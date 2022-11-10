Catalyst @ the public house

Catalyst Pizza Co imageView gallery
123 Southeast K Street

Grants Pass, OR 97526

Popular Items

Spaga
Bathtub Gin
Catalyst Reprise

CHEESESTEAKS

Run Away Jim

Run Away Jim

$14.00

Choice of Steak or Chicken; Grilled onions, roasted red peppers, white american cheese & mayo on a hoagie roll. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.

Bathtub Gin

Bathtub Gin

$15.00

Choice of steak or chicken; Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers, white american cheese & roasted red pepper aioli on a hoagie roll. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.

Icculus

Icculus

$15.00

Choice of steak or chicken; Pepperoni, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, jalapenos, provolone, cheddar & hot chili mayo on a hoagie roll. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.

Plain Jane

$13.00

Tender grilled steak with white american and mayo. No veggies or any extra stuff, just the goodies.

Spaga

Spaga

$16.00

Choice of steak or chicken; Bacon, pepperoni, salami, capicola, grilled onions, provolone, parmesan & roasted garlic aioli on a hoagie roll. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.

Stash the Gumbo

Stash the Gumbo

$16.00

Andouille sausage, salami, cheddar, gouda, sweet peppers, grilled onions & cajun remoulade on a hoagie roll. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.

Wilson's

Wilson's

$15.00

Choice of steak or chicken; Mushrooms, sweet peppers, havarti, white american cheese & jalapeno bacon mayo on a hoagie roll. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.

Pub Steak

$15.00

steak + beer "wiz" + mushrooms + onion + bacon + fried jalapeno

SANDWICHES, SUBS, & GYROS

Jamillia

Jamillia

$15.00

Turkey, bacon, havarti, arugula, tomato, onion, basil pesto & roasted red pepper aioli on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.

57 South

57 South

$15.00

Sweet & Tangy BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, cheddar, gouda, grilled onions, grilled sweet peppers, cilantro & hot honey drizzle on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.

B4LT

B4LT

$15.00

Bacon, more bacon, provolone, arugula, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers & jalapeno bacon mayo on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.

Split Open and Melt

$14.00

Provolone, cheddar, gouda, tomato, roasted red peppers, basil pesto & roasted garlic aioli on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.

Fuego

Fuego

$15.00

Chicken, bacon, gouda, provolone, red onion, roasted red peppers, jalapenos & hot chili mayo on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.

Cherise's Reuban

Cherise's Reuban

$15.00

Pastrami, bacon, swiss, sweet hot mustard & creamy house pepper relish on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.

Ryder's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar, white american cheese & pepperoni on grilled ciabatta bread. Comes with seasoned chips & pickle.

Althea's gyro

Althea's gyro

$14.00

flame broiled lamb and beef + red onion + tzatziki + feta + tomato + kalamata olives + arugula + roasted peppers + on a pita

WISE GUY

WISE GUY

$15.00

italian sausage + roasted peppers + grilled onion + tomato sauce + pepperoni + fresh mozzarella + provolone

Fried Chicken Classic

$15.00

DETROIT STYLE PIZZA

Square of Cheese

$5.00

square piece of cheese pie

Square of Pepperoni

$5.00

square piece of pepperoni pie

Cheesy Pie

$15.00

a motor city classic. a mozzarella and white cheddar cheese blend, with piping hot tomato sauce on top

Cup n' Char Pepperoni

$17.00

our cheese blend and loaded with EZZO brand cup and burn pepperonis. tomato sauce on top

O.G. catalyst

O.G. catalyst

$20.00
Gangster

Gangster

$20.00

fennel sausage + EZZO pepperoni + garlic ricotta + house cheese blend + mikes hot honey + smoked provolone + basil chiffonade

3 Wishes

$20.00

crispy fried chicken + bacon + ranch + house cheese blend + cheddar + red onion + green onion + pesto drizzle

Pharmers

$18.00

garlic olive oil base + house cheese blend + roasted mushrooms and peppers + caramelized onion + pesto + topped with fresh arugula and feta

Catalyst Reprise

$20.00

house cheese blend + smoked provolone + pepperoni + salami + bacon + roasted garlic + roasted pepper pesto + balsamic drizzle + tomato sauce + basil chiffonade

The Loving Cup

The Loving Cup

$18.00

loaded with EZZO brand cup and burn pepperoni + tomato sauce + house cheese blend + mike's hot honey + fried jalapeno + chili flakes

MEMPHIS

$20.00

grilled chicken + bacon + BBQ sauce + red onion + gouda + cheddar + house cheese blend + cilantro

The champion

$21.00

Tender steak + house cheese sauce + roasted mushrooms, peppers, and onions + house cheese blend + green onion

CAPONE'S

$17.00

A CLASSIC "WHITE" PIE W/ WHOLE MILK AND FRESH MOZZARELLA, WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE BLEND TOPPED WITH CREAMY GARLIC RICOTTA, FRESH BASIL, AND SEA SALT.

PUB STUFF

Fried Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

HAND SLICED AND HAND BREADED smoked provolone + PARMESAN + romano + VODKA SAUCE + basil

Pub Chips

$12.00

our house PUB chips smothered in beer cheese + bacon + gorgonzola + caramelized onion + green onion + fried jalapenos

WINGS

Hot Honey BBQ Wings

Hot Honey BBQ Wings

$15.00

Tossed in tangy NC BBQ then drizzled with habenaro infused honey; served with a side of house ranch

Garlic Parm Wings

Garlic Parm Wings

$15.00

Tossed with our house roasted garlic sauce, pesto, & garlic olive oil, then seasoned with Grande parmesan, oregano, and sea salt; served with a side of house ranch

Thai Peanut Wings

$15.00

Tossed in Thai peanut sauce, then topped with crushed peanuts and cilantro, served with ranch

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

BUFFALO HOT SAUCE + CHUNKY gorgonzola + green onion + CELERY + blue cheese dressing

NASHVILLE HOT w/ pickles

$15.00

nashville hot sauce - green onion - pickles - ranch

RANCH, SAUCES & EXTRAS

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Homemade ranch sauce for dipping

Side of Sauce

Choose an extra side of sauce to go with your meal.

Side of Chips

$4.00

Kettle chips seasoned with "love"

Extra Pickle

$0.50

House made quick pickle slices

DESSERTS

Mini Cheesecakes

$7.00Out of stock

Handmade assorted flavors of cheesecakes. See our flavor options on our daily special board.

PB mousse

$8.00

Layers of peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache, and rich chocolate cake covered with crushed peanuts.

Mini Zeppole

$7.00

DRINKS

Ice cold drinks in cans & bottles.
Coke

Coke

$1.50

Coca-cola in a can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke in a can

Sprite

Sprite

$1.50

Sprite in a can

Dr.Pepper

Dr.Pepper

$1.50

Dr.Pepper in a can

Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Mt.Dew in a can

Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$1.50Out of stock

Orange Soda in a can

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Half tea & half lemonade in a can

Root beer

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Gift Certificates

Please bring a copy of your receipt to the Foodtruck window for your physical copy of gift certificate & to use. If selecting payment method, choose cash & pay at window.
$10 Gift Certificate

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

Please bring a copy of your receipt to the Foodtruck window for your physical copy of gift certificate & to use. If selecting payment method, choose cash & pay at window.

$25 Gift Certificate

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

Please bring a copy of your receipt to the Foodtruck window for your physical copy of gift certificate & to use. If selecting payment method, choose cash & pay at window.

$50 Gift Certificate

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

Please bring a copy of your receipt to the Foodtruck window for your physical copy of gift certificate & to use. If selecting payment method, choose cash & pay at window.

$100 Gift Certificate

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

Please bring a copy of your receipt to the Foodtruck window for your physical copy of gift certificate & to use. If selecting payment method, choose cash & pay at window.

123 Southeast K Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526

