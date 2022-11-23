Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.

Restaurant info

**If our hours show closed here please check in store as the internet connection on the island is spotty and prevents us from receiving online orders at times. If hours are showing open please place your order online as we should receive it. In-house specialties are baked fresh daily. The cookie recipes are our own. Stop by for early morning coffee, our delicious best cinamon roll ever or all-day hot breakfast. Enjoy our outside seating area in our beautiful courtyard, you'll be glad you did!

