Catedral Coffee Roasters (Mission)

review star

No reviews yet

722 E 8th St

Mission, TX 78574

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte

Coffee

House Brew

House Brew

$2.00

A single origin coffee that changes depending on the week or month. It is always a tasty choice though.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

The Iced Coffee is chosen from a rotation of single-origin coffee beans and is brewed in a way that captures the fragrance and flavors of the the selection.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Single origin coffee brewed for a 24 to 48 hour period; this type of preparation ensures you get a smooth and refreshing coffee.

Pour Over

Pour Over

$3.50

A smooth, delicious cup of coffee brewed as a pour over. Prepared with as V60 or Chemex.

Table Carafe (4 Cups)

Table Carafe (4 Cups)

$7.00

A carafe filled with your favorite coffee for you to share with your group... or for you to enjoy all by yourself!

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00

A double shot (~2 oz.) of our delicious espresso blend.

Espresso Affogato

Espresso Affogato

$3.00

Affogato means "drowned", and that is what we do with this decadent scoop of ice cream: We drown it in delicious espresso, creating a mouth-watering combination of sweet and bitter.

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

From the Italian word for "marked", the traditional Macchiato is a simple cup of perfection: an espresso marked with a dollop of warm textured foam.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

The Cortado is Spanish in origin; meaning "cut". We cut a double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk, creating a consistently delicious drink. To maintain the correct ratio of 1:1, this drink only comes in a 4 ounce size.

Americano

Americano

$3.75+

The Americano originated during WWII, when American soldiers wanted to make European espresso taste more like the coffee they had back home. The solution was to add espresso to water.

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$4.00+

Originating from Sweden, this concoction has gained a massive following. Fresh tonic water, preferably a citrus-forward brand, is poured into a cup of ice and finished off with a shot of delicious espresso.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk and topped off with a thick layer of milk foam. This drink is lighter in weight than a standard latte.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

“Thin milk, strong coffee, no real foam to scare people off. The type of coffee my Dad would order.”

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso meets milk. This combination serves as the foundation to many coffee house drinks. Fully customizable, you can create your own delicious beverage.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.75+

A tasty milk based beverage which has been flipped upside down to feature the espresso on top of the drink, unmixed. It is then topped off with your flavored sauce of choice: chocolate, white chocolate, caramel, etc.

Yami Yums

$5.50+

Double shot of espresso with 4oz of hazelnut creamer and 6oz of half and half. (12oz)

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

Homemade Chai tea with milk and a double shot of espresso.

Coffee Traveler (3 Liter)

Coffee Traveler (3 Liter)

$25.00

Perfect for that meeting or group activity that you have this morning! The 3-liter capacity means that your group can all enjoy a fresh cup of coffee without breaking the bank! The coffee traveler comes with a carton of half and half and with assorted sweeteners. (Serves 20 people)

Moon Flower Latte

$4.50+

Non Coffee

The Bubbly

$4.00+

Our home made lemonade concentrate with club soda and your choice of fruit (strawberry, mango, pineapple or dragon fruit)

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Abuelita hot chocolate.

The Big O

$5.50+

Our famous Cookies & Cream base blended with ice.

The Dragon

$4.50+

The drink that will get you refreshed and leaving a delicious flavor in your mouth. A mixture of white grape juice, peach juice, our bubbly syrup, coconut milk and dragon fruit.

Topo Chico

$2.00

Tea

Loose-Leaf Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Homemade chai tea with milk or milk substitute.

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00+

Green tea matcha with your choice of milk or milk substitute.

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Homemade chocolate chip cookie

Espresso Choc. Chip Cookie

$2.50

Our delicious homemade cookies pair perfectly with any of our drinks.

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Our delicious homemade cookies pair perfectly with any of our drinks.

Oatmeal Choc. Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Our delicious homemade cookies pair perfectly with any of our drinks.

W. Choc. Macadamia Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Brownies

$0.50

Small bite-sized brownie pieces that melt in your mouth.

Medium Brownies

$1.50

Large Brownies

$2.00

Pumpkin Loaf

$2.75

Creme Danish

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Concha

$0.75Out of stock

Macaron

$2.00

Homemade macaron by Yami Yums cookie sandwich with a crisp shell that yields to a slightly chewy, airy interior, & a lush complimentary filling.

Cake Pop

$1.75

Banana Nut Bread

$2.75Out of stock

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50

Strawberry Cookie

$2.50

Small Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Banana Bread with Cream Cheese

$2.75

Carrot Cake

$2.75

Homemade Carrot cake filled and topped with cream cheese filling.

Merch

Shirt

$17.00

Pin

$3.00

Catedral Coffee Roasters logo on a pin for your caps, shirts or backpacks.

Whole Bean (New Classic Espresso Blend) 8 oz.

$12.00

Tote

$10.00Out of stock

Stickers

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

722 E 8th St, Mission, TX 78574

