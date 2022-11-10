- Home
- /
- Grants Pass
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Catalyst @ the public house
Catalyst @ the public house
No reviews yet
123 Southeast K Street
Grants Pass, OR 97526
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
CHEESESTEAKS
Run Away Jim
Choice of Steak or Chicken; Grilled onions, roasted red peppers, white american cheese & mayo on a hoagie roll. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.
Bathtub Gin
Choice of steak or chicken; Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, white american cheese & roasted red pepper aioli on a hoagie roll. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.
Icculus
Choice of steak or chicken; Pepperoni, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, jalapenos, provolone, cheddar & hot chili mayo on a hoagie roll. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.
Plain Jane
Tender grilled steak with white american and mayo. No veggies or any extra stuff, just the goodies.
Spaga
Choice of steak or chicken; Bacon, pepperoni, salami, capicola, grilled onions, provolone, parmesan & roasted garlic aioli on a hoagie roll. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.
Stash the Gumbo
Andouille sausage, salami, cheddar, gouda, sweet peppers, grilled onions & cajun remoulade on a hoagie roll. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.
Wilson's
Choice of steak or chicken; Mushrooms, sweet peppers, havarti, white american cheese & jalapeno bacon mayo on a hoagie roll. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.
Pub Steak
steak + beer "wiz" + mushrooms + onion + bacon + fried jalapeno
SANDWICHES, SUBS, & GYROS
Jamillia
Turkey, bacon, havarti, arugula, tomato, onion, basil pesto & roasted red pepper aioli on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.
57 South
Sweet & Tangy BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, cheddar, gouda, grilled onions, grilled sweet peppers, cilantro & hot honey drizzle on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.
B4LT
Bacon, more bacon, provolone, arugula, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers & jalapeno bacon mayo on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.
Split Open and Melt
Provolone, cheddar, gouda, tomato, roasted red peppers, basil pesto & roasted garlic aioli on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.
Fuego
Chicken, bacon, gouda, provolone, red onion, roasted red peppers, jalapenos & hot chili mayo on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.
Cherise's Reuban
Pastrami, bacon, swiss, sweet hot mustard & creamy house pepper relish on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.
Ryder's Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, white american cheese & pepperoni on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.
Althea's gyro
flame broiled lamb and beef + red onion + tzatziki + feta + tomato + kalamata olives + arugula + roasted peppers + on a pita
WISE GUY
italian sausage + roasted peppers + grilled onion + tomato sauce + pepperoni + fresh mozzarella + provolone
Fried Chicken Classic
DETROIT STYLE PIZZA
Square of Cheese
square piece of cheese pie
Square of Pepperoni
square piece of pepperoni pie
Cheesy Pie
a motor city classic. a mozzarella and white cheddar cheese blend, with piping hot tomato sauce on top
Cup n' Char Pepperoni
our cheese blend and loaded with EZZO brand cup and burn pepperonis. tomato sauce on top
O.G. catalyst
Gangster
fennel sausage + EZZO pepperoni + garlic ricotta + house cheese blend + mikes hot honey + smoked provolone + basil chiffonade
3 Wishes
crispy fried chicken + bacon + ranch + house cheese blend + cheddar + red onion + green onion + pesto drizzle
Pharmers
garlic olive oil base + house cheese blend + roasted mushrooms and peppers + caramelized onion + pesto + topped with fresh arugula and feta
Catalyst Reprise
house cheese blend + smoked provolone + pepperoni + salami + bacon + roasted garlic + roasted pepper pesto + balsamic drizzle + tomato sauce + basil chiffonade
The Loving Cup
loaded with EZZO brand cup and burn pepperoni + tomato sauce + house cheese blend + mike's hot honey + fried jalapeno + chili flakes
MEMPHIS
grilled chicken + bacon + BBQ sauce + red onion + gouda + cheddar + house cheese blend + cilantro
The champion
Tender steak + house cheese sauce + roasted mushrooms, peppers, and onions + house cheese blend + green onion
CAPONE'S
A CLASSIC "WHITE" PIE W/ WHOLE MILK AND FRESH MOZZARELLA, WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE BLEND TOPPED WITH CREAMY GARLIC RICOTTA, FRESH BASIL, AND SEA SALT.
PUB STUFF
WINGS
Hot Honey BBQ Wings
Tossed in tangy NC BBQ then drizzled with habenaro infused honey; served with a side of house ranch
Garlic Parm Wings
Tossed with our house roasted garlic sauce, pesto, & garlic olive oil, then seasoned with Grande parmesan, oregano, and sea salt; served with a side of house ranch
Thai Peanut Wings
Tossed in Thai peanut sauce, then topped with crushed peanuts and cilantro, served with ranch
Buffalo Wings
BUFFALO HOT SAUCE + CHUNKY gorgonzola + green onion + CELERY + blue cheese dressing
NASHVILLE HOT w/ pickles
nashville hot sauce - green onion - pickles - ranch
RANCH, SAUCES & EXTRAS
DESSERTS
DRINKS
Gift Certificates
$10 Gift Certificate
Please bring a copy of your receipt to the Foodtruck window for your physical copy of gift certificate & to use. If selecting payment method, choose cash & pay at window.
$25 Gift Certificate
Please bring a copy of your receipt to the Foodtruck window for your physical copy of gift certificate & to use. If selecting payment method, choose cash & pay at window.
$50 Gift Certificate
Please bring a copy of your receipt to the Foodtruck window for your physical copy of gift certificate & to use. If selecting payment method, choose cash & pay at window.
$100 Gift Certificate
Please bring a copy of your receipt to the Foodtruck window for your physical copy of gift certificate & to use. If selecting payment method, choose cash & pay at window.
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
123 Southeast K Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526