menu
Wine Glass
House Chard
House Pinot Grigio
House Riesling
House Sauv Blanc
House Cab
House Pinot Noir
House Merlot
House Moscato
House White Zinfandel
Ecco Pinot Grigio
Ecco Merlot
Black Pine Pinot
Josh Cabernet
14 Hands Cabernet
Line 39 Pinot Noir
La Posta Malbec
Apothic Red Blend
Starborough Sauv Blanc
La Crema Chard
Kendall Jackson Chard
Freakshow
La Vieille Ferme Rose
Champagne
Bourbon
Well Bourbon
Jim Beam
Jack Daniels
Makers Mark
Woodford
Crown
Crown Apple
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Buffalo Trace
Eagle Rare
Angels Envy
Blantons
Weller Red
Weller Green
Clyde Mays
Elijah Craig
Jameson
Southern Comfort
Double
Seagrams 7
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Castlewoods invites you to enjoy some of the best fare in the region at our quick service grill, and full-service restaurant and bar.
403 Bradford Drive, Brandon, MS 39047