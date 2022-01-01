Catalyst Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Catalyst Café's mission is to create a sober, family-friendly community safe space for local LGBTQ+ folx, QTBIPOC, and our allies. We aspire to facilitate meaningful change in Snohomish County by mindfully sourcing inventory, supporting other minority owned businesses, hiring people who experience barriers to employment, contributing to mutual aid efforts, and serving high-ethicacy products with the utmost respect to customers of all genders, sexualities, and races.
Location
1513 23rd st, Everett, WA 98201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Narrative Coffee - Wetmore Ave
No Reviews
2927 WETMORE AVE EVERETT, WA 98201 Everett, WA 98201
View restaurant