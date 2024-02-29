- Home
- /
- Cincinnati
- /
- Catch-a-Fire Pizza - Blue Ash - 9290 Kenwood Rd
Catch-a-Fire Pizza Blue Ash
No reviews yet
9290 Kenwood Rd
Blue Ash, OH 45242
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza
10" Pizzas
- 10" Put It On$10.75
Includes 1 sauce & 1 cheese
- 10" Cornerstone$11.75
Fire-roasted red sauce, pepperoni, four cheeses
- 10" Three Little Pigs$16.50
Fire-roasted red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, four cheeses
- 10" Buffalo Soldier$14.00
Buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, four cheeses, gorgonzola, celery, ranch
- 10" Rebel Ranch$14.00
Garlic butter, chicken, bacon, four cheeses, white cheddar, scallion, ranch
- 10" Crazy Potatoheads$14.00
Créme fraîche, bacon, potato, jalapeño four cheeses, white cheddar, scallion, ranch
- 10" Smile BBQ$14.00
Garlic butter, chicken, bacon, BBQ, four cheeses, white cheddar, scallion
- 10" Banan'za$14.50
Fire-roasted red sauce, prosciutto, Italian sausage, red onion, banana pepper, four cheeses
- 10" Stir It Up$16.50
Traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, castelvetrano olive, red onion, bell pepper, four cheeses
- 10" Lively Up Yourself$16.50
Fire-roasted red sauce, bacon, prosciutto, pineapple, peppadew, four cheeses, scallion, bbq
- 10" Cherry Oh Baby$14.00
Garlic butter, guanciale, taleggio, tart cherries, basil, fresh herbs, grana padano. Pair with st. Gregory pinot Meunier
- 10" One Love$10.75
Traditional red sauce, four cheeses (mozzarella, provolone, asiago, Romano)
- 10" Natural Mystic$13.00
Traditional red sauce, basil, roasted tomato, pesto (nut-free), fresh mozzarella, sea salt
- 10" Vegetables Unite$14.50
Garlic butter, spinach, mushroom, red onion, roasted tomato, kalamata olive, four cheeses
- 10" Mellow Mood$13.50
Créme fraîche, roasted garlic, four cheeses, goat cheese, hot honey, fresh herbs
- 10" Mr. Brown$13.00
Garlic butter, mushroom, truffle oil, parmesan & Romano, fresh thyme
- 10" Vegan Vibes$16.50
Traditional red sauce, be-hive sausage, be-hive pepperoni, baby spinach, red onion, banana peppers, be-hive cheese shreds
- 10" Specialty Half & Half
16" Pizzas
- 16 " Cornerstone$23.00
Fire-roasted red sauce, pepperoni, four cheeses
- 16 " Three Little Pigs$30.50
Fire-roasted red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, four cheeses
- 16 " Buffalo Soldier$28.00
Buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, four cheeses, gorgonzola, celery, ranch
- 16 " Rebel Ranch$28.00
Garlic butter, chicken, bacon, four cheeses, white cheddar, scallion, ranch
- 16 " Crazy Potatoheads$28.00
Créme fraîche, bacon, potato, jalapeño four cheeses, white cheddar, scallion, ranch
- 16 " Smile BBQ$28.00
Garlic butter, chicken, bacon, BBQ, four cheeses, white cheddar, scallion
- 16 " Banan'za$29.00
Fire-roasted red sauce, prosciutto, Italian sausage, red onion, banana pepper, four cheeses
- 16 " Stir It Up$30.50
Traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, castelvetrano olive, red onion, bell pepper, four cheeses
- 16 " Lively Up Yourself$30.50
Fire-roasted red sauce, bacon, prosciutto, pineapple, peppadew, four cheeses, scallion, bbq
- 16 " Cherry Oh Baby$28.00
Garlic butter, guanciale, taleggio, tart cherries, basil, fresh herbs, grana padano. Pair with st. Gregory pinot Meunier
- 16 " One Love$20.00
Traditional red sauce, four cheeses (mozzarella, provolone, asiago, Romano)
- 16 " Vegetables Unite$29.00
Garlic butter, spinach, mushroom, red onion, roasted tomato, kalamata olive, four cheeses
- 16 " Natural Mystic$27.00
Traditional red sauce, basil, roasted tomato, pesto (nut-free), fresh mozzarella, sea salt
- 16 " Mellow Mood$27.50
Créme fraîche, roasted garlic, four cheeses, goat cheese, hot honey, fresh herbs
- 16 " Mr. Brown$27.00
Garlic butter, mushroom, truffle oil, parmesan & Romano, fresh thyme
- 16 " Vegan Vibes$30.50
Traditional red sauce, be-hive sausage, be-hive pepperoni, baby spinach, red onion, banana peppers, be-hive cheese shreds
- 16 " Create Your Own$20.00
Includes 1 sauce & 1 cheese
- 16" Specialty Half and Half
Cincy Sicilian Pizza
- Cheese Sicilian$20.00
Traditional red sauce, four cheeses
- Pepperoni Sicilian$22.00
Fire-roasted red sauce, basil, pepperoni, hot honey, fresh mozzarella
- Veggie Sicilian$22.00
Traditional red sauce, spinach, artichoke, peppadew, parmesan, four cheeses, fresh mozzarella
- Prosciutto & Arugula Sicilian$23.00
Capicola, prosciutto, four cheeses, ricotta, arugula, balsamic
- Meatball Sicilian$23.00
Traditional red sauce, four cheeses, ricotta, oregano
Main Menu
Fire Starters
- Knotty Bread$9.50+
Cheesy bread with garlic butter, roasted garlic, Italian herbs with traditional red sauce
- Large Knotty Bread$17.50
Cheesy bread with garlic butter, roasted garlic, Italian herbs with traditional red sauce
- Jalapeño Popper Potato Skins$10.00
Redskin potatoes, cream cheese, jalapeño, white cheddar, scallion, ranch
- Italian Meatballs$14.00
House red sauce, basil oil and ricotta with house focaccia *please allow additional time
- Mac & Cheese$12.00
Cavatelli pasta with four cheeses, romano, white cheddar
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Chicken, cheddar, cream cheese, gorgonzola & buffalo sauce with house foccacia
- Stuffed Mushrooms$10.00
A blend of artichoke, spinach, peppadew, roasted tomato, red onions, mushroom, four cheeses, fresh herbs
- Fire Bites$11.00
Peppadew peppers filled with basil & goat cheese
- Six Wings Wood-fired Wings$11.00
Beer brined, choose from: bbq sauce, buffalo sauce, garlic parmesan dry rub, jerk dry rub
- Twelve Wings Wood-fired Wings$21.00
Beer brined, choose from: bbq sauce, buffalo sauce, garlic parmesan dry rub, jerk dry rub
- Shrimp Scampi$13.00
Wood-fired with garlic, lemon, white wine, fresh herbs & butter
Salads
- Small House Salad$8.00
Spring mix, pistachios, currants, gorgonzola, peppadew vinaigrette
- Small Reggae Ranch Salad$8.00
Romaine hearts, bacon, wood-fired carrot, house pickles, croutons, white cheddar, spicy ranch
- Small Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, tossed with classic dressing
- Small Arugula Salad$8.00
Baby arugula, carrot, goat cheese, radish, spiced sunflower seeds, charred lemon vinaigrette
- Small Grain of Truth Salad$8.00
Baby arugula, sorghum & a blend of artichoke, peppadew, Castelvetrano olive, red onion & roasted tomato; topped with crispy chickpeas, sunflower seed parmesan, basil-balsamic vinaigrette (vegan)
- Large House Salad$15.00
- Large Reggae Ranch Salad$15.00
- Large Caesar Salad$15.00
- Large Arugula Salad$15.00
- Large Grain of Truth Salad$15.00
Baby arugula, sorghum & a blend of artichoke, peppadew, Castelvetrano olive, red onion & roasted tomato; topped with crispy chickpeas, sunflower seed parmesan, basil-balsamic vinaigrette (vegan)
Pizzadillas
Sandwiches
- Meatball Sandwich$15.00
House red sauce, four cheeses
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$15.00
Chicken, pesto, red onion, artichoke, roasted tomato, four cheese, parmesan
- Italian Sandwich$15.00
Salami, pepperoni, capicola, romaine, red onion, banana peppers, tomato, four cheeses, pesto mayo, basil-balsamic
- Veggie Sandwich$15.00
Veggie pepperoni, spinach, mushroom, artichoke, red onion, roasted tomato, four cheeses, pesto mayo, basil balsamic
- Steak Hoagie$15.00
Traditional red sauce, red onion, house pickles, four cheeses or caramelized onion, mushroom, four cheeses, pesto mayo
Desserts
- S'mores Dip$9.00
Wood-fired marshmallows atop warm chocolate ganache, served with graham crackers
- Sticky Toffee Pudding$9.00
Warm date cake with toffee sauce & whipped cream
- Pumpkin Roll$9.00
Pumpkin cake filled with vanilla butter cream cheese icing & toasted honey pecans
- Brownie$9.00Out of stock
Topped with chocolate ganache & whipped cream
- Cheesecake$9.00
Classic with an almond-oat crust (vegan)
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Fountain Head Craft Soda
Alex's Lemonade
Tea
Wine
Red Wine
- Chianti, La Serra, Italy GLS$8.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Matthew Fritz, California GLS$12.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, No Fine Print, California GLS$14.00
- Barbera, Eljio Perrone$12.00
- Pinot Noir, JoVino, Oregon GLS$10.00
- Red Blend, Ghostrunner, California GLS$11.00
- Sirpasso Toscana, Italy$13.00
- Red Blend, Gio Rosso, Italy$10.00
- Chianti, La Serra, Italy BTL$24.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Matthew Fritz, California BTL$36.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, No Fine Print, California BTL$50.00
- Barbera, Eljio Perrone, Italy BTL$36.00
- Pinot Noir, JoVino, Oregon BTL$36.00
- Red Blend, Ghostrunner, California BTL$33.00
- Barbera, G.D. Vajra, Italy BTL$46.00
- Chianti, Monte Bernardi, Italy BTL$46.00
- Sirpasso Toscana, Italy BTL$38.00
- Red Blend, Gio Rosso, Italy BTL$32.00
- Langhe Rosso, GD Vajra, Italy BTL$46.00
- Nebbiolo, GD Vajra, Italy BTL$46.00
White Wine
- Pinot Grigio, Tommasi, Italy GLS$9.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Clic, California GLS$9.00
- Falanghina, Il Raduno, Italy GLS$10.00
- Gavi Le Rive, Picollo Ernesto, Italy GLS$8.00
- Grayson Cellars, Chardonnay, California$8.00
- Enotria, Moscato, California$9.00
- Inma Soave Clasico, White Blend, Italy$10.00
- Pinot Grigio, Tommasi, Italy BTL$27.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Clic, California BTL$27.00
- Falanghina, Il Raduno, Italy BTL$30.00
- Gavi Le Rive, Picollo Ernesto, Italy BTL$24.00
- White Blend, Luigi Baudana$45.00
- Chardonnay, Matthiasson, California BTL$40.00
- Grayson Cellars, Chardonnay, California BTL$27.00
- Enotria, Moscato, California$27.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9290 Kenwood Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242