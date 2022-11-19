Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Southern
Burgers

Cast Plates & Pints

review star

No reviews yet

3555D Electric Rd

Roanoke, VA 24018

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Cast Burger
Smoked Wings
Tempura Chicken Tenders

Thanksgiving Meal (PreOrders ONLY)

This is for online Thanksgiving orders ONLY. Pickup is only available on Thanksgiving between 11 & 4:50pm. No substitutions available. The regular menu will not be available on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving for 1 Person

$20.00

Food for 1 very hungry person Cajun rubbed Turkey Agave-Pineapple Glazed Ham Yeast Rolls Herb Stuffing Smoked Gouda Mac&Cheese Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Assorted Deviled Eggs *No Substitutions

Appetizers

Lump Crabcakes

Lump Crabcakes

$12.99

Served with 3 Cast Sauces- Avocado Cream* Caramelized Corn Cream* Roasted Red Pepper Cream

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.99

Chipotle-Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese* Served with Avocado Ranch

Smoked Salmon Dip

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.99

Smoked Salmon mixed with cream cheese and spices* Bacon* Wasabi Seeds* Served with Naan Bread

Poutine

Poutine

$10.99

Garlic-Parm Fries* Cheese Curds* Tasso Ham* Black Pepper Gravy

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.99

Fried Green Tomatoes* Creole Remoulade Sauce* Pimento Cheese* Arugula

Tempura Chicken Tenders

Tempura Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Tempura battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

Smoked Wings

$12.99

Traditional Wings smoked by our executive chef and pit master Chef Dye.

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$12.99

Rappahannock Oysters shipped in from VA coast twice a week, deep fried in our signature breading, tossed with Roasted Red Tomato Corn Salsa, drizzled with sriracha aioli

$$ Xtra Naan Bread

$1.25

Filet Shrimp Egg Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Soup/Salad

Roasted Red Pepper Bisque

Roasted Red Pepper Bisque

$4.99

Thick and Creamy Red Pepper soup served with a gouda crustini

Chicken & Dumplings

Chicken & Dumplings

$5.99

Grandma's recipe of Chicken and Dumplings

Cast Salad

$7.99

Spring Mix* Tomato* Cucumbers* Onion* Cheddar* Croutons

Steak & Bleu Salad

Steak & Bleu Salad

$12.99

Smoked Salmon, Spinach leaves, Avocado, Mozzarella, Balsamic-Tomatoes

Smoked Salmon Caprese

Smoked Salmon Caprese

$12.99

Smoked Salmon, Spinach leaves, Avocado, Mozzarella, Balsamic-Tomatoes

Plain Caprese Salad

$9.99

Spinach leaves, Avocado, Mozzarella, Balsamic-Tomatoes

Side Salad

$2.99

Spring Mix* Tomato* Cucumbers* Onion* Cheddar* Croutons

Soup + Salad

$6.49

Soup + Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.99

Sesame Soy Marinated Tuna *Rice *Avocado *Cucumber *Pickled Onion * Shredded Cabbage *Wasabi Sesame Seeds

Chicken Broccoli

$7.00

Entree

Filet

Filet

$27.99

Handcut Filet Mignon* Mashed Potatoes* Asparagus* Roasted Garlic-Mushroom Butter* Pomegranate Bordelaise

Homemade Gnocchi

Homemade Gnocchi

$15.99

Made in House Gnocchi noodles* Roasted Red Pepper Bisque* Mushrooms* Spinach

Shrimp & Asparagus Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.99

Made in House Fettuccine noodles* Cast Alfredo Sauce* Shrimp* Asparagus bits* Parmesan

Blackened Chicken Pasta Salad

Blackened Chicken Pasta Salad

$16.99

Penne Pasta* Green Goddess dressing* Cucumbers* Tomatoes* Pickled Onions* Pimento Cheese* Blackened Chicken

Sweet & Spicy Salmon

Sweet & Spicy Salmon

$17.99

Fresh cut Salmon* Honey Mustard-Sriracha Glaze* Balsamic-Basil Tomatoes* Mashed Potatoes

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$17.99

Extra Sharp Cheddar Grits* Jumbo Shrimp* Holy Trinity* Tasso Ham* Garlic Butter Sauce

Herb Crusted Chicken Breast

Herb Crusted Chicken Breast

$17.99

2 Grilled Chicken Breasts * Ginger Soy Glaze *Mozzarella Cheese *Vegetable of the Moment *Scallion Rice *Cherry Tomatoes

Country Fried Pork Chop

Country Fried Pork Chop

$14.99

Smoked Pork Chop *Country Pepper Gravy *Mashed Potatoes * Bacon

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$17.99

Jumbo Shrimp *Smoked Sausage *Holy Trinity *Rice *Creole Tomato Sauce ***Spicy Dish

Blackened N.Y. Strip

$25.00

Burger/Sandwiches

Original Cast Burger

$10.99

Cheddar Cheese* Lettuce* Tomato* Diced white Onion* Pickle* Brioche Bun* Served with French Fries

Buffalo Burger

Buffalo Burger

$11.99

Buffalo Sauce* Ranch Slaw* Pimento Cheese* Spring Mix* Brioche Bun* Served with French Fries.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.99

Crimini Mushrooms *Swiss Cheese *Lettuce *Tomato *Onion *Pickle Spear *Brioche Bun *Fries

Tuna Burger

$12.99

Grilled Ahi Tuna* Roasted Red Tomato Aioli* Avocado* Spring Mix* Wasabi Seed Bun* Served with French Fries

Filet Sandwich

$13.99

Steak Filet Bites* Horseradish-Herb Creme* Roasted Red Tomatoes* Spring Mix* Herb Bun* Served with French Fries. Boneless sliced meat sandwich.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

House made BBQ Pork* Hickory BBQ Sauce* Southern Slaw* Served with French Fries. Sandwich made from shredded slow cooked meat.

Crabcake Sandwich

$12.99

Housemade Crabcakes* Arugula* Creole Remoulade Sauce* Pickled Onions* Brioche Bun* Served with French Fries.

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$11.99

House made Pulled Pork* Tasso Ham* Smoked Pork Loin* Swiss Cheese* Pickle* Dijon Mustard* Cuban Bread* Served with French Fries.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$9.99

Smoked Sausage* Neon Relish* Sport Peppers* Tomato* Pickle* Mustard* Poppy Seed Bun* Served with French Fries.

Chili Dog

$9.99

Smoked Sausage* Homemade hotdog Chili* Mustard* Diced white onion* Shredded Cheddar Cheese* Hoagie Roll* Served with French Fries.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Breast *Nashville Hot Sauce *Chipotle Mayo *Pickles *Brioche Bun *Fries

Cast B.L.T.

$11.99

Fried Green Tomatoes *Pimento Cheese *Bacon *Lettuce *Creole Remoulade *Texas Toast *Fries

The Big Porker

$12.00

Tacos/Flatbread

Pulled Pork* Hickory BBQ Sauce* Bacon* Pickled Onions* Mozzarella* Naan Bread

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$12.99

Ahi Tuna* Ginger Soy Slaw* Pickled Onion and Cucumber* Sriracha Aioli* Wasabi Sesame Seeds. Served with French Fries

Steak Tacos

$11.99

Blackened steak filet bites* roasted tomato-corn salsa* siracha aioli* arugula* avocado Served with French Fries

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Grilled Chicken* Creamy Buffalo Sauce* Bacon* Mozzarella* Naan Bread

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$9.99
Caprese Flatbread

Caprese Flatbread

$9.99

Balsamic-Basil grape tomatoes* Arugula* Mozzarella* Naan bread

Desserts

Peach Cobbler Tacos

Peach Cobbler Tacos

$4.99

Homemade Apple Pie

$5.99

Pumpkin S'mores

$7.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sides

Veggie of the Moment

$3.99

Side Pasta Salad

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Twice baked potato

$4.99

Cast Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.49

Chipotle-Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Cheddar Grits

$2.99

Asparagus

$3.99

Ranch Slaw

$1.99

Southern Style Slaw

$1.99

Ginger Soy Slaw

$1.99

Xtra Sauce

$ Pomegranate Bordelaise

$0.99

$ Avocado Cream Sauce

$1.00

$ Caramelized Corn Sauce

$1.00

$ Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

$1.00

$ Creole Remoulade

$0.50

$ Buffalo

$0.50

$ Hickory BBQ

$0.50

$ Mango Habanero

$0.50

$ Sweet Chili

$0.50

$ Ranch

$0.50

$ Bleu Cheese

$0.50

$ Honey Mustard

$0.50

$ Green Goddess

$0.50

$ Apple Vinaigrette

$0.50

$ Pepper Gravy

$0.75

$ Celery

$0.50

$Pimento Cheese

$0.75

$Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

$ Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Brunch

Nashville Hot Waffle Cone

$10.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Smoked Sausage Egg Benedict

$10.00

Bacon Egg Benedict

$10.00

Lump Crabmeat Egg Benedict

$12.00

Steak Benedict

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Veggie Egg Benedict

$10.00

Deviled Egg Sampler

$7.00

Red Eye Gravy

$12.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Side Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Country Fried Pork Chop

$13.00

Plain Biscuit

$2.00

Ahi Tuna Stack

$12.00

Cocktail Shrimp

$14.00

Cast B.L.T.

$12.00

Chicken&Berry Salad

$12.00

Mushroom&Swiss Burger

$12.00

Brunch Shrimp & Grits

$12.00

Skillet Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$10.00

Pepperoni Roll Muffins

$10.00

Breakfast Pizza

$11.00

Dessert Pizza

$11.00

1 Scrambled Egg

$1.49

Takeout Utensils

Soda

Red Bull

$4.00

20oz Coke

$2.99

20oz Diet Coke

$2.99

20oz Sprite

$2.99Out of stock

16oz Dasani Water BTL

$2.49

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.69

20oz Root Beer Barqs

$2.99

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea BTL

$2.49

Gold Peak Sweet Tea BTL

$2.49

Minute Maid Apple Juice Bottle

$3.00

12oz Cranberry

$2.49

12oz Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Water

Craft Cocktails

Signature Bloody Mary

$8.00

Titos Vodka* house made spicy tomato mix Garnished with; Stuffed Olives: Pimento, Tasso Ham and Bleu Cheese Bacon wrapped Celery, Pickle, Pickled Cucumbers & Balsamic Tomatoes

Strawberry Sparkling Lemonade

Strawberry Sparkling Lemonade

$8.00

Absolut Strawberry Juice *Champagne *Lemonade *Club Soda *Fresh Strawberries

That's my Jam

That's my Jam

$9.00

Monkey 47 Gin or Titos Vodka *Fresh Lemon Juice *Simple Syrup *House Made Strawberry Jam *Club Soda

Habanero Paloma

Habanero Paloma

$8.50

Tanteo Habanero Tequila *Fresh Lime Juice *Agave Syrup *Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$8.50

Titos Vodka* Cointreau* Fresh squeezed OJ* Sprite* over Crushed Ice

Pineapple Blackberry Mojito

Pineapple Blackberry Mojito

$8.50

Pineapple infused Bacardi Rum* Fresh Blackberries* Mint* Fresh Lime Juice* Soda Water

Empress Lemonade

$11.00

Empress 1908 Gin* St Germaine* Fresh Lemon Juice* Fresh Cucumber* Simple Syrup* Soda Water

Rye Fashion

$9.50

Woodford Rye *Chocolate Bitter *Brown Sugar *Luxardo Cherries *Orange Garnish

Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Salted Caramel Martini

$9.00

Brady's Side Car

$13.00Out of stock

Blueberry Bourbon Smash

$9.50Out of stock

Mezcal Pineapple Sour

$9.50

Peach Smash

$9.00Out of stock

Mint Julep

$9.00Out of stock

Maple Bourbon Cold Brew Coffee

$12.99

Empress Dirty Shirley

$12.50

Mezcal Mule

$8.00

Campfire Smores Cocktail

$13.00

Sweet & Spicy Cider

$11.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$9.00

Apple Orchard Mimosa

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Caprese Martini

$12.00

Blueberry/Blackberry Pickled Old Fashion

$10.00

Eggnog

$7.00

Bottle of Eggnog

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally sourced plates and pints- You be the company, we’ll be the cast!! Southern Hospitality meets Southern cooking, the restaurant SwCo deserves.

Location

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018

