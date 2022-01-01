Restaurant header imageView gallery

Catalyst Cafe

1513 23rd st

Everett, WA 98201

Coffee

Americano

$3.00+

Café Au Lait

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso- Double

$3.00

Espresso- Single

$3.00

Flat White

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Macchiato

$3.00

Mocha

$5.00+

The First Law

$4.50

The Third Law

$7.00

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

London Fog

$4.00+

Bagged Tea

$3.00+

Other

Cold Milk

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Water

Italian Soda

$5.00+

Juice

$4.00+

Liquid Death - Sparkling

$3.00

Liquid Death - Still

$3.00

Red Bull Italian Soda

$7.00

Steamer

$4.00+

Sandwiches

Breakfast Bagel

$7.00

Caprese(ish) (GF/V)

$10.00

Deli Meat

$10.00

PB&J (V)

$5.00

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$15.00

Veggie (V)

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Pastries

Brownie

$3.00

Cake/Loaf

$3.50

Cookie

$3.50

Crispy Rice Treat

$3.00

Cupcake/Muffin

$3.00

Pie

$4.00

Scone

$3.50

Other

Caprese Salad (GF/V)

$8.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Garden Salad (GF/V)

$10.00

Toast/Bagel

$3.00

Oatmeal

$5.00

Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

Dill Pickle

$1.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Toasted Baguette

$2.00

Vegan Breakfast Sausage

$3.00

Mushroom Gravy (GF & V)

$4.00

Grocery

Superfree Items

$4.00+

Whole Beans - Big Truck

$15.00

Whole Beans - Decaf

$15.00

Whole Beans - Micro Lot

$18.00

Other

Bag

Keychain

$10.00

Keychain & Bag

$12.00

Necklace

$10.00

Pronoun Pin

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Catalyst Café's mission is to create a sober, family-friendly community safe space for local LGBTQ+ folx, QTBIPOC, and our allies. We aspire to facilitate meaningful change in Snohomish County by mindfully sourcing inventory, supporting other minority owned businesses, hiring people who experience barriers to employment, contributing to mutual aid efforts, and serving high-ethicacy products with the utmost respect to customers of all genders, sexualities, and races.

