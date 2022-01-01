Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cataldo's Pizzeria Riverwalk

review star

No reviews yet

13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500

Bakersfield, CA 93314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese
20" Cheese
CATALDOS Salad

B.Y.O. Pizza

GIANT Cheese

GIANT Cheese

$54.65

20" Cheese

$26.70

16" Cheese

$21.20

14" Cheese

$17.90

12" Cheese

$14.60

SICILIAN Cheese

$22.75

Gluten Fr Chse 14"

$12.65

Cauliflower GF 12"

$12.65

Specialty Pizza

20" BRONX

20" BRONX

$38.65

Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach

16" BRONX

$31.40

Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach

14" BRONX

$26.55

Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach

12" BRONX

$20.50

Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach

GIANT BRONX

$68.90

Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach

SICILIAN BRONX

$35.05

Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach

GLUTEN FREE BRONX

$18.65

Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach

CAULIFLOWER BRONX

$18.65

Bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, spinach

20" QUEENS

20" QUEENS

$38.65

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions

16" QUEENS

$31.40

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions

14" QUEENS

$26.55

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions

12" QUEENS

$20.50

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions

GIANT QUEENS

$68.90

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions

SICILIAN QUEENS

$35.05

SQUARE PAN EXTRA CRUST, Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions

GLUTEN FREE QUEENS

$18.65

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions

CAULIFLOWER QUEENS

$18.65

Garlic white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms and red onions

20" MANHATTAN

20" MANHATTAN

$38.65

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,

16" MANHATTAN

$31.40

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,

14" MANHATTAN

$26.55

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,

12" MANHATTAN

$20.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,

GIANT MANHATAN

$68.90

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,

SICILIAN MANHATTAN

$35.05

Square Pan thick crust, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,

GLTEN FR MNHATTAN

$18.65

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,

CALFLWR MNHATTAN

$18.65

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,

20" BROOKLYN

20" BROOKLYN

$38.65

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica

16" BROOKLYN

$31.40

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica

14" BROOKLYN

$26.55

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica

12" BROOKLYN

$20.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica

GIANT BROOKLYN

$68.90

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica

SICILIAN BROOKLYN

$35.05

Square Pan thick crust, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica

GLTEN FREE BRKLYN

$18.65

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica

CALIFLWR BRKLYN

$18.65

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, bacon, linguica

20" THE NYC

$38.65

Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions

16" THE NYC

$31.40

Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions

14" THE NYC

$26.55

Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions

12" THE NYC

$20.50

Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions

GIANT THE NYC

$68.90

Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions

SICILIAN THE NYC

$35.05

Square Pan thick crust, Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions

GLUTEN FREE NYC

$18.65

Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions

CAULIFLOWER NYC

$18.65

Basil Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, mushrooms, Italian sausage, red onions

16" SPANISH HARLEM

16" SPANISH HARLEM

$31.40

(Spicy) Tender Chile Verde pork, Feta and Mozzarella cheese

14" SPANISH HARLEM

$26.55

(Spicy) Tender Chile Verde pork, Feta and Mozzarella cheese

12" SPANISH HARLEM

$20.50

(Spicy) Tender Chile Verde pork, Feta and Mozzarella cheese

GLTEN FR SPNISH HRLM

$18.65

(Spicy) Tender Chile Verde pork, Feta and Mozzarella cheese

CALFLR SPNSH HRLM

$18.65

(Spicy) Tender Chile Verde pork, Feta and Mozzarella cheese

16" CAJUN SHRIMP

$31.40

Shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, Cajun spices (red sauce)

14" CAJUN SHRIMP

$26.55

Shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, Cajun spices (red sauce)

12" CAJUN SHRIMP

$20.50

Shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, Cajun spices (red sauce)

GLTEN FR CJN SHRMP

$18.65

Shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, Cajun spices (red sauce)

CALFLWR CJN SHRMP

$18.65

Shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, Cajun spices (red sauce)

16" MARGHERITE

16" MARGHERITE

$31.40

Thin buttered garlic , crust, olive oil, grape tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, grated parmesan (no red sauce)

14" MARGHERITE

$26.55

Thin buttered garlic , crust, olive oil, grape tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, grated parmesan (no red sauce)

12" MARGHERITE

$20.50

Thin buttered garlic , crust, olive oil, grape tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, grated parmesan (no red sauce)

GLUTEN MARGHERITE

$18.65

Thin buttered garlic , crust, olive oil, grape tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, grated parmesan (no red sauce)

CALFLWR MARGHERITE

$18.65

Thin buttered garlic , crust, olive oil, grape tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, grated parmesan (no red sauce)

20" MIDTOWN

$38.65

16" MIDTOWN

$31.40

14" MIDTOWN

$26.55

12' MIDTOWN

$20.50

GIANT MIDTOWN

$68.90

SICILIAN MIDTOWN

$35.05

GLUTEN FR MIDTOWN

$18.65

CALIFLWR GF MIDTOWN

$18.65

20" BUFFALO

$38.65

16" BUFFALO

$31.40

14" BUFFALO

$26.55

12' BUFFALO

$20.50

GIANT BUFFALO

$68.90

SICILIAN BUFFALO

$35.05

GLUTEN FREE BUFFALO

$18.65

CALIFLWER GF BUFFALO

$18.65

Pastas

Baked Ziti

$13.90

Baked Italian casserole dish made with Ziti noodles a chunky sausage marinara sauce, layered with Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, Served with a garlic bread.

Cheese Ravioli

$13.90

Al Dente sauce (red), Ravioli pasta stuffed with a blend of cheeses in red sauce, served with garlic bread

Spaghetti & 2MB

$13.90

Al Dente sauce (red), Noodles, 2 meatballs, served with garlic bread

Spinach Lasagna

$13.90

Lasagna noodles layered in meat sauce, spinach, ricotta, Mozzarella, Served with garlic bread,

1/2 Banquet LASAGNA/BREAD

$83.45Out of stock

FULL Banquet LASAGNA/BREAD

$139.15Out of stock

Slices

SLICE Cheese

$6.25

Bronx Slice

$7.75

Queens Slice

$7.75

Brooklyn Slice

$7.75

Manhattan Slice

$7.75

NYC Slice

$7.75

CV Spanish Harlem Slice

$7.75

Cajun Shrimp Slice

$7.75

Margherite Slice

$7.75

BUFFALO Slice

$7.75

MIDTOWN Slice

$7.75

Chicken

Sriracha Chix Bites

$8.50Out of stock

Deep fried fresh chicken breast nuggets, coated with mild chili bread coating, served with a side of dipping sauce

Chix STRIPS/Logs SM

$9.60

Chix STRIPS/Logs LG

$12.65

4 Fried Chix/Logs

$13.95

8 Fried Chix/Logs

$25.85

12 Fried Chix/Logs

$38.75

10 Chix Wings

$13.50

20 Chix Wings

$26.00

Pop Corn Chicken

$7.75

Salads

CATALDOS Salad

$10.15

Family Size. Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, red onions, mozzarella, Feta cheese, pepperoncini

Antipasti Salad

$12.40

Cold Cut meats on Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, red onions, mozzarella, Feta cheese, pepperoncini

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Garden Salad

$4.25

(single size) Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, red onions

MINI Caesar

$4.25

Mini CAT Salad

$4.95

Mini ANTI Salad

$5.95

1/2 Cataldos BANQ

$30.45

FULL Cataldos BANQ

$60.90

FULL BANQ ANTI

$74.40

1/2 BANQ ANTI

$37.20

Calzones

BYO SML CALZONE

$14.60

BYO LRG CALZONE

$18.25

SM Bronx Calzone

$20.50

Veggie

SM Manhattan Calzone

$20.50

Combo / Supreme

SM Brooklyn Calzone

$20.50

Meat lovers

SM Queens Calzone

$20.50

White sauce chicken

SM Buffalo Calzone

$20.50

SM Midtown Calzone

$20.50

SM NYC Calzone

$20.50

LG Bronx Calzone

$26.55

Veggie

LG Manhattan Calzone

$26.55

Combo / Supreme

LG Brooklyn Calzone

$26.55

Meat lovers

LG Queens Calzone

$26.55

White sauce chicken

LG Buffalo Calzone

$26.55

LG Midtown Calzone

$26.55

LG NYC Calzone

$26.55

Sides

Potato Logs

$7.75

Bread Sticks

$7.75

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.95Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Bread Knots GARLIC

$7.75

Bread Knots CARAMEL

$7.75

Fried Green Beans

$5.75

Fried Raviolis

$6.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.75

Meatballs (3)

$8.55

5 Mozz Sticks

$5.50

10 Mozz Sticks

$10.50

Zucchini Stix

$6.75

SOUP Small

$4.25

SOUP Large

$7.75

SUB Sandwhich

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.65

Meatball Sub

$12.65

Take & Bake

14” TkBk Cheese Pizza

$13.00

14” TkBk Specialty

$18.00

14” Dough Ball (16oz)

$4.75

SODAS

Soda Cup

$1.88

Pepsi

$3.10

DIET Pepsi

$3.10

Cherry Pepsi

$3.10

Dr Pepper

$3.10

DIET Dr. Pepper

$3.10

Sierra Mist

$3.10

Root Beer

$3.10

Crush Orange

$3.10

Mt. Dew

$3.10

Dole Strawb Lmnade

$3.10

Dole Lemonade

$3.10

BRISK TEA

$3.10

Bottled Water

Water Bottle

$1.88

EXTRA

Ex 1000 isld pkt

$0.75

Ex CEASAR pkt

$0.75

EX RANCH

$0.75

EX CATALDOS

$0.75

EX ITALIAN

$0.75

EX BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

EX RED SAUCE

$0.75

EX BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

EX HOT SAUCE

$0.75

EX JALAPENOS

$0.75

EX KETCHUP

$0.75

EX PINEAPPLE

$0.75

EX PLATES / NAPKINS (10)

$1.00

EX ANCHOVIES SIDE

$2.00

STYRO 16 oz RANCH

$4.00

TAKE PEPPERS & CHEESE PKTS

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

For Curbside pick up, Call us if you would like to have us bring it out to you! (661) 587-7888

Location

13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500, Bakersfield, CA 93314

Directions

Gallery
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk image
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk image
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk image

