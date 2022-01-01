Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Catching Flights Bar and Grille

483 Reviews

$$

1475 w elliot rd

Gilbert, AZ 85233

APPETIZERS

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

10 Shrimp Cocktail Sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

Calamari

$12.00

Spin Dip

$12.00

Buff Dip

$12.00

Chip Trip

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Avo Bites

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Mozz Stix

$10.00

Pretzel Stix

$10.00

Loaded Potatoes

$10.00

Parm Fries

$8.00

Buff Fries

$8.00

SANDWICHES

Nashville Sandwich

$14.00

Philadelphia Sandwich

$15.00

Wisconsin Sandwich

$12.00

Westcheston Sandwich

$13.00

San Diego Sandwich

$14.00

Miami Sandwich

$15.00

Nebraska Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BURGERS/DOGS

Scrappy Burger

$14.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

Black and Bleu Burger

$14.50

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.50

BYOB Burger

$12.00

Classic Hot Dog

$8.00

SLIDERS

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sliders

$11.00

PB&J Sliders

$12.00

Beef Sliders

$11.00

TACOS/QUESADILLAS/NACHOS

Gringo Beef Tacos

$10.00

Gringo Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Baja Fish Tacos

$12.00

Street Tacos

$3.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

J's Quesadilla

$15.00

Nachos

$11.00

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Southwest Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

BOWLS

Thai Chili Chicken

$13.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.00

Beef and Broccoli

$13.00

Chicken and Veggies

$9.00

Salmon and Veggies

$12.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Santa Fe

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

PIZZA & WINGS

Tenders

$10.00

Hub

$12.00+

Margherita

$11.00+

BBQ Chicken

$11.00+Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken

$11.00+Out of stock

BYOP

$8.00+

Pizza Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

Boneless

$8.00+

Traditional Wings

$9.00+

The UK

$15.00

KIDS MEALS

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kid Fingers

$5.99

Kid Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Hot Dog

$5.99

DESSERT MENU

Berry Cobbler

$7.99

Brownie Skillet

$6.99

Cookie Skillet

$6.99

Rockyroad Brownie Skillet

$6.99

Churros

$5.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

SAUCES

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

1000

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Buff Medium

$0.50

Buff Mild

$0.50

Buff Hot

$0.50

Honey Hot

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Citrus Vin

$0.50

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$0.50

Avo Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Strawberry Vin

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Mayo

Sour Cream

$0.50

Avocado

$1.99

Guacamole

$1.99

SIDES

Fries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Sweet Tots

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

1/2 Chips

$1.99

Sd Burger Patty

$6.00

Sd Chicken Breast

$6.00

Small SD Queso

$1.00

Lg SD Queso

$2.00

CBD-INFUSED DRINKS

CENTR 15mg

$4.00

CENTR 30mg

$5.50

Water CBD Pack

$3.00

SHIRTS

Catching Flights Shirt

$15.00

HATS

Hats

$20.00

Martinis

Dirty Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Apple Martini

$10.00

Honey Bee Martini

$10.00

Cherry Martini

$10.00

Coconut Martini

$10.00

Passion Fruit Martini

$10.00

Shots

Gummy Bear

$8.00

Starburst

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Flavor

Ocean Water

$10.00

Pacific Cooler

$10.00

Fruit Punch

$10.00

Tacos

Carne

$2.00

Chicken

$2.00

Pork

$2.00

Drinks

Margarita Salt

$2.00

Margarita

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markGroups
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1475 w elliot rd, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Directions

