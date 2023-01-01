Food

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Biscuit

$4.00

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Biscuit

$4.00

Egg, Cheese Biscuit

$4.00

Sausage Burrito

$5.00

Sausage, egg, peppers, onions, potato

Veggie Burrito

$5.00

Egg, peppers, onion, potato

Snack

House Pickles

$4.00

Seasonal vegetables

Red Pepper Hummus

$4.00

Hummus, cut veg

Salad

Kale Salad

$5.00

Kale, cranberry, pickled red onion, feta, Vinnagrete

Chef Salad

$10.00

Mix greens, cherry tom, cheddar, smoked turkey, cucumber, house ranch

Quinoa salad

$5.00

Chicken Caesar

$8.00

Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$6.00

Red pepper hummus, lettuce, bell peppers, cucumber

Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Grilled chicken, pickled red onion, romaine, caesar

Southwest Chicken wrap

$8.00

Sandwich

Chicken Pesto

$8.00

Grilled chicken, house pesto, tomato, lettuce, fresh mozz

Smokey

$8.00

Smoked turkey, smoked ham, honey mustard slaw, rye

Grinder

$9.00

Smokes ham, capacola, provolone, pickled red onion, pepperoncini, creamy italian

Pimento

$7.00

Pimento cheese, tomato, lettuce

Soup

Red Beans & Rice

Red beans, onion, bell, jalapeno

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese, house marinara

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheese, house marinara, pepperoni

Veggie Pizza

Cheese, onion, peppers, mushrooms, house marinara

NA Beverages

NA Beverages

Lemonade

Iced Tea

Water

$1.00

Cans

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00