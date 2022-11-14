A map showing the location of Caswell Station 366 N Caswell RdView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Caswell Station 366 N Caswell Rd

223 Reviews

$$

366 N Caswell Rd

Charlotte, NC 28204

Shared Plates

Asian Glazed Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

pan seared with bacon

Caswell Sampler

$26.00

Caswell Sliders

$13.50

philly cheeseteak buffalo chicken short rib or cheeseburger

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$14.50

marinated steak egg rolls served with honey siracha dipping sauce

Dip Trio

$12.50

buffalo chicken dip, spinach queso, pimento cheese, hummus served with flatbread or chips

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.50

hand cut lightly battered fried green tomato slices served with cajun ranch

Fried Pickles

$7.50

fried pickle chips served with ranch dressing

Lobster Corn Dogs

$14.00

lobster and peppers rolled in cornbread batter served with a sweet chili aioli

Nachos

$9.00

tortilla chips topped with queso, mixed cheese, black beans

Shanghai Style Fried Calamari

$12.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

served in a bread bowl with pita

Tatchos

$12.50

Tator tots smothered with slow roasted short ribs, southern gravy, mixed drizzled with cheeses, topped with sunny side up egg and hot auce

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Soup and Salad

7th Street Salad

$13.50

mixed greens, blackened tenderloin bleu cheese crumbles tomatoes bleu cheese dressing

Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, Croutons, parmesan, homemade caesar dressing