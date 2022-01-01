Catch 19 imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Catch 19

1,602 Reviews

$$

19 Broad Street

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Order Again

Popular Items

Angry Shrimp & Lobster
10oz Fillet
Blackened Swordfish

Salad/Soup

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, parmigiano & grana padano cheese, and toasted crostini

Full of LIfe Salad

Full of LIfe Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, quinoa, craisins, blueberries, roasted almonds, sunflower seeds, cherry tomatoes, mint, feta cheese, fresh lemon juice, and EVOO

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$15.00

Tomatoes, carrots, Neuski bacon, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing, and fried onion strings

Santorini Style Salad

$16.00

Roasted Beet & Burrata

$16.00

Crispy Goat & Fruit

$14.00

Appetizers

Angry Shrimp & Lobster

Angry Shrimp & Lobster

$27.00

Shrimp & lobster in Dom's sinister sauce served with crostini

Calamari

Calamari

$18.00

with fried cherry peppers, garlic aioli, marinara, and roasted yellow tomato sauce

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$20.00

Blackened, served with potato and Sriracha aioli

King Crab & Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

King Crab & Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$23.00

with Beurre Blanc, sun-dried tomato, and arugula

Salumi and Cheese

$28.00

olives, fried long hots, and grilled bread

Baby Cockles

$20.00

Dinner Entrees

10oz Fillet

$45.00

10 oz filet

14 oz Ny PrimeStrip

14 oz Ny PrimeStrip

$56.00
16 oz Prime Ribeye

16 oz Prime Ribeye

$64.00
Angry Pasta

Angry Pasta

$31.00

Shrimp & lobster, served over linguini and tossed in our signature "sinister sauce"

Blackened Swordfish

Blackened Swordfish

$34.00

Fusilli pasta, rapini cream pesto, sunny side egg

Bone In Pork Chop

Bone In Pork Chop

$35.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Italian Long Hot Peppers, Truffle, & Cipollini

Branzino

Branzino

$35.00

Grilled, fennel artichoke, roasted tomato, fine herb butter

Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$48.00

Miso glaze, sticky rice, blood orange drizzle, & wilted greens

Clam Linguini

Clam Linguini

$29.00

Baby cockles, OR* mixed clams simply prepared to perfection, wilted arugula

Mahi

Mahi

$32.00

Cool Vegetable Salad, Frisee, and Guave Beurre Blanc

Salmon

$35.00

Served over Purple Sweet Potato, Pomegranate "Caviar", with Cinnamon Maple Butter

Scallops

Scallops

$45.00

Seared with mesculun, bacon, green apple, ranch dressing, shoestring potato, & spicy mustard vinaigrette

Chicken Milenese

$33.00

Sage, Fontina, Proscuitto, Bread Pudding, and Toasted Garlic

Fennel Cod

$34.00

White Beans, Cockles, Cherry Tomatoes, Braised Cabbage, finished with Arugula

Ahi Tuna Tetaki

$38.00

Petite Filet & Lobster Tail

$66.00

Rigatoni "Gigante"

$32.00

Tagliateli Bolognese

$27.00

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$11.00
Brussels

Brussels

$11.00
Fingerling

Fingerling

$11.00

French Fries

$11.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Corn & Cous Cous

$11.00

German Potatoes

$11.00

Ugly Tomato & Herbs

$11.00

Sauce

Peppercorn

$3.50

Yuzu

$3.50

Sinister

$3.50

Tuscan Sauce

$3.50

Gorgonzola Neuski Butter

$3.50

Quart Of Sinister Sauce

$22.00

Brunch Food

Angry Pasta

Angry Pasta

$31.00

Shrimp & lobster, served over linguini and tossed in our signature "sinister sauce"

Full of LIfe Salad

Full of LIfe Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, quinoa, craisins, blueberries, roasted almonds, sunflower seeds, cherry tomatoes, mint, feta cheese, fresh lemon juice, and EVOO

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$20.00

Blackened, served with potato and Sriracha aioli

B French Toast

$12.00

B BEC on Croissant

$14.00

Angry Eggs

Petite Filet & Shrimp Scampi

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

What does it mean to be together? For moons upon moons generations have interacted and grown into a unified force. Human interaction has been something that we don’t quite give enough thought to. We take it for granted during our busy lives. At Catch 19, social togetherness is our foundation. Unique experiences leave a long lasting impression. Great food, atmosphere and hospitality are key ingredients for social interaction. Visuals are everything. Whether it’s watching the game on the big screen or enjoying the creatively stunning artwork throughout Catch 19. Let’s experience life together. Make memories that you won’t forget. We’ll help you create long lasting experiences whether its experiencing our delicious meals or enjoying a beautiful private party. Together we can achieve great things. Next time you are on Broad Street, look for Number 19. Just promise us you’re ready to experience something unique….together.

Website

Location

19 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701

Directions

Gallery
Catch 19 image

