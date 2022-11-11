Restaurant info

Catch’N Ice Cream From Dylan Lemay is the first-of-its-kind interactive ice cream store focused on customer experience. Catch’N Ice Cream is more than just a store as it serves as a studio for our staff and customers to create fun, engaging, and educational content to share with millions. As Dylan’s vision goes – we are moving past Instagramable ideas and locations, we are creating a truly TikTokable space.