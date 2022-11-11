Restaurant header imageView gallery

CATCH'N Ice Cream from Dylan Lemay

review star

No reviews yet

65 Bleecker St

New York, NY 10012

Popular Items

Single
6" Cake
Triple

Ice Cream

Single

$6.96

Double

$12.55

Triple

$18.00

4-pack

$24.96

Cake

6" Cake

$49.00

coated in chocolate with chocolate drizzle, topped with oreos

9" Cake

$69.00

coated in chocolate with chocolate drizzle, topped with chocolate chips, oreo crumbs, and brownie

Cake in a Cup

Peanut Butter Cup Cake

$12.00

Delicious peanut butter vanilla cake in a cup with layers of ice cream and whipped bettercream

Strawberries and Cream Cup Cake

$12.00

Vanilla cake in a cup with layers of ice cream, strawberries, and whipped bettercream

Cookies and Cream Cup Cake

$12.00

Chocolate cake in a cup with layers of ice cream, whipped buttercream, and crushed oreos

Cookie Dough Cup Cake

$12.00

Vanilla cake in a cup with layers of ice cream, whipped bettercream, and cookie dough pieces

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Merch

Scoop

$29.00

Spade

$29.00

Pop-it

$8.50

Stress Ball

$6.00

Plushy

$26.00Out of stock

Apron

$21.00

Gloves

$20.00

Youth T-Shirt

$30.00

Youth Long Sleeve

$30.00

Adult T-Shirt

$30.00

Adult Hoodie

$40.00

Candle

$30.00

Slime

$16.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Catch’N Ice Cream From Dylan Lemay is the first-of-its-kind interactive ice cream store focused on customer experience. Catch’N Ice Cream is more than just a store as it serves as a studio for our staff and customers to create fun, engaging, and educational content to share with millions. As Dylan’s vision goes – we are moving past Instagramable ideas and locations, we are creating a truly TikTokable space.

Location

65 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

