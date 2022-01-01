Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood - East Nashville Neighborhood
1404 McGavock Pk
Nashville, TN 37216
Popular Items
Pizza - Build your own
Pizza - Specialty Pizzas
6'' Personal Specialty
6'' Kitchen Sink Sup
Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Beef
6'' Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon
6'' Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers
6'' Jordan's
Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic
6'' Greek
Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil
6'' Pesto
Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce
6'' Onion Lover
Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions
6'' Tomato Lover
Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes
6'' Dylan's
Chicken, Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil
6'' Bailey's
Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
6'' BBQ Chicken
Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce
6'' Buffalo Chicken
Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini
6'' Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce
6'' Hawaiian
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple
6'' Flamethrower
Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne
12'' Kitchen Sink Sup
Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Beef
12'' Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon
12'' Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers
12'' Jordan's
Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic
12'' Greek
Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil
12'' Pesto
Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce
12'' Onion Lover
Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions
12'' Tomato Lover
Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes
12'' Dylan's
Chicken, Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil
12'' Bailey's
Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
12'' BBQ Chicken
Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce
12'' Buffalo Chicken
Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini
12'' Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce
12'' Hawaiian
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple
12'' Flamethrower
Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne
12" Half & Half Specialty
14'' Kitchen Sink Sup
Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Sausage, Beef
14'' Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon
14'' Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers
14'' Jordan's
Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic
14'' Greek
Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil
14'' Pesto
Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce
14'' Onion Lover
Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions
14'' Tomato Lover
Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes
14'' Dylan's
Chicken, Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil
14'' Bailey's
Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
14'' BBQ Chicken
Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce
14'' Buffalo Chicken
Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini
14'' Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce
14'' Hawaiian
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple
14'' Flamethrower
Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne
14" Half & Half Specialty
16'' Kitchen Sink Sup
Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Sausage, Beef
16'' Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon
16'' Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers
16'' Jordan's
Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic
16'' Greek
Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil
16'' Pesto
Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce
16'' Onion Lover
Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions
16'' Tomato Lover
Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes
16'' Dylan's
Chicken, Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil
16'' Bailey's
Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
16'' BBQ Chicken
Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce
16'' Buffalo Chicken
Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini
16'' Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce
16'' Hawaiian
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple
16'' Flamethrower
Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne
16" Half & Half Specialty
Wings
5 Piece Wings
You will receive 1 Packet of dipping sauce, if you would like more, please go to sides.
10 Piece Wings
You will receive 2 Packet of dipping sauce, if you would like more, please go to sides.
15 Piece Wings
You will receive 2 Packet of dipping sauce, if you would like more, please go to sides.
20 Piece Wings
You will receive 2 Packet of dipping sauce, if you would like more, please go to sides.
Calzones
Sm. Calzone - build your own
Sm. Kitchen Sink Supreme Calzone
Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Beef
Sm. Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon
Sm. Vegetarian Calzone
Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers
Sm. Jordan's Calzone
Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic
Sm. Greek Calzone
Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil
Sm. Pesto Calzone
Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce
Sm. Onion Lover Calzone
Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions
Sm. Tomato Lover Calzone
Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes
Sm. Dylan's Calzone
Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil
Sm. Bailey's Calzone
Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
Sm. BBQ Chicken Calzone
Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce
Sm. Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini
Sm. Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce
Sm. Hawaiian Calzone
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple
Sm. Flamethrower Calzone
Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne
Lg. Calzone - build your own
Lg. Kitchen Sink Supreme Calzone
Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Beef
Lg. Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon
Lg. Vegetarian Calzone
Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers
Lg. Jordan's Calzone
Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic
Lg. Greek Calzone
Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil
Lg. Pesto Calzone
Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce
Lg. Onion Lover Calzone
Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions
Lg. Tomato Lover Calzone
Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes
Lg. Dylan's Calzone
Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil
Lg. Bailey's Calzone
Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
Lg. BBQ Chicken Calzone
Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce
Lg. Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini
Lg. Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce
Lg. Hawaiian Calzone
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple
Lg. Flamethrower Calzone
Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne
Pasta Meals
Beef Lasagna
Noodles filled with a creamy ricotta cheese blend, topped with beef, pasta sauce and with a 3 cheese blend
Cheese Ravioli
Noodles filled with a rich blend of cheeses, smothered in pasta sauce and topped with a 3 cheese blend
Beef Ravioli
Noodles filled with tasty seasoned beef, smothered in a pasta sauce and topped with a 3 cheese blend
Creamy Chicken Alfredo
Egg noodles smothered with a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with baked chicken and broccoli and topped with a 3 cheese blend
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Spaghetti noodles covered in pasta sauce, topped with meatballs and a 3 cheese blend
Veggie Lasagna
Chicken Alfredo Lasagna
Noodles filled with a creamy ricotta cheese blend, topped with broccoli, chichen, alfredo sauce and with a 3 cheese blend
Gluten Free Specialty Pizzas
10'' Gluten Free - build your own
GF Kitchen Sink Supreme
Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Beef
GF Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon
GF Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers
GF Jordan's
Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic
GF Greek
Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil
GF Pesto
Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce
GF Onion Lover
Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions
GF Tomato Lover
Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes
GF Dylan's
Chicken, Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil
GF Bailey's
Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
GF BBQ Chicken
Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce
GF Buffalo Chicken
Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini
GF Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce
GF Hawaiian
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple
GF Flamethrower
Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne
Salads
House Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese Salad comes with 2 packets of dressing.
Baked Chicken Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, green & black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese, topped with seasoned baked chicken. Salad comes with 2 packets of dressing.
Greek Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil. if you select something besides Olive oil, you will get 2 packets of the dressing of your choice
8'' Subs and Pizza Subs
Pizza Sub - build your own
Italian Stallion Meatball Sub
seasoned meatballs, tomato sauce and topped with a 3 cheese blend
BLT Sub
bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Kitchen Sink Supreme Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Beef
Vegetarian Pizza Sub
Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers
Flamethrower Pizza Sub
Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne
Meat Lovers Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon
Hawaiian Pizza Sub
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple
Jordan's Pizza Sub
Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic
Bailey's Pizza Sub
Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
Greek Pizza Sub
Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil
Chicken Alfredo Pizza Sub
Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce
The Dylan Pizza Sub
Chicken, Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil
BBQ Chicken Pizza Sub
Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Sub
Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini
Appetizers
Cheese Bread
comes with 1 marinara
Feta Cheese Bread
Crumbled feta covering a 3 cheese blend, comes with 1 marinara
Fresh Bread Sticks
Covered in garlic butter & italian seasoning, comes with 1 marinara
Sweet Cinnamon Sticks
Smothered in cinnamon butter, sprinkled with a cinnamon sugar blend, comes with 1 white icing
Sides
Side of Ranch
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Italian Dressing
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Garlic Butter
Side White Icing
Side of Marinara
Side of Crushed Red Pepper
Side of Parmesan
Side of Alfredo
Side of Anchovies
Side of Banana Peppers
Side of Jalepenos
Side of Peperoncino
Beverages - Pepsi
12 oz Pepsi
12 oz Diet Pepsi
12 oz Mtn Dew
12 oz Sierra Mist
12 oz Ginger Ale
12 oz Crush Orange
12 oz Mug Root Beer
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Mnt Dew
2 Liter Dt Mnt Dew
2 Liter Sierra Mist
20 oz Pepsi
20 oz Diet Pepsi
20 oz Mnt Dew
20 oz Sierra Mist
20 oz Ginger Ale
20 oz Crush Orange
20 oz Mug Root Beer
20 oz Aquafina
20 oz Dole Lemonade
18.5 oz Pure Leaf Tea
18.5 oz Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|3:45 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:45 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:45 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
We are located in Riverside Village in Inglewood
1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37216