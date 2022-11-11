Restaurant header imageView gallery

Catalyst Pizza Co. @ weekend beer

1 Review

1863 NW Washington Blvd

Grants Pass, OR 97526

Garlic Knots
Catalyst
Escape From New York

SHARES

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

8 KNOTS + GARLIC BUTTER + PARMESAN + BASIL + MARINARA

K"not" Bagels

K"not" Bagels

$11.00

8 KNOTS + EVERYTHING BAGEL BUTTER + BACON + PARMESAN + GARLIC CHIVE CREAM CHEESE

Stuffed Meatballs

Stuffed Meatballs

$14.00

3 SAUSAGE & BEEF MEAT BALLS STUFFED W/ CAPICOLA , PEPPERONI & PROVOLONE + GARLIC KNOTS + VODKA SAUCE

YEM'S Ceasar

YEM'S Ceasar

$9.00

ROMAINE + SHAVED PARMESAN + ASIAGO + ROASTED PEPPERS + CROUTONS + CEASAR DRESSING + ARTICHOKE HEARTS

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$14.00

GARLIC SAUCE + MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE + PARMESANO REGGIANO + MARINARA

Greek

Greek

$9.00

Buffalo cauliflower bites

$12.00

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE topped w/ CRISPY BACON + MELTED GOUDA CHEESE + BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES + PARMESAN CRISPS + RANCH

Beer Cheese & Sausage Dip

$13.00

HOUSE ITALIAN SAUSAGE BEER CHEESE MADE WITH WEEKEND BEER CO. IPA + 8 GARLIC CRUSTINI

BRUSCETTA cheesy bread

$16.00

"BAKED THIN AND CRISP, SLIGHT CHAR" FRESH MOZZARELLA + TOMATO + BASIL PESTO + RED ONION + PARMESAN + CRISPY PROSCIUTTO + GARLIC OLIVE OIL & BALSAMIC

Special Bar Pie

$16.00Out of stock

SLICES

1 SLICE Pepperoni

1 SLICE Pepperoni

$4.50

TOMATO SAUCE + MOZZARELLA + PEPPERONI + BASIL

1 SLICE Catalyst NY

1 SLICE Catalyst NY

$5.00

SLICE OF OUR HOUSE FAVORITE

1 SLICE - 2 Toppings

1 SLICE - 2 Toppings

$5.00

SLICE WITH ANY 2 TOPPINGS

SLICE 1 topping

$4.50

1 Slice Cheese

$4.00

PIZZA PIES

MOTHER CLUCKER

buffalo sauce + mozzarella + gouda + chicken + bacon + onion + jalapenos + hot banana peppers + blue cheese crumbles + ranch drizzle

NOTORIOUS PIG

HOUSE VODKA SAUCE + SAUSAGE + CAPICOLA + BASIL PESTO + RED ONION + ROASTED PEPPERS + RICOTTA + MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE

TRIFECTA

TRIFECTA

Out of stock

GARLIC CREAM SAUCE + MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE + RICOTTA + BASIL + BASIL PESTO + TOMATO GARLIC PESTO + VODKA SAUCE

Catalyst

Catalyst

4 CHEESE

4 CHEESE

TOMATO SAUCE + OUR BLEND OF MOZZARELLA , FRESH MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, ASIAGO, FRESH BASIL AND OLIVE OIL

REPRISE

REPRISE

HOUSE VODKA SAUCE + BACON + PROSCIUTTO + ONION + SPINACH + HOT HONEY+ RICOTTA + BASIL + MOZZARELLA

Escape From New York

Escape From New York

BBQ CHICKEN + BACON + GOUDA + CHEDDAR + MOZZARELLLA + RED ONION + GREEN ONION

House Hog

GARLIC TOMATO SAUCE + MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE + PEPPERONI + SALAMI + SAUSAGE + CAPICOLA + BACON

PILIN' IT HIGH

PILIN' IT HIGH

TOMATO SAUCE + MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE + PEPPERONI + SAUSAGE + SALAMI + BLACK OLIVES + ROASTED RED PEPPERS + BANANA PEPPERS + ROASTED MUSHROOMS + ONION

Garden

Garden

ROASTED GARLIC CREAM SAUCE + SPINACH + SWEET ONION + ARTICHOKE + ROASTED PEPPERS + MOZZARELLA + BASIL PESTO + TOMATO + MUSHROOMS + FETA

The Loving Cup

The Loving Cup

TOMATO SAUCE + CUP AND CHAR PEPPERONI + HOT HONEY + MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE

The Tourist

The Tourist

CAPICOLA + BACON + PINEAPPLE + ONION + JALAPENO + MOZZARELLA + GARLIC RANCH

Queen

OUR MARGHERITA W/ TOMATO SAUCE + MOZZARELLA + FRESH MOZZARELLA + TOMATO + PARMESAN + BASIL + GARLIC OLIVE OIL

Special Pie Small

$17.00

Special Pie Large

$26.00

12 " fund cheese

$15.00Out of stock

16" fund cheese

$22.00Out of stock

12" fund pepperoni

$17.00Out of stock

16" fund pepperoni

$25.00Out of stock

CALZONE & STROMBOLI

Stromboli

Stromboli

$13.00

PIZZA DOUGH FILLED WITH GARLIC TOMATO SAUCE + MOZZARELLA + ANY 3 TOPPINGS + SIDE MARINARA

Calzone

Calzone

$14.00

PIZZA DOUGH STUFFED WITH GARLIC + RICOTTA + MOZZARELLA + 3 TOPPING + SIDE MARINARA

Green monster calzone

$14.00

Mamma's Meatball calzone

$14.00

Loaded with our stuffed meatballs ricotta, garlic, red onions, roasted peppers, provolone, and mozzarella and creamy vodka sauce

yin yang

$16.00

half pepperoni pizza half cheese calzone!

SWEETS

CANNOLI

$6.00Out of stock

a crisp pastry shell stuffed with our house made almond vanilla cannoli cream then dipped in crushed candied pistachios and milk chocolate $6

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

$8.00

EXTRAS

Side Balsalmic

$1.00

Side Basil Pesto

$1.00

HOUSE MADE MARINARA

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

Side hot honey

$1.00

Side Parmesan

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

HOUSE MADE RANCH

Side Vodka Sauce

$0.75

HOUSE MADE VODKA SAUCE

merchandise

mountain sticker

$2.00

squatch + mountain sticker

$2.00

bumper sticker

$2.00

trust our crust sticker

$2.00

hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come grab a slice at the only NY style pizza place in Grants Pass!

Location

1863 NW Washington Blvd, Grants Pass, OR 97526

Directions

