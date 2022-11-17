Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fatty's BBQ Joint

326 E. Broad St

Richmond, VA 23219

Event Menu

Loaded Mac

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mango Rice

$6.00

Smash Burger

$6.50

Wong’s Burrito

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Catering By EAT! Our Director of Catering, Amanda Masseau, can custom create the perfect experience for ANY occasion. From simple box lunches, back yard barbecues, to special engagements like retirement parties, and weddings we got you covered! We can offer a simple food drop off, or we can execute full event staffing from 50 to 5000. Personalized and suited for your EXACT needs! It is true! Either offsite or for large parties, let us be your primary catering provider!

326 E. Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219

