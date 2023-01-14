Main picView gallery

Rick's Cajun Catch

review star

No reviews yet

724 W Main St,Ste 500

Lewisville, TX 75067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Soups & Starters

Cup Gumbo

$5.49

(Shrimp, Crawfish & Sausage)

Bowl Gumbo

$7.99

(Shrimp, Crawfish & Sausage)

Cup Shrimp Etouffee

$5.49

Bowl Shrimp Etouffee

$7.99

Fried Pickles Basket

$5.99

Fried Green Tomatoes Basket

$5.99

Boudin Balls (6) Basket

$6.99

Bang Bang Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Salads

House Salad

$5.99

Romaine, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon and Sliced Egg

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine. Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Baskets

Catfish Basket

$8.99+

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$9.99+

Whitefish Basket

$8.99+

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$8.99+

Chicken Tenders Basket

$8.99+

Crawfish Tails Basket

$12.99+

Gator Basket

$12.99+

Tacos

Catfish Taco

$10.99

Shrimp Taco

$11.99

Whitefish Taco

$10.99

Crawfish Tails Taco

$13.99

Fried Oysters Taco

$14.99

Gator Taco

$14.99

Po Boys

Catfish Po Boy

$10.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99

Whitefish Po Boy

$10.99

Crawfish Tails Po Boy

$13.99

Fried Oysters Po Boy

$14.99

Gator Po Boy

$14.99

Combos

Jumbo Shrimp (3) & Catfish (1)

$11.99

Jumbo Shrimp (4) & Catfish (2)

$14.99

Catfish (1) & Tenders (3)

$11.99

Jumbo Shrimp (3), Catfish (1), & Tenders (2)

$14.99

Catfish (1) & Crawfish Tails

$14.49

Jumbo Shrimp (4) Boudin Balls (4)

$13.99

Catfish (1) & Gator

$14.99

Captain's Combo

$17.99

Catfish (2). Jumbo Shrimp (4) & Boudin Balls (4)

The Admiral's Platter

$27.99

Catfish (2), Whitefish (1) Jumbo Shrimp (4), Fried Oysters (2) & Crawfish Tails with Side Item and 4 Hush Puppies

Catch 22

$22.99

Catfish (1), Whitefish (1), Jumbo Shrimp (4) & Fried Oysters (2) with Side Item and 3 Hush Puppies

Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$13.99

Choice of Blackened Shrimp or Chicken

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$13.99

Pasta with Spicy Alfredo Sauce, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage and Green Bell Peppers

House Favorites

6 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99

Served over a bed of rice, with choice of 2 side items, Garlic Bread, and 2 Hush Puppies

French Quarter Plate

$14.99

Catfish Filet served over a bed of Shrimp Etouffee, Bang Bang Shrimp, Garlic Bread and 2 Hush Puppies

Cajun Special

$14.99

(2) Catfish Filets served over a bed of Red Beans & Rice, Grilled Sausage, Garlic Bread and 2 Hush Puppies

2 Grilled Catfish

$14.99

Served over a bed of rice, with choice of 2 side items, Garlic Bread, and 2 Hush Puppies

The Big Easy

$14.99

Catfish Filet served over a bed Rice, Smothered with Creamy Shrimp Sauce and topped with 3 Jumbo Shrimp, with Green Beans, Garlic Bread and 2 Hush Puppies

Boiled Favorites

1/2 Pound Boiled Shrimp

$9.99

1 Pound Boiled Shrimp

$18.99

1/2 Pound Snow Crab

$13.99

1 Pound Snow Crab

$19.99

1/2 Pound Boiled Crawfish

1 Pound Crawfish

The Catch Boil

$24.99

Healthy

Yellowfin Tuna

$15.99

Tilapia White Rice/Veggies

$8.99

Grilled Chicken White Rice/Veggies

$8.99

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Catfish

$6.99

Kids Whitefish

$6.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99

Sides

Reg Catch Fries

$2.99

Lrg Catch Fries

$4.99

Reg Red Beans & Rice

$2.99

Lrg Red Beans & Rice

$4.99

Reg Coleslaw

$2.99

Lrg Coleslaw

$4.99

Reg Fried Okra

$2.99

Lrg Fried Okra

$4.99

Reg Green Beans

$2.99

Lrg Green Beans

$4.99

Reg Corn & Potatoes

$2.99

Lrg Corn & Potatoes

$4.99

Reg White Rice

$1.99

Lrg White Rice

$2.99

Hushpuppies (6)

$2.99

Desserts

Reg Warm Beignets

$4.99

Lrg Warm Beignets

$6.99

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Drinks

Regular

$2.49

Large

$2.89

Bottle Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

724 W Main St,Ste 500, Lewisville, TX 75067

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

