Catalyst Cafe

Restaurant info

Catalyst Café's mission is to create a sober, family-friendly community safe space for local LGBTQ+ folx, QTBIPOC, and our allies. We aspire to facilitate meaningful change in Snohomish County by mindfully sourcing inventory, supporting other minority owned businesses, hiring people who experience barriers to employment, contributing to mutual aid efforts, and serving high-ethicacy products with the utmost respect to customers of all genders, sexualities, and races.

Website