B&B Tavern Free Home

12418 Cumming Hwy Suite 406

Canton, GA 30115

Basic Bar Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Beer

DRFT 420

$6.00

DRFT BELLS 2 HEARTED

$7.00

DRFT BLK N BLUE

$10.00

DRFT BLK N TAN

$7.00

DRFT BUD LT

$4.00

DRFT CHERRY ST COCO PTR

$6.00Out of stock

DRFT CLASSIC CITY LAGER

$5.00

DRFT DRY CTY BLU VODKA

$8.00

DRFT GUINNESS

$6.00

DRFT PERNICIOUS

$7.00Out of stock

DRFT TROPICALIA

$7.00

DRFT GC COPPERHEAD

$6.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

CAN Bud Zero

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Corona

$6.00Out of stock

Btl Corona Light

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Mich Ultra

$4.00

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Yuengling

$4.00Out of stock

CAN Atlanta Cider

$5.00

CAN Bud Zero

$4.00

CAN Cantarito

$7.00

CAN High Noon

$7.00

CAN Mich Seltzer

$5.50

CAN PBR

$3.00

CAN Truly

$5.00

CAN Lechuza Lager

$5.00

Liquor

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Bare Bone

$9.00

Fig Vodka

$10.00

Fruitland Peach

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

House Vodka

$8.00

Organic Lemon

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Crop Cucumber Vodka

$9.00Out of stock

Absolut APeach

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Absolut Mango

$9.00

DBL Finlandia

$9.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Bare Bone

$12.00

DBL Fruitland Peach

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

Bombay Dry

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Fords Gin

$9.00Out of stock

Southern Gin

$9.00

DBL Aviation

$14.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00Out of stock

DBL Other

$14.00

DBL St George

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Well Rum- Castillo

$9.00

Parrot Bay Coco

$7.00Out of stock

Richland

$10.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$12.00

DBL Castillo

$9.00

DBL Richland

$15.00

DBL Captain

$12.00

Califino Blanco

$12.00

Cincoro Anejo

$23.00

Clase Azul Repo

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

House Tequila

$8.00

Aga Vie

$10.00

DBL Altos

$11.00

DBL El Jimador Blanco

$12.00

DBL El Jimador Repo

$12.00

DBL Herradura Blanco

$15.00

DBL Herradura Repo

$16.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$12.00

DBL Herradura Ultra

$21.00

DBL La Gritona

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$23.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$38.00

DBL Cincoro

$35.00

DBL Tequila Ocho

$53.00

DBL Casa Dragones

$30.00

DBL Del Maguey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

1792

$12.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Barrell 5 Year

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bladen Bow

$14.00

Blantons

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Evan Williams 1783

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Gentlemen Jack

$12.00

Henry McKenna 10yr

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00Out of stock

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$15.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Larceny Small Batch

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Michters Small Batch

$14.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Stellum

$11.00

Whistle Pig 10

$14.00

Whistle Pig- Piggyback

$12.00

Wilderness 6 Year

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

4 Roses Single Barrel

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$8.00

DBL Angels Envy

$18.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$21.00

DBL Bulliet

$15.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$15.00

DBL Crown Apple

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal

$15.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$17.00

DBL Gentlemen Jack

$15.00

DBL HIgh West Amer Prairie

$18.00Out of stock

DBL HIgh West Campfire

$30.00Out of stock

DBL HIgh West Double Rye

$18.00Out of stock

DBL HIgh West Rendevouz

$30.00Out of stock

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jack Fire

$12.00

DBL Jack Rye

$12.00Out of stock

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00Out of stock

DBL Knob Creek

$17.00

DBL Makers 46

$17.00Out of stock

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Old Forester

$11.00

DBL Whistle Pig 10 yr

$38.00

DBL Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$24.00Out of stock

DBL Whistle Pig Farmstock

$33.00

DBL Widow Jane

$23.00Out of stock

DBL Wild Turkey

$15.00Out of stock

DBL Woodford Reserve

$15.00

DBL Woodford Rye

$15.00Out of stock

Dewars

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15yr

$26.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

MaCallan 12yr

$22.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$12.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$18.00

DBL Dewars

$15.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gran Gala

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

RumChata

$7.00

St Elder - Elder flower

$6.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Aperol

$10.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

DBL Aperol

$10.00

DBL Baileys

$10.00

DBL Dusse

$14.00

DBL Cointreau

$12.00

DBL St George Spiced Pear

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL St Elder - Elder flower

DBL Grand Marnier

$9.00

DBL Jagermeister

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hi C Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pelligrino

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Rootbeer

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

Seasonal Cocktails

Backyard Mule

$10.00

Cucumber Tequini

$14.00Out of stock

Sonic Screwdriver

$14.00

Spring Peach Mule

$14.00

Hibiscus Paloma

$10.00Out of stock

Island Dreamsicle

$10.00Out of stock

Rasperry Refresher

$10.00

Raspberry Refresher

$10.00

Bourbon Berry Smash

$12.00

Key Lime Martini

$14.00

B&B Kentucky Mule

$14.00

Peach Sunrise

$14.00

Great American Martini

$10.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Aga Vie Le Seng

$14.00

Thyme Sangria

$14.00

Lemon Berry Fizz

$10.00Out of stock

Red Moon

$13.00

Deathly Hallows

$13.00

Specialty Cocktails

1920 Old Fashion

$13.00

B&B Boulevard

$13.00

Bottle Bellini

$13.00

Berry Bellini

$9.00

Bottom Mimosa

$15.00

Brunch Bloody

$9.00

DC Old Fashioned

$12.00Out of stock

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Fig N Tini

$13.00

Southern Gin Blossom

$13.00

Harvest Mule

$13.00

Horchata Martini

$12.00

Mudslide

$10.00

My Margarita

$13.00

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Perfect Manhattan

$13.00

Skinny Marg

$13.00

Tavern Cosmo

$13.00

The Butcher's Bloody

$13.00

Tipsy Russian

$11.00

Weekend On Sixes

$13.00

Woodford Old Fashion

$17.00

Lemon Berry Tini

$10.00

Mediterranean Mule

$11.00

Very Cherry Colada

$10.00

Campfire Sour

$10.00

Apple Jack Spiced Mule

$10.00

Wine

Event Red

$11.00

Event White

$11.00

GL 14 Hands Rose

$9.00

GL Angels Ink Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Benmarco Malbec

$12.00

GL Bonanza Cab

$15.00

GL Chasing Lion Cab

$9.00

GL Conundrum Red Blend

$13.00

GL House Red

$8.00

GL Imagery Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Layer Cake Zin

$12.00

GL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$13.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

GL H3 Merlot

$11.00

GL Murphy Cab

$12.00

GL The Stag Red

$13.00

GL Tilia Malbec

$12.00

GL Tribute Cab

$11.00

GL Zac Brown Cab

$10.00

GL Sassy GA

$10.00

GL Bubbly

$6.00

GL CSM Riesling

$12.00

GL KJ Chard

$11.00

GL Zenato Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Zac Brown Chardonnay

$10.00

GL La Crema Chard

$12.00

GL Prosecco

$9.00

GL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GL Emmolo Sauv

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

GL Mohua Sauv

$10.00

BTL 14 Hands Rose

$34.00

BTL Angels Ink Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Benmarco Malbec

$46.00

BTL Bonanza Cab

$52.00

BTL Chasing Lion Cab

$38.00

BTL Conundrum

$50.00

BTL H3 Merlot

$42.00

BTL Imagery Pinot

$46.00

BTL Justin Cab

$65.00

BTL Layer Cake Zin

$46.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Murphy Cab

$46.00

BTL Quilt Cab

$105.00

BTL Stag Red

$50.00

BTL Sexual Chocolate

$58.00

BTL Tilia Malbec

$46.00

BTL Tribute Cab

$42.00

BTL Zac Brown Cab

$38.00

BTL Bubbly

$20.00

BTL CSM Riesling

$46.00

BTL KJ Chard

$42.00

BTL La Crema Chard

$46.00

BTL Mohua Sauv

$38.00

BTL Zenato Pinot Gregio

$38.00

BTL Prosecco

$34.00

BTL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Sassy GA Blanc

$40.00

BTL Zac Brown Chardonnay

$38.00

Caymus Grand Durif

$75.00

Snacks

Fried Brussels App

$10.50

Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, bacon and goat cheese. Drizzled with balsamic glaze

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.50

Italian breaded mozzarella with house-made marinara

Diablo Shrimp

Diablo Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy Diablo sauce served with Jicama slaw

Ahi Tuna Stack

Ahi Tuna Stack

$16.50

Zesty ahi tuna served atop cucumber and guacamole, topped with jicama slaw & soy ginger sauce. Served with wonton crisps

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.50

Topped with pretzel salt and served with queso and whole grain mustard blend

4 Cheese Spinach Dip

$14.00

Garlic, spinach, artichoke hearts, baked with parmesan, muenster and mozzarella cheeses. Served with tortilla chips

Shrimp Queso

$13.00

B&B Wings

$15.50

Flatbreads

Flatbread Chic, Bacon, Ranch

$14.00

Chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, pickled jalapenos, avocado and ranch dressing topped with green onions

Flatbread Honey Bacon Goat Cheese

Flatbread Honey Bacon Goat Cheese

$14.00

Olive oil, bourbon and cola onions, bacon, goat cheese, arugula, honey and smoked sea salt flakes

Flatbread Tomato Mozz

$14.00

Marinara, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, basil drizzled with balsamic glaze

Flatbread Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Salads

Tender marinated steak blackened or grilled. Arugula, bacon, red onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, honey, tomatoes, red onions and shaved Parmesan cheese

Butcher Steak Salad

$20.00

Tender marinated steak blackened or grilled, arugula, bacon, red onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & croutons

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Turkey, Ham, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch dressing

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$12.00

Gluten-free quinoa, green chickpea, arugula, kale and edamame, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, olive oil and lemon juice

Handhelds

B&B Blues Burger

B&B Blues Burger

$18.00

Twin ground beef patties, blue cheese, horseradish mayo, bbq sauce, arugula, bacon and onion jam, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Grilled gardenburger patty topped with guacamole and served on lettuce, tomato and red onion with chipotle ranch sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast with pickles and your choice of sauce (B&B, honey mustard, BBQ or Sweet Soy chili). Served on a toasted brioche bun and served with fries

Classic Burger

$15.00

Twin ground beef patties with lettuce, tomatoes and onion. Served with fries

Meatloaf Patty Melt

$16.00

B&B signature meatloaf with caramelized onions, B&B sauce and melted muenster cheese on toasted texas toast. Served with fries

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$15.50

Sliced turkey, bacon onion jam, vidalia aioli, lettuce, muenster cheese. Served with fries.

Southern Burger

$17.00

Twin ground beef patties grilled and topped with pimento cheese, fried green tomato and bacon onion jam served on a toasted brioche bun and served with fries

Spicy Jack Smah

$18.00

Mains

11 oz Ribeye

11 oz Ribeye

$31.00

11 oz Ribeye served with fried rosemary smashed potatoes and garlic green beans

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$21.00

Chicken Tender Entree

$17.00
Fish n' Chips

Fish n' Chips

$19.00

Beer battered Grouper served on a bed of fries and Tartar sauce

Meatloaf Entree

$19.00

Pimento Stuffed Chicken

$20.00

Shrimp and Fries

$19.50

Shrimp and Grits

$21.00
Vegetable Quesadilla

Vegetable Quesadilla

$16.00

Grilled mixed vegetables stuffed in a cheesy tortilla served with cilantro lime cream sauce and pico de gallo

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Molten Choc Cake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Pie Bar

$9.00

White Chocolate Rasperry Cheesecake

$9.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Garlic Green Beans

$6.00

Grits

$6.00

Mash Potato

$6.00

Veggie of Day

$6.00

Premium Sides

Side Arugula salad

$7.00

Side Caesar salad

$7.00

Side of Fried Brussels

$7.00

Side Pimento Mac n Chz

$7.00

Side House salad

$7.00

Fried rosemary smashed potatoes

$7.00

broccoli Casserole

$7.00

Kids

Kid Cheese Flatbread

$7.00

Kid Chic Fingers

$7.00

Kid Chz Burger

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Hotdog

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Soups

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$8.00

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

Soup and Salad

$10.00

Sunday Brunch

Avocado Toast

$10.00

B&B Scrambler

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

$11.00

Stack of Cakes

$11.00

Steak And Eggs

$17.00

Warm Donuts

$7.00

Tropical French Toast

$15.00

1 Egg

$1.00

1 Pancake

$4.00

1 Waffle

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Biscuit

$3.00

Side Egg's 2

$3.00

Side Fresh Berry

$4.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Rosemary Smashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Toast

$2.00

1 Sausage Biscuit N Gravy

$5.00

Floutas

$14.00Out of stock

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12418 Cumming Hwy Suite 406, Canton, GA 30115

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

