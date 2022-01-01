Catch 22 7623 S Osborne Rd

Catch 22 imageView gallery

Catch 22

review star

No reviews yet

7623 South Osborne Road

Rosaryville, MD 20772

Popular Items

Homemade Crab Stuffed Spring Rolls
$10 Fish Sandwich
Catfish Nuggets

Starters

Whole Jerk Wings

$14.00

Whole jerk wings (4) with green chile sauce and peppers.

Homemade Crab Stuffed Spring Rolls

$12.00

(2) housemade crab filled spring rolls served with Sweet & Spicy Mambo dipping sauce.

Jerk Lamb Lollipops

$15.00

(3) Jerk Lamb Lollipops with our Signature Balsamic Drizzle

Catfish Nuggets

$12.00

Salmon Skewers

$11.00

Surf & Turf Rolls

$14.00Out of stock

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

Southern Deep Fried Wings

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Big Ol' Bowl of Gumbo

Big Ol' Bowl of Gumbo

$19.00Out of stock

Jumbo shrimp, chicken and locally harvested okra over yellow rice.

She Crab Soup

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Served with anchovies and croutons.

Gourmet Spring Mix Salad

Gourmet Spring Mix Salad

$11.00

Sprig mix salad with strawberries, cucumbers, pecans and craisins and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of dressing.

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Served with lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sauce (your choice) and a side of coleslaw and two hushpuppies.

Blackened Salmon BLT

$16.00

Fried Oyster Po'Boy

$16.00

8 oysters served with lettuce, tomato and pickles. sides are hushpuppies and coleslaw.

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.00

8 shrimps served with lettuce ,tomato and pickles. sides are hushpuppies and coleslaw.

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

1 chicken breast dipped in Hot Sauce served with lettuce tomato and pickles. sides are hushpuppies and coleslaw.

$10 Fish Sandwich

$10.00

1 piece of whiting served with lettuce ,tomato and pickles. sides are hushpuppies and coleslaw.

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

$16.00

1 piece of catfish served with lettuce, tomato and pickles. sides are hushpuppies and coleslaw.

Seafood Platters

All platters are served with hush puppies and coleslaw.

Fried Catfish Platter (2)

$22.00

2 pieces of catfish served with hushpuppies and coleslaw

Fried Whiting Platter (3)

$19.00

3 pieces of whiting fish served with hushpuppies and coleslaw

Deep Fried Salmon Platter

$22.00

1 piece of salmon served with hushpuppies and coleslaw

Deep Fried Crab Legs Platter

$25.00Out of stock

Fried Oyster Platter

$19.00

12 oysters served with hushpuppies and coleslaw.

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$22.00

12 shrimp served with hushpuppies and coleslaw.

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits Bowl

$22.00

All grits dishes come with our Signature New Orleans style Cajun sauce, tomatoes, and scallions.

Salmon & Grits Bowl

$21.00

All grits dishes come with our Signature New Orleans style Cajun sauce, tomatoes, and scallions.

Jerk Pineapple Bowl (pick your protein)

Lobster Mac

$27.00

The BEST Butter Chicken

$18.00

Our world famous crispy grilled half chicken topped with butter sauce and served with your choice of two sides.

Lamb Dinner

$32.00

6 pieces of lamb served with Lobster Mash potatoes and Asparagus

Whole Fried Snapper

$24.00

1 whole snapper deep fried, served with a Thai chili and Lemon butter sauce. This entree comes with Garlic mashed potatoes and lemon butter grilled Asparagus.

Grilled Fish Tacos

$17.00

(3) grilled tilapia soft shell tacos with slaw, aioli sauce and a side of jalapeno creamed corn and two hush puppies.

Grilled Lobster Dinner

$30.00

Grilled Flounder Dinner

$18.00

Served with yellow rice and asparagus.

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$27.00

Served with yellow rice and asparagus.

CATCH 22 World Famous Lobster Roll

$26.00

Gourmet Flatbread

Sides

Korean Style Deep Fried Brussel Sprouts

$7.00Out of stock

Flash-fried until crispy tossed in a Korean sweet chili sauce

Garlic Butter Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Butter cream red bliss mashed potatoes with chunks of lobster meat.

Lemon Butter Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Perfectly grilled asparagus with a lemon butter sauce

Cheese Grits

$7.00

Fried rice with carrots, peas and butter and crab flavor

Jalapeno Creamed Corn

$7.00

Fresh creamed corn with jalapenos and smoked gouda cheese

Coleslaw

$3.50Out of stock

Hush Puppies (4)

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Specials

Salmon and crabmeat with a zesty housemade queso sauce spread over Mexican tortilla chips with jalepenos, sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes.

Adult Tenders Meal

$18.00

20 Piece Tenders

$65.00

Oreo Funnel Cake

$10.00

Regular Funnel Cake w/ Powdered Sugar

$7.00

Seafood Quesadilla

$22.00

Shrimp, Salmon, and Crabmeat. toppings inside include diced tomatoes and lettuce served with Jalapeno cream corn.

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

6 Deep Fried Oreos's

$5.00

Fried in special batter with powered sugar sprinkled on top.

Desserts

Homemade Banana Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie Cheesecake with Chocolate Drizzle

$7.00

Merchandise

Catch 22 Black T-Shirt (Metallic)

$15.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$1.50

Gingerale

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Orange Soda

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Catch 22 is a premier southern seafood market and restaurant. We didn't invent seafood...we just perfected it!

7623 South Osborne Road, Rosaryville, MD 20774

