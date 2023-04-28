Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cate Street Seafood Station

review star

No reviews yet

308 South Cate Street

Hammond, LA 70403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Weekend Specials

Bayou Bowl

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up fresh specials daily! Enjoy great food and even better company at Cate St Seafood in Downtown Hammond!

Location

308 South Cate Street, Hammond, LA 70403

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bayou Boudin, Lucky Dogs, Hunt Bros Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
213 East Morris Avenue Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
Shack's
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Thomas St Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
Son of A Biscuit - 221 East Thomas Street
orange starNo Reviews
221 East Thomas Street Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Hammond - 108 NW Railroad Ave
orange starNo Reviews
108 NW Railroad Ave Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
STREETSIDE MARKET
orange starNo Reviews
201 West Thomas St. Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
One thirteen hospitality LLC - 113 N Oak St.
orange starNo Reviews
113 N Oak St. Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hammond

East of Italy - Hammond
orange star4.4 • 333
620 Palace Drive Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
Cena; Hammond
orange star4.9 • 254
123 S Cate Street Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
MILAN'S WOOD FIRED PIZZA
orange star4.5 • 182
505 W. Thomas St. Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
The Real Deal An American Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 127
2170 Veterans Ave Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hammond
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston