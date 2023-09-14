Popular Items

N/A Drinks

Drinks

Adult Beverage

$2.75

Kids Beverage

$1.00

Food

Appetizers

Cajun Corn

$2.00

Fried Boudin

$6.00

Grilled Boudin

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Cajun Eggrolls

$11.00

Meat Pies

$6.00

6 Hushpuppies

$2.00

12 Hushpuppies

$4.00

Mac and Cheese Bites

$7.50

Weekly Specials

Taco

$10.00Out of stock

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Shrimp cocktail

$16.00

Fried Fish Plate

$10.00

Mardi Gras Fries

$19.25Out of stock

Tamale plates

$18.00

SINGLE TAMALE

$8.25

Fried Veggies

$6.00

Favorites

Swamp Fries

$21.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Fried Plates

Fried Fish Plate

$12.00

Fried Fish and Shrimp Plate

$16.00

Fried Shrimp (6) Plate

$13.00

Fried Chicken Tenders (3)

$13.00

Fried Crawfish Platter

$16.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab (2)

$19.00Out of stock

Fried Oyster Plate (7)

$16.00

Grilled Plates

Grilled Fish Plate

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp Plate (7)

$16.00

Grilled Fish and Shrimp Plate

$16.00

Sides

1 Fish Filet

$5.00

Add Chicken (2)

$5.00

Dirty Rice

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Red Beans and Rice

$3.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Extra Shrimp (3)

$4.00

Side of Veggies

$4.00

Boil Items

1/2 lb. Shrimp

$11.00

Corn & Potatoes

$2.00

Eggs (2)

$1.50

Sausage (1)

$6.00

Snow Crab

$21.00

1 lb. Shrimp

$16.00

1/2 Dozen Tamales

$7.00Out of stock

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Tacos (2)

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Gumbo Birria

$16.00

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po-Boy

$10.00

Chicken Po-Boy

$10.00

Sausage Po-Boy

$10.00

Crawfish Po-Boy

$15.00

Muffuletta

$16.00

End Is Near

$16.00

Bubbs BLTS

$16.00

Fish Poboy

$10.00

Oyster Po-Boy

$16.00

Salads

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.00

Kids Shrimp Plate (3)

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Gumbos

Gumbo With Rice

$8.00

Gumbo W/ Potato Salad

$8.00

Desserts

Beignets (4)

$6.00

Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Apparel

T-shirt’s

Shirts

$24.00

Hats

$21.00