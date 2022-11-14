- Home
Caswell Station 366 N Caswell Rd
223 Reviews
$$
366 N Caswell Rd
Charlotte, NC 28204
Order Again
Shared Plates
Asian Glazed Brussel Sprouts
pan seared with bacon
Caswell Sampler
Caswell Sliders
philly cheeseteak buffalo chicken short rib or cheeseburger
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
marinated steak egg rolls served with honey siracha dipping sauce
Dip Trio
buffalo chicken dip, spinach queso, pimento cheese, hummus served with flatbread or chips
Fried Green Tomatoes
hand cut lightly battered fried green tomato slices served with cajun ranch
Fried Pickles
fried pickle chips served with ranch dressing
Lobster Corn Dogs
lobster and peppers rolled in cornbread batter served with a sweet chili aioli
Nachos
tortilla chips topped with queso, mixed cheese, black beans
Shanghai Style Fried Calamari
Spinach Dip
served in a bread bowl with pita
Tatchos
Tator tots smothered with slow roasted short ribs, southern gravy, mixed drizzled with cheeses, topped with sunny side up egg and hot auce