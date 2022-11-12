Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Catania

1,368 Reviews

$$$

7863 Girard Ave.

La Jolla, CA 92037

Order Again

Popular Items

CAT Green Salad
CAT Duck Sugo '
CAT Portofino Pasta '

Starters/Salads

CAT Focaccia

CAT Focaccia

$7.00

Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Rosemary & Chili Flake (V)

CAT Green Salad

CAT Green Salad

$14.00

Farmers Market Mixed Greens, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette, Pistachio, Pecorino Cheese and Black Pepper -This dish is Gluten Free -This dish is Vegetarian -This dish can be made Vegan (no Pecorino Cheese)

CAT Persimmon Salad

$15.00

fennel, watermelon radish, pomegranate , watercress, almonds, parmesan, tangerine, sherry vinaigrette

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

RED WINE AND MUSHROOM RISOTTO, TALEGGIO AND PARMESAN

CAT Charred Cabbage

$15.00

crispy garlic, shallots, mint, basil, calabrian chili, miso mustard vinaigrette (GR, V)

CAT Lamb Rib

$19.00
CAT Duck Liver

CAT Duck Liver

$15.00

peach jam, almonds, pickled shallot, parsley

CAT Crispy Octopus

CAT Crispy Octopus

$22.00

Lamb Sausage, Chickpeas, Capers, Chili Oil & Herbs (GR)

Sides

Mains

CAT Scallops

$41.00

honeynut squash caponata, carrot puree, golden raisins, pinenuts

CAT Rotisserie Chicken

CAT Rotisserie Chicken

$33.00

honey mustard, baby carrots, almonds, mint, garlic butter

CAT Wagyu Beef Short Rib

$37.00

beef shank, fennel radish gremolata, celery root-potato puree, porcini jus

CAT Duck Breast

$35.00

Starters / Salads

CAT Focaccia

CAT Focaccia

$7.00

Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Rosemary & Chili Flake (V)

CAT Persimmon Salad

$15.00

fennel, watermelon radish, pomegranate , watercress, almonds, parmesan, tangerine, sherry vinaigrette

CAT Arancini

CAT Arancini

$12.00

Saffron Risotto, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Red Sauce (V)

CAT Duck Liver

CAT Duck Liver

$15.00

peach jam, almonds, pickled shallot, parsley

CAT Crispy Octopus

CAT Crispy Octopus

$22.00

Lamb Sausage, Chickpeas, Capers, Chili Oil & Herbs (GR)

CAT Charred Cabbage

$15.00

crispy garlic, shallots, mint, basil, calabrian chili, miso mustard vinaigrette (GR, V)

Pizza / Pasta (To Go)

CAT Portofino Pasta '

CAT Portofino Pasta '

$24.00

Creamy Tomato Sauce, Pesto & Parmesan

CAT Duck Sugo '

CAT Duck Sugo '

$29.00

Braised Duck, Porcini Mushrooms, Tomato, Juniper and Parmesan

CAT Amatriciana

CAT Amatriciana

$26.00

Pork Cheek, Pecorino, Tomato, Garlic & Calabrian Chili

CAT Shrimp Risotto

CAT Shrimp Risotto

$28.00

Shrimp, Tomato, Fennel, Parmesan (GR)

CAT Spaghetti and Clams *

$27.00

CAT Butternut Squash Ravioli

$27.00
CAT Italian Meat Pizza

CAT Italian Meat Pizza

$20.00

Pork Sausage, Fennel Salami, Pancetta & Fontina Cheese

CAT Sicilian Pistachio Pizza

CAT Sicilian Pistachio Pizza

$20.00

Mortadella, Pistachio Pesto & Burrata Cheese

CAT Margherita Pizza

CAT Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, Oregano & Garlic (V)

CAT Wild Mushroom Pizza

CAT Wild Mushroom Pizza

$20.00

Burrata Cheese, Garlic, Chili Flake, Vinegar & Thyme (V)

CAT Diavola Pizza

CAT Diavola Pizza

$20.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, & Spicy Calabrese Salami

CAT Pear Pizza

$24.00

pancetta, pecorino, balsamic & rosemary

CAT Eggplant Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

lamb, tomato, mozzarella, black olives, red onion, basil, parsley, preserved lemon

Mains

CAT Rotisserie Chicken

CAT Rotisserie Chicken

$33.00

honey mustard, baby carrots, almonds, mint, garlic butter

CAT Rabbit Cacciatore

$39.00Out of stock

salt roasted potatoes, olives, rosemary, wood roasted mushrooms, gremolata

CAT Short Ribs

CAT Short Ribs

$37.00Out of stock

Red Wine Braised Beef, Carrot & Mashed Potato (GR)

Sides

Sage
CAT Roasted Broccolini

CAT Roasted Broccolini

$7.00Out of stock

Garlic & Chili Flake

CAT Add Shrimp

$8.00

Four Shrimp on the Side

CAT Add Chicken

$8.00

Six Ounce Chicken Breast on the Side

CAT Spinach

$7.00Out of stock

Sautéed Spinach , Garlic, Golden Raisins And Pine Nuts

Kids To-Go

CAT Kid's Cheese Pizza

CAT Kid's Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Tomato and Fontina Cheese (V)

CAT Kid's Pasta

CAT Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Butter and Parmesan Cheese (V)

Desserts To-Go

CAT Cucina Sixer

CAT Cucina Sixer

$6.00

Show your love to the people in the kitchen who prepared your delicious food by buying them a round of beer!

CAT Chocolate Nemesis

CAT Chocolate Nemesis

$11.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake & Whipped Crème Fraiche

Cocktails To Go

Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, the container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code section 23225)). Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.

CAT Santa Maria To Go

$14.00

Fresno Chili Infused Tequila, Lime, Ginger, Dimmi and Agave

Bottles of Wine To Go

CAT Sauvignon Blanc To Go

$51.00

Scarbolo | Friuli | Ripe stone fruit, round and gripping texture with aromas of dried herbs

CAT Prosecco To Go

$51.00

Zonin | Veneto | NV | Dry, crisp, toasted hazelnuts

CAT Barbera d Asti To Go

$51.00

Michelle Chiarlo | Piedmont | Medium bodied and robust with rich ripe cherry and blueberry notes

CAT Pinot Noir To Go

$51.00

Siduri | Santa Lucia | Dark berry, cherry, espresso, candied flowers

Bottles of Beer To Go

Italian Witbier. Citrus fruit with delicate flowery and spice balance 5% ABV

CAT CAT Baladin Wayan Saison To Go

$14.28

Saison. Slightly hazy saison has a fine, persistent head with a beautiful light cream color. Complex scents of flower fields, thyme, and rosemary. 5.8% ABV

CAT Baladin Isaac White To Go

$14.28

Witbier. Citrus fruits with a delicate flowery and spicy balance. 5% ABV

CAT Baladin Nazionale To Go

$14.28

Blonde Ale. Notes of chamomile and citrus fruits, balanced out by the gentle bitterness of Italian hops. 6.5% ABV

Restaurant info

Located on the top floor of the newly redesigned La Plaza center on the historic corner of Wall and Girard in La Jolla, Catania is the result of the vision of Whisknladle Hospitality owner Arturo Kassel and Culinary Partner/Director Ryan Johnson who were inspired by a two-week, 1,400 mile road trip throughout Italy years ago. The restaurant provides guests with authentic Italian coastal cuisine in a relaxed, yet elevated setting featuring panoramic ocean views. Highlights include a rotating selection of fresh crudo, housemade pastas and handcrafted pizzas, all crisped to perfection by Beatrice, the restaurant’s 5,000 pound wood burning oven. Completing the Catania menu is a thoughtful selection of handcrafted desserts.

Website

Location

7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Catania image
Catania image
Catania image
Catania image

