Catch 25 Seafood & Brewery 220 Holmes Avenue Northeast
220 Holmes Avenue Northeast
Huntsville, AL 35801
Food
Lite Bites
Fried Green Tomatoes
served over gouda grits, topped with cheese crumbles
Gator Bites
Fried Calamari
served w/a spicy lemon aioli
Crab Claws
Wings
Buffalo Cauliflower
Steamed Mussles
steam mussles w/white wine, thymy, shallots, and lemon try it the "catch way" w/BBQ
Seafood Dip
served with toasted parmesan bread
Soup or Salad
Crab & Crawfish Bisque Cup
cup of bisque
Crab & Crawfish Bisque BOWL
bowl of bisque
Gumbo Cup
cup of gumbo
Gumbo Bowl
bowl of gumbo
House Salad
lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion
Greek Salad
romaine, tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives & pepperconi
Caesar Salad
romaine, fresh croutons, and parmesan cheese
Clam Chowder Cup
cup of chowder
Clam Chowder Bowl
bowl of chowder
Oysters
Oysters-Raw on the half shell
served with fresh lemon & house mignonette sauce
Garlic Parmesan
chargrilled oysters, topped with our house garlic butter, topped with parmesan cheese
Rockefeller
chargrilled, topped with our rockefeller blend, topped with bacon and parmesan cheese
Seafood Blend
fresh crab & shrimp, blended with our seasoning
Catch Sauce
a blend of our spicy bbq sauce and garlic butter
Dinner Entrees
12 oz ribeye
served w/whipped potatoes and broccolini
Lobster Alfredo
steamed lobster served over fettuccini, tossed in our house alfredo sauce
Lamb Chops
Roasted Chicken
served with whipped potatoes and broccolini topped with au jus sauce
Fried Shrimp Platter
Golden fried oysters and shrimop served w/FF and coleslaw
Shrimp N' Grits
Veggie Stir Fry
assorted veggies, tossed in our house sauce served over white steamed rice
Fish Fry
US Farmed Raised catfish, served with FF, coleslaw and hushpuppies
Redfish Devine
served over whipped potatoes, with a side of broccolini topped with a roasted tomato cream sauce
Surf n' Turf
12 0z. ribeye & a juicy lobster tail served w/a side of your choice.
Wagyu Burger
The real deal! Served on a toasted bun w/mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
Seared Salmon
Served w/cilantro rice & grilled asparagus
Seafood Boils
Crableg Delight
crab clusters, corn, potatoes and sausage tossed in our house boil sauce
The Brew Boil
crab cluster, shrimp, corn, sausage and potatoes
Shrimp Overboard
Shrimp, shrimp & more shrimp with sausage, corn and potatoes
The Big Catch
Snow crab, lobster tail, shrimp, mussels, noodles, corn, sausage, potatoes and egg
Kids Menu
Dessert
Dinner Sides
Add Ons
Drinks
N/A Beverage
Beer
Beautifully Swedish Cider DFT
Trim Tab DFT
Fat Tire Amber DFT
Lazy Magnolia DFT
Goat Island Blood Orange DFT
Main Channel DFT
Abita DFT
Singin' River Bama Breeze DFT
Old Black Bear Cave City DFT
Modelo DFT
Coors Light DFT
Yuengling Amber DFT
Miller Lite DFT
Michelob Ultra DFT
Stella Artois DFT
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple DFT
Pernicious Wicked Weed DFT
Dos Equis Amber DFT
Blue Moon Belgian White DFT
Bud Light DFT
Shock Top Belgian White DFT
Mad Malts Hefe DFT
Back Forty Truck Stop DFT
Fairhope Amber DFT
Rocket Republic Mach 1 DFT
Jumping Cahaba DFT
Ghost Train Kaleidoscope DFT
Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze DFT
Budweiser
Budlight
Coors Light
Miller Light
Michelob Ultra
Dos Equis
Modelo
Yuengling
Corona Premier
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Blue Moon
Wine
GL-Cabernet Sauvignon Hayes Ranch
GL-Cabernet Sauvignon Z. Alexander
GL-Pinot Noir
GL-Red Blend
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Hayes Ranch
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Z.Alexander
BTL Pinot Noir
BTL Red Blend
GL-Chardonnay
GL-Blanc
GL-Pinot Grigio
GL-Sauvignon Blanc
GL-Mosacto
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Blanc
BTL Pinot Grigio
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Moscato
GL-Rose Still
GL-Brut
GL-Brut Rose
BTL Rose Still
BTL Brut
BTL Brut Rose
Cocktail
Pomegranate Martini
Indigo 75
Rocket City Old Fashioned
Catch 25 Bloody Mary
Blackberry Whiskey Sour
Jalapeno Margarita
Royal Blue Martini
Pretty in Pink
Van Gogh Espresso
The Catch
St Valentine
Old Fashioned
Kombucha Mule
Blanton's Old Fashioned
Martini (2oz)
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Long Island Top Shelf
Manhattan
Catch Margarita
Margarita Top Shelf
Berry Smash
Coffee With a Catch
Mule
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
White Russian
Sazerac
Cosmopolitan
Whiskey Sour
Sex on the Beach
Champagne
Green Tea
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Broken Shed
Ciroc Coconut
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Pineapple
Ciroc Red
Crystal Head
Grey Goose
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Smirnoff Apple
Smirnoff Melon
Svedka
Tito's
Van Gogh Espresso
Wheatley
Well Vodka DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Belvedere DBL
Ciroc Blue DBL
Ciroc Red DBL
Ciroc Pineapple DBL
Ciroc Peach DBL
Ciroc Coconut DBL
Ciroc Mango DBL
Tito's DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Broken Shed DBL
Crystal Head DBL
Absolut DBL
Ketel One DBL
Wheatley DBL
Svedka DBL
Smirnoff Melon DBL
Smirnoff Apple DBL
Van Gogh Espresso DBL
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Empress
Hendrick's
Plymouth
Seagram's
Well Gin DBL
Hendrick's DBL
Bombay Saphire DBL
Plymouth DBL
Seagram's DBL
Empress DBL
Well Rum
Bacardi Silver
Captain Morgan Silver
Conciere Silver Rum
Cruzan Dark Rum
Rumhaven
Well Rum DBL
Bacardi Silver DBL
Rumhaven DBL
Captain Morgan Silver DBL
Conciere Silver Rum DBL
Cruzan Dark Rum DBL
Well Tequila
1800
1800 Coconut
Casamigo Blanco
Casamigo Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Gran Coramino
Herradura Silver
Hornitos Anejo
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Reposado
Hussong's
Jose Silver
Milagro Blanco
Patron Blanco
Patron Reposado
Teremana Anejo
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Reposado
Tres Gen Anejo
Tres Gen Plata
Tres Gen Reposado
Well Tequila DBL
Gran Coramino DBL
Hussong's DBL
Casamigo Blanco DBL
Casamigo Reposado DBL
Teremana Blanco DBL
Teremana Reposado DBL
Teremana Anejo DBL
Patron Blanco DBL
Patron Reposado DBL
Don Julio Blanco DBL
Don Julio Reposado DBL
Don Julio Anejo DBL
Tres Gen Plata DBL
Tres Gen Reposado DBL
Tres Gen Anejo DBL
Hornitos Plata DBL
Hornitos Reposado DBL
Hornitos Anejo DBL
Herradura Silver DBL
Jose Silver DBL
1800 DBL
1800 Coconut DBL
Milagro Blanco DBL
Well Whiskey
Bushmills (Irish)
Canadian Club
Clyde Mays AL Whiskey
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jameson (Irish)
Mcconnells (Irish)
Proper 12 (Irish)
Tullamore Dew (Irish)
Uncle Nearest 1884
Uncle Nearest 1956
Well Whiskey DBL
Uncle Nearest 1956 DBL
Uncle Nearest 1884 DBL
Clyde Mays AL Whiskey DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Crown Vanilla DBL
Crown Peach DBL
Gentleman Jack DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Canadian Club DBL
Tullamore Dew (Irish) DBL
Proper 12 (Irish) DBL
Jameson (Irish) DBL
Bushmills (Irish) DBL
Mcconnells (Irish) DBL
Whistle Pig Rye 6yr DBL
Sazerac Rye DBL
Clyde Mays AL Whiskey DBL
Well Bourbon
Bardstown
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Calumet
Clyde Mays
Clyde Mays Reserve 110
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Yellow Label
Jim Bean
Makers Mark
Noble Oak
Penelope
Woodford Masters Collection
Woodford Reserve
Well Bourbon DBL
Blantons DBL
Buffalo Trace DBL
Calumet DBL
Eagle Rare DBL
Elijah Craig DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Bardstown DBL
Clyde Mays DBL
Clyde Mays Reserve 110 DBL
Four Roses Small Batch DBL
Four Roses Single Barrel DBL
Four Roses Yellow Label DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Woodford Masters Collection DBL
Calumet DBL
Penelope DBL
Jim Bean DBL
Sazerac
Whistle Pig
Dewar's
Glenlivet
Monkey Shoulder
Courvoisier
D'usse
Hennessey
Remy 1738
Remy VSOP
Revanche
D'usse DBL
Remy VSOP DBL
Remy 1738 DBL
Courvoisier DBL
Hennessey DBL
Revanche DBL
E&J Grand Blue DBL
Glenlivet 12(Scotch) DBL
Monkey Shoulder(Scotch) DBL
Dewar's 12(Scotch) DBL
Amaretto
Amaretto (1oz)
Baileys
Baileys (1oz)
Blue Curacao (1oz)
Carolans Irish Creme (1oz)
Fireball
Grand Marinier
Jaermeister
Kahlua Cofee Liqueur (1oz)
Midori Melon Liqueur (1oz)
Peach Schnapps (1oz)
St Germain
Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur (1oz)
Triple Sec (1oz)
Vermouth Blanc (Dry) (1oz)
Vermouth Rouge (Sweet) (1oz)
Grand Marinier DBL
Triple Sec (1oz) DBL
Jaermeister DBL
Fireball DBL
St Germain DBL
Amaretto DBL
Peach Schnapps (1oz) DBL
Vermouth Blanc (Dry) (1oz) DBL
Vermouth Rouge (Sweet) (1oz) DBL
Carolans Irish Creme (1oz) DBL
Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur (1oz) DBL
Kahlua Cofee Liqueur (1oz) DBL
Midori Melon Liqueur (1oz) DBL
Blue Curacao (1oz) DBL
Amaretto (1oz) DBL
Baileys DBL
Baileys (1oz) DBL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Locally owned restaurant in downtown Huntsville serving up the best seafood & beer!
220 Holmes Avenue Northeast, Huntsville, AL 35801