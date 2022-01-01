Cataldo's Pizzeria Riverwalk
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
For Curbside pick up, Call us if you would like to have us bring it out to you! (661) 587-7888
Location
13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500, Bakersfield, CA 93314
