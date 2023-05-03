  • Home
Catch 25 Seafood & Brewery 220 Holmes Avenue Northeast

No reviews yet

220 Holmes Avenue Northeast

Huntsville, AL 35801

Food

Lite Bites

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

served over gouda grits, topped with cheese crumbles

Gator Bites

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

served w/a spicy lemon aioli

Crab Claws

$21.00

Wings

$13.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Steamed Mussles

$15.00

steam mussles w/white wine, thymy, shallots, and lemon try it the "catch way" w/BBQ

Seafood Dip

$17.00

served with toasted parmesan bread

Soup or Salad

Crab & Crawfish Bisque Cup

$7.00

cup of bisque

Crab & Crawfish Bisque BOWL

$9.00

bowl of bisque

Gumbo Cup

$9.00

cup of gumbo

Gumbo Bowl

$11.00

bowl of gumbo

House Salad

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion

Greek Salad

$11.00

romaine, tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives & pepperconi

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, fresh croutons, and parmesan cheese

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00Out of stock

cup of chowder

Clam Chowder Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

bowl of chowder

Oysters

Oysters-Raw on the half shell

$28.00

served with fresh lemon & house mignonette sauce

Garlic Parmesan

$25.00

chargrilled oysters, topped with our house garlic butter, topped with parmesan cheese

Rockefeller

$26.00

chargrilled, topped with our rockefeller blend, topped with bacon and parmesan cheese

Seafood Blend

$27.00

fresh crab & shrimp, blended with our seasoning

Catch Sauce

$27.00

a blend of our spicy bbq sauce and garlic butter

Dinner Entrees

12 oz ribeye

$43.00

served w/whipped potatoes and broccolini

Lobster Alfredo

$35.00

steamed lobster served over fettuccini, tossed in our house alfredo sauce

Lamb Chops

$48.00

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

served with whipped potatoes and broccolini topped with au jus sauce

Fried Shrimp Platter

$23.00

Golden fried oysters and shrimop served w/FF and coleslaw

Shrimp N' Grits

$19.00

Veggie Stir Fry

$24.00

assorted veggies, tossed in our house sauce served over white steamed rice

Fish Fry

$26.00

US Farmed Raised catfish, served with FF, coleslaw and hushpuppies

Redfish Devine

$35.00

served over whipped potatoes, with a side of broccolini topped with a roasted tomato cream sauce

Surf n' Turf

$58.00

12 0z. ribeye & a juicy lobster tail served w/a side of your choice.

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

The real deal! Served on a toasted bun w/mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Seared Salmon

$29.00

Served w/cilantro rice & grilled asparagus

Seafood Boils

Crableg Delight

$33.00

crab clusters, corn, potatoes and sausage tossed in our house boil sauce

The Brew Boil

$39.00

crab cluster, shrimp, corn, sausage and potatoes

Shrimp Overboard

$31.00

Shrimp, shrimp & more shrimp with sausage, corn and potatoes

The Big Catch

$62.00

Snow crab, lobster tail, shrimp, mussels, noodles, corn, sausage, potatoes and egg

Kids Menu

Shrimp Bites

$8.00

shrimp bites served with FF or applesauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

served w/FF or applesauce

Mini Burger

$9.00

mini burger served with FF

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00

topped with strawberry puree

Brownie Delight

$8.00

brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup

Rum Cake

$9.00

Dinner Sides

FF

$5.00

Sweet potato FF

$5.00

Smashed Potatoes

$5.00

Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

Collards

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Brocolini

$5.00

Succotash

$5.00Out of stock

Veggie Medley

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Loaded Potatoes

$3.00

Additional Fees

Cake Fee

$25.00

Party Deposit

$500.00

Toasted Bread (4 pieces)

$3.00

Add Ons

Side of Shrimp (6)

$8.00

Oysters (6/7)

$8.00

Catfish

$6.00

Lobster (ONLY FOR ADD ON ITEM)

$22.00

Crableg

$13.00

Drinks

N/A Beverage

Pepsi Cola

$3.09

Diet Pepsi

$3.09

Root Beer

$3.09

Lemonade

$3.09

Mt Dew

$3.09

Dr Pepper

$3.09

Sierra Mist

$3.09

Tea

$3.09

Coffee

$3.09

Red Bull

$3.99

Peach Kombucha

$6.00

Blueberry Kombucha

$6.00

Southern-der Comfort

$8.00

Taken for Granate

$8.00

Kiwi Sour

$8.00

Mint Condition

$8.00

Blood Orange Vanilla Spritz

$8.00

Beer

Beautifully Swedish Cider DFT

$7.00

Trim Tab DFT

$6.00

Fat Tire Amber DFT

$7.00

Lazy Magnolia DFT

$6.00

Goat Island Blood Orange DFT

$6.00

Main Channel DFT

$6.00

Abita DFT

$6.00

Singin' River Bama Breeze DFT

$6.00Out of stock

Old Black Bear Cave City DFT

$6.00

Modelo DFT

$6.00

Coors Light DFT

$5.00

Yuengling Amber DFT

$6.00

Miller Lite DFT

$5.00

Michelob Ultra DFT

$5.00

Stella Artois DFT

$6.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple DFT

$6.00

Pernicious Wicked Weed DFT

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber DFT

$6.00

Blue Moon Belgian White DFT

$6.00

Bud Light DFT

$5.00

Shock Top Belgian White DFT

$6.00

Mad Malts Hefe DFT

$6.00

Back Forty Truck Stop DFT

$6.00

Fairhope Amber DFT

$6.00

Rocket Republic Mach 1 DFT

$6.00Out of stock

Jumping Cahaba DFT

$6.00

Ghost Train Kaleidoscope DFT

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze DFT

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.25

Budlight

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Miller Light

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Modelo

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Corona Premier

$5.25

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Wine

GL-Cabernet Sauvignon Hayes Ranch

$6.00

GL-Cabernet Sauvignon Z. Alexander

$9.00

GL-Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL-Red Blend

$9.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Hayes Ranch

$35.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Z.Alexander

$45.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Red Blend

$50.00

GL-Chardonnay

$6.00

GL-Blanc

$9.00

GL-Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GL-Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GL-Mosacto

$6.00

BTL Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Blanc

$45.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Moscato

$30.00

GL-Rose Still

$9.00

GL-Brut

$9.00

GL-Brut Rose

$9.00

BTL Rose Still

$50.00

BTL Brut

$36.00

BTL Brut Rose

$45.00

Cocktail

Pomegranate Martini

$15.00

Indigo 75

$15.00

Rocket City Old Fashioned

$14.00

Catch 25 Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blackberry Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00

Royal Blue Martini

$12.00

Pretty in Pink

$13.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$15.00

The Catch

$15.00

St Valentine

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Kombucha Mule

$10.00

Blanton's Old Fashioned

$27.00

Martini (2oz)

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island

$12.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Catch Margarita

$9.00

Margarita Top Shelf

$15.00

Berry Smash

$9.00

Coffee With a Catch

$12.00

Mule

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Champagne

$9.00

Green Tea

$11.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Broken Shed

$9.00

Ciroc Coconut

$9.00

Ciroc Mango

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$9.00

Ciroc Red

$9.00

Crystal Head

$15.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Smirnoff Apple

$8.00

Smirnoff Melon

$8.00

Svedka

$9.00

Tito's

$8.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$8.00

Wheatley

$9.00

Well Vodka DBL

$18.00

Grey Goose DBL

$20.00

Belvedere DBL

$20.00

Ciroc Blue DBL

$18.00

Ciroc Red DBL

$18.00

Ciroc Pineapple DBL

$18.00

Ciroc Peach DBL

$18.00

Ciroc Coconut DBL

$18.00

Ciroc Mango DBL

$18.00

Tito's DBL

$16.00

Grey Goose DBL

$20.00

Broken Shed DBL

$18.00

Crystal Head DBL

$30.00

Absolut DBL

$18.00

Ketel One DBL

$18.00

Wheatley DBL

$18.00

Svedka DBL

$18.00

Smirnoff Melon DBL

$16.00

Smirnoff Apple DBL

$16.00

Van Gogh Espresso DBL

$16.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Empress

$11.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Plymouth

$9.00

Seagram's

$9.00

Well Gin DBL

$18.00

Hendrick's DBL

$20.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$20.00

Plymouth DBL

$18.00

Seagram's DBL

$18.00

Empress DBL

$22.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Captain Morgan Silver

$8.00

Conciere Silver Rum

$8.00

Cruzan Dark Rum

$8.00

Rumhaven

$9.00

Well Rum DBL

$18.00

Bacardi Silver DBL

$18.00

Rumhaven DBL

$20.00

Captain Morgan Silver DBL

$16.00

Conciere Silver Rum DBL

$16.00

Cruzan Dark Rum DBL

$16.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

1800

$9.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Casamigo Blanco

$15.00

Casamigo Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Gran Coramino

$16.00

Herradura Silver

$15.00

Hornitos Anejo

$12.00

Hornitos Plata

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

Hussong's

$14.00

Jose Silver

$9.00

Milagro Blanco

$10.00

Patron Blanco

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Teremana Anejo

$12.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$11.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$15.00

Tres Gen Plata

$13.00

Tres Gen Reposado

$14.00

Well Tequila DBL

$18.00

Gran Coramino DBL

$32.00

Hussong's DBL

$28.00

Casamigo Blanco DBL

$30.00

Casamigo Reposado DBL

$32.00

Teremana Blanco DBL

$20.00

Teremana Reposado DBL

$22.00

Teremana Anejo DBL

$24.00

Patron Blanco DBL

$30.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$32.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$30.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$32.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$34.00

Tres Gen Plata DBL

$26.00

Tres Gen Reposado DBL

$28.00

Tres Gen Anejo DBL

$30.00

Hornitos Plata DBL

$20.00

Hornitos Reposado DBL

$22.00

Hornitos Anejo DBL

$24.00

Herradura Silver DBL

$30.00

Jose Silver DBL

$18.00

1800 DBL

$18.00

1800 Coconut DBL

$20.00

Milagro Blanco DBL

$20.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Bushmills (Irish)

$9.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Clyde Mays AL Whiskey

$11.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson (Irish)

$9.00

Mcconnells (Irish)

$9.00

Proper 12 (Irish)

$9.00

Tullamore Dew (Irish)

$9.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$12.00

Uncle Nearest 1956

$14.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$18.00

Uncle Nearest 1956 DBL

$32.00

Uncle Nearest 1884 DBL

Clyde Mays AL Whiskey DBL

Crown Royal DBL

$18.00

Crown Apple DBL

$18.00

Crown Vanilla DBL

$18.00

Crown Peach DBL

$18.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$22.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$18.00

Canadian Club DBL

$18.00

Tullamore Dew (Irish) DBL

$18.00

Proper 12 (Irish) DBL

$18.00

Jameson (Irish) DBL

$18.00

Bushmills (Irish) DBL

$18.00

Mcconnells (Irish) DBL

$18.00

Whistle Pig Rye 6yr DBL

$28.00

Sazerac Rye DBL

$18.00

Clyde Mays AL Whiskey DBL

$22.00

Well Bourbon

$9.00

Bardstown

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blantons

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Calumet

$18.00

Clyde Mays

$9.00

Clyde Mays Reserve 110

$17.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses Yellow Label

$9.00

Jim Bean

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Noble Oak

$14.00

Penelope

$10.00

Woodford Masters Collection

$40.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Well Bourbon DBL

$18.00

Blantons DBL

$50.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$30.00

Calumet DBL

$36.00

Eagle Rare DBL

$32.00

Elijah Craig DBL

$20.00

Makers Mark DBL

$20.00

Bardstown DBL

$36.00

Clyde Mays DBL

$18.00

Clyde Mays Reserve 110 DBL

$34.00

Four Roses Small Batch DBL

$20.00

Four Roses Single Barrel DBL

$24.00

Four Roses Yellow Label DBL

$18.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$22.00

Woodford Masters Collection DBL

$80.00

Calumet DBL

$36.00

Penelope DBL

$20.00

Jim Bean DBL

$18.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Whistle Pig

$14.00

Dewar's

$9.00

Glenlivet

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

D'usse

$17.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Remy 1738

$18.00

Remy VSOP

$16.00

Revanche

$13.00

D'usse DBL

$36.00

Remy VSOP DBL

$32.00

Remy 1738 DBL

$36.00

Courvoisier DBL

$24.00

Hennessey DBL

$24.00

Revanche DBL

$26.00

E&J Grand Blue DBL

Glenlivet 12(Scotch) DBL

$30.00

Monkey Shoulder(Scotch) DBL

$22.00

Dewar's 12(Scotch) DBL

$18.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Amaretto (1oz)

$4.00

Baileys

$9.00

Baileys (1oz)

$6.00

Blue Curacao (1oz)

$4.00

Carolans Irish Creme (1oz)

$4.00

Fireball

$8.00

Grand Marinier

$12.00

Jaermeister

$8.00

Kahlua Cofee Liqueur (1oz)

$5.00

Midori Melon Liqueur (1oz)

$5.00

Peach Schnapps (1oz)

$4.00

St Germain

$12.00

Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur (1oz)

$5.00

Triple Sec (1oz)

$4.00

Vermouth Blanc (Dry) (1oz)

$4.00

Vermouth Rouge (Sweet) (1oz)

$4.00

Grand Marinier DBL

$24.00

Triple Sec (1oz) DBL

$8.00

Jaermeister DBL

$16.00

Fireball DBL

$16.00

St Germain DBL

$24.00

Amaretto DBL

$16.00

Peach Schnapps (1oz) DBL

$8.00

Vermouth Blanc (Dry) (1oz) DBL

$8.00

Vermouth Rouge (Sweet) (1oz) DBL

$8.00

Carolans Irish Creme (1oz) DBL

$8.00

Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur (1oz) DBL

$10.00

Kahlua Cofee Liqueur (1oz) DBL

$10.00

Midori Melon Liqueur (1oz) DBL

$10.00

Blue Curacao (1oz) DBL

$8.00

Amaretto (1oz) DBL

$8.00

Baileys DBL

$18.00

Baileys (1oz) DBL

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Locally owned restaurant in downtown Huntsville serving up the best seafood & beer!

220 Holmes Avenue Northeast, Huntsville, AL 35801

