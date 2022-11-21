Restaurant header imageView gallery

Catalyst Restaurant

No reviews yet

300 technology square

Cambridge, MA 02139

Soup & Snacks

Focaccia

$8.00

roasted tomato, caramelized onion focaccia, whipped feta, aleppo pepper, chives

Bolo Fries

$18.00

Catalyst Fries

$8.00

Charcuterie

$32.00

Charred Broccoli

$12.00

Chicken Liver Mousse

$16.00

tarragon mustard, country bread, herb salad

Crispy Artichokes

$14.00

Dips and Spreads

$17.00

Tater Tots

$12.00

Forest Mushrooms

$12.00

Octopus

$21.00

Oysters

$3.00

Roasted Mushroom Soup

$12.00

Stuffed Chicken Wings

$15.00

Sliced Bread

$4.00

Salads

Little Leaf Greens Salad

$13.00

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Housemade Pasta

Butternut Squash Agnolotti

$16.00+

Fusilli Bolognese

$20.00+

pork bolognese, mascarpone, basil, parmesan

Spaghetti alla Chitarra

$18.00+

Pasta Special

$16.00+

Main Plates

Beef Tournedos

$38.00

Catalyst Burger

$20.00

bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, heirloom tomato

Lamb Top Steak

$36.00

Pan-Roasted Blue Cod

$32.00

bacon, mussels, local clams, olive oil crushed potatoes, chowder herb nage

Roasted Amish Chicken

$32.00

soft polenta, argodolce onion, mushrooms, braising greens, thyme jus

Roasted Swordfish

$34.00

Slow Roasted Salmon

$32.00

Tandoori Style Cauliflower Steak

$26.00

Pig Trotter

$30.00

Dessert

Chocolate Maple Cake

$12.00

S'mores Baked Alaska

$12.00

Warm Apple Galette

$12.00

Daily Homemade Ice Cream

$10.00

daily offering of homemade ice cream

Sorbet Of The Day

$10.00

Grasshopper Affogato

$12.00

Mudslide Affogato

$12.00

daily offering of homemade sorbet

Nosh & Nibbles

Charcuterie & Cheese

$56.00

serves (6) people assorted selection of cured meats + pâté imported and domestic cheese pickled vegetables, quince, jam, grain mustard, nuts rosemary crackers

Cajun Shrimp Cocktail (6pcs, GF)

$36.00

6 pieces cocktail sauce, horseradish

Mezze

$38.00

serves (6) people beet hummus, muhammara, whipped feta (muhammara contains nuts) marinated olives, spiced chickpea popcorn carrot sticks, rosemary crackers

Artisanal Cheeses

$35.00

serves (6) people assorted selection of cheese fig jam, dried fruits, nuts, rosemary crackers note: dried fruit and nuts served on the side

Crab Dip

$26.00

serves (6-8) people rosemary crackers

Baked Brie

$26.00

serves (6-8) people pear compote, rosemary crackers

Main Dishes

Catalyst will cook the main dish and it will be ready for reheating. Cooking instructions with cooking times will be provided. Catalyst will carve meat dishes upon request.

Whole Tom Turkey (gf)

$130.00

serves (6-8) people 12-14 lb. whole turkey includes Gravy (gravy contains diary and gluten)

Turkey Breast (gf)

$110.00

serves (6-8) people (2) 4 lb. boneless turkey breasts includes gravy (gravy contains diary and gluten)

Beef Tenderloin (gf)

$175.00

serves (6-8) people 4-5 lb. tenderloin includes au jus and horseradish cream

Beef Wellington

$225.00

serves (6-8) people 4-5 lb. tenderloin duxelles and prosciutto wrapped in puff pastry (wellington contains diary and gluten) includes au jus and horseradish cream instructions. Or fully Cooked by our team, ready for reheating.

Rack of Lamb

$65.00

serves (2) people (1) 8 rib rack frenched mustard herb crust, rosemary jus

Honey Baked Ham (gf)

$95.00

serves (8-10) people 8 lb. spiral ham honey, brown sugar, honey mustard glaze

Rohan Duck Breast (gf)

$100.00

serves (4) people (4) 6 oz. boneless duck breasts includes fig gastrique

Lemon Dill Salmon (gf)

$20.00

serves (1) person (1) 6 oz. bay of funday salmon includes lemon vinaigrette

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$56.00

serves (1) person 1 ½ lb. lobster seafood scallop stuffing

Roasted Acorn Squash (vegan/gf)

$35.00

serves (1) person

Side Dishes

The side dishes are precooked and require preheating prior to serving.

Fall Green Salad

$30.00

serves (6) people little leaf farm greens, apples, cranberries, goat cheese, pepitas, cider vinaigrette

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$30.00

serves (6) people shaved brussels sprouts, baby kale, pomegranate candied pecans, parmesan, lemon dressing *note: pecans served on the side

Butternut Squash Soup (vegan)

$30.00

serves (2-4) people coconut milk, red curry, candied pepitas *note: pepitas served on the side

Maple Glazed Roasted Brussels Sprouts (vegan)

$26.00

serves (4) people butternut squash, shallots, maple syrup

Green Beans

$26.00

serves (4) people crispy onions *note: crispy onions served on the side

Candied Yams (gf)

$26.00

serves (4) people brown sugar, marshmallows

Herb Stuffing

$26.00

serves (4) people celery, onion, sage, parsley, rosemary

Creamed Spinach

$26.00

serves (4) people

Roasted Sweet Potato

$26.00

serves (4) people honey and cinnamon

Classic Mashed Potatoes

$26.00

serves (4) people

Truffle Whipped Potatoes

$28.00

serves (4) people

Potato Gratin (gf)

$26.00

serves (4) people layered slices of potatoes, onion, cream, parmesan

Macaroni & Cheese

$26.00

serves (4) people

Coconut Forbidden Rice (vegan/gf)

$26.00

serves (4) people coconut. ginger, garlic

Corn Bread

$24.00

serves (8) people

Parmesan & Chive Biscuits (6 pcs)

$24.00

6 Biscuits

House-made Gravy

$15.00

1 Pint

House-made Cranberry Sauce (vegan)

$15.00

1 Pint

Desserts

Classic Apple Pie

$30.00

serves (6-8) people

Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

serves (6-8) people

Pecan Pie

$30.00

serves (6-8) people

S'mores Pie

$30.00

serves (6-8) people

Chocolate Chip Cookies (12 pcs/gf)

$36.00

Serves 6-8.

Chocolate Brownies (12 pcs/vegan)

$36.00

Serves 6-8.

Chantilly Cream

$10.00

Serves 6-8.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
