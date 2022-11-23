Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.

415 Reviews

$

205 Crescent Ave

Avalon, CA 90704

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Latte
Bagel Sandwich

Drinks

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$5.50+

Espresso

$3.50+

Latte

$5.95+

Coffee Toffee Latte

$6.95+

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Mocha

$6.95+

White Chocolate Mocha

$6.95+

Vanilla or Spiced Chai Tea

$5.75+

Organic Oregon Chai

$6.50+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Ice Blended Mocha

$7.95+

Ice Blended Coffee Toffee Crunch

$7.95+

Ice Blended Latte

$7.95+

Ice Blended White Chocolate Mocha

$7.95+

Ice Blended Chai

$7.95+

Smoothie

$7.95+

Green Drink - 16 oz Spinach, Kale, Ginger, Pineapple & Banana

$7.95

Sweet Japanese Matcha

$6.95+

Milk

$4.00+

Tea Latte

$5.75+

96 oz Hot Coffee-To-Go Box

$35.00

Please note that when this is ordered online that there may be a longer wait time than showing for regular orders. Please wait for a text notification confirming your order is ready or call us to confirm the correct time. 310-510-2447

Pastries

Best Cinnamon Roll Ever

$5.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.95

Chocolate Banana Nut Muffin

$4.95

Blueberry Muffin

$4.95

Cran Orange Muffin

$4.95

Chocolate Croissant

$4.95

Strawberry Cream Croissant

$4.95

Blueberry Cream Croissant

$4.95

Croissant

$3.50

Almond Croissant

$4.95

Spinach, Kale & Cheese Croissant

$4.95Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$4.95

Puff Pastry Cinnamon Twist

$5.50

Salted Chocolate Vegan Donut

$4.95

Chocolate Sprinkled Baked Vegan Donut

$4.95

White Choc Rasp

$4.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.95

Chocolate Chip w/Nuts

$2.95

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal W\ Nuts

$2.95

Gluten Free Cookie

$2.50

Fudge Chocolate Chip

$2.95

The Eclipse

$3.50

Snickerdoodle

$2.95

Peanut Butter

$2.95

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$2.95

Chocolate Macaroon

$2.95

Dessert

Best Brownie Ever

$5.50

Gluten Free Rice Krispy

$4.50

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.95

Vegan Banana Nut Cake

$4.95

Vegan Fudge Brownie

$4.95

Chocolate Pumpkin Bread

$4.95

Hot Stuff

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Bagel Sandwich

$9.95

Wheat English Muffin

$8.95

Croissant Sandwich

$9.95

Ham / Cheese Croissant

$7.95

Biscuit Sandwich

$8.95

Gluten Free Sandwich

$11.95

Veggie Frittata

$9.95

No Bread Sandwich

Bagel

$4.95

Avo Toast

$10.95

Open face 8" Rosemary Ciabatta Bread, Garlic Spread, Avo Spread topped with Arugula. **You can choose a substitute**

Rosemary Ciabatta XL Sandwich - Shareable!

$16.95

Pizza Bread

$9.95

Savory personal pizza with flavorful garlic spread, spices, sauce, & your choice of bread, cheese & toppings

Quesadilla 12"

$14.95

Churro

$5.95

Jalapeño Cheese Pretzel

$7.95

Roasted Veggies Side 8 oz - zucchini, onion, mushrooms & red bells

$7.95

Quinoa Blend Side 8 oz - Chickpea, Kale & Edamame

$7.95

Fire Roasted Corn Side 8oz, Poblano Pepper & Onion with Crema

$7.95

Side of Smashed Avo 2 oz

$3.00

Superfood Oatmeal Maple Almond Cinnamon

$6.95

Superfood Oatmeal Blueberry Chia

$6.95

Superfood Oatmeal Cranberry Almond

$6.95

GF Oatmeal Brown Sugar & Maple

$5.95Out of stock

GF Oatmeal Apple & Cinnamon

$5.95

GF Oatmeal Blueberry Hazelnut

$5.95

GF Oatmeal Fruit & Seed

$5.95

GF Organic Oatmeal Cranberry Orange

$5.95

English Muffin Only

$3.00

Biscuit only

$3.00

Gluten Free Bun Only

$3.50

Rosemary Ciabatta Only

$6.00

Hash Brown

$2.50

Sodas

Ginger Ale 20 oz bottle

$4.00

Coca Cola 20 oz bottle

$4.00

Diet Coke 20 oz bottle

$4.00

Dr. Pepper 20 oz bottle

$4.00

Celsius Fit Sparkling Kiwi Guava 12 oz can

$5.00

Celsius Fit Sparkling Wild Berry 12 oz can

$5.00

Celsius Fit Sparkling Orange 12 oz can

$5.00

Jarritos Pinapple 12.5 oz

$3.50

Jarritos Lime 12 oz

$3.50

Jarritos Mandarin 12 oz

$3.50

Jarritos Guava 12 Oz.

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

V8 Splash/Fusion 16 oz

$4.00

Snapple Juices 20

$4.00

Powerade Grape 20 oz

$4.00

Powerade Fruit Punch 20 oz

$4.00

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast 20 oz

$4.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Other

Aquafina 16.9 oz

$3.00

Gatorade 20 oz

$4.00

Snapple Tea 20 oz

$4.00

Bang 16 oz

$4.00

Tang\Strawb S. Pellegrino Essenza 11.15 oz

$2.00

Blood Orange\Black Rasp S. Pellegrino Essenza

$2.00

Cherry\Pom S. Pellegrino

$2.00

Vitamin Water Energy 20 oz

$4.00

Vitamin Water Focus Kiwi Strawberry 20 oz

$4.00

Vitamin Water Power C 20 oz

$4.00

Vitamin Water Blueberry Lavender 20 Oz

$4.00

Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry Pom 20 Oz

$4.00

Vitamin Water Lemonade 20 Oz

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water 16.9 oz

$3.00

Coffee

Blueberry 12 oz

$15.00

Butter Rum 12 oz

$15.00

Colombia 12 oz

$15.00

Decaf Colombia 12 oz

$15.00

Decaf Espresso (12 oz. Can)

$15.00

Decaf French Vanilla 12 oz

$15.00

French Roast 12 oz

$15.00

French Vanilla 12 oz

$15.00

Hawaiian Hazelnut 12 oz

$15.00

House Blend Cinnamon 12 oz

$15.00

Kona Blend 12 oz

$15.00

Northwest Dark 12 oz

$15.00

Organic Guatemala 12 oz

$15.00

Pumpkin Spice 12 oz

$15.00

Blueberry

$10.00+

Butter Rum

$10.00+

Colombia Excelso

$10.00+

Decaf Colombian

$10.00+

Decaf French Vanilla

$10.00+

French Roast

$10.00+

French Vanilla

$10.00+

Kona Blend

$10.00+

Hawaiian Hazelnut

$10.00+

House Blend Cinnamon

$10.00+

Northwest Dark

$10.00+

Organic Guatemalan

$10.00+

Pumpkin Spice

$10.00+

Regular Espresso

$10.00+

Gifts

Lg Shell Mugs

$49.00

Cookie Co Mugs

$35.00

Cat Studio Tumbler

$45.00

Green Beans

$14.99

Cookie Co Sticker

$3.00

California Towel

$20.00

Lg. Fox

$30.00

Med. Fox

$20.00

Sm. Fox

$15.00

Cookie Co.Black Hat

$30.00

Cinnamon Roll Sticker

$5.00

Choc Chip Cookie Sticker

$5.00

Eclipse Sticker

$5.00

Misc Stickers

$5.00

Sm Fabi Sticker

$5.00

Sm Fabi Island

$7.50

Lg Fabi Island

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

**If our hours show closed here please check in store as the internet connection on the island is spotty and prevents us from receiving online orders at times. If hours are showing open please place your order online as we should receive it. In-house specialties are baked fresh daily. The cookie recipes are our own. Stop by for early morning coffee, our delicious best cinamon roll ever or all-day hot breakfast. Enjoy our outside seating area in our beautiful courtyard, you'll be glad you did!

Website

Location

205 Crescent Ave, Avalon, CA 90704

Directions

