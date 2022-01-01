Restaurant header imageView gallery

Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood - East Nashville Neighborhood

review star

No reviews yet

1404 McGavock Pk

Nashville, TN 37216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

14'' Large Cheese
16'' Ex Lrg Chz
12'' Medium Cheese

Pizza - Build your own

6'' Personal Cheese

$8.95

12'' Medium Cheese

$13.45

14'' Large Cheese

$14.95

16'' Ex Lrg Chz

$18.95

10'' Gluten Free - build your own

$14.45

Pizza - Specialty Pizzas

6'' Personal Specialty

$10.75

6'' Kitchen Sink Sup

$10.75

Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Beef

6'' Meat Lovers

$10.75

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon

6'' Vegetarian

$10.75

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers

6'' Jordan's

$10.75

Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic

6'' Greek

$10.75

Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil

6'' Pesto

$13.75

Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce

6'' Onion Lover

$10.75

Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions

6'' Tomato Lover

$10.75

Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes

6'' Dylan's

$10.75

Chicken, Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil

6'' Bailey's

$10.75

Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

6'' BBQ Chicken

$10.75

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce

6'' Buffalo Chicken

$10.75

Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini

6'' Chicken Alfredo

$10.75

Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce

6'' Hawaiian

$10.75

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

6'' Flamethrower

$10.75

Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne

12'' Kitchen Sink Sup

$18.95

Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Beef

12'' Meat Lovers

$18.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon

12'' Vegetarian

$18.95

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers

12'' Jordan's

$18.95

Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic

12'' Greek

$18.95

Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil

12'' Pesto

$20.95

Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce

12'' Onion Lover

$18.95

Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions

12'' Tomato Lover

$18.95

Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes

12'' Dylan's

$18.95

Chicken, Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil

12'' Bailey's

$18.95

Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

12'' BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce

12'' Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini

12'' Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce

12'' Hawaiian

$18.95

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

12'' Flamethrower

$18.95

Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne

12" Half & Half Specialty

$18.95

14'' Kitchen Sink Sup

$20.95

Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Sausage, Beef

14'' Meat Lovers

$20.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon

14'' Vegetarian

$20.95

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers

14'' Jordan's

$20.95

Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic

14'' Greek

$20.95

Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil

14'' Pesto

$23.95

Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce

14'' Onion Lover

$20.95

Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions

14'' Tomato Lover

$20.95

Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes

14'' Dylan's

$20.95

Chicken, Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil

14'' Bailey's

$20.95

Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

14'' BBQ Chicken

$20.95

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce

14'' Buffalo Chicken

$20.95

Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini

14'' Chicken Alfredo

$20.95

Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce

14'' Hawaiian

$20.95

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

14'' Flamethrower

$20.95

Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne

14" Half & Half Specialty

$20.95

16'' Kitchen Sink Sup

$24.95

Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Sausage, Beef

16'' Meat Lovers

$24.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon

16'' Vegetarian

$24.95

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers

16'' Jordan's

$24.95

Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic

16'' Greek

$24.95

Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil

16'' Pesto

$27.95

Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce

16'' Onion Lover

$24.95

Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions

16'' Tomato Lover

$24.95

Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes

16'' Dylan's

$24.95

Chicken, Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil

16'' Bailey's

$24.95

Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

16'' BBQ Chicken

$24.95

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce

16'' Buffalo Chicken

$24.95

Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini

16'' Chicken Alfredo

$24.95

Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce

16'' Hawaiian

$24.95

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

16'' Flamethrower

$24.95

Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne

16" Half & Half Specialty

$24.95

Wings

5 Piece Wings

$7.45

You will receive 1 Packet of dipping sauce, if you would like more, please go to sides.

10 Piece Wings

$13.99

You will receive 2 Packet of dipping sauce, if you would like more, please go to sides.

15 Piece Wings

$18.99

You will receive 2 Packet of dipping sauce, if you would like more, please go to sides.

20 Piece Wings

$23.99

You will receive 2 Packet of dipping sauce, if you would like more, please go to sides.

Calzones

Sm. Calzone - build your own

$10.45

Sm. Kitchen Sink Supreme Calzone

$10.45

Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Beef

Sm. Meat Lovers Calzone

$10.45

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon

Sm. Vegetarian Calzone

$10.45

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers

Sm. Jordan's Calzone

$10.45

Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic

Sm. Greek Calzone

$10.45

Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil

Sm. Pesto Calzone

$12.45

Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce

Sm. Onion Lover Calzone

$10.45

Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions

Sm. Tomato Lover Calzone

$10.45

Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes

Sm. Dylan's Calzone

$10.45

Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil

Sm. Bailey's Calzone

$10.45

Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

Sm. BBQ Chicken Calzone

$10.45

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce

Sm. Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$10.45

Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini

Sm. Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$10.45

Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce

Sm. Hawaiian Calzone

$10.45

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

Sm. Flamethrower Calzone

$10.45

Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne

Lg. Calzone - build your own

$14.45

Lg. Kitchen Sink Supreme Calzone

$14.45

Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Beef

Lg. Meat Lovers Calzone

$14.45

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon

Lg. Vegetarian Calzone

$14.45

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers

Lg. Jordan's Calzone

$14.45

Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic

Lg. Greek Calzone

$14.45

Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil

Lg. Pesto Calzone

$16.45

Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce

Lg. Onion Lover Calzone

$14.45

Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions

Lg. Tomato Lover Calzone

$14.45

Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes

Lg. Dylan's Calzone

$14.45

Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil

Lg. Bailey's Calzone

$14.45

Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

Lg. BBQ Chicken Calzone

$14.45

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.45

Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini

Lg. Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$14.45

Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce

Lg. Hawaiian Calzone

$14.45

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

Lg. Flamethrower Calzone

$14.45

Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne

Pasta Meals

All Pasta Meals include 2 bread sticks

Beef Lasagna

$9.95

Noodles filled with a creamy ricotta cheese blend, topped with beef, pasta sauce and with a 3 cheese blend

Cheese Ravioli

$9.95

Noodles filled with a rich blend of cheeses, smothered in pasta sauce and topped with a 3 cheese blend

Beef Ravioli

$9.95

Noodles filled with tasty seasoned beef, smothered in a pasta sauce and topped with a 3 cheese blend

Creamy Chicken Alfredo

$9.95

Egg noodles smothered with a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with baked chicken and broccoli and topped with a 3 cheese blend

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$9.95

Spaghetti noodles covered in pasta sauce, topped with meatballs and a 3 cheese blend

Veggie Lasagna

$9.95

Chicken Alfredo Lasagna

$9.95

Noodles filled with a creamy ricotta cheese blend, topped with broccoli, chichen, alfredo sauce and with a 3 cheese blend

Gluten Free Specialty Pizzas

10'' Gluten Free - build your own

$14.45

GF Kitchen Sink Supreme

$18.95

Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Beef

GF Meat Lovers

$18.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon

GF Vegetarian

$18.95

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers

GF Jordan's

$18.95

Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic

GF Greek

$18.95

Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil

GF Pesto

$20.95

Feta, Red Onion, Spinach, on Pesto Sauce

GF Onion Lover

$18.95

Red Onions, Red Onions and more Red Onions

GF Tomato Lover

$18.95

Tomatoes, Tomatoes and more Tomatoes

GF Dylan's

$18.95

Chicken, Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil

GF Bailey's

$18.95

Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

GF BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce

GF Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini

GF Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce

GF Hawaiian

$18.95

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

GF Flamethrower

$18.95

Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne

Salads

House Salad

$5.50

Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese Salad comes with 2 packets of dressing.

Baked Chicken Salad

$6.50

Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, green & black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese, topped with seasoned baked chicken. Salad comes with 2 packets of dressing.

Greek Salad

$6.95

Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil. if you select something besides Olive oil, you will get 2 packets of the dressing of your choice

8'' Subs and Pizza Subs

All subs are toasted and come with a pickle

Pizza Sub - build your own

$8.95

Italian Stallion Meatball Sub

$8.95

seasoned meatballs, tomato sauce and topped with a 3 cheese blend

BLT Sub

$8.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Kitchen Sink Supreme Pizza Sub

$8.95

Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Italian Sausage, Beef

Vegetarian Pizza Sub

$8.95

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers

Flamethrower Pizza Sub

$8.95

Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne

Meat Lovers Pizza Sub

$8.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon

Hawaiian Pizza Sub

$8.95

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple

Jordan's Pizza Sub

$8.95

Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Garlic

Bailey's Pizza Sub

$8.95

Bacon, Beef, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

Greek Pizza Sub

$8.95

Spinach, Black and Green Olives, Red Onion, Garlic,Crushed Red Pepper, Feta Cheese, on Olive Oil

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Sub

$8.95

Chicken, Red Onion, Broccoli, Feta on Alfredo Sauce

The Dylan Pizza Sub

$8.95

Chicken, Parmesan Italian Seasoning, Tomatoes, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Garlic on Olive Oil

BBQ Chicken Pizza Sub

$8.95

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple on BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Sub

$8.95

Chunks of Chicken rolled in Cajun Powder and Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini

Appetizers

Cheese Bread

$7.45

comes with 1 marinara

Feta Cheese Bread

$8.95

Crumbled feta covering a 3 cheese blend, comes with 1 marinara

Fresh Bread Sticks

$4.95

Covered in garlic butter & italian seasoning, comes with 1 marinara

Sweet Cinnamon Sticks

$5.95

Smothered in cinnamon butter, sprinkled with a cinnamon sugar blend, comes with 1 white icing

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$2.25

NY Style Cheesecake

$2.50

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side White Icing

$0.75

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Side of Crushed Red Pepper

$0.75

Side of Parmesan

$0.75

Side of Alfredo

$0.75

Side of Anchovies

$0.75

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.75

Side of Jalepenos

$0.75

Side of Peperoncino

$0.75

Beverages - Pepsi

12 oz Pepsi

$1.39

12 oz Diet Pepsi

$1.39

12 oz Mtn Dew

$1.39Out of stock

12 oz Sierra Mist

$1.39

12 oz Ginger Ale

$1.39Out of stock

12 oz Crush Orange

$1.39

12 oz Mug Root Beer

$1.39Out of stock

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Mnt Dew

$2.99

2 Liter Dt Mnt Dew

$2.99

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$2.99

20 oz Pepsi

$1.79

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$1.79

20 oz Mnt Dew

$1.79

20 oz Sierra Mist

$1.79

20 oz Ginger Ale

$1.79

20 oz Crush Orange

$1.79

20 oz Mug Root Beer

$1.79Out of stock

20 oz Aquafina

$1.49

20 oz Dole Lemonade

$1.79

18.5 oz Pure Leaf Tea

$1.99

18.5 oz Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Monday3:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are located in Riverside Village in Inglewood

Website

Location

1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37216

Directions

Gallery
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood image
Banner pic
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood image

Similar restaurants in your area

lou nashville
orange star4.5 • 73
1304 McGavock Pk Nashville, TN 37216
View restaurantnext
Cafe Roze - Nashville
orange star4.4 • 819
1115 Porter Road Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Roze X Holiday Bathhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1115 Porter Road Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Duck Lounge - 2512 Gallatin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2518 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Tower Market & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1305 Gallatain Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Totos BBQ Express
orange starNo Reviews
4150 Gallatin Pike Nashville, TN 37216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

lou nashville
orange star4.5 • 73
1304 McGavock Pk Nashville, TN 37216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Music Row
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Green Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
The Gulch
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Edgefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston