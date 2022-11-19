Restaurant header imageView gallery

Catalan Mediterranean Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

70026 CA-111

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZERS

House Marinated Spanish Olives

$7.00

Roasted Garlic & Herbs, Chili flakes & Olive oil

Chef's Mixed Tapas

$40.00

Goat Cheese-stuffed Piquillo Peppers, Smoked Chorizo & Garlic shrimp

Roasted Bone Marrow & Grilled Bread

$35.00

Orange Marmalade & Smoked Sea Salt

Arugula & Granny Smith Salad

$12.00

Spanish Bleu Cheese, Shaved Onions, Toasted Almonds w/Cranberry Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Wedge Salad

$12.00

Queso Cabrales dressing w/Heirloom tomatoes, Smoked bacon & Shaved hard-boiled egg

Romaine Salad

$12.00

Anchovy dressing & Crispy Parmesan cheese wafer

Roasted Beets & Burrata Salad

$20.00

Citrus Marinated Onion, Cornichons, Celery, Herbs, Walnuts, Saba.

Charred Deep Water Spanish Octopus

$28.00

Chickpea puree, Fresno Chilies, Olive Chimichurri & Smoked Paprika

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Liver

$18.00

Cauliflower puree, Queso Cabrales & Saba

Steamed Carlsbad Mussels

$25.00

Fuet Sausage, Saffron broth, Garlic & Herbs w/Fennel pollen

Hummus Trio

$18.00

Edamame, Roasted Bell Pepper, Classic Hummus. Grilled Pita, Paprika, Olive Oil.

Octopus Carpaccio

$25.00

Dill, Pickled Cauliflower, Piquillo Peppers, Arugula Salad, Lemon, Raineri Olive Oil.

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE

Jamon Iberico de Bellota 3 oz

$60.00

3 oz Iberico Ham

Jamon Iberico de Bellota 5 oz

$90.00

5 oz Iberico Ham

Jamon Iberico de Bellota 8 oz

$140.00

8 oz Iberico Ham

Chorizo Soria, Serrano Ham & Manchego Cheese

$30.00

Pickled Cauliflower, Whole Grain mustard, Coachella Date Honey

Hot Chorizo Palacios, Iberico Salchicon & San Simon Cheese

$50.00

Fig Jam, Candied walnuts, Basque Peppers

Catalan Fuet, French Brie Cheese & Grilled Bread

$30.00

Cornichons, Roasted Garlic, Orange Marmalade

PASTA & PAELLA

Paella Mixta

$40.00

Regional spices, Piquillo Peppers Sofrito, Calamari, Chicken, Chorizo, Shrimp, Mussels, Saffron & Bomba Rice

Cavatappi, Beef Cheek & Truffle Butter

$38.00

Shiitake Mushrooms & Cotija Cheese

Creamy Seafood Pasta

$35.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Calamari, Cod, Salmon, Cream, Basil, Cherry Tomatoes, Linguine Pasta

Bucatini & Guanciale

$32.00

Garlic & Herbs, Calabrian Chilies, Manchego Cheese, Toasted bread crumbs, Fried Egg

OCEAN ENTREES

Pan Seared Eastern Diver Scallops

$45.00

Chorizo Corn with Poblano Peppers, Butternut Squash Puree, Garlic.

Pan Roasted Organic Salmon

$35.00

Braised Escarole, White Beans & Saffron Aioli

Chilean Sea Bass

$40.00

Mango Relish, Grilled Asparagus, Barbeque Drizzle.

LAND ENTREES

1/2 Roasted Marinated Jidori Chicken

$32.00

Roasted Baby Carrots & Salsa Verde

12oz Prime Ribeye

$52.00

Crushed Yukon Gold potatoes

8oz Filet Mignon

$48.00

Red Wine Reduction, Grilled Asparagus.

36 oz Tomahawk

$90.00

a la carte

Grilled Colorado Rack of Lamb

$48.00

Sauteed Green Cabbage, Mint, Harissa Aioli, Saffron Oil

Lone Pine Ranch Braised Beef Short Ribs

$40.00

Cauliflower puree, Crispy Leeks, Red Wine Reduction

Bone-In Pork Chop

$38.00

Butternut Squash Puree, Asparagus, Saba.

SIDES

Almondine Green Beans

$10.00

Cauliflower Puree

$10.00

Cotija Cheese & White Truffle Oil

Charred Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Lime, Maldon Sea Salt

Crispy Yukon Gold Potatoes

$10.00

Garlic & Herbs, Pecorino

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

White Truffle Oil, Shaved Egg

Roasted Baby Carrots

$10.00

Garlic, Salsa Verde

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Street Corn

$10.00

Local Corn, Chorizo Soria, Poblano Peppers, Lime, Paprika, Cotija

Roasted Mushrooms

$10.00

Garlic, Herbs, White Wine, Butter

DESSERTS/DESSERT DRINKS

"3 Month" House-Made Lemonchello

$12.00

Armagnac De Montal, FR

$10.00

Croft Distinction, PORTO

$12.00

Taylor 10 yr Tawny, PORTO

$12.00

Taylor 20 yr Tawny, PORTO

$16.00

W & H Dry Sack Sherry, ES

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Volpaia

$17.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

One Scoop, Vanilla.

Basque Cheesecake

$12.00

Sangria Berry Compote.

Chocolate Filled Spanish Churros

$14.00

Cinnamon Sugar, Four Pieces.

Catalan Caramel Cream Custard

$9.00

Malton Sea Salt

Michele Chiarlo

$18.00

Peach Empanada

$12.00

Crushed walnuts, Whiskey Butterscotch Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream.

Sorbet of the Day

$9.00

Sugar Free Cheesecake

$12.00

Valencia Rice Pudding

$9.00

Macerated Strawberries

KIDS MENU

Kids Pasta

$15.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$18.00

N/A Beverages

Blackberry Lemonade Spritzer

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Passion Fruit & Pomegranate Spritzer

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Virgin Mule

$5.00

Virgin Reg Mojito

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Coffee

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$6.50

Espresso

$5.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Latte

$8.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy our delicious and authentic Mediterranean cuisine in the oasis in the desert you can safely enjoy. We welcome you to our exquisite dinner experience and can't wait to serve you with your upcoming reservation.

Location

70026 CA-111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location - Rancho Mirage
orange starNo Reviews
69930 HWY111, Suite 122 Racho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine - 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103
orange starNo Reviews
68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Desert Island Bar and Kitchen - 71777 Frank Sinatra Drive
orange starNo Reviews
71777 Frank Sinatra Drive Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Daniel's Table - 68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive
orange starNo Reviews
68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Dragon Lili Boba Bar - Rancho Mirage
orange starNo Reviews
42452 Bob Hope Drive, Ste.2 Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage
orange star4.6 • 335
42500 Bob Hope Dr Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rancho Mirage

Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage
orange star4.6 • 335
42500 Bob Hope Dr Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rancho Mirage
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Palm Springs
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Temecula
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston