Restaurant header imageView gallery

Catalan Tapas Bar

264 Reviews

$$

4214 NW Cary Parkway

Cary, NC 27513

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

German Beer

Erdinger hefeweizen

$7.50

Craver sweet potato lager

$7.50

Dunkel

$7.50

Inflorescence

$7.50

German Food

Potato pancakes

$7.50

Klopes

$7.50

Mustard leg

$7.50

Dates

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A global tapas experience featuring tapas style dishes from around the world made using fresh local ingredients whenever possible. Our 12 draft taps feature craft beer and we boast a large collection of additional beer selections in bottles and cans. Enjoy one of our over 50 wines by the glass or handcrafted cocktails in our warm and welcoming environment that is a true testament to culinary and artistic delights. When you visit our expertly curated space your experience begins when you walk through the door. Our interior was designed and implemented by Creative Change Paints, a design company run by two women who have a lifetime of experience in Broadway and community theater and touring theater arts. While you are enjoying our space and our offerings be sure to peruse our artwork, the majority of which was created by local Triangle artists and is for sale right off the wall!

Location

4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary, NC 27513

Directions

Gallery
Catalan Tapas Bar image
Catalan Tapas Bar image
Catalan Tapas Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Farm Bakery
orange star4.5 • 4,435
4248 NW CARY PARKWAY Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513
orange star4.4 • 1,737
1060 Darrington Dr Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Goji Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,828
100 Maynard Crossing Ct Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC
orange star4.6 • 1,128
1979 High House Rd Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Market Center Drive Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary - 1195 W Chatham st
orange starNo Reviews
1195 W Chatham st cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cary

La Farm Bakery
orange star4.5 • 4,435
4248 NW CARY PARKWAY Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
La Farm Bakery - Bread Truck
orange star4.5 • 4,435
4248 NW Cary Parkway Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Stone Creek Village
orange star4.8 • 2,985
600 Ledgestone Way Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Tribeca Tavern
orange star4.1 • 2,540
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,528
126 Kilmayne Dr Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Academy Street Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,267
200 S Academy St Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cary
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston