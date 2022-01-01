Raquel's imageView gallery

Raquel's

34 Public Square

Salem, IN 47167

Order Again

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Serving Breakfast and Lunch in the heart of Salem, Indiana on the historic Salem Square.

34 Public Square, Salem, IN 47167

